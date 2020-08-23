Local News
A walk down Main Street Front Royal on a Saturday Night
Join our publisher Mike McCool as he takes a walk down Main Street in Front Royal, talking to people as they enjoy the Main Street experience.
At the end of May, the Town of Front Royal announced a plan to assist downtown businesses allowing them to expand their services, displays, and seating areas onto the sidewalks and Main Street.
There has been some discussion on opening the street back to traffic, but speaking with people this Saturday night, it seems that keeping it closed for a while longer may be a good idea.
Lynchburg’s newly appointed City Manager Doug Stanley resigns
Lynchburg’s newly appointed City Manager, Douglas Stanley has submitted his letter of resignation to Lynchburg City Council effective immediately, citing the recent release and circulation of several emails.
City Council will discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager at its September 8 meeting. Until an Interim City Manager is appointed, Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka will carry out the duties of the City Manager as specified in City Code.
“This is an unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Mayor MaryJane Dolan. “I wish Doug and his family the very best in the future.”
Resignation Letter from Doug Stanley :
Dear Mayor Dolan:
As you are well aware, there has been considerable turmoil generated in the Lynchburg community surrounding the release and circulation of several emails claimed to have been sent by me in my capacity as County Administrator in Warren County. As you know by verified information I have presented, one of those emails is a fabrication and was never sent and the other, while taken out of context, included inappropriate and vulgar language for which I have previously publicly apologized and addressed in Warren County.
I am sorry that this has brought unwanted attention to you and the other members of City Council and staff. I apologize for the situation and am regretful that these emails cast shadow on my 25 years of service. Inasmuch as this has brought concerns about my future ability to manage the City, I feel that it is in my and the City’s best interests if I withdraw from the position prior to my stated start date of September 1st. I sincerely regret having to take this action but feel it is in the best interests of the City.
Please know that my family was excited for the opportunity to move to Lynchburg and I looked forward to the challenge of managing the City. We wish you nothing but the best during this transition and the rest of your term.
Sincerely,
Douglas P. Stanley, AICP ICMA-CM
What’s Happening On Main Street in Front Royal on Saturday – August 22, 2020
The Royal Examiner camera was on Main Street Front Royal at noon Saturday, August 22, 2020. Our publisher Mike McCool spoke with William Huck of C&C Frozen Treats about all the activity that was going on Main Street.
Warren Heritage Society announces the publication of their newest book, “Coming Together”
Warren Heritage Society announces the publication of their newest book, Coming Together, a pictorial history of the graduating classes from High Schools in Warren County between the years 1959 and 1969.
Coming Together is a pictorial history of the graduating classes from the high schools in Warren County between the years 1959 through 1969. The reflections are written by students who graduated from Warren County High School in 1960 and students who graduated from other schools in the area. 1958 opened the door and ushered in a decade of educational change in Warren County. This is the story of the rapid change in secondary education followed by a more gradual change in the entire educational system over the next ten years. In September 1958, Governor Lyndsey Almond closed Warren County High School rather than admit blacks as ordered by the courts. The term “massive resistance” became the catch phrase for what happened that day. The book covers all the students’ experiences in Warren County High School, Criser High School and Mosby Academy.
In addition to the history of the period, the book also includes photos of the students and school buildings, each school’s song, mascot, school color and photos of student activities. There are also Memorial Pages for classmates lost over the years.
Coming Together is available for purchase at the Warren Heritage Society Gift Shop (101 Chester Street, Front Royal, VA 22630) by calling (540) 636-1446 or email whsivylodge@comcast.net. The price is $25 or $30 if mailed.
National presidential campaign brackets Republican Candidates Forum questions on Town government
With only four of 11 candidates on the November ballot present – Scott Lloyd, Joseph McFadden, Lori Cockrell (council trio) and Chris Holloway (mayor) – and those four staunch Republicans and local Committee members likely to receive endorsements anyway, the 2020 Warren County Republican Committee Front Royal Candidates Forum took on a combative tone from its outset Wednesday evening, August 19, at the Villa Avenue Community Center.
After introducing new Committee Chairman John Smith, former chairman, and current Republican State Central Committee member Steve Kurtz began his moderating of the forum by tracking the recent history of Republican Committee Town candidate forums and endorsements of what is by code a non-partisan town election.
“I always wondered why the town council didn’t have any Republicans on it, and it really didn’t. We had lots of people on there that claimed they were independents and that this race was a non-partisan race. And just common sense tells you that Front Royal is full of Republicans and the Republican voice here in Front Royal will be heard,” Kurtz told the room of about 25 mostly committee members, adding, “So, we decided eight years ago that the Republican Committee was going to endorse candidates for town council and mayor. We’ve been very successful in picking and choosing good candidates and endorsing the right ones as well.”
Kurtz later explained that the committee will make its endorsements after its regular meeting of August 27. However, with the stated intention of endorsing three council and one mayoral candidate, matching the number of committee member forum participants, Kurtz agreed the likelihood was high those four would be endorsed.
