Activities you can enjoy all winter long
Do you have a favorite winter activity? Whatever your skill level – and energy level – the winter season provides ample opportunity to enjoy the fresh air and snowy landscapes. This year, why not add a new one to your winter-fun repertoire?
Hit the slopes
The hills are calling, whether you want to test your skill on a challenging slope or enjoy hot chocolate in the lodge. Try downhill skiing or snowboarding for an exhilarating day, or relive your childhood with a fun toboggan ride.
Wander into the woods
When the leaves drop, and the snow falls, those well-worn forest trails turn into new and exciting terrain. Lace-up your boots for a winter hike, or add skis for some cross-country gliding. Meander off the beaten path with your trusty snowshoes.
Take to the ice
When the ponds freeze, it’s time to lace on your skates and practice your figure eights. Grab a group of friends for a game of hockey. Take a stab at ice fishing for a fun day that ends with a delicious meal.
Explore your local sporting goods store for more ideas to enjoy a winter season jam-packed with outdoor fun.
Little resolutions that make a big impact
Forget splashy goals that you forget about by February (or sooner). Here are some simple resolutions that may not seem like much but can create lasting change in 2023 and beyond.
- Ditch the snooze button. Set your alarm for when you’ll really get up, or choose a sound that’s impossible to ignore if you actually need to get up earlier.
- Be on time. Perfection isn’t realistic, but leaving a few minutes earlier each morning can be a good way to start the day.
- Floss. Your dentist can always tell when you’re lying about it.
- Send handwritten thank-you notes. They’re more thoughtful than text messages.
- Drink more water. Most adults fall short of the recommended eight to 10 glasses a day.
- Practice gratitude. Think of something you’re thankful for each day.
- Use spare minutes to tidy the house. Wipe down your counters or grab clothes from the dryer during commercial breaks or those five-minute stretches between Zoom meetings. It adds up!
- Stand up at least once an hour. Set an alarm if you need to, and take a lap around the office or do a few quick stretches next to your desk.
- Give yourself a little grace when you stumble. Remember that progress isn’t linear — it’s a lifelong journey.
January Celebrity Birthdays!
Do you share a birthday with a celebrity?
1 – Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis , 37, former basketball player, Baton Rouge, LA, 1986.
2 – Christopher Durang, 74, playwright, actor, Montclair, NJ, 1949.
3 – Nicole Beharie, 38, actress (Sleepy Hollow), West Palm Beach, FL, 1985.
4 – Dave Foley, 60, actor, Toronto, Canada, 1962.
5 – Warrick Dunn, 48, former football player, Baton Rouge, LA, 1975.
6 – Rowan Atkinson, 68, actor, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, 1955.
7 – Lewis Hamilton, 38, Formula One racing driver, Stevenage, England, 1985.
8 – Bob Eubanks, 85, game show host (The Newlywed Game), Flint, MI, 1937.
9 – Nina Dobrev, 34, actress (The Vampire Diaries), born Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Sofia, Bulgaria, 1989.
10 – Rod Stewart, 78, singer, London, England, 1945.
11 – Cody Simpson, 26, singer, Gold Coast, Australia, 1997.
12 – Zayn Malik, 30, singer, Bradford, England, 1993.
13 – Liam Hemsworth, 33, actor, Melbourne, Australia, 1990.
14 – Faye Dunaway, 82, actress, Bascom, FL, 1941.
15 – Pitbull, 42, rapper, record producer, born Armando Christian Perez, Miami, FL, 1981.
16 – Marilyn Horne, 89, opera singer, Bradford, PA, 1934.
17 – Calvin Harris, 39, DJ, singer, producer, born Adam Richard Wiles, Dumfries, Scotland, 1984.
18 – John Boorman, 90, flmmaker (Deliverance), Shepperton, England, 1933.
19 – Damien Chazelle, 38, director, screenwriter, Providence, RI, 1985.
20 – Bill Maher, 67, comedian, TV host, New York, N.Y., 1956.
21 – Jeff Koons, 68, artist, York, PA, 1955.
22 – Christopher Masterson, 43, actor (Malcolm in the Middle), Long Island, NY, 1980.
23 – Chita Rivera, 90, singer, actress, born Conchita del Rivero, Washington, DC, 1933.
24 – Mischa Barton, 37, actress (The O.C.), London, England, 1986.
25 – Leigh Taylor-Young, 78, actress (Peyton Place, Dallas), Washington, DC, 1945.
26 – W. Kamau Bell, 50, comedian, born Walter Kamau Bell, Palo Alto, CA, 1973.
27 – Mikhail Baryshnikov, 75, ballet dancer, Riga, USSR (now Latvia), 1948.
28 – Elijah Wood, 42, actor (The Lord of the Rings), Cedar Rapids, IA, 1981.
29 – Tom Selleck, 78, actor (Magnum, P.I.), Detroit, MI, 1945.
30 – Christian Bale, 49, actor, born Pembrokeshire, West Wales, 1974.
