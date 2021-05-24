Able Forces announces return of Veterans Resource Specialist

You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.

Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. This summer we’re taking show and tell to a new level. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website, so don’t miss out!

Genealogy Club

Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday June 9th at 6 P.M.

Bad Romance: Fairy Tales

Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, June 11th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking a book to discuss at the end of the summer!

Photography & Beyond: Summer Tails and Tales

During this presentation on Saturday, June 12th at 10:00 AM we will review compositional guidelines for capturing “tails and tales” of the summer. We will also review many topics presented during the past 18 months. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom.

Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Wednesday, June 16th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.

Summer Reading Tails and Tales: Tick Talk

Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group Thursday, June 17th at 6:00 PM for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuels Public Library We will be hosting a guest speaker, Corey Childs, from the Warren County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, who will be discussing topics such as life cycle of a tick, tick bite prevention, and local tick conditions. Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.

Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion

Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Monday, June 21st at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.