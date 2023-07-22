Food
Add a Refreshing Twist to Your Summer Soirées With This Delightful Rosé Sangria!
This summer is sure to be a blast if you serve your guests a big, ice-cold pitcher of this delicious sangria.
Servings: 6 to 8
Ingredients
• 3 tablespoons lemon juice
• 1.5 ounces brandy (optional)
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1.5 ounces orange liqueur
• 25-ounce bottle of dry rosé wine
• 1 lemon, thinly sliced
• 1 pound of strawberries, sliced
• 7 ounces raspberries
• 8.5 ounces sparkling water
Directions
1. Pour the lemon juice, brandy, sugar, and orange liqueur into a large jug. Stir well to dissolve the sugar completely.
2. Add the rosé, lemon and strawberry slices, and raspberries. Place the pitcher in the refrigerator.
3. When ready to serve, pour the sangria into glasses and add a splash of sparkling water to each.
Food
Kick Up the Flavor at Your Next BBQ With This Vibrant Mexican Corn Salad!
Do you have a barbecue or casual dinner coming up? Here’s a colorful, easy-to-prepare recipe that’s sure to please your guests.
Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup olive oil
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1 teaspoon paprika
• 2 cups corn kernels
• 1 large tomato, seeded and diced
• 1 red onion, chopped
• 1 red pepper, diced
• 1 avocado, peeled and diced
• 2 tablespoons parsley or cilantro, chopped
• Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
1. In a small bowl, combine the olive oil, lime juice, honey, and paprika.
2. In a large bowl, toss together the corn, tomato, onion, red pepper, avocado, and parsley.
3. Pour the oil mixture over the vegetables and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.
What type of corn is best?
Grilled and lightly boiled corn are fine, as is frozen corn cooked according to the package instructions. Canned corn isn’t recommended because it lacks crunch and is high in sodium.
Food
Staying Safe in the Kitchen: A Guide to Food Handling Practices
As the weather warms up, family picnics become a popular way to enjoy meals in the great outdoors. To ensure these events are not only fun but also safe, understanding proper food handling practices is crucial. Here are some tips from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on keeping your food bacteria-free.
Poultry: As per statistics, more than 60 percent of raw poultry in the U.S. is a carrier of bacteria such as campylobacter and salmonella. A surefire way to eliminate these is thorough cooking until the poultry juices run clear and there is no pink flesh.
Stews, Soups, and Gravies: Rich in meat, poultry, or juices, these food items can be breeding grounds for several harmful bacteria. To reduce the risk, store these foods in small containers in the refrigerator to cool them faster. Always reheat to boiling temperatures.
Ground Beef: E. coli, a potentially harmful bacterium, can linger on the surface of beef. While cooking steak can effectively kill this bacteria, ground meat presents a different challenge as the surface gets mixed into the patty. Thorough cooking of ground meat is thus crucial to eliminate E. coli.
Deli Meats: For deli meats, the ideal storage temperature is just above freezing. To prevent growth of Listeria bacteria, consume or freeze deli meats within five days of purchase.
Leftovers: As a rule of thumb, any leftovers unrefrigerated for two hours should be discarded. Always reheat leftovers to a temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit or more to ensure food safety.
Potato Salad: To prevent bacterial growth, cool down potatoes before making the salad, and maintain the salad’s temperature at about 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Any potato salad left unrefrigerated for four hours or longer should be discarded.
Planning a family picnic needn’t be a food safety minefield. With these practical tips, you can enjoy your outdoor feast while ensuring that your family stays safe from foodborne illnesses. Remember, the key is in handling and storing food correctly, and when in doubt, it’s always safer to discard than to risk consuming unsafe food.
Food
Spice up your summer with these irresistible Grilled Koftas!
Craving a deliciously spicy summer meal? No one can resist these grilled meat skewers.
Servings: 4
Ingredients
• 4 cloves of garlic
• 1/2 cup parsley, chopped
• 1 small sweet onion, chopped
• 1/4 cup mint, chopped
• 1 pound lean ground lamb or beef
• 1 teaspoon ground coriander
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, grated
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 lemon, cut into quarters
• 1 red onion, sliced
• Pita or naan bread
• Hot sauce
Directions
1. Set aside a few parsley leaves for garnish. In a food processor or blender, coarsely puree the garlic, parsley, onion, and mint.
2. Transfer to a large bowl and add the meat, coriander, cumin, and ginger. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Using your hands, knead the mixture until you reach a smooth consistency.
4. Form about 18 to 20 balls slightly larger than a golf ball. Place the meatballs on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Flatten slightly and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to overnight.
