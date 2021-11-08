Adopt a Warrior Family for Christmas

So many of our Military families today find themselves in financial crisis, now more than ever. This will be especially true during the Holiday Season. To give back, Able Forces Foundation is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.

As in years past, Able Forces Foundation will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military Advocates on military bases or military Recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Based on each family’s need, financial support could include:

A Christmas Tree

Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)

Stocking Stuffers

We will provide each child up to five gifts

100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fee’s taken out of donations.

All donations contributed between November and Christmas will go directly to support this program.

If you can help, please go to: www.ableforces.org/adopt to make a contribution. Thank you all and have a Blessed Holiday Season.

Contact skip.rogers@ableforces.org with questions.

Facebook: Able Forces

Website: www.ableforces.org

Phone: 540.631.9600