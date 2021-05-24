Community Events
Able Forces announces return of Veterans Resource Specialist
Able Forces Foundation will once again be hosting Andre Miller, Resource Specialist, Virginia Veteran and Family Support, Virginia Department of Veteran Services, to assist veterans and their dependents in filing claims for federal and State veteran benefits.
This will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Able Forces Foundation (115 Chester Street, Suite B | Front Royal, VA 22630).
We follow all state and CDC guidelines for your safety. Please call 540-631-9600 to make an appointment.
Memorial Day Ceremony and Salute to the Dogs of War returns to Warren County Courthouse grounds
Due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the community, the 2021 observance of Memorial Day in Front Royal will be held in front of the courthouse on East Main Street, beginning at noon on Monday, May 31.
Until last year, a ceremony attracting up to 300 onlookers and some 20 participants had been held at the Gazebo further east down East Main Street. For reasons now well known to town residents, organizers Robert MacDougall, a U.S Marine Corps reserve officer, and Malcolm Barr Sr., a veteran of the U.K.’s Royal Air Force, have shortened the ceremony, reduced participation, and ask onlookers – about 30 last year – to abide by state rules governing outdoor activities.
This year, lay preacher Michael Williams will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, recite a blessing to Warren County’s and America’s war dead, adding a blessing of the dogs of war in what is a unique part of the ceremonial. The first dogs entering World War II as aides to U.S. military units were trained in Front Royal.
During the past decade military dogs have become a featured part of Memorial Day in Warren County. This year, the inurned remains of a military dog will be blessed before his assignment to the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter to become part of a permanent shrine honoring military canines.
Cadets from Randolph-Macon Academy will be in attendance during a traditional wreath laying ceremony, flowers donated by Betty Showers, owner of Fussell Florists.
Sons of the American Revolution announce winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest
On May 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) had a ceremony to award Brenna Salins as the winner of the SAR Chapter Elementary School Poster Contest. Brenna drew a poster to honor Emily Geiger, an American Revolutionary War heroine.
Emily Geiger was the daughter of John Geiger and Emily Murff of South Carolina. Her father was a strong believer in the colonial effort to gain independence from Great Britain. Soon after the siege of Ninety Six in South Carolina, General Nathanael Greene needed to send an order to General Thomas Sumter on the Wateree River to join forces. The country was full of British and Tories and no one was willing to undertake this dangerous mission. Geiger’s father was infirm at the time, so Emily, although only 16-years-old, volunteered to deliver this message across enemy territory. This was a 70 mile trek over difficult terrain to include a dense marsh. General Greene wrote a letter and gave it to her, while at the same time communicating the message verbally in case something happened.
On the second day, British scouts intercepted her near the Congaree River. Because she was coming from the direction of Greene’s army, she was suspected and confined to a room. She told her captors she was on a journey to visit her Uncle Jacob. The officer interviewing her called for an old Loyalist matron to search her. When they weren’t looking, Emily tore the message to pieces and ate it all. When the matron searched her, she found nothing. She was let go and given an escort to her Uncle Jacob’s house. Once there, she made her way to General Sumter and delivered the message verbally.
Because of her valiant and dangerous journey, Sumter was able to combine with Greene’s Army, and they were then able to force the British Army under Lord Rawdon into retreat and assist in the final efforts to win the American Revolutionary War.
The poster contest is open to all 3rd, 4th and 5th grade aged students interested in the American Revolution. It is open to public school, parochial, home schooled, scouting or Children of the American Revolution students. Young artists with an enthusiasm toward art, a love of American history or a passion in creative expression can submit their posters to the Colonel James Wood II Chapter for competition.
For academic years ending in event numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Events. For years ending in odd numbers, the theme shall be Revolutionary War Person or Persons.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony
On May 22, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter joined the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), 12 SAR Chapters, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.), Order of Founders and Patriots (OFPA) and the French Society, Sons of the American Revolution in a Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony. The event was held at Shockoe Hill Cemetery in Richmond to recognize 20 Revolutionary War patriots buried at the cemetery, with specific recognition given to James Gibbon, Robert Greenhow, Robert Pollard, John Potts and Nathaniel Puckett.
Gibbon was commissioned at age 17 as an ensign in the 5th Pennsylvania Battalion. Taken prisoner, he returned to serve and participated in the Battles of Brandywine, Germantown, Whitemarsh and Monmouth. He wintered at Valley Forge, Middlebrook and Morristown. He received a resolution of Commendation from Congress for his brave leadership at Stoney Point.
Greenhow was 14 years old when he assisted in the repair and defense of the Williamsburg Magazine that had been placed under siege by Governor Dunmore at the beginning of the war.
Pollard volunteered at age 19 for the Culpeper Minute Battalion and served as the Battalion Adjutant. He was at the Battle of Great Bridge, then discharged in March 1776. As a Captain, he marched with the Virginia militia for three months in 1777 and in 1781, fought in the Battle of Petersburg.
Potts served as a Private in Daniel Morgan’s Rifles. He later served in the 7th and 15th Regiments of the Continental Line.
Puckett volunteered at age 20 for the minute service, serving six months in 1775 without action. He volunteered again in the spring of 1781 for two months service. He was called to service under General Lafayette during the siege of Yorktown.
The program was emcee’d by Richmond Chapter President Bill Haskins with participation from Virginia Society President Jeff Thomas, Virginia Society 2nd Vice President Ernie Coggins, Virginia C.A.R. President Sara Cox, Virginia OFPA Governor Mike Weyler and French Society SAR Member Patrick Kelly. From the DAR Lt Col Cat Schwetke represented Fauquier Courthouse Chapter and Anita Bonner the Lanes Mill Chapter. C.A.R. Societies were represented by Colonel William Grayson Society President Justin Thomas and Alexander Spottswood President Anna Cox.
SAR compatriots from CJWII included President Marc Robinson, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Brett Osborn and Eric Robinson. Other SAR Compatriots included Chris Yohn, Richmond; Robert Bruce, Norfolk; Fritz Barth, George Mason; Steve McGuffin Williamsburg; Bill Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; Fairfax Resolves, President Dave Cook; James Monroe, President Charles Belfield; Dan River, President Gary Hall; Colonel Fielding Lewis, Paul Cox and; Colonel William Grayson, Ross Schwalm. The Virginia State Color Guard and musket squad was led by Commander Ken Bonner.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for June
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. This summer we’re taking show and tell to a new level. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website, so don’t miss out!
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday June 9th at 6 P.M.
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Friday, June 11th at 6:00 P.M for a special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking a book to discuss at the end of the summer!
Photography & Beyond: Summer Tails and Tales
During this presentation on Saturday, June 12th at 10:00 AM we will review compositional guidelines for capturing “tails and tales” of the summer. We will also review many topics presented during the past 18 months. This interactive forum is facilitated by local photographer, Sharon Fisher. Our photography group meets virtually, every other week via Zoom.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Wednesday, June 16th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Summer Reading Tails and Tales: Tick Talk
Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group Thursday, June 17th at 6:00 PM for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuels Public Library We will be hosting a guest speaker, Corey Childs, from the Warren County office of Virginia Cooperative Extension, who will be discussing topics such as life cycle of a tick, tick bite prevention, and local tick conditions. Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.
Books & Beyond: Evening Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of June we will be discussing Erin Morgenstern’s The Night Circus. This meeting will be held Monday, June 21st at 6:00 P.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has a special guest on their Wildlife Walk – Today and tomorrow only!
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has many wildlife ambassadors – animals that cannot be released back to the wild – who now help us educate the public on native wildlife, human-wildlife conflicts, habitat protection, and overall environmental stewardship. Our unique Wildlife Walk guides the visitor around the enclosures of our ambassadors so that you can see them up-close and learn their stories.
The Wildlife Walk is open to visitors, but reservations are required. Today and tomorrow only, we have a special guest, Vega, a Turkey Vulture!
Vega was admitted to BRWC in 2019 suffering from a gunshot wound, most likely from a shotgun. One pellet had fractured her right wing; several others remained in the body, some in the digestive tract, causing lead-poisoning. Another pellet has become lodged in her skull, near the brainstem, damaging the nerves from her right eye; the eye was later removed for her comfort. The loss of her eye and the lingering effects of the lead poisoning make her non-releasable.
Reserve your spot and come visit us today!
Groups will be spaced out in 10 minute increments to ensure proper social distancing. Your tour will begin exactly at the time you select. If you have not arrived by your tour time we will allow another group to go. Group size not to exceed 10 people. Masks required. No pets, drinking, or smoking.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in multi-grave marking ceremony
On May 15, 2021, sixteen compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a multi-grave marking ceremony at the Ebenezer Church in Bluemont, Virginia. This event celebrated the patriotic service of Lieutenant Samuel Butcher, Sr, Private Nathaniel Carpenter, Private Enoch Furr, Private James Grady, Sr and Private Stephen Thatcher during the American Revolutionary War. It is not definite how many Virginians fought during the war, but there are almost 5,000 known patriot graves in the State.
Lieutenant Butcher and Private Thatcher were militia men with Private Carpenter, Private Furr and Private Grady serving in the Continental Army. All five provided service in the birth of the country.
This ceremony was co sponsored by the Colonel William Grayson and Fairfax Resolves Chapters with support from 10 SAR Chapters, seven Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters and two Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Societies. Thirteen patriots from the Revolutionary War and 24 patriots from the War of 1812 were recognized in a plaque dedication to these men buried at the Ebenezer Church Cemetery.
Wreaths were presented by Jeff Thomas, President Virginia Society SAR; Paul Walden, President Society of the War of 1812 (Virginia) and Mike Taimi, the Order of the Founders and Patriots of American, Virginia Society. SAR Chapters presenting wreaths included Ross Schwalm, President the Colonel William Grayson; Forrest Crain, Vice President, Fairfax Resolves; Will Reynolds, Colonel James Wood II; Ken Morris, President George Mason; Harley Stewart, Past President Williamsburg; Charles Jameson, President Culpeper Minutemen; Robert Bruce, Historian Norfolk; Paul Cox, Colonel Lewis Fielding; Doug Schwetke, Major K. M. Zandt (Texas) and Marty Keesecker, 2nd Vice President West Virginia SAR/President General Adam Stephens (West Virginia) Chapters.
The DAR was represented by Paula Schwoerer, Elizabeth McIntosh Hamill; Anita Bonner, Lane’s Mill; Kecia Dyer Brown, Regent Ketoctin; Melinda Colasserd, Montpelier; Trisha Phillips-Holbert, Regent Fairfax County and Marlyn Keesecker, First Vice Regent Pack Horse Ford Chapters.
The Virginia State C.A.R. represented by Sarah Cox, President State Society; Anna Cox, First Vice President Colonel Alexander Spotswood and Justin Thomas, Second Vice President Colonel William Grayson Societies.
The Virginia State Color Guard was led by Commander Ken Bonner. Guardsmen included Andrew Miles, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Dave Cook, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Mike Dennis, Leamon Duncan, Steve Englebright, Fred Gill, Doug Hall, Charles Jameson, Marty Keesecker, Brett Osborn, Dennis Parmerter, Nathan Poe, Allan Phillips, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Bill Schwetke, Doug Schwetke, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.