5. Thread the meatballs onto skewers. Ideally, use metal ones for cooking and small wooden ones for serving. Cook on a hot grill for 3 to 4 minutes per side. Make sure the meat is cooked through without drying out.
6. Garnish with parsley and serve with lemon wedges, sliced red onion, pita or naan bread, and hot sauce.
If you don’t have a barbecue, koftas are just as tasty cooked in a cast iron pan.
Food
Cold potatoes in potato salad have an unusual benefit
Food
Summer: THE season for refreshing desserts!
The heat of summer and all its pleasant activities often put you in the mood for refreshing desserts. Want to try your hand at making some delicious homemade desserts to help you survive the hot weather? Here are some ideas to inspire you.
Ice cream sundaes
Use local or exotic fruits to create fresh ice cream, sorbet, and frozen yogurt. Mango, raspberries, lemon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and blueberries are great options. You can also opt for classic flavors, such as chocolate and vanilla, or get creative by using edible flowers and fragrant herbs like lavender and mint. Top it all off with granola, chocolate shavings, nuts, fruit coulis, caramel sauce, or maple syrup.
Fruity delights
Let your imagination run wild, and have fun concocting fruity pies that pair perfectly with a dollop of ice cream. Layer jam, custard, whipped cream, and chopped fruit on a delicious, sweet pastry. Mousse cakes, pavlovas, and panna cottas are other tasty options you can make with the fruit of your choice.
Unique treats
Enjoy ice cream in a new way by making a bite-sized Japanese dessert called mochi or assembling a cake roll. You could also make oversized ice cream sandwiches by placing your favorite flavor of ice cream between two giant chocolate chip cookies. When it comes to dessert drinks, slushies, and milkshakes are also irresistible options.
Many restaurants, snack bars, and creameries offer a wide variety of frozen and refreshing desserts. Indulge your appetite this summer!
Food
Embrace Summer’s Bounty with Classic Blueberry Crisp
Blueberry crisp is a classic summer dessert. When the blueberry season is in full swing, make the most of it with this “berry” delicious antioxidant-packed treat.
As the summer blueberry season hits its peak, there’s no better way to celebrate the bounty of this luscious fruit than by crafting the quintessential Blueberry Crisp. Rich in antioxidants, bursting with flavors, and simple to make, this traditional dessert is the epitome of summer indulgence.
At the heart of this delightful dessert lies a medley of fresh blueberries lavished with lemon juice and a hint of sugar for added sweetness. The inclusion of flour binds these elements, ensuring a thick, succulent berry filling that perfectly contrasts the crisp topping.
The crowning glory of this dish, however, is the oat-based crumble. Combining the nutty undertones of oatmeal with the caramel notes of brown sugar, this topping becomes irresistible when it meets melted butter. A sprinkling of coarsely chopped almonds provides an appealing crunch, elevating the overall texture of the dessert.
All these components harmoniously combine in the heat of the oven, where the dessert bakes until it achieves a radiant golden hue. Once removed, the dish is left to rest for a while, allowing the flavors to meld together while still retaining that tempting warmth.
For those desiring a bit of flair, the optional garnish includes a sprinkle of freshly toasted almonds, a handful of vibrant blueberries, and a few sprigs of mint. These elements add color, freshness, and a subtle crunch, enhancing both the visual appeal and the flavor complexity of the dish.
This Blueberry Crisp recipe brings together the season’s freshest fruits and transforms them into a dessert that’s sure to leave a lasting impression. Each bite is a tribute to summer’s generous yield, promising a sensory experience that’s simultaneously refreshing, comforting, and decadently satisfying.
Servings: 8
Ingredients
• 4 cups fresh (or thawed) whole blueberries
• 2 tablespoons lemon juice
• 4 tablespoons sugar
• 1 cup and 2 tablespoons flour
• 1 cup oatmeal
• 3/4 cup brown sugar
• A pinch of salt
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped
For garnish (optional)
• A few mint leaves
• 1/2 cup whole almonds
• 1/2 cup fresh blueberries
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 375 F.
2. Place the blueberries in a large bowl and add the lemon juice. Sprinkle the mixture with the sugar and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix well.
3. Divide the mixture among 8 small ramekins or pour into a regular pie dish.
4. In the same bowl, combine the cup of flour, oats, brown sugar, and salt.
5. Slowly pour in the melted butter to moisten all the ingredients. Then, spread the mixture evenly over the blueberries.
6. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the topping is golden brown.
7. Meanwhile, lightly toast the chopped almonds in a pan.
8. Remove the crisp(s) from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. Divide the toasted almonds among the crisp(s) and garnish with the other toppings, if desired.
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 46%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 9
82/63°F
91/66°F