31 – Kerry Washington, 46, actress, Bronx, NY., 1977.
Here’s why January 1 begins each new year
A new year is upon us. Yet have you ever wondered why New Year’s Day is on New Year’s Day? Typically, holiday dates aren’t simply pulled out of a hat but instead set on specific days for exact reasons. So what’s up with the new year?
The new year on Jan. 1 started with the Julian calendar, introduced by Julius Caesar, the ill-fated leader of the Roman Empire. Yet why was Jan. 1 picked rather than, say, March 1 or July 1?
The Roman god Janus, for whom January is named, was revered as the god of beginnings. It was also said that Janus had two faces and could move backward and forward through. Given Janus’s close association with time, January emerged as the obvious choice to start the calendar.
However, there was a problem with the Julian calendar: it was inaccurate by a few minutes each year. These minutes add up, however, and every 128 years, the Julian calendar falls a day behind.
Pope Gregory XIII updated the calendar in 1582 to make it more accurate. The Catholic Church kept the New Year partly because Saint Sylvester’s Day falls on December 31. Sylvester, a fourth-century pope, presided over the Church as it cemented its authority in the Roman Empire and adopted the Nicene Creed, the statement of belief that has defined mainstream Christianity ever since.
The Gregorian calendar remains the most widely used calendar in the world, which makes New Year’s Day on Jan. 1 the most widespread celebration in the world. However, some cultures celebrate the New Year on different days.
The Chinese New Year is celebrated at some point between January 21 and February 20 each year, depending on the moon. That’s because the traditional Chinese calendar is a lunar calendar. The Persian New Year, widely celebrated in Iran, begins on the vernal equinox (spring equinox in the Northern hemisphere). Many other cultures and calendars have their own unique New Year’s holidays.
Payment app fraud can be a financial disaster
There are lots of ways to get scammed out of money these days, but it is frequently happening with payment apps.
Pew Research found that 13 percent of payment app users realized they had sent money to scammers, and 11 percent reported that their accounts had been hacked. Many more have likely been scammed without realizing it. And with authorized transactions, once the money is gone, it’s gone.
“Authorized” is the keyword here. If you authorize a transaction and unwittingly send money to a scammer, you’ll probably never see the money again.
How might a scammer trick you into authorizing a transfer? Often, fraudsters use tried and true scam tactics, simply adapting them for payment apps like Zelle or Venmo.
One common tactic is to text someone pretending to be a bank or other authority, like a tax collector, and then ask an account owner to make a transfer. A scammer might claim that you will get hit with overdraft fees or other penalties if you don’t pay up.
They might ask you to click on a link where you will then reveal banking information. They might claim that you’re simply moving money from one of your accounts to another account that you supposedly own. In reality, the scammer probably owns or can at least access the account.
Banks find themselves in a tight spot with scammed funds: They’re obligated to approve any transfer the account holder makes.
Taco Bell’s zany breakfast menu becomes more traditional
When you think of fast food breakfast, Taco Bell probably doesn’t jump right to the top of the list. Taco Bell has become known for its wacky breakfast menu that, in the past, included things like the waffle taco or the French toast chalupa.
Taco Bell has admitted that they may have gone overboard with trying to innovate the breakfast menu. And they’ve even gone as far as launching a public “we’re sorry” campaign to rehab their breakfast reputation and convince customers to give them another try in the A.M., according to Delish.
Famed comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson have been headlining the campaign, offering up apologies on Taco Bell’s behalf. The company is also putting its taco where its mouth is and is now offering a streamlined and more traditional breakfast menu. According to CNN, Taco Bell’s efforts are also paying off, too, with breakfast sales on the rise.
It seems that a lot of people aren’t overly adventurous when it comes to breakfast. Folks like starting their day with familiar, comforting foods. Food adventures might be best left to lunch or dinner. Taco Bell has acknowledged this and is focusing on a more traditional menu.
Of course, Taco Bell remains a Tex-Mex-style fast food joint. Instead of the meat, egg, and cheese biscuits common at other fast food joints, Taco Bell offers egg burritos and quesadillas featuring breakfast sausage rather than their typical chicken or beef. With many markets now saturated with fast food restaurants, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, and others have put more focus on breakfast offerings to drum up sales.
Do you really only use 10 percent of your brain?
You’ve heard it said that we only use a tiny percentage of our brain, the implication being that if we could just access all of those unused cells, we could maybe become superheroes.
But is it true?
According to neuroscientist Ben Rein, it is not true.
Rein told Popular Mechanics that every person constantly uses 100 percent of their brain. If people only used 10 percent, they would be zombies since that much only covers basic bodily functions like breathing.
The brain uses a lot of the body’s resources, Rein says. In fact, it uses up to 20 percent of the body’s oxygen and glucose.
Brain scientists have examined the brain with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and never found any dormant brain parts. The brain is active most of the time.
The brain use myth probably started around 1936 in self-help books that said we didn’t use all of our brain power. Not that portions of our brain went unused.
