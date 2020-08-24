Opinion
A Task Force is needed to investigate the EDA and Warren County’s finances
Millions of dollars are presumed lost or stolen, possibly in assets or stashed in off-shore accounts. Do we, the taxpayers, know exactly what and how much is missing? We are the ones paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to Attorneys and an Accounting Firm, yet we have never gotten balanced budget sheets from the EDA nor Warren County government.
I have a request to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. I ask the board to please call the Virginia State Police, Department of Justice, or the Federal Bureau of Investigations and request a TASK FORCE come into Warren County and perform a real audit of EDA and Warren County’s finances. The government can and will do this. If there was ever a time for transparency, it is now.
We are currently throwing good money after bad. Stop the lawsuits, Town of Front Royal v. EDA, EDA v. numerous defendants, Warren County is paying the bill.
Get a task force here. Every document, every keystroke, emails, you name it, leaves a digital footprint. These attempts at covering up have been discovered and will come to light shortly.
Please join me in emailing and calling the Warren County Board of Supervisors and asking for a State or Federal TASK FORCE to do a thorough investigation into Warren County and the EDA’s financials.
This will save taxpayer money in the long run and help restore faith in our local government.
Kristie Sours Atwood
Warren County
Opinion
Service Above Self
“Service Above Self.”
This motto was coined by Rotarian Frank Collins when he was asked to address participants at the second annual Rotary Convention in 1911. In his impromptu speech, he shared with the club how the phrase “service, not self” was fundamental to being a strong Rotarian.
At the 1950 Rotary Convention, the motto, having struck a chord with all Rotarians, was modified, then officially adopted.
Mr. Collin’s remarks continue to resistant today, 100 years later.
A Rotarian for 75 years, Dr. Robert E. L. Miller Jr., my grandfather, lived his life by this code. A dentist for 67 years, his dedication to his family, church, practice, and community was exemplified in everything he did.
Preceding his death, the Rotary Club of Front Royal created the annual “Robert E. L. “Bob” Miller Community Service Award” in honor of his 75 years of service to the Front Royal-Warren County community.
Now, ten years later, the award has been discontinued.
The question is why?
Are Rotarians of this group really living the international Four-Way-Test: Is it [the] truth? It is fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Why do you discontinue an award for an individual who served his community through Rotary for 75 years?
Service above self, a worthy motto for us all.
That is the question I ask.
Ashley Miller
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Our community needs the weekend walking mall
Letter to the Mayor and Town Council:
My name is Arline Link with Explore Art & Clay @ The Kiln Doctor, located at 100 East 8th Street in Front Royal.
Watch this Royal Examiner video from this weekend. We at Explore Art & Clay @ The Kiln Doctor sponsored this week’s movie with Front Royal Cinemas, and encouraged other business to participate. I know there has been much discussion about closing Main Street. The below video of this weekend shows how much our community needs the weekend walking mall. I know we cannot please everyone, but coming together as a business community we can help support all the businesses in our town.
Those businesses who are not on Main Street need support as well as those that are. I have raised my voice from the first day of the closures in support of closing Main Street, but it needs to include all businesses. We did participate the first couple of weeks and did well, but as the weeks went on the heat was too much.
Setting up on Main Street is a lot of work, but it helped in promoting and putting a face to our business. If those businesses that are not on Main participated, even if it was once a month, to promote their business, it would help bring people back to their location. Not all businesses can do this, but even if they set up an information booth, it would help. Any business who is not doing anything to promote their business at this time unfortunately may not survive.
The battle of closing Main Street has been going on for many years. Right now we need to do everything we can to survive. I invite all businesses to come up with ideas, work with each other, agree to disagree and let’s move forward.
We need to keep Main Street closed not only to support the restaurants and businesses but to help keep people employed. We only have a couple of months left to be able to set up outside.
I saw the ghost town especially on the hot days. As a small business owner and part of Front Royal Independent Business Alliance, we have been here to support all businesses; Trying to find a way to help all our businesses. The above video shows that working together we can bring people to Main Street, locals as well as visitors. But I would also like to see an event for businesses throughout town to participate in from their location. Let’s have a town-wide celebration where businesses that are close to each other have mini block parties. Encourage people to travel through the town, visit the different locations and block party atmosphere.
The recent scavenger hunt was a a great start. As I went around helping to collect the gift certificates from businesses not on Main Street, they were very appreciative of being included. So when we decided to sponsor “The Greatest Showman”, we invited all businesses to participate. I tried to get word out through social media, email, Royal Examiner and the radio. I know I could not reach everyone, but those who wanted to came and joined us. As you can see from the video and various pictures on Facebook, everyone had a great time.
We appreciate the help we have received from the town through the grants and gift certificates. We as a small business had to change our business plan because of COVID-19. 80% of our business is through schools, universities, community centers and teaching facilities. So we know what it is to struggle and we had to come up with new ways to market our business.
We have supported local businesses and Main Street as much as we could during this time. By having and being a part of this event this past weekend, it shows everyone that with a little work, working together and supporting each other, we can get through this year. Hopefully this is the beginning of themed weekends such as the upcoming Art Walk hosted by Main Street Market and others.
