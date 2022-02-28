Additions: should you build up or out?

Did you recently get engaged? Are you planning your wedding? If so, follow these five tips to ensure your big day is a success.

1. Arrange accommodations

If your reception is taking place in the countryside or you have guests attending from out of town, consider making arrangements with nearby hotels. This way you can ensure people attending your wedding will have somewhere to stay.

2. Be prepared for any weather

It’s important to be prepared for any weather on your wedding day, especially if your ceremony or reception will take place outdoors. You should think about what to do if it rains, how to keep your guests warm in the evening, and if there’s a need to ward off bugs.

3. Set and keep a budget

Wedding costs can escalate quickly, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your budget. Consider placing all your important documents and bills in a binder and only using one credit card to pay for your wedding expenses.

4. Determine if kids will be involved

Decide if you want to invite little ones to your wedding. If children are welcome, specify whether they must be under parental supervision or if childcare will be provided.

5. Keep a list of contacts

You must coordinate many different people and services on your big day, including the caterer and DJ. Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep all important phone numbers on hand leading up to and during the wedding.

If you want to make sure you don’t forget anything on your big day, consider working with an experienced wedding planner.