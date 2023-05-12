A Ukrainian Refugee Family with folk arts and crafts for sale – Visiting Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day gift ideas

We have some exciting news for you. On Sunday, May 14, we will have a special visit from Nina Shostakovska and her family, who are refugees from Kyiv and now residing in Herndon. They will be bringing an assortment of unique wooden and fabric folk art items and crafts with Ukrainian motifs for sale. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support this talented family and find some truly one-of-a-kind gifts just in time for Mother’s Day!

Nina and her husband have made everything by hand. They have poured their heart and soul into creating these beautiful pieces and are eager to share them with our community.

The sale will take place at the SS Joachim and Anna Ukrainian church at 1396 Linden Street. Nina and her family will be setting up at 11:45, so make sure to mark your calendars and arrive early to get the best selection. Please note that they will be accepting cash and checks only, so come prepared.

Not only will you have the opportunity to purchase unique and meaningful gifts, but you’ll also be making a positive impact by supporting this resilient refugee family. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Mother’s Day and show your appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that Nina and her family bring.

Don’t miss out on this special event on Sunday, May 14. Join us at the SS Joachim and Anna Ukrainian church on Linden Street, starting at noon, and discover the beauty of Ukrainian folk arts and crafts while supporting a refugee family. We look forward to seeing you there!