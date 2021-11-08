Connect with us

Adopt a Warrior Family for Christmas

Published

4 hours ago

on

So many of our Military families today find themselves in financial crisis, now more than ever. This will be especially true during the Holiday Season. To give back, Able Forces Foundation is once again sponsoring the Adopt-A-Warrior Family Christmas Program.

As in years past, Able Forces Foundation will adopt families from each of the five Military Service branches. All adopted families are identified by military Advocates on military bases or military Recovery programs in the Washington, DC Metro area.

Based on each family’s need, financial support could include:

  • A Christmas Tree
  • Complete Christmas Dinner (for up to 8)
  • Stocking Stuffers
  • We will provide each child up to five gifts

100% of all donations go directly to support this program. There are no administrative or overhead fee’s taken out of donations.


All donations contributed between November and Christmas will go directly to support this program.

If you can help, please go to: www.ableforces.org/adopt to make a contribution. Thank you all and have a Blessed Holiday Season.

Contact skip.rogers@ableforces.org with questions.

  • Facebook: Able Forces
  • Website: www.ableforces.org
  • Phone: 540.631.9600

 

Sons of the American Revolution participate in 10th annual Heritage Day

Published

1 day ago

on

November 7, 2021

By

The Clark County Historical Association held its 10th Annual Heritage Day at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, Virginia, on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Heritage Day offered demonstrations on how individuals in the colonial era performed fundamental activities such as food production, milling, woodworking, hands-on sewing demonstrations, cooking, medicine, and military demonstrations.

Mike St Jacques, Will Reynolds, and Thomas “Chip” Daniel at a table presenting the proper care and use of muskets. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey).

Display of colonial flags with Anne Simmons. (Photo courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel).


Compatriots from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented colonial flags, how to properly care and use a musket, exhibition on musket firing, demonstration on how to build musket cartridges, and talked about colonial life in the colonies.

Participating from the Sons of the American Revolution were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Will Reynolds, Eric Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques.

Eric Robinson as a sentinel at the entrance to the mill. (Photo courtesy of Dale Corey).

Community Events

Humane Society of Warren County’s 10th annual Tails and Ales tickets on sale NOW!

Published

3 days ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

The Humane Society of Warren County is just days away from hosting one of their biggest fundraisers of the year – Tails and Ales. Tickets are just $40 and include your dinner, beer & wine, an event souvenir and a chance at the $1000 grand prize! We give out door prizes throughout the night, have a 50/50 raffle and pull tabs.

The event is to be held November 13, 2021, at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. Doors open at 5:30pm.

HSWC’s Shelter Manager Kayla says “this event is a favorite and we still have tickets available but not for long. Don’t wait until it’s too late, grab yours NOW! We are so excited to see everyone in person again this year!”

The auction basket’s look fabulous and we have had many local residents and businesses come together to make this event successful. Our event sponsors this year include City National Bank, Shear Elegance Pet Boutique, Lindsey Chevrolet, EXIT Realty, Team Molly & Amy with CBM Mortgage, Powers Insurance Agency, LCW Construction and longtime friend of the shelter Caroline Craig.



Because this will be our 10th Anniversary, we wanted to make it special and are introducing 2 NEW games this year which means our guests can win more cash and prizes! We will be hosting an “Adult Ring Toss” game featuring bottles of wine/liquor. Pay $5 to play and win the bottle your ring lands on. The second game is called “Adopt an Envelope” where we have 50 envelopes up for “adoption” at $20 each. Once all 50 envelopes are spoken for, we draw a winner. Players have a 1 in 50 chance at $250!

Tickets can be purchased at the shelter located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA or on our website.

The Humane Society of Warren County is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing compassionate care to abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community.

Community Events

Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off November 12th, Front Royal Corps looking for volunteers to ring bells

Published

3 days ago

on

November 5, 2021

By

The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for the annual Red Kettle Campaign, with the familiar cheerful bells ringing out in front of various store fronts throughout the Christmas season.

The much-anticipated annual Kettle Kick-Off event will be held on November 12th at 10 am in front of Rural King. The entire community is invited to this event; some even regard it as the unofficial start to the holiday season. The Front Royal Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting as part of the ceremony.

Funds raised throughout the Kettle Campaign go directly back to the local community to support those in need. From October 2020 to September 2021, the Front Royal Corps assisted 1,096 families with rent/mortgage assistance, utilities assistance, hygiene items, clothing, or food.

To be successful and provide this level of assistance, the Kettle Campaign relies on organizations to “adopt” days as well as individual volunteers. This year, those who would like to sign up can do so easily online at RegisterToRing.com. This website even allows you to sign up as a “virtual” bell-ringer, hosting a fundraiser online to garner support from your family and friends.


The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg.

For more information, contact Capt. Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.

Community Events

LFCC celebrating Veterans all week

Published

4 days ago

on

November 4, 2021

By

LFCC is proud to celebrate its student veterans – as well as other area veterans – Nov. 8-12 in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The various activities and commemorations include sharing pictures of veterans on social media and on campus, providing opportunities to share messages with vets, offering lunches to our student veterans and a Veterans Day Zoom celebration on Nov. 11. To see the full slate of activities and learn how you can participate, visit www.lfcc.edu/veteransweek.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the college will host a Veterans Day Zoom celebration. LFCC Police Sgt. Brian Higgins and Anatomy and Physiology Professor Jerome “Butch” Austin will be among the speakers.

“It is with great pride that LFCC honors our student veterans,” said veteran academic advisor/certifying official Sharon Painter. “I personally enjoy collecting veteran’s service photos for our Faces of LFCC Veterans slideshow. As their advisor, I know their academic stories, but Veterans Week allows me to know more about their service.”


For the past 11 years, LFCC has been named a Military Friendly® School. The distinction was determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, using survey responses and publicly-available data.

There are dedicated veterans centers on both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses where students are able to meet with academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, have coffee and meet with fellow vets.

As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, Lord Fairfax has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans.

Community Events

Save the date for the valley’s first Techstars Startup Weekend event

Published

5 days ago

on

November 3, 2021

By

Valley-area entrepreneurs will test their mettle November 12-14 at Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester where they will create and present startup business concepts in just 54 hours. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is partnering with Shenandoah University to sponsor the event. Startup Weekend Winchester marks the first of a series of Startup Weekend events that will occur throughout the Valley.

Currently, SCCF is calling on hopeful entrepreneurs to sign up for Startup Weekend Winchester.

“Having just received the Build to Scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” says Debbie Irwin, executive director for SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester event will be the first of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”

Participants will form teams and work together to share business ideas, mentors will validate their ideas and provide guidance, and judges will evaluate each teams’ business pitch.


“Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester is an inclusive event. Anyone with ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit is welcome,” says Montressa Washington, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Management and director of the Shenandoah University Institute for Entrepreneurship. “We have the methods, tools and support to transform where you are in a 54-hour period. Don’t wait. Don’t stand on the sidelines.”

Startup Weekend is one among several startup programs operated by Techstars, an international platform for innovation and investment. Techstars connects with and convenes entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, investors, and community and corporate leaders to help businesses grow.

For more information about Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester, contact Abena Foreman-Trice at abena@sccfva.org or (540) 217-6719.

Community Events

This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th

Published

6 days ago

on

November 2, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 4:

• Thursday – Friday: 7:05
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:50 & 7:20
• Monday – Tuesday: 7:05
Rated PG-13  |  2 Hour 37 Minutes

• Thursday – Friday: 7:30
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:40, 6:00 & 8:15
• Monday – Tuesday: 7:30
Rated PG-13  |  1 Hour 37 Minutes


• Thursday – Friday: 7:35
• Saturday – