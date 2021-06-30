Opinion
Abel’s prayer for our Nation on this July 4th
4th July Celebration this weekend. Numbers of appearances are coming up for old Abel Johnston, known as, Liberty Man!
This is a time we remember those who paid for our Freedom. They risked everything. Please, read the Declaration to your family and explain each word and what it means!
Post the Declaration in your home for all to see. Lay your Bible with it. Without the teachings of the “Good Book” we are a hollow Nation, empty of values, no Goals to aspire to, a rudderless People destined to smash ourselves upon the rocks of history far away from what our Founders intended.
Teach that God-Ordained this Nation, therefore we must appeal to Our Lord Jesus for Breath and Life to continue to be His Holy Creation. We give thee thanks, dear God, for this Land you have given US.
Amen
Larry Johnson, The Liberty Man
Front Royal, Virginia
Opinion
Why get vaccinated against Covid? Here’s why
Two obituaries bearing the same last names on the same day, June 25, in the Northern Virginia Daily should have given non-vaccinated people pause upon reading – the deaths, just three days apart, were for a mother and her son, both taken by the COVID- 19 virus within three days of each other.
The “obits” were for Carol Lee Caldwell Cunius of Basye, who died May 24, and Scott Alexander Cunius of Winchester, who died May 27. Their joint memorial service will be held July 10 at Mount Hermon United Methodist Church in Mt. Jackson, Va.
A cautionary note was included in the mother’s death notice:
PLEASE ENCOURAGE YOUR LOVED ONES TO GET VACCINATED!
Opinion
Killed by someone arrested 21 times since 2012 – Not that funny
As Staff Satirist, I try to keep my comments on the funny side. However, this incident is just too sad and makes me too angry to do that. On a beautiful spring day, June 6, 33-year-old John Cunningham was enjoying his day riding his motorcycle on Strasburg Road.
Suddenly, Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal head-on collision between a car and a motorcycle that occurred late Sunday morning, June 6, on Strasburg Road (Route 55 West). A Toyota pickup truck driven by Charles J. Corathers, who has been charged with being under the influence of drugs at the time, crossed the centerline and killed Mr. Cunningham.
Corathers was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia. In at least one man’s opinion, a charge of vehicular homicide should be added. However, a several-year pattern of lack of judicial action makes that only a vague possibility.
What makes this even more tragic is who Corathers is.
According to the General District Court database, he has been arrested over twenty times. Starting in Sept. 2012, he was arrested for drinking in a bar while in possession of a concealed weapon. According to General and Circuit Court District records, since then he has been charged with possession of marijuana, two charges of failure to obey a court order, twice for DWI, five times for possession of a controlled substance, one charge of forging a banknote, one child abuse, cruelty to a child, possession to distribute I/II controlled substances, two charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance precursor, and one possession of I/II controlled substance and one of oxymorphone.
“On September 29, 2019, A Wednesday morning welfare check on a 4-year-old boy by Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies led to the arrest of the child’s parents after police found what they believe to be a methamphetamine lab at the home.” Deputies arriving at the residence in the 1900 block of Drummer Hill Road found “a large amount of trash, items consistent with manufacturing methamphetamine and a possible methamphetamine lab on the front porch of the residence,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Joshua Corathers, 27, and Valerie Funk, 27, were in the home, along with their 4-year-old son, the release said.
Deputies also found “drugs, drug paraphernalia, and meth-making ingredients inside the home,” according to the statement.
So why in June 2021 was he able to drive a vehicle on a state road, and kill a person, better yet? Why was he even on the loose? It’s not the fault of the law enforcement agencies – they continue to arrest him only to see him bounce back out on the street. Clearly, he is not the only one with a record like this, but he becomes a classic example of a judicial system more interested in making plea deals than bringing a person to the full extent of justice. True, holding a trial is expensive, but what is the cost of a life? Interestingly, the two charges regarding child abuse were dropped.
One of the old sayings about Front Royal is that “it is impossible to go to jail.” Amongst the many one-liners that we hear, this one appears true, at least for any meaningful amount of time.
Opinion
SHAMEFUL!
It is just shameful that the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning, for a Sheetz gas station at the foot of Apple Mountain. I still have trouble believing that they allowed this to happen. They were voted in to represent US! They DIDN’T! They sided with Dudding Commercial Development. Even after the people of the community, spent hours, at several meetings, expressing their concerns, as to the negative impact that it would have on the community. All this, in the hopes they would hear us.
They DIDN’T!
I think the most shameful part of this decision, is that they tried to justify it, under the guise of needing a school bus stop. They expect us to believe that they voted down the rezoning in the first meeting for a gas station, yet, in the third meeting, they want us to believe they voted to rezone the same parcel of land for a school bus stop – As if we won’t notice the gas station next to it.
SHAMEFUL! The people of Warren County have lost all respect for the Board. They broke their promise to represent us and showed us they have no respect for their constituents. Again SHAMEFUL!
Jim Miceli
Linden, Virginia
Opinion
Linden Rezoning Disaster
The Warren County Board of Supervisors (BOS) June 15 decision approving the rezoning for development of a Sheetz at Interstate-66’s exit 13 is a disappointment. Since the justification for that decision was not apparent, I asked several supervisors who supported it what their reasoning was. Property rights were one response. However, in prior testimony to the BOS I offered that the landowner’s property rights had and were still intact, and he was able to conduct any of the permitted agricultural activities on his property. No one should be entitled to a zoning change just because it provides them a financial benefit.
What about the property rights and interests of the hundreds of nearby residents whose quality of life will be forever diminished, as well as the rights of other citizens who travel through that area who took the time to voice their opposition to this proposal? Plus, what about the concern that the proposed gas station posed a potential risk to the water supply of a residential community?
Another answer received was that commercial development at that exit was inevitable, which is nothing short of ridiculous, in my opinion. If that were true, there would be no need to analyze the pros and cons of any issue because the outcome would already be a certainty. A free people should have the right to determine what is in the best interest of their community on every separate matter on its independent merits. Just because something might be a nice fit at a location does not mean that it’s appropriate, beneficial, or desirable. Should commercial development be justified at every highway exit simply because it provides easy access?
A supervisor suggested that the landowner had been cooperative with the community and previously permitted the use of his property for a school bus stop for free, and thus he was entitled to special consideration, I guess as a reward. Should being a good neighbor and doing the right thing be an altruistic action rather than a business decision with an expectation of future compensation? What would that say about a person’s character?
None of the answers offered to date have provided reasonable justification for the rezoning. A Sheetz service station at that location will provide no significant benefit, beyond the school bus stop proffer, to the citizens of Warren County since similar types of businesses are already operating in proximity. Concerned residents made it abundantly clear that the bus stop provision in the planned development did not offset the negative aspects of the full proposal. Also, it was pointed out in public testimony that the proposed development was not consistent with our Comprehensive Plan, but that didn’t seem to be acknowledged by or influence the supervisors. If I didn’t know the supervisors better, I would think that we may have begun slipping back to the old political ways of good old boy, biased politics. But discounting that, I am at a loss to consider any critical thinking logic that could be used to support the rezoning approval.
Your guess is as good as mine as to why the Happy Creek Supervisor voted to approve the rezoning after initially opposing it. Strangely enough, he was the ringleader of the effort to reconsider the original decision which denied the rezoning request. Maybe he’ll be forthcoming with his reasoning at some point, but I won’t hold my breath waiting for his full transparency. Could it be just a last-minute opportunity to screw constituents who previously mounted a recall effort, (since it does not appear that he is pursuing another term in office)?
Up until now, I have been a consistent, vocal supporter of this Board, but the rezoning decision should cause concern for all Warren County citizens. If this Board can be so wrong on this matter, which should have been a unanimous denial, in my opinion, how can we feel comfortable that more nonsensical decisions will not follow in the future? The Board’s decision, which benefits only one citizen at the expense of many, is very troubling to me. At a minimum, the supervisors that supported this should be transparent and provide a clear and complete public explanation of why they chose to represent the interests of one, possibly greedy, property owner over the majority of citizens who were opposed.
Even more concerning than the recent bad rezoning decision is that this Board has indicated it may not be committed to having a fully participatory government by receiving citizen feedback, as is evidenced by the arbitrary 60 minutes in-person public comment period limit imposed at the Board meetings. Unlimited time should be permitted for the Board to hear the opinions of their constituents. Being able to send letters, emails and make personal contacts with the BOS is not as effective as in-person testimony in an open forum, in my view. I hope the Board will give this matter the attention it deserves and correct this bad policy.
Unfortunately, the rezoning is a done deal and that area will soon be despoiled forever. Once completed, the Sheetz at Exit 13 will be a constant reminder of how our representatives failed to protect the public’s interests when they had the opportunity. We can only hope this decision was a one-off, and we’ll witness better decision-making in the future. We’re all human, so making a mistake periodically can be expected and forgiven.
Gary Kushner
Bentonville, Virginia
Opinion
Juneteenth
With the creation this week of Juneteenth as a national holiday, I have seen several posts that, though meaning well in celebrating the day, have made mistakes about the history. Even my own college wrote that because the slaves in Texas had not heard about the Emancipation Proclamation, they were not free until federal troops arrived in Texas on June 19, 1865. Instead of my usual routine of making a historical comparison, I want to take time this week and clarify the Emancipation Proclamation and its role in Juneteenth. I also want to give a warning of a trend that I do not see as helpful in national healing.
I know this is a minor issue, but there is no connection between the Emancipation Proclamation and Juneteenth. The reason is that the Emancipation Proclamation did not free any slaves. If you are confused by this, trust me, you are not alone. It is one of the most misunderstood executive orders ever given. The same President Lincoln who had promised in his Inaugural Address that he had no plans to free any slaves and, even if he did, he did not have the power to do so, had a change of heart by the summer of 1862.
Having endured a string of military losses by that August, Lincoln knew he needed to do something to shake things up. He now realized that this would be a much longer war than he had originally anticipated. Also, by that summer, Lincoln, who hated the institution of slavery, had been receiving a great deal of pressure to do something about slavery from abolitionists in his party and he had been considering issuing an emancipation order. What made him nervous was that the order might hurt the war effort from Democrats, especially the border slave states like Missouri and Kentucky that had stayed loyal to the Union. Once Lincoln decided to issue the order, he needed to wait for a military victory, so it looked like he was making the proclamation out of strength, not desperation.
Finally, on Sept. 17, 1862, Lincoln got the victory he needed. Though it is hard to call the Battle of Antietam a victory, Robert E. Lee’s forces were turned back from Maryland. That was enough for Lincoln. Five days later he issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The order stated, “All persons held as slaves within any States, or designated part of the State, the people whereof shall be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.” As good as this order seems, there is a real catch. Only slaves who were in states in rebellion were set free. In other words, the order did not apply to slaves in states like Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, and Delaware where Lincoln had authority. The order applied only to slaves in states where Lincoln did not.
As I stated at the beginning, the Emancipation Proclamation did not really free anyone. Slaves could now free themselves. If slaves could run away to northern lines or to the Union Army, they would be free. Prior to this, Lincoln had ordered the army to return all runaways. Even if slaves in Texas had heard about the Proclamation, it would have made no difference. They were no freer than slaves in any southern state.
So why issue the Proclamation if it did not actually free slaves? First, it was done as a military effort, which was the way Lincoln justified the legality of the order. Slaves in the fields allowed for more men to join the Confederate armies. If slaves could now be considered free and could run to Union lines, then the South would be deprived of a valuable military resource. Secondly, the order was meant to be an encouragement. Though the order was issued in September, it was not going to take effect until January 1, 1863. The idea was that if any state (Lincoln was gambling on the border states like Arkansas and Tennessee) rejoined the Union before January, then their slaves would be protected. So, the document that we associate with freeing slaves was actually a way to protect it.
When we talk about Juneteenth instead of mentioning the Emancipation Proclamation, we need to mention the 13th Amendment. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order. As such, it could and probably would have been overturned if Lincoln had lost reelection in 1864. There was also a good chance that the courts would declare the Proclamation unconstitutional, as most executive orders should be. To guarantee freedom for slaves in all the states forever, he pushed for the 13th Amendment, which did free the slaves. The Amendment was passed in Congress on Jan. 31, 1865, when Robert E. Lee surrendered his army (only his army, not the Confederacy) on April 9. News of the surrender did not instantly reach the west. General Kirby Smith, who controlled Texas, surrendered May 26 and finally Stand Waite in Indian Territory surrendered June 23. During that time, on June 19, Texas slaves heard that the war was over and that slaves were now free. Had they known about the Emancipation Proclamation earlier, it would not have mattered. It was the end of the war and the 13th Amendment that made them free.
Finally, one quick thought. The official name of this new national holiday is Juneteenth National Independence Day. While I completely support this as a holiday, I believe the name is intentionally packed with political divisiveness. Just two weeks after Juneteenth is our nation’s actual Independence Day. Though I try to stay away from conspiracy theories in this column, it seems as if this name is an attack on our nation’s history. Many names could have been used. I would have voted for Emancipation Day, but naming it Independence Day seems as one more attempt to minimize what our Founding Fathers did in 1776. Yes, our Founders owned slaves, and yes, this nation was built upon the backs of slaves, but it is still the greatest nation on Earth. Yes, it took a hundred years for Jefferson’s words on equality to ring true – and let’s celebrate that day – but let’s not forget that first we had to create the nation and then we could try to live up its principles.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. He is Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog.
Opinion
Sheetz zoning reversal: ‘Slimy politics’ & the monetization of Warren County
The following members of the Board of Supervisors don’t care what their constituents think:
- Tony Carter, Happy Creek District
- Cheryl Cullers, South River District
- Delores Oates, North River District
Tonight they voted to allow for a rezoning so that Sheetz can build a “convenience store” at Exit 13 right at the entrance to Apple Mountain Lake. They voted it down in February and Mr. Carter (who is actually supposed to represent us) actually brought it up for a re-vote even though he voted it down in February under the pretense of a “bus stop”. This was not about a bus stop. This was about money pure and simple.
Shame on them for voting for the destruction of the character of Linden. The community overwhelming showed them that we didn’t want it but they didn’t listen. Money trumps caring about people it seems.
So, your first sight into coming in Warren County from 66 – a Sheetz. I hope you didn’t build out here to get away from commercialism or to live in the country! The Board of Supervisors has stripped both those hopes away tonight.
Just more slimy politics folks. Nothing to see here, move along.
Bob Hicks
Apple Mtn., Linden