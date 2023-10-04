A Suburban Perspective: Cadet Van Damiani’s Poetic Glimpse into Everyday Life

The tale of a boy, a girl, a game, and the shifting dynamics of modern suburbia.

In the modern age, where everyday life often passes in a blur, poetry offers a momentary pause to reflect. And sometimes, that reflection comes from the most unexpected places. In this case, a cadet from R-MA named Van Damiani has shed light on the everyday lives of those “Lost in Suburbia.”

Damiani’s poem captures a series of vignettes – the boy with his basketball under the hot sun, a girl pondering by her window, a soccer game in progress, and more. These snippets of life are rich with detail, evoking a sense of familiarity with places and moments we might have witnessed or experienced.

Central to the poem’s theme is the search for authenticity amidst a world teeming with distractions and pretenses. The boy reading a book while subtly observing a nearby plastic table, the man overwhelmed by his self-importance, the nobody chafing at the attitudes of the pretentious – all paint a vivid picture of a society where true connections can sometimes be hard to find.

In a particularly poignant stanza, Damiani delves into the supermarket experience, where people are “Oppressed by fluorescent lights” and only “half realize it.” This encapsulates the feeling many have of being trapped in routines and structures, yet not always fully grasp the gravity of it.

Further on, the verse discusses the dynamics between different generations, as children play far from the slides, and the reactions of older ones vary from scoffing to sighing. This perhaps mirrors the way different age groups perceive and engage with the world around them.

Damiani’s eloquent portrayal of suburban life is a testament to his keen observation and ability to express intricate details of mundane life in an evocative manner. This young poet’s work, which has already been featured in publications such as The WEIGHT Journal and the Apprentice Writer, promises to be just a glimpse of more literary excellence to come.

In a world where it’s easy to get lost amidst the noise, Cadet Van Damiani reminds us of the beauty, complexity, and, sometimes, the superficiality of our surroundings. As readers, it’s a chance to stop, think, and perhaps see our own world a bit more clearly.

Lost in Suburbia

Hot sun does not deter the boy shooting a basketball in the driveway

Past the hoop, green leaves are still on a cloudless day

A block to the left and three up four polos engage in semantics

The party meanders on around them

A boy sits in the chair on the lawn reading a book,

At the same time eyeing the plastic table at the other end of the yard

Not for what’s on it but for those who reside in its vicinity

The mosquitos shatter the idyllic scene and the boy turns the page

Elsewhere, a girl looks out of her window

The pool she did not dig lies outside

Her thoughts betray a deep desire, as deep as the pool

Yet she turns from the window nonetheless and retreats to her desk

Scared of what would be exposed should she end her ensconcement

In the East, there is a field

A game is being played

The players ebb and flow around the ball

The parents look on, before notifications overwhelm their parental sensibilities

In the West there is a house on a street

A gray wall marks the end of its yard

But it can’t keep out the sounds of hundreds of cars

In the center of town, a man, always a man, sits

He hopes to laugh at what he hears but he is always shocked

Overwhelmed by his own self importance

He is run over and lost in it all

In the supermarket, the people walk for hours

Oppressed by fluorescent lights

Pained as they may be, only half realize it

The cart gesticulates across the reflective floors,

Jumping over its own broken wheel

In the park the children play

Far from the slides, in their own world

The older ones scoff when they pass,

The much older ones sigh

In one house,

A house with an uneven yard,

A nobody chaffs at the attitudes of those surrounding them

A garden party life is not one they will accept

Regardless of whether or not they realize their quest is based on vanity

They wish to turn into somebody, anyone at all

Lest they become what they fear the most:

The bargain-brand, stripped-down equivalent of whatever they aspire to be

These people are the kind where no matter their direction, can never reach the end of either side

To the nobody, they are simply fake

Whether or not the nobody is correct, only they can determine