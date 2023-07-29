Community Events
A Walk Through History: Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution Revisits the Declaration’s Origins and Impact
On 28 July 2023, compatriots from the speaker’s bureau of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution gave presentations to two senior living facilities on the Declaration of Independence. Chapter President Chip Daniel, along with compatriots Dale Corey, Richard Tyler and dual member Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) told the residents of Hidden Springs and Greenfield Senior Living Facilities how the declaration came about and it’s impact around the world. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter is available to provide presentations to all age groups on various subjects that meet the goals and objectives of the Sons of the American Revolution. This includes the colonial era and the support of veterans.
The French and Indian War had created a significant debt to Great Britain. King George III and the British Parliament decided the American colonies should pay the crown for the defense of the colonies during the previous war.
In 1764, they passed the Sugar Act, placing a tax on sugar and molasses imported into the colonies. This was a huge disruption to the Boston and New England economies because they used sugar and molasses to make rum, a main export in their trade with other countries.
In March of 1765, the Stamp Act was passed. This placed a tax on printed materials in the colonies which had to be paid in British Sterling. This included every printed paper, playing cards, dice and newspapers. This along with the Sugar Act taxed the Americans without their consent.
The Townsend Act was passed in 1767, placing a tax on glass, lead, paint, paper and tea imported from Great Britain. The colonies were not allowed representation in Parliament and felt it was unconstitutional for Parliament to place taxes and laws without representation. It was more about the principle than the tax. The taxation acts resulted in riots and colonists boycotted British goods. By 1773, the British had repealed most of the Townshend Act.
On 19 May 1773, a law was passed, taxing tea and creating the British East India Company monopoly on the import of tea into the colonies. As an act of protest, in December 1773, colonists posing as Indians dumped 342 chests of tea into the Boston Harbor which became known as the Boston Tea Party. The British wanted to punish the Massachusetts Colony. This resulted in the Coercive Acts of 1774, which closed Boston Harbor until restitution was made for the destroyed tea. It gave sweeping powers to the British military governor, General Thomas Gage. This act forbade town meetings without approval, protecting British officials from being charged with capital offenses in Massachusetts, demanding accommodations for troops in unoccupied houses and buildings and forced colonists to pay for British soldiers expenses.
In March 1770, tensions had come to a head when an apprentice wigmaker and a British soldier got into a disagreement. A crowd of 200 colonists surrounded seven British soldiers. The Americans began taunting and throwing things at the soldiers who then fired into the crowd. Five Americans were killed and three injured in the Boston Massacre. In April 1775, General Gage sent a force from Boston to Lexington to capture Sam Adams and John Hancock and then to Concord to seize gunpowder and arms. This led to the Battle of Lexington, where seven colonists were killed and then the Battle of Concord, where at the North Bridge, the “Shot Heard Round the World” was fired. This was the beginning of the American War of Independence.
At this time, the colonies were considered in a state of rebellion, with most wanting to remain British subjects after reconciliation from the King and Parliament. In October 1775, the British attacked and burned Falmouth, Massachusetts (now Portland, Maine). George Washington called the this attack as “exceeding in barbarity and cruelty every hostile act practiced among civilized nations.”
On 1 January 1776, as a retaliation for Norfolk’s refusal to supply provisions for British ships, British Royal Governor of Virginia, Lord Dunmore ordered the fleet to bombard the town and burn the town. After these attacks, it became apparent to the colonies they must secure their rights as an independent nation. In 1776, a Continental Congress was formed to determine the next course of action from the colonies.
On 7 June, Virginia Richard Henry Lee presented to Congress a motion “that these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be, free and independent States”. The motion was seconded by John Adams of Massachusetts. On 11 June, a committee consisting of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Robert R. Livingston and Roger Sherman was chosen to prepare a statement justifying the right to independence. Jefferson as asked to prepare the document to which small changes were made by Adams and Franklin.
The declaration was presented to the Congress and after additional changes were made, it was endorsed by 12 colonies on 2 July with New York abstaining. On this day, Congress resolved that “these United Colonies are, and of right ought to be free and independent States.” With revisions and deletions, it was officially adopted on 4 July 1776. On that day, Congress President John Hancock and secretary Charles Thomson signed the document with the remaining members signing in August of 1776.
