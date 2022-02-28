Connect with us

Additions: should you build up or out?

Published

13 hours ago

on

If you want to expand your living space with an addition, you’ll need to decide whether to build horizontally or vertically. Here’s a look at each option.

Build up
Depending on the zoning restrictions in your area regarding setback and floor-to-area ratio, you may need to add space to your home without increasing its footprint. Building up is also ideal if you don’t want to use your yard to accommodate the addition. Keep in mind that you’ll need to allot a sizable amount of living space to a stairwell.

Build out
Although you’ll sacrifice some yard space, increasing the footprint of the ground floor causes much less disruption to the existing living space. Among other things, you won’t have to beef up the structural supports to account for the added weight, and you won’t have to open walls to access electrical, plumbing, or heating lines.

For expert advice on the best way to expand your home, speak with a reputable local contractor.


4 renovation projects you should always leave to the pros

Published

2 days ago

on

February 27, 2022

By

If you want to make improvements to your home, you might be tempted to take on a few projects yourself to save money. However, even if you have experience doing work around the house, certain tasks are best left to the experts. Here are four renovation projects it’s best to leave to a professional.

1. Repairing or replacing a roof
Professional roofers have the equipment and experience to work safely on a roof and avoid injuries. Additionally, they know how to properly install various roofing materials to ensure a final result that’s sturdy, weatherproof, and long-lasting.

2. Doing any kind of electrical work
Faulty wiring can lead to sudden power surges and fires. If electrical work needs to be done, hiring a licensed electrician is a must. These professionals know how to safely handle dangerous components and will make sure everything is up to code.

3. Installing or moving plumbing
Do you want to add another bathroom to your home or move the kitchen sink to the other side of the room? Working with a qualified plumber is the easiest way to avoid costly mistakes that could lead to flooding and other types of water damage.


4. Tearing down walls
Knocking down a wall might seem like a simple task, but if you remove one that’s load-bearing without taking the right precautions, you’ll compromise the entire structure of your home. Since load-bearing walls can be tricky to spot, this type of demolition work is best left to an expert.

To help you find the right person for the job, be sure to consult online customer reviews and ask potential contractors about their credentials and experience.

How to paint vinyl siding

Published

3 days ago

on

February 26, 2022

By

One easy and affordable way to refresh your home’s exterior is to paint your siding. If you have vinyl siding, however, there are specific steps you’ll need to follow. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

1. Choose the right paint. Use 100% acrylic paint. It offers superior adhesion, is easy to apply, and provides long-lasting results.

2. Clean the siding. Before painting it, make sure the surface is extremely clean. This will improve adhesion and help provide an even finish. Use a damp cloth or a hose to remove any dirt and debris. To avoid damaging the siding, make sure you don’t use steel wool, a wire brush, or anything abrasive.

3. Prepare the area. Remove shutters and exterior decorations, cut back bushes and trees that might get in the way, and cover up anything you don’t want to get paint on (doors, windows, trim, hardware, etc.).


4. Apply the paint. Using a roller or brush, begin by painting inside corners and around the trim. Next, move on to the walls. For best results, allow the paint to dry as directed by the manufacturer, and then apply a second coat.

Depending on the color and condition of your siding, you may need to apply a primer before painting. Don’t hesitate to ask your local paint specialist for advice.

 

Discover a new passion

Published

3 days ago

on

February 26, 2022

By

Do want to sign up for an activity or class? If you don’t know what to choose but are set on trying something new, here’s an overview of activities that may interest you.

Creative arts
Cooking, sewing, painting, taking pictures, writing, sculpting, and other creative activities can help you improve your concentration and develop your self-confidence. These activities allow you to live in the moment and connect with your innermost self.

Team and individual sports
There are many sports you can try. Both team sports, like basketball, hockey, soccer, and volleyball, and individual sports, like skating, cycling, and swimming, are great for letting off steam and staying fit.

Performing arts
Performing arts like singing, dancing, and acting are excellent for fostering openness and a sense of accomplishment. These activities can also help you learn how to manage your stress and deal with the pressure to perform.


To find courses in your area, contact your local municipal office and nearby schools.

5 tips for planning a successful wedding

Published

4 days ago

on

February 25, 2022

By

Did you recently get engaged? Are you planning your wedding? If so, follow these five tips to ensure your big day is a success.

1. Arrange accommodations
If your reception is taking place in the countryside or you have guests attending from out of town, consider making arrangements with nearby hotels. This way you can ensure people attending your wedding will have somewhere to stay.

2. Be prepared for any weather
It’s important to be prepared for any weather on your wedding day, especially if your ceremony or reception will take place outdoors. You should think about what to do if it rains, how to keep your guests warm in the evening, and if there’s a need to ward off bugs.

3. Set and keep a budget
Wedding costs can escalate quickly, so it’s essential to keep an eye on your budget. Consider placing all your important documents and bills in a binder and only using one credit card to pay for your wedding expenses.


4. Determine if kids will be involved
Decide if you want to invite little ones to your wedding. If children are welcome, specify whether they must be under parental supervision or if childcare will be provided.

5. Keep a list of contacts
You must coordinate many different people and services on your big day, including the caterer and DJ. Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep all important phone numbers on hand leading up to and during the wedding.

If you want to make sure you don’t forget anything on your big day, consider working with an experienced wedding planner.

Keep it simple with pre-spring cleaning

Published

5 days ago

on

February 24, 2022

By

There’s no reason to wait until spring to do a top-to-bottom deep clean of your home. Save the stress and energy and start early with smaller tasks that you can accomplish in your spare time. If you tackle the interior of your home before spring really hits, you can give outdoor tasks your entire focus when warmer weather arrives.

Tackle the dust. It’s an easy task to neglect, but a thorough dusting of your whole home can be accomplished fairly quickly. Get all the surfaces and knickknacks, dusty bookshelves, baseboards, door frames, and windows. It’s also a good time to check your air filters to ensure that dust doesn’t quickly pile up again.

Wash all your bedding. Sheets and pillowcases should be washed more frequently, but now is a good time to tackle all of it — blankets, mattress pads, and dust ruffles, if you use them. Pillows, including down, can also go in the washing machine. Warm on the gentle cycle is a good bet, or check the manufacturer’s instructions. If you have foam pillows, though, skip the machine and refer to the label instead.

Clean ceiling fans and vent covers. We’ve all glanced up at the ceiling fan and wanted to scream when we noticed the dust — avoid that feeling and give each fan blade a quick wipe. Remove vent covers, including the bathroom vent fan cover, and wash with dish soap and water.


Deep-clean your appliances. It’s a great time to clean the oven, wipe and disinfect the interior of the fridge, scour the microwave and get the gunk out of the nooks and crannies in your countertop appliances, like mixers and food processors. De-scale your coffee maker with vinegar and cold water and dump the old crumbs out of your toaster.

Purge the closets. If it’s snowing or raining, throw on some music or a good audiobook and settle in to chuck all the clothes that you don’t wear anymore. It’s an annoying chore, but it always feels good to get it done.

Tips for adding a window seat to your home

Published

6 days ago

on

February 23, 2022

By

Do you want to add a window seat to your home? Whether it’s for a breakfast nook, living room, or home library, here are a few tips.

• If you want it to be comfortable, your window seat should be at least 16 inches deep and 32 inches wide. If you want to sit or lie sideways, the seat should be at least 39 inches deep and 48 inches wide. You should also make sure the unit sits flush with the bottom of the window.

• For the ultimate in comfort, the seat cushions should be at least three inches thick. In addition, you may want to consider adding a backrest or placing large pillows or bolster rolls on either side that you can lean up against.

• The windowsill beside the seat should be at least eight inches wide so you have enough room to put down your book and coffee mug or decorate with potted plants and other items.


• If you want to combine style and function, add a few drawers or cubbies underneath the window seat where you can stow away books, toys, board games, and other items.

To make your window seat project come to life, start by getting quotes from several licensed general contractors in your area

 

