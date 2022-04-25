AARP Smart Drivers Course to be held May 6th at Front Royal United Methodist Church

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

General Education Development

In-Person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education

Samicon

In-Person. Join us Saturday, May 7th for our all-day Samicon event, which this year also falls on free comic book day! Stop by the library after Family Fun Day for free comics and video-game-themed fun, including a Code Ninja coding workshop, all-day escape room challenges, magic shows from local magician Kevin Owens, Pokémon-themed cookie decoration, arcade machines, video games, Minecraft, prize drawings, and more. Show up in costume and get your photo taken for a chance to win our costume contest. Level up with your library card and join us for Samicon this May!

Bad Romance

Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, May 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!

Genealogy Club

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 11th at 6:00 PM.

Hiking and Backpacking in the Shenandoah Valley Series

In-Person. Interested in combining hiking with camping? Come explore the world of backpacking! Join us Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 P.M. as we review the following topics: how to physically prepare for a backpacking trip; how to plan a backpacking trip; gear selection; what to wear; food options; review of wilderness skills and Leave No Trip principles. Participants will receive a sample packing list and other backpacking resources. Susan Tschirhart is a life-long hiker, camper and self-described “nature-nerd”. She currently serves as chair of the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee; as a Boy Scout leader and as a guide for The Trail Tribe, a local women’s hiking and backpacking group. Recently she started the outdoor experience company, Next Bend Adventures, to lead and facilitate hikes, overnight treks and other outdoor adventure experiences in the Shenandoah Valley. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her three young adult sons. They played a role in how she earned her trail name “Goldilocks” and the “Three Bears”. Happy trails!

Volunteer Fair

In-Person. Samuels Public Library, CCAP, and The Wednesday Group are set to hold the first Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 14th from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 .M. Check out some of the awesome volunteer opportunities involving fundraising, programs, and services with Warren County non-profits. Participating organizations include Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the Warren Coalition. Nonprofits interested in participating should contact Michelle Ross at 540-635-3153 or mross@samuelslibrary.net.

Photography & Beyond: Oceans of Possibilities

Virtual. Join us Saturday, May 14 at 10:00 AM for this virtual photography exchange to discuss pushing the creative boundaries of our photography. All types of cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online at the Samuels Library website.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, May 16th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.

Jigsaw Puzzle Contest

In-Person. If you love jigsaw puzzles and love our library, put the pieces together with us for our fundraising puzzle competition on Saturday, May 21st from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Compete as a two-person team in the 300 piece puzzle event, or compete as a four-person team in the more challenging 500 piece puzzle event. Refreshments served, prizes awarded. The entry fee for an individual is $20, for a two-person team is $30, and for a four-person team is $40. 100 percent of your entry fee is a donation to Samuels Public Library. Registration and entry fee due by May 14th.

Pen & Prose

Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, May 28th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.

Library closing

Due to the Memorial Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, May 30th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, May 31st.