Following his tracing the committee’s path to its current endorsement policy in town elections, Kurtz asked the three council candidates and one mayoral candidate present: Lloyd, McFadden, and incumbents Cockrell and Holloway, the latter running for mayor while his council seat is not up for re-election, for their opening statements of introduction before launching into a round-robin questioning where each candidate responded to the same question.
Lloyd and McFadden traced their relocations to the area and past federal government work, Lloyd in the Trump Administration at the southern border in Refugee Resettlement; McFadden in streamlining cost-effectiveness at the EPA. Cockrell and Holloway noted their local roots and work, Cockrell in public education; Holloway in youth sports coaching, his past council tenure, and local construction company. More detail on those introductory statements will be provided in a forthcoming Royal Examiner story; as will queries as to the reason other candidates did not participate.
Then it was on to the questions. Kurtz explained a rotating one-minute response to questions that would be asked of all the candidates, with no rebuttals to other candidates’ answers.
It soon became apparent by the phrasing of the questions that partisanship on the national political stage, as well as how that partisanship would impact their local governmental decisions, would guide the forum. The opening question was: “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrats are calling for huge tax increases. This year our Front Royal Town Council (with a five of six-seat Republican majority) reduced taxes. What is your position on the Front Royal tax rates?” Kurtz asked.
The consensus response was that while some government services are necessary, tax hikes are bad and that government needed to be streamlined to prevent them.
Holloway opened the responses referencing the Town’s half-cent real estate tax decrease with maintained levels of service, observing, “I have never voted for a tax increase and I never would.”
“I was really proud of that,” Cockrell said of the real estate tax decrease, adding of the process, “The way that had to happen, we really had to look at our government and where things needed to be restructured or cut back to get the best bang for our buck with town taxpayer’s money … I believe in keeping our taxes low. I don’t believe in raising taxes. Sometimes you have to look in the budget and find the fat to get rid of.”
Lloyd called “taxes at the town level” in danger of being “the most pernicious” explaining, “Because when you’re talking at the town level, you’re talking about things that sound so harmless … a glass of wine here and there, a half-cent here and there” pointing to the added fees at the local and state levels adding up.
“People are working too much to pay the government,” Lloyd observed.
McFadden cited his work on the town planning commission in reviewing some town budgetary expenditure requests, including a new SUV for “the IT Department head to drive to and from his house” that he felt could be cut. He also cited his budget-trimming work on IT issues at the EPA.
McFadden did note his vote of approval of a large budget item, the $10-million construction of a new town police headquarters – “We raised some issues with that too, but we went ahead and we spent that money,” McFadden said of the police project the sitting town council has yet to authorize assumption of its debt service on during its legal spat with the EDA.
And perhaps surprisingly there was no question concerning the Town’s hostile legal stance with its existing, co-founded with Warren County, 51-year-old Economic Development Authority; or move to fund and create its own EDA while still a partner, technically at least, of the joint EDA the county government fully funds operationally.
Rather, the second question continued the combative with Democrats tone, though there are no announced local Democratic Committee candidates on the town election ballot.
“We have all seen the violence, rioting and looting in the Democratic-controlled cities; and calls to defund police departments. Here in Front Royal, we have had two peaceful protests. If these protests were to turn violent and call for the defunding of the police, what would your position be?” Kurtz asked, starting with answers on Lloyd’s side of the table.
In this exclusive Royal Examiner video, hear those answers, as well as answers to other questions including: “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, are calling for a huge, huge New Green Deal – growing bureaucracy, more regulations and trillions in spending. This year Front Royal consolidated positions in departments, reducing the size of government. What is your position on the current size of the town government? And should we continue to trend to smaller government or should we adopt the new Green approach?”
But nary a word about the Town-EDA situation and that situation’s eventual impact on Town budgetary matters from legal fees to assuming full operational funding for an EDA without any existing assets; as well as potential impacts of taking an adversarial, competitive stance against the county government and re-tooled, existing EDA in seeking and maintaining economic development in Warren County and Front Royal.
Front Royal woman wows national TV audience with her “weird talents”
Molly Mae Meador of Rockland, a 19-year-old Virginia Tech sophomore who decided at a young age that her ambition in life was to become famous, took the first step toward that goal in a “Tonight Show” appearance with NBC star Jimmy Fallon on Monday, August 17.
Two years ago, Molly responded to a “Tonight Show” public appeal for videos showing off “weird talents” of the senders, the weirdest to be selected and shown off by Fallon on whom Molly had developed what could loosely be described as a fixation.
“He is my idol,” she smiled during our interview.
Since 2018, Molly, who is pursuing a double major in Public Relations and Cinema at Virginia Tech, traveled to New York City six times to attend the “Tonight Show” at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
“I was able to talk to him two or three times, though I don’t think he would remember me.” Molly said of Fallon.
That was before last Monday when Fallon and producer Patrick Borelli “called and emailed out of the blue” about her video which, she said, “I hadn’t even told my mom about!”
“Mom” is Regina Meador (dad Doug Meador) of Front Royal, and the “weird talent” the parents never knew she had, was the ability to balance an unwrapped pile of 28 quarters on her collar bone – weird indeed! – and, secondly, to recite alphabetically the 25 song titles of a U.K. musical group named “One Direction” in 30 seconds or less. She gabbled all of them in a Fallon-timed 28 seconds.
The whole sequence, first practiced with a “fake Jimmy” and connected to the show via ZOOM, was followed by wild applause from Fallon and his supporting crew in an otherwise empty studio due to the Coronavirus pandemic safeguards. The star of the show was quoted as saying Molly’s presentation was “the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.”
During her remote appearance, Fallon spotted a cushion on her bedroom furniture which bore his resemblance. “Nice pillow,” he quipped.
So, what else has this bright young woman to brag about?
“Nothing really,” she modestly responded. “You can call me a Jack of all trades and a master of none – no more hidden talents!”
“Not true” said her mother over the garden fence the following day. “She’s always shown excellent talents in many fields … all the way through (middle and high) school and her first year at Tech,” though she admitted she had no idea about the talents her daughter showed off to a nationwide television audience the evening before.
In the half century that the popular “Tonight Show” has run, we’re venturing a guess that Molly is the first resident of Front Royal to appear on it. Her current goal is, on finishing college, to score a job on NBC, going from there to reach her ambition – fame by running her own television talk show.
Should you wish to follow her path to glory, watch out for Molly on YouTube where she plans to do a talk show while she prepares for her dream job with NBC.
Warren County School Board approves new Sept. 8 school start date
The Warren County School Board on August 19 voted to change the start date for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic school year to Tuesday, September 8, to accommodate for impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Assistant Superintendent Melody Sheppard recommended the later date to School Board members during their regular meeting on Wednesday evening, explaining that more time is needed for student technology devices to be delivered and for the WCPS Technology Department to then integrate the adopted Learning Management Systems on the student laptops and tablets.
“This change will give the technology department time to receive and configure the technology devices for our students,” Sheppard said, “and give teachers additional time to learn the new
The School Board members had no questions as each of them previously had discussed the date change individually with WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger, according to Sheppard.
Following a motion by School Board member Kristen Pence and a second by School Board member Ralph Rinaldi, the board voted unanimously to adopt the revised calendar recommendation with yeas from Pence, Rinaldi, board Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and board Chairman Arnold Williams Jr., who attended the meeting virtually. School board member James Wells was absent.
The revised 2020-2021 school year calendar is:
• September 8 — First day of school for students
• November 3 — Professional Day
• November 10 — End of 1st advisory
• November 11 — Holiday
• November 25-27 — Thanksgiving Break
• December 23-January 1 — Winter Break
• January 18 — Holiday
• January 29 — End of 2nd advisory/1st semester
• February 15 — Holiday
• March 29-April 5 — Spring Break
• April 13 — End of 3rd advisory
• April 30 — Professional Day
• May 31 — Holiday
• June 17 — Last day of school for students.
In another action agenda item, Warren County School Board Clerk Robert Ballentine, who is also WCPS Finance Director, reported that the Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) on August 18 gave the approval to reimburse WCPS $300,000 for the cost of 900 tablets that will be used during the upcoming school year to support virtual instruction due to COVID-19.
To provide this reimbursement to WCPS, Warren County will use federal funds it received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, said Ballentine, noting that because this expenditure was not anticipated in the approved WCPS fiscal year 2021 budget, an additional appropriation needs to be approved by the BOS so that these funds can be received and spent.
“So, even though [the BOS has] said ‘we’ll reimburse you,’ we still need to ask them to increase the appropriation amount in our budget,” Ballentine said. “This is sort of a technicality, a formality, a follow up to them granting the reimbursement for the tablets.”
The School Board agreed and voted unanimously that the superintendent be authorized to request that the Warren County BOS increase the FY 2021 School Operating Budget by $300,000.
In a related action, the School Board also unanimously approved a $149,871.67 expenditure as part of the BOS-approved $300,000 that WCPS will use to purchase 403 Chrome tablets for preschoolers and kindergarten students. The cost will be covered by CARES Act funding, as well as from remaining Title I and Title IV carryover funds.
“This is the remainder of the total student needs for 900 tablets for our preschool and kindergarten students,” WCPS Technology Director Timothy Grant told School Board members. “The cost of each these devices includes a case, management software, and warranty” and the new tablets will be purchased off of state contracts.
During the School Board’s work session portion of its meeting, Superintendent Ballenger said that the school district’s reopening plan also has been revised to address scheduling complications with release times.
Due to moving fifth-grade students to the middle school to accommodate for COVID-19 social distancing requirements at the buildings and on the school buses, it was determined that at Warren County Middle School there were three different release times based on the elementary schedules, Ballenger said.
To better align release times, Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School now will start at 8 a.m. and release students at 1:30 p.m., while E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School will start at 9 a.m. and release at 2:30 p.m.
“By making this adjustment, it will align schedules and reduce the number of release times at Warren County Middle School,” the superintendent said.
Additionally, Ballenger said that WCPS is increasing how much sanitizing it does during the week at the middle and high schools and will clean and disinfect when students leave and arrive between the A and B block schedules for in-person education. Wednesdays, when all WCPS students have virtual learning, there will be deep cleaning done at all WCPS schools.
Watch the School Board’s August 19 meeting in this exclusive Royal Examiner video:
