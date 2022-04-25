Community Events
AARP Smart Drivers Course to be held May 6th at Front Royal United Methodist Church
Refresh your driving skills and save insurance cost by taking the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) Smart Drivers course on Friday, May 6, 2022. The class will be held from 8am to 5pm at the Front Royal United Methodist church in their Fellowship Hall.
Designed for those aged 50 and above, attendees will be presented a certificate that should reduce their auto insurance rate. There are no tests to pass, and the cost is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members.
To register or for more information call Mike at 540-635-1256.
American Heart Association and Fauquier Health host first ever CycleNation event in the Warrenton area to save lives
The American Heart Association is proud to partner with Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd to bring the Association’s CycleNation event to the Warrenton area! This will be a digital event, meaning anyone can participate wherever they are, from April 26th to May 26th.
“Heart complications, heart attacks, and heart disease hit close to home for too many of us,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. Sarah has joined the cause to ride under Fauquier Health as a Team captain. “By partnering with the American Heart Association, we want to encourage a community-wide health initiative to allow community members to come together, formulate their teams, and involve staff, friends and family to ride for a good cause.”
Kelly Yoder, Director of Laboratory Services at Fauquier Health, joined the cause as a Team Captain for the virtual event as well. When asked about her reasoning to participate, she shared, “My maternal grandparents both passed of heart disease. This opportunity motivates me to get back on the bicycle again.”
The wonderful part about CycleNation is that it is a month-long initiative. May is Stroke Awareness Month and all teams and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. This community initiative is different than what we have experienced in the past. Since this challenge is part of a larger move challenge, team members can also participate by walking, running, clocking time on the elliptical, and more.
The top three comorbidities in Fauquier County have been identified as obesity, hypertension, and high lipids. The common risk factor reduction for all three of these areas is exercise. For a healthy heart it is highly recommended to take a brisk walk for 30-minutes, three times a week. The Warrenton CycleNation is a fun and meaningful way to encourage more physical activity, celebrate heart and stroke survivors, and raise lifesaving funds.
Rich Pinson, Director of Fauquier Health’s Cardiac Service Line, said, “It’s not just about being a professional biker or cycler to participate. We want to encourage participation from all angles to get folks moving more. As a cycler myself, I am excited about the opportunity to promote heart health not only to our staff and community organizations, but to all of our community members. Anybody can participate in this cause.”
Teams and riders can register to receive a $5 Moe Buck Card from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Warrenton and the top fundraising team will also receive a catered taco lunch fiesta from Moe’s. The top three individual fundraisers will receive a free Moe’s taco kit.
To date there are four community organizations that have started their teams: Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson + Johnson, and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
To register your organization as a team, visit www2.heart.org.
Once your team is registered, you can set your donation goal, and start recruiting your riders. There is no limit on riders and any monetary value of donations count.
The Warrenton CycleNation digital event is locally sponsored Fauquier Health and VEMA, Ltd. The funds raised from the event go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
SAR commemorate Revolutionary War hero, Sgt Maj John Champe
On May 23, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a commemoration of Revolutionary War patriot Sergeant Major John Champe in Loudoun County. The event was sponsored by the Sergeant Major John Champe Chapter (SMJC) with SAR participation from the Virginia Society (VASSAR), Fairfax Resolves Chapter (FR), George Washington Chapter (GW), Colonel William Grayson (CWG) and Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII). The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by Stone Bridge (SB), Ketoctin (KT), Lanes Mill (LM) and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill Chapters (EMH). The Children of the American Revolution had representatives from the Rev John Marks (RJM) and Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Societies. Ken Bonner, President of SMJC emceed the program with Chaplain duties by Right Rev Larry Johnson (CJWII). Greetings and wreaths were presented by Jeff Thomas, Alternate National Trustee and Past President of VASSAR; Ernest Coggins, 1st Vice President VASSAR and Dr Michael Weyler, Governor of the Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America. Steven Powers then gave a presentation on Sgt Maj Champe.
John Champe was a Revolutionary War soldier and hero. He was born in 1752, near Aldie Maryland. In 1776, he enlisted in the Virginia Cavalry and quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant Major in the unit commanded by Major Henry Lee III, later known as “Lee’s Legion”. In October 1780, near Bergen, New Jersey, the legion was camped across the river from New York City and British encampments. A month earlier, Benedict Arnold had deserted to the British. General George Washington wanted to capture Arnold, who was in New York recruiting men to fight for the British. Washington developed a plan to capture, court-martial and make an example of the traitor Benedict Arnold. This would require an individual to be a double agent, act as a traitor to the colonial cause and infiltrate the British forces. The soldier would ride through American pickets and board a boat that would cross the Hudson. In New York, he would present himself as a deserter and gain Arnold’s confidence. With the aid of an accomplice, he would kidnap Arnold and bring him back to the American camp. Major Lee told Washington, that John Champe was the right man for the job. Lee’s Memoirs describe Champe as “Rather above the common size — full of bone and muscle — grave, thoughtful, taciturn — of tried courage and inflexible perseverance”. Champe accepted the assignment and at about 11:00 pm on October 20, 1780, rode away from camp with his personal effects, weapons and the unit Orderly Book to prove his desertion. Only a handful of American leaders knew of the plan. Champe was chased by and shot at by his own unit. He eventually made it to the river and was captured by the British.
Taken to British Headquarters, he convinced Arnold of his desertion and was assigned as a recruiting sergeant. The job gave him access to Arnold’s home where he observed Arnold and his nightly routine. A plan was made with sympathizers to seize Arnold on his evening stroll, take him to a waiting boat and transport him across the Hudson. Before the plot could be put into play, Arnold moved the headquarters to another part of Manhattan, taking Champe with him. Arnold moved his forces to Virginia. Once in Virginia, Champe served in the British Army for months before finding a way to escape back to the Continental Army. Upon rejoining the Americans, Champed wanted to continue fighting the British, but Major Lee dissuaded him from it. It was noted that if captured, he would now be hanged as a spy. Lee believed Champe had acquitted himself well and discharged him honorably from the Continental Army. After the War, Washington personally recommended Champe for the position of Sergeant-at-Arms for the Continental Congress. His name was recorded as such in the Congressional log dated August 25, 1783. After serving, he returned to Loudoun County near what is now Champe Ford Road. The DAR erected an obelisk near the site of that home. He later moved his family to what is now Pendleton County West Virginia. He married Phebe Susan Barnard and they raised six children. He died September 30, 1798 in Fort Prickett, what is now West Virginia. Sergeant Major John Champe was a true hero of the American Revolution.
Wreath presentations were made by representatives of the participating organizations followed by a musket salute from the Virginia State Color Guard. The guard was commanded by Barry Schwoerer (SMJC) and included Sean Carrigan (CJWII), Paul Christensen (CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII), Doug Hall (CJWII), Brett Osborn (CJWII), Christian Powers (SMJC), Marc Robinson (CJWII), Jacob Schwoerer (CJWII) and Michael Weyler (OFPA and CWG).
Mark your calendars for SamiCon at Samuels Public Library – Saturday, May 7th
Samuels Public Library is bringing back SamiCon in-person for the first time since 2019. This year the event coincides with Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7th.
SamiCon is a free event for all comic fans, geeks, gamers, and cosplayers. Throughout the day patrons of all ages visiting the library can pick up free comics provided in collaboration with Four Color Fantasies at two service tables located in its Graphic Novel sections.
“SamiCon is one of our favorite events to showcase what the library has to offer” Said Erin Rooney, Adult Reference Supervisor. “Members of the community may not be aware of some of the amazing services and collections we have, as well as those of our sponsoring organizations.”
This year’s theme is, “Level Up with Your Library Card,” where patrons can try their hand at activities in order to gain experience points for raffle prizes.
Activities include coding workshops run by local STEM center Code Ninjas, arcade games on loan from local game store Play Favorites, a scavenger hunt, an escape room, costume contests, Minecraft, Pokémon cookie decorating, and performances from local magician Kevin Owens.
“SamiCon is a little like Halloween or Christmas, it lets your inner child come out to play!” Said Sydney Patton, a member of the Friends of Samuels Library. “The best part is you are among friends, of all ages, who are also there to have fun! I can’t think of a local event I love more!”.
In addition, the library will be unveiling its brand new board game collection, sponsored by Play Favorites, that allows patrons to check out popular titles such as Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride, and Code Names.
All events will take place Saturday, May 7 from 10:00 am – 4:30 pm at Samuels Public Library. While you’re out and about for SamiCon, community members should also check out Family Fun Day and Main Street Geek’s Free Comic Book Day activities.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of May 2022. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Tuesday, May 3rd
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Mini LED lightsabers! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
Wednesday, May 4th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Star Wars will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Star Wars will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Thursday, May 5th
- 4:30PM – Mom & Me in the Garden. Bring your child, mother, or grandmother to enjoy this mother’s day program in the garden. Everyone will get to bring home their own kitchen herbs to grow in a jar. All ages welcome. Registration required. This program is provided in partnership with Warren County Parks & Recreation.
Saturday, May 7th
- All day – Samicon. Enjoy this all-day library-wide event for all ages! This year’s theme is Video Games! There will be free comic books courtesy of Four Color Fantasies, arcade games, an escape room, and tons of other fun things available all day. We will have magic shows at 10am, 11am, & 2pm. At 1pm, children and teens are welcome to join for a Pokémon cookie decoration session. Then at 2:30, we will play real-life versions of Tetris and Pac-man. Patrons will still be able to check out items all day. Costume contest throughout.
Monday, May 9th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 10th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. Our theme for this week’s club is Homopolar Motors! For ages 6-11. Registration required.
- 7:00PM – Virtual Goodnight Sweetheart Story Time. Join Miss. Pattie for our special story time in your jammies. Bring your favorite buddy and get cozy!
Wednesday, May 11th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! The Zoo will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! The Zoo will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 14th
- 3:00PM – Flower Festival Dance Performance. Please enjoy this wonderful family friendly dance performance from Dancing by His Grace.
Monday, May 16th
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 17th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is Static Electricity! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, May 18th
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Adventures will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Adventures will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 21st
- 2:00PM – Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. For ages 12-18. Registration required.
Monday, May 23rd
- 11:00AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration required.
Tuesday, May 24th
- 4:30PM – Science Scouts. Come in on Tuesday afternoons for a time to explore the mysteries of the world through science! In this weekly program, we will investigate a different STEM-related topic each week. This week’s theme is VOILa: Experiment with Light! For ages 6-11. Registration required. A virtual option will be offered for this week as well. Find it on our Facebook & YouTube Pages.
Wednesday, May 25th
- 10:15AM Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft! Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft! For children up to 3 1/2 years of age. Registration required.
- 11:00AM Preschool Story Time. Come in with your preschooler, aged 3 1/2 to five, for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bees Knees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Registration required.
Saturday, May 28th
- 2:00PM. Aspiring Artists. Enjoy an afternoon of making art. Ages 7-18. Registration required
Monday, May 30th – Library closed for Memorial Day.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for May
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
General Education Development
In-Person. For those who have already registered, Samuels Public Library is proud to host Lord Fairfax Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (except on school holidays or closings) and is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education
Samicon
In-Person. Join us Saturday, May 7th for our all-day Samicon event, which this year also falls on free comic book day! Stop by the library after Family Fun Day for free comics and video-game-themed fun, including a Code Ninja coding workshop, all-day escape room challenges, magic shows from local magician Kevin Owens, Pokémon-themed cookie decoration, arcade machines, video games, Minecraft, prize drawings, and more. Show up in costume and get your photo taken for a chance to win our costume contest. Level up with your library card and join us for Samicon this May!
Bad Romance
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us Monday, May 9th at 6:00 PM for another special meeting of Bad Romance. Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles!
Genealogy Club
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday, May 11th at 6:00 PM.
Hiking and Backpacking in the Shenandoah Valley Series
In-Person. Interested in combining hiking with camping? Come explore the world of backpacking! Join us Thursday, May 12 at 6:00 P.M. as we review the following topics: how to physically prepare for a backpacking trip; how to plan a backpacking trip; gear selection; what to wear; food options; review of wilderness skills and Leave No Trip principles. Participants will receive a sample packing list and other backpacking resources. Susan Tschirhart is a life-long hiker, camper and self-described “nature-nerd”. She currently serves as chair of the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee; as a Boy Scout leader and as a guide for The Trail Tribe, a local women’s hiking and backpacking group. Recently she started the outdoor experience company, Next Bend Adventures, to lead and facilitate hikes, overnight treks and other outdoor adventure experiences in the Shenandoah Valley. Her favorite pastime is spending time with her three young adult sons. They played a role in how she earned her trail name “Goldilocks” and the “Three Bears”. Happy trails!
Volunteer Fair
In-Person. Samuels Public Library, CCAP, and The Wednesday Group are set to hold the first Warren County Volunteer Fair on May 14th from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 .M. Check out some of the awesome volunteer opportunities involving fundraising, programs, and services with Warren County non-profits. Participating organizations include Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, and the Warren Coalition. Nonprofits interested in participating should contact Michelle Ross at 540-635-3153 or mross@samuelslibrary.net.
Photography & Beyond: Oceans of Possibilities
Virtual. Join us Saturday, May 14 at 10:00 AM for this virtual photography exchange to discuss pushing the creative boundaries of our photography. All types of cameras and levels of photographers are welcomed. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Register for this event online at the Samuels Library website.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Virtual. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held virtually on Monday, May 16th at 6:00 PM. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
In-Person. Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May, we will be discussing The Sixth Extinction by Elizabeth Kolbert. This meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, May 18th at 10:00 AM. This group meets every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
Jigsaw Puzzle Contest
In-Person. If you love jigsaw puzzles and love our library, put the pieces together with us for our fundraising puzzle competition on Saturday, May 21st from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Compete as a two-person team in the 300 piece puzzle event, or compete as a four-person team in the more challenging 500 piece puzzle event. Refreshments served, prizes awarded. The entry fee for an individual is $20, for a two-person team is $30, and for a four-person team is $40. 100 percent of your entry fee is a donation to Samuels Public Library. Registration and entry fee due by May 14th.
Pen & Prose
Hybrid, virtual and in-person. Love writing? Looking to learn how? Come to our ongoing creative writing club on Saturday, May 28th at 3:00 PM. Open to new members.
Library closing
Due to the Memorial Day holiday the Library will be closed Monday, May 30th. The library will resume normal hours of operation Tuesday, May 31st.
Free family bingo & dinner with Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is offering a free night of bingo and a spaghetti dinner to Warren County Middle School and Skyline Middle School students and their families on Monday, May 2nd, at Skyline Middle School.
May 1-7, 2022 is the third annual Resilience Week Virginia, a time when organizations throughout the Commonwealth are encouraged to celebrate resilience and explore what it means to be a resilient community. Resilience—that inner strength, the ability to “bounce back” from difficulties and overcome challenges—is something that is taught and developed in children. The more resilience is built into a child and a community, the less likely the child is to turn to drugs and alcohol when faced with life’s challenges.
The goal of Warren Coalition for this dinner and bingo night is to provide a fun environment for families to enjoy together as they learn about building resilience in children and teens, to help them live their healthiest lives.
A warm-up game of bingo will be held at 5:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm. Additional games will be held after dinner, with progressively larger prizes. The evening will conclude by 7:30 pm. Tickets are limited to 150 seats from each school. Pre-registration is required online at https://bit.ly/bingodinner.
For more information, email ryan@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