The Declaration of Independence was influential around the world. Hungarian nationalist, Lajos Kossuth declared “the Declaration was nothing less than the noblest, happiest page in mankind’s history.” This document gave credence to the belief in the purpose of government is to secure the people’s rights and that government gets its power from “the consent of the governed”. If that consent is betrayed, then “it is the right of the people to alter or abolish” their government. The idea the people could reject a monarchy and replace it with a republican government was a revolutionary change.
Christmas in July: An Unexpected Delight in Downtown Front Royal
Front Royal’s Gazebo transforms into a festive summer wonderland.
Amid the balmy breezes of July, downtown Front Royal was blanketed in the enchanting spirit of winter Saturday, July 29th. Thanks to the vision of Sue Laurence, a local entrepreneur, realtor, and community advocate, residents got to experience the merriment and nostalgia of Christmas much earlier than expected.
If the idea of celebrating Christmas in summer sounds peculiar, you wouldn’t be the first to think so. Yet, “Christmas in July” wasn’t just a day of festivities but also an emblem of the vivacity and resilience of Front Royal’s Main Street.
Children, along with many playful adults, got the chance to meet with Santa, making it a day of early yuletide memories. Santa’s presence was especially noteworthy. Despite the summer heat, the jovial man in red was in high spirits, joking about his lack of a “summer suit” and preferring not to be seen in a speedo.
Apart from the event itself, there was a noticeable hum of activity among the local merchants. Many of them, seeing the potential in the foot traffic the event was generating, offered special deals for the day.
“Christmas in July” might have come and gone, but its memories and the message it conveyed are here to stay. Front Royal’s Main Street isn’t just a strip of shops; it’s a community, and events like these serve as beautiful reminders. Kudos to Sue Laurence, her team, and the entire community for gifting residents with such an extraordinary summer day.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
hese are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of August 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, August 1
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Photosynthesis. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 2
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Beautiful Bugs! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Beautiful Bug stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Thursday, August 3
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be playing Jeopardy. Registration is required.
Friday, August 11
- 10:00 AM – Toddler Trails. Bring your toddler to Rockland Park to hear about Fairies! Join us and the Warren County Parks & Rec for a walk, a story, and a fairy craft! Registration is required.
Monday, August 14
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 15
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Plastic Milk. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 16
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Summer Treats! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Summer Treat stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, August 19
- 2:00 PM – Press Play. For ages 11-18. Join us for an afternoon of Super Smash Brothers!
Monday, August 21
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 22
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Plastic Milk. Registration is required
Wednesday, August 23
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Frogs and Turtles! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00 AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Frogs and Turtle stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Monday, August 28
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, August 29
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is How to Balance. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, August 30
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft about Happy Birthdays! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Happy Birthday stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Garden Enthusiasts, Mark Your Calendars!
Skyline High School Hosts Inaugural Fall Plant Sale
As the cool breeze of fall approaches, Skyline High School Greenhouse has planned a vibrant surprise for the community. For the first time ever, they will be hosting a Fall Plant Sale from September 4-6, offering a rich palette of mums to infuse color into your gardens.
The three-day event, scheduled between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, promises to be a delightful affair for plant lovers. Mums, also known as chrysanthemums, are synonymous with autumn. Renowned for their spectacular blooms and diverse colors, mums can be a splendid addition to any garden or porch. The Skyline High School Greenhouse has ensured that attendees have a variety to choose from, with four different hues of mums available for purchase.
The event isn’t just a sale; it’s an opportunity for the community to come together, exchange gardening tips, and inspire one another with creative landscaping ideas. Students involved in the greenhouse project have put in immense effort to nurture these plants and are eager to share their experiences and expertise. This initiative also serves as an excellent platform for the students to understand business dynamics, customer interactions, and the importance of community engagement.
The inaugural Fall Plant Sale is not just about beautifying gardens. By supporting the event, attendees are directly contributing to Skyline High School’s efforts in promoting green education and fostering a love for botany among students. The funds generated will be reinvested into the greenhouse, ensuring that students have access to resources and can continue their horticultural endeavors. This cyclical process of growth, sale, and reinvestment aims to sustain the greenhouse project for years to come.