We do need signage for parking. This should be a major priority especially now. I would like to see each and everyone of you come Downtown and show your support. Come and visit the many businesses throughout the town.
As for our Town Council, the Mayor and Town Manger, please consider listening to all the businesses, the community and our visitors. We cannot please everyone, but at least lets work towards a compromise.
Arline Link
The Kiln Doctor
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
How are you handling stress?
Are you feeling stressed? You are not alone if you answer yes. It could be argued that we are living in one of the most stressful times since WWII. The Coronavirus Pandemic is wreaking havoc on all of us. Shutdowns of schools, businesses, churches, shopping centers, restaurants, entertainments centers, and even medical facilities have forced all of us to live a different way of life. Many have to learn how to work from home, others have been laid off. Social distancing has not only separated us from our family members but also friends, teachers, doctors and others. Children are affected as well, adapting to new ways to learn. At the time in their lives when they need social contact to learn how to relate to others, they are isolated.
Stress affects the whole person: body, mind and spirit. Long term it may make us sick, lowering our ability to deal with a number of aliments. It can cause or exacerbate high blood pressure, heart palpitations, and weaken our immune system.
So what can we do?
You probably don’t need a list of common stress features to tell that you are stressed, but here are a few things you might be experiencing: tension headaches, gritting of teeth, jaw pain, and maybe even stuttering and stammering. Lips and hands may sometimes tremble and you might have sweaty palms. Digestive tract distress is common. Difficulty going to sleep and/or waking up several times a night can occur. We might feel unusually irritable, grumpy, or belligerence and blurt out things we ordinarily would not say. We may argue more or find ourselves reaching more often for an alcoholic drink or drugs to calm our nerves. And you may be getting sick more often.
It goes without saying that our lives are not better when we are stressed. Sometimes it isn’t as important to discover the underlying cause as it is to begin to do something about it. Here are simple suggestions:
Take care of your body. Stay away from stress-promoters like nicotine, caffeine and sugar. Eat foods that are good for you as often as possible and stay hydrated. If there has been a significant weight loss or gain during this time, inform your doctor.
Step away from life for a few minutes. Find a quiet spot and a comfortable chair and sit down. With eyes closed take some deep breaths and slowly breathe out. Think of yourself as a ragdoll totally relaxed. Envision a happy memory, like a childhood Christmas or fishing with your friends.
List happy events in your life. Read this list as often as necessary to help you remember things. Keep in mind that you have the ability to make your life more peaceful. You are in charge of how you deal with what is going on. Don’t let someone else paddle your canoe!
Make a list of your stressors. This list will help you evaluate what you can control and those things you cannot control. Give those things you cannot control over to God. You can do this simply by reciting the Twenty third Psalm. Evaluate those things you have written to determine which things you can control and develop a plan to handle them. Those things you need help with, ask for help. This will help you to stop beating up on yourself. Think about new goals because this pandemic will pass!
Block the outside world. Turn off the news and controversial shows! When you are in front of the TV, watch shows that make you happy. Reduce social media time. And don’t be a slave to your phone; you don’t always have to answer. Turn it off at night.
Make a concerted effort to change. We always feel better if we take charge of even the small things. If you have a home where things are loud and chaotic, you become quiet. Do smile drills in the morning when you rise and practice them all day. Use pleasant language in your home and with your friends. Quit thinking self-defeating thoughts. Give those to God. Stop ruminating about things that you can’t fix. Take a mental tranquilizer. This means when a stressful thing is about to happen don’t do anything for seven seconds. If it’s really stressful take 21 seconds, and say, “I will not allow this to control how I feel.” Thomas Jefferson said, “When angry count to ten before doing anything, and if you are really angry count to a hundred.”
Exercise. Get into the sunshine and take a walk. Sit near windows when you have to be working and have plenty of light in the room.
Try new things. Focusing too much on self is often the basis for stress in our lives. Find a church, or online virtual services, and join. Reach out to help others by offering to help the poor, or volunteer at an animal shelter. Helping others is a sure way to get your mind off yourself.
Take care of the problems you CAN solve. They may at first seem like small things, but even cleaning out a closet, or rearranging the garage, or building a bird house, can help you feel you’ve accomplished something.
And finally, realize your stress is real. While we might be tempted to downplay it, or others might be critical of you for it, it is not only real, it is these days epidemic. I know because as a pastoral counselor I am receiving more calls for counseling than ever before While face-to-face counseling has been the norm in the past, telephonic conferencing, iPhone sessions, or virtual counseling sessions are now available and working well. If you need some help reach out! This is not weakness it is strength, because you are taking charge. The key is to take that first step!
By Pastor Larry W. Johnson
M.Ed., D.Min., FAPA
Opinion
Statue removal: At whose expense?
I have read the petitions for and against the removal and relocation of the memorial on the Warren County courthouse lawn. I attended the August 4, 2020, meeting of the Board of Supervisors and heard arguments from both sides. But what I have not heard is how much will it cost to remove and relocate, and who is going to pay for it?
