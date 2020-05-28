A successful Memorial Day commemoration ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park, Middletown

Women veterans from across the Commonwealth and throughout the nation are invited to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit, Wednesday, June 17 through Friday, June 19. Because of the COVID-19 emergency, the annual event was shifted to a virtual platform from a live event as previously held in past years.

Hosted by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) in collaboration with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) and other partners, the theme of this seventh annual Summit is Empowered: Collaborating and Creating Champions of Change.

The virtual program kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on June 17, resumes June 18, and concludes on June 19. Included are a variety of presentations and panel discussions on topics of interest to women veterans such as what Virginia offers to women veterans, career strategies, entrepreneurship, financial stewardship, personal health and wellness and more. Summit speakers and panelists include well-respected career coaches, professional business leaders, and motivational speakers.

On June 19, three finalists in the The Female Founders Veteran Small Business Awards pitch contest will compete for financial capital for their businesses provided by partner The StreetShares Foundation. The three winners will be announced June 19, as will be the recipients of the Women Veteran Change Maker and Trailblazer awards.

There is no charge to attend and participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit. Pre-registration is required and is now open online.

More information about the event, including a complete listing of program topics, speakers and participants may be found at www.dvs.virginia.gov.

“Virginia is proud to be home to more than 107,000 women veterans – the largest percentage of women veterans of any state,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “The Commonwealth has been at the forefront in recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities that women veterans face when transitioning from active duty to civilian life. This summit is an example of the innovations that Virginia continues to undertake to remain the #1 state for veterans in America.”

“Like so many others, we had to change our plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell. “On the other hand, a virtual format expands access to more women veterans in Virginia and across the Nation. I’m excited about the event and look forward to being a part of it.”

“I encourage every women veteran to register today to participate in the 2020 Virginia Women Veterans Virtual Summit and take advantage of this array of top speakers, panel discussions, useful information about employment and educational opportunities and so much more,” said VDVS Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker. “As a proud Army veteran myself, I have attended every one of our past Summits and know how rewarding and life changing they can be.”

In addition to the Virginia Employment Commission and the StreetShares Foundation, other participating partners include COMCAST, Dominion Energy, PenFed Credit Union, Employee Support of Guard and Reserves (ESGR), the offices of Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine and more.

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also oversees the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

About The Virginia Employment Commission and the Veteran Services Program

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) is the is the Commonwealth of Virginia’s principle public employment service established to assist employers in finding qualified workers and to assist workers in finding suitable jobs. The VEC in partnership with the Virginia Workforce Network promotes economic growth and stability by delivering and coordinating workforce services. The VEC offers career assistance for job seekers, employment services for veterans, and employer services for businesses of all sizes, as well as unemployment benefits and other programs designed to assist with employment.

The VEC Veteran Services Program traces its history to 1919, with the establishment of employment programs by the United States Employment Service to assist Discharged Soldiers, Sailors and Marines gain civilian suitable employment following WWI. Today, Veterans from all periods of military service and those that are currently transitioning out of the military are eligible for job referral, job training, and job placement assistance through the VEC Veteran Services Program. Veterans can access these employment services through the statewide network of Virginia Career Works offices online, or contact us at Veteran.Services@vec.virginia.gov for more information.