The Skyline High School’s Fall Plant Sale is an invitation to celebrate the splendor of autumn, support student endeavors, and nurture local green initiatives. Make sure you mark your calendars and bring home a splash of fall colors.
St. Luke’s Annual Gala: A Beacon of Hope for the Underinsure
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club to Host Fundraiser, Pledging Care to Warren County’s Most Vulnerable
As fall paints Shenandoah Valley in hues of amber and gold, the community comes together for a night of elegance, commitment, and solidarity. On September 30, 2023, St. Luke Community Clinic will roll out the red carpet for its annual gala at the scenic Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, aiming to raise funds for healthcare services dedicated to Warren County’s uninsured and underinsured residents.
The call is clear: Warren County needs the combined strength of its citizens to ensure that every individual, irrespective of their financial status, has access to basic medical, dental, and mental health care. The St. Luke Community Clinic has stood tall as a bastion of hope for those in need, and this gala serves as a testament to the Clinic’s commitment and the community’s unwavering support.
This year, in addition to the gala’s main event, there will be a silent auction to further the cause. The clinic is openly inviting donations that range from collectibles to hand-crafted treasures, dining experiences, activity tickets, and more. Local artisans and businesses have a unique opportunity to not only showcase their offerings but also contribute to a noble cause. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for those wishing to make a significant impact.
The clinic fondly remembers the successful gala held last year, where attendees swayed to the enchanting rhythms provided by Shae Parker. The delectable dinner menu, which included choices of succulent pork, rich salmon, or creamy tortellini, coupled with sides of crispy asparagus and potatoes, left attendees content. The pièce de résistance? A decadent raspberry cheesecake that had everyone talking.
At the heart of this extravagant event lies a simple truth: the profound impact the fundraiser has on the community. The proceeds from the gala and the silent auction go directly to St. Luke, which in turn ensures that the most vulnerable members of the Front Royal and Warren County community are taken care of. Their mission, to provide necessary medical care irrespective of one’s ability to pay, remains unwavering and resolute.
Sponsorships are also available. Contact the Executive Director, Vickie Davies, at 540-636-4325 or email executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org for more information.
Bringing Hope to the Hurt: A Community Rallies Against Domestic and Sexual Violence
Local Efforts Amplified Through Digital Sharing
In a time when we all crave connection, a local initiative by the Phoenix Project seeks to unite the community in support of those most vulnerable to domestic and sexual violence. A recently launched video campaign is not just about raising funds but also amplifying the voices of those often silenced by trauma.
Domestic and sexual violence is a dark cloud that hangs over countless homes and hearts. Sadly, these issues remain prevalent in our society. While many non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and communities rally for change, a unique drive has been initiated in our town aimed at leveraging the power of digital connections and widespread sharing.
A heartfelt video, appealing to every individual’s sense of empathy and responsibility, serves at the forefront of this campaign. But the call to action isn’t limited to mere financial donations. It’s an invitation to engage, to inform, and to inspire. By sharing the video, participants exponentially increase the chances of reaching the initiative’s fundraising target. More importantly, they magnify the message of hope, kindness, and unity.
Remembering that every share can count as a beacon of support, the campaign encourages inclusivity. It’s a reminder that the digital age can be more than fleeting moments and viral challenges. When harnessed correctly, it can be a platform for profound change.
The use of emotive color symbols in the campaign – shades of blue and purple – are universal reminders of trust, calm, and transformation. They represent the journey from pain to hope, from darkness to light. As the community rallies behind this cause, each share, each comment, and each donation brings survivors one step closer to healing.
This initiative reinforces the belief that collective efforts, fueled by compassion and digital outreach, can spark significant changes. As we come together to spread the message, support the fundraising goal, and ensure a safer tomorrow, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a community defined not by its challenges but by its response to them.
Phoenix Project is a community’s response to domestic violence.
Click here for more information – visit the Phoenix Projects Facebook page.
This Week’s Showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”
- “Meg 2: The Trench”
- “Gran Turismo”
