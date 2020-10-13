Local News
Adopt a brick at the Winchester SPCA
Saving Lives Brick by Brick!
Whether you wish to advertise your business, memorialize a loved one, honor a special furry friend, or you are just searching for a perfect gift for the “hard to buy” person – Adopting a brick is a great option! Show your love for animals and support the mission of the Winchester SPCA to enhance the human animal bond and safeguard animals in transition.
Bricks range from $100 to $150 and are featured in the SPCA’s brick garden in front of the adoption center. Brick adoption forms are available at the SPCA adoption center, 111 Featherbed Lane, or on the website at www.winchesterspca.org under “Ways to Help”.
New homeowners break ground on the Parkview Town Home Project in Front Royal
On Saturday, October 10th, 2020 the Parkview Town Home Project was officially started when Mayor Eugene Tewalt broke ground at the site.
The Parkview Town Home Project is located at 714 Parkview Drive in Front Royal. This project offers homeowners a unique view of the town from above and back up to the newly constructed Ressie Jeffries Elementary Playground. Walking trails to Skyline Drive, Samuels Public Library, and a Burrell Brooks Park are just steps away. Restaurants, Grocery stores, and the bowling alley are all within walking distance.
Aaron Hike, of Hike Construction, joined with homeowners, employees, bankers, agents, family, and friends to watch the Parkview Town Homes project officially kick-off. It began with Mayor Tewalt, who made the first shovel of dirt, followed by each homeowner breaking ground where their new home will be built. Great memories were made as everyone watched these homeowners celebrate the start of what is going to be a huge part of their next chapter in life, their new home.
Hike said, “Parkview Town Homes is a million-dollar project, financed by First Bank. We would like to thank Mike McCool for joining us as the master of ceremonies, our town Mayor, Eugene R. Tewalt for his participation, and of course First Bank. It is with support and a great team that we are able to deliver these opportunities to the community. Hike Construction Inc. is looking forward to delivering these townhomes in the first quarter of 2021.”
Aaron Hike has been taking care of the Shenandoah Valley’s homeowners for over 10 years. As a (third) generation Carpenter, Aaron has extensive education and training in all phases of home construction and remodeling. Aaron has a true passion for blueprint design and 3-D modeling and loves the challenge of creating custom-designed homes for his clients. He also enjoys finding and developing land, creating partnerships with investors and realtors, including developing multi-unit condos and apartment buildings. His friendly and outgoing approach makes him easy to work with, and his knowledge makes him an asset to anyone looking for a new home or home remodel in Northern Virginia.
CFNSV to award grants to community nonprofits
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) will distribute $61,500 in grants to area nonprofits from three Foundation funds. The CFNSV’s 2020 grant awards were announced today in a virtual “Grant Announcement Event.”
The CFNSV will be funding $14,000 in grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, which was created by Douglas E. Cochran to honor the memory of his parents, long time Winchester residents John Clayton Cochran, Sr. and Clarice S. Cochran who owned and operated the B & C Bakery on Indian Alley from 1928 until the 1950s. Organizations who will be receiving 2020 grants from the Cochran Family Fund include Arte Libre VA ($2,500); AbbaCare, Inc. ($3,000); Child Safe Center ($2,500); Phoenix Project ($3,000); and Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley ($3,000.)
The CFNSV will also award $22,500 in grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund. The Paul and Martha Rees Fund was established in 2014 by BB&T Bank in the memory of Paul and Martha Rees to offer grants to charitable and nonprofit organizations for the benefit of the people of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Since its inception in 2014, this fund has returned $60,000 in grants to the Valley. This year’s grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund were awarded to Dr. Terry Sinclair Health Clinic ($2,800); The House of Hope ($3,000); Faith in Action Agency ($1,500); Timber Ridge School ($3,000); The Dental Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley ($2,000); Family Promise of Shenandoah County ($2,000); St. Luke Dental Clinic ($2,000); Cars Changing Lives ($1,200); Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment and Endowment ($2,000); and Warren County ($3,000).
The CFNSV also awarded $25,000 in grants from a new Community Relief Fund formed specifically to respond to issues created by the pandemic. In the area of food security, this fund provided grants of $2,300 to both CCAP of Front Royal, Warren County, and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and a $2,000 grant was provided to the St. Lucy Food Pantry. The Community Relief Fund provided 4 grants to agencies dealing with housing, shelter, and rent relief needs. These awards were $1,500 grants to both Warren County Habitat for Humanity and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity for home renovations, a $2,900 grant to the Winchester Rescue Mission, and a $3,000 grant to the Blue Ridge Housing Coalition. Finally, in the area of health, this Covid Relief Fund provided a $1,500 grant to Our Health, Inc. for Covid prevention on campus and a $3,000 grant to Blue Ridge Hospice.
The CFNSV recognized two foundations for providing funding for 3 additional grants. Thanks to the McNichols Foundation, the CFNSV was able to secure funding to provide a $2,500 grant to Samuels Public Library and a $3,000 grant to the Shenandoah Valley Latino Scholars Initiative. Additionally, the CFNSV was able to fund a $5,000 relief grant to Winchester Day Preschool thanks to the participation of the John and Janice Wyatt Foundation.
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) was established in 2001 to facilitate long-term, planned giving in our community. The CFNSV has grown to an endowment of over $7.4 million and has returned approximately $1.6 million to the community in grants and pass-through funds. Headquartered in Winchester, the CFNSV is made up of 119 agency and donor-advised funds that support a wide range of charitable interests in the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, and Warren Counties.
For more information contact Larry Weiss, Executive Director, 540-869-6776 or director@cfnsv.org
Special Olympics hands out pre-COVID cancellation event trophies
While some annual Special Olympic competitive sports seasons have been canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency management precautions implemented to stem the tide of the Coronavirus pandemic, trophies, and souvenir T-shirts for a pre-March-shutdown hoops season were distributed in a drive-thru presentation Saturday, October 10th.
The basketball season, along with bowling, was the only scheduled ones that beat the post-March run of cancellations in the Special Olympic cycle of eight-week competitive seasons.
The presentations were made at the Warren County Public Schools Special Services headquarters in the West 15th Street Health and Human Services complex in the old middle school building’s western section.
Public Schools Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch was present with Special Olympics partner Kiwanis’s Melanie Stull and Special Olympics representative Winnie Elinger to do the honors for some well-earned trophies and accompanying Warren County Special Olympic T-shirts.
Those fine-looking shirts, coincidentally printed locally at Examiner parent company National Media Services, conveyed a message at the heart of Special Olympics competitions:
- Let me win
- But if I can’t win
- Let me be
- BRAVE
- In the attempt
Upcoming events
Getting back on track cautiously during a pandemic that has now taken over 210,000 American lives in under 10 months, with about 7.5 million American COVID-19 cases having been reported, Warren County Special Olympics has two upcoming events, both outdoors.
The first will be BINGO, held October 26 at the Park pavilion on the creek side of Bing Crosby Stadium; the second a “Turkey Trot” held on the old middle school football field track at the West 15th Street Health and Human Services complex.
Warren County Public Schools reboots next week
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools issued a notice to parents today, October 9, 2020:
Warren County Public Schools wants to inform all secondary (6-12) parents that next week will be a catch-up week intended to assist students in the current hybrid learning environment. We understand that the first four weeks have been challenging for many students, parents, and teachers. We want to give our students the opportunity to complete missing assignments and to work with teachers for understanding and how to manage their time as independent virtual learners.
The reboot week will be used to assist students and to address the struggles students are experiencing in the virtual learning environment; it is not a week off of school. Students are expected to attend class on their designated in-person day and to also attend teacher-led virtual remediation classes. Our teachers will also be talking to students about time management strategies.
Some courses at the high school level will continue as directed by the College Board or Lord Fairfax Community College. All Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrolled (DE) courses will continue as required by the accrediting agency. AP /DE classes are college-level courses and instructors must ensure that they are on track to meet all requirements established by the accrediting agency.
If additional support is needed, parents can reach out to their child’s school principal for support. School principals will work with parents and students to help meet student learning needs.
Nothing has stopped this iconic holiday. Yet. – Hometown Halloween on Main Street
“Hometown Halloween” will be held this year, October 31st, from 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, at the Gazebo area on Main Street.
Here’s the schedule of events happening at the Gazebo area in Front Royal:
- 10 am – Pet Parade
- 1 pm – Wedding at the Gazebo
- 3 pm – Children’s Parade and a costume contest with judging and prizes
- 5 pm – Trick or Treating on Main Street
- 7 pm – Lighting of the Jack O ‘Lanterns
Over the centuries, governments, invading armies, churches, reformers, and iconoclasts have tried to stop it. The Puritans of early America banned it.
But nothing has stopped Halloween. Until COVID-19.
There may be no Halloween in some places this year and if there is, it will be plenty different.
If you think about it, this is pretty strange because if there is one day we all wore masks, it was Halloween.
In Salem, Mass., once known for its 17th-century witch hysteria, the city of 43,000 celebrates its macabre history on Halloween, when citizens and tourists roam the streets for the whole month of October, reveling in costumes and treats. Not this year. Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts recently tightened restrictions on indoor and outdoor group gatherings.
But will a governor or virus really stop the festivities?
According to the results of a Harris poll, 63 percent of adults believe that people would “find creative, fun, and safe ways to celebrate Halloween” this year. The Harris poll, conducted in mid-June, found that 74 percent of millennial mothers said Halloween was more important than ever this year.
School celebrations may be muted though, with many districts relying on e-learning — not nearly as fun as coming to school dressed as your favorite monster and terrorizing classmates.
Warren Memorial Hospital expanding testing for COVID-19
Due to an increase in the number of patients and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, Valley Health Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH) is expanding testing to include hospital staff members whose work duties may have placed them at a higher risk of possible exposure and patients currently receiving inpatient care in the hospital.
On October 8, 2020, WMH began testing patient care providers on the Medical/Surgical Unit and Intensive Care Unit, as well as the staff who provide support to these areas. In an abundance of caution, the hospital is also testing all current patients as well as those who are newly admitted. The adjacent 120-bed Lynn Care Center is continuing regular testing of residents and staff and is following all recommended procedures for limiting the spread of infection.
“We have been extremely vigilant and are singularly focused on protecting the safety and well-being of our patients and staff,” said WMH President Floyd Heater. “We are working with local and state health officials and our Valley Health partners to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps to safeguard hospital patients, long-term care residents, and staff from exposure.”
As reported on September 25, Warren Memorial has suspended visits by family and care partners, with exceptions only for special circumstances on a case-by-case basis, additionally, visits by healthcare professions students completing clinical rotations at WMH have been suspended.
Since March, both the hospital and Lynn Care Center have followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to safeguard staff and residents from COVID-19, including:
• Enhanced infection control precautions including preadmission COVID-19 testing and 14-day quarantine for all new admissions;
• Screening patients, residents, staff, and essential visitors for an expanded list of symptoms;
• Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building;
• Requiring universal facemask wearing for all staff;
If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as, fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, or think you may have been exposed, please contact your healthcare provider, visit a Valley Health Urgent Care Center or call Valley Health’s Respiratory Care Line at 540-536-0380.