The memorial has been in place since 1911, one hundred and nine years; it is paid for and requires little maintenance. At a time when we need to find new ways to educate our children because of COVID-19, we do not need to waste time and money on this type of nonsense.
Relocating the memorial will only create another argument and cause more division in our community. LEAVE IT ALONE!
Will Lewis
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
District 29: Thank you, to everyone who came out yesterday and cast their votes
Friends,
Thank you, to everyone who came out yesterday and cast their votes for me. I am truly humbled and appreciate the great turnout for me or my opponent Mr. Traczyk.
For those who supported my campaign and trusted me with your vote, thank you! For those who supported my opponent, I will work tirelessly to earn your vote in the general election and look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail.
I would like to thank all of my volunteers for the time they gave to our campaign. I appreciate them all for the many calls they made, every door they knocked, and finally for their willingness to spend more than 8 hours in the hot sun spreading our message to the voters.
Our success yesterday is entirely yours.
From the bottom of mine and Katy’s heart, we are deeply humbled by our friends who rearranged busy schedules to come out yesterday, especially on a Saturday. To the party faithful who voted and endorsed my campaign for the house of Delegates, I will be a conservative fighter in Richmond.
I like to thank the Legislative District Committee for running a smooth Firehouse Primary. The time you gave and efforts you put into are unmatched and it showed.
Now, the focus is on my Democratic opponent and defeating liberals on the ballot this November.
Thank you,
Bill Wiley
Opinion
Divergent Black Voices
Today I read a post about an article from Fortune magazine that lists 19 Black economists to know and celebrate. I think it is great that we celebrate the contributions of Black Americans, but when Walter Williams is left off of any list of important economists, especially Black economists, I have to question the motives of those who made the list. Williams is the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason University and is one of the most important economists over the past thirty years. Why was he left off the Fortune list? Historically speaking, it is a disagreement that goes back about 150 years.
Being a Black American, Williams has faced racism. After high school, he was drafted into the Army where he was court-marshaled for fighting back against the racial practices he experienced. After the Army, he finished his schooling, including earning his Master’s and Ph.D. degrees from UCLA in economics.
Williams taught at Temple University and Stanford before finally settling in Northern Virginia to teach at George Mason. More than any other professor, Williams put Mason on the academic map. He has authored dozens if not hundreds of books and articles. He became known for his syndicated column, Minority View. He has never shied away from racial issues; his most recognized books are entitled The State against Blacks and America: A Minority Viewpoint.
Williams has received many prestigious awards in economics and is considered a leading voice in his field. So why was Williams excluded from a list of prominent Black economists by Fortune? That is easy: he is conservative. I completely support the concept behind Black Lives Matter, yet, as with so many organic movements, I fear BLM may be hijacked by divisive politics. I also start to question the motives of a movement when only liberal Black Americans are celebrated. Historically speaking, conservatives have suffered the same racist attitudes as all Black Americans and at times even more. Many Black conservatives not only struggle with hostile racism but resentment from their own community for not being Black enough. If you want evidence of this, you need look no further than the fact that Fortune magazine does not consider Walter Williams important enough to mention in their pages.
This divide is as old as Jim Crow. If you go back to around the beginning of the 20th Century, the two most influential Black Americans were W.E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington. Washington, born a slave in Virginia, put himself through the Hampton Institute, one of the first black schools set up after the war. He eventually rose to become the head of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Washington, having to fundraise to keep his Institute alive, tried to work with the white population. Tuskegee was a trade school and Washington taught that, through hard work, Blacks could raise themselves up out of their circumstances and eventually be accepted by whites. In Washington’s most famous speech he said, “No race that has anything to contribute to the markets of the world is long in any degree ostracized.” He believed if Blacks proved themselves, they would be treated as equals. Washington was celebrated by the white population, but was often attacked by members of his own race.
Du Bois was born free in the North and excelled in education, being the first Black man to receive a Ph.D. from Harvard. Du Bois, who was extremely critical of Washington, believed Blacks should receive the same education as whites and did not want to wait for acceptance from whites. He wanted Blacks to push for civil rights and formed the NAACP to organize that cause. In The Souls of Black Folk, Du Bois wrote of Washington, “From birth till death enslaved; in word, in deed, unmanned! Hereditary bondsmen! Know ye not. Who would be free themselves must strike the blow?”
Jump forward several years and these two trains of thought were being still debated during the Civil Rights crusades of the 1950s and 1960s. This time the principle figures were Dr. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. While King took the Washington role of preaching non-violence and integration with whites to work for civil rights, Malcolm X channeled D Bois with his teaching of Black Power. Mr. X once said of King, “The white man pays Reverend Martin Luther King, subsidizes Reverend Martin Luther King, so that Reverend Martin Luther King can continue to teach the Negroes to be defenseless.” All four men wanted to achieve the same destination; they just took different paths to arrive while being critical of the other.
The same is true with Dr. Williams and conservative Black voices today. They want the same ends as the Black Lives Matter movement; they have experienced the same racism. However, as the movement is becoming a political movement as much as a racial one, important voices like Dr. Williams are being silenced by the same voices calling for people of color to be heard.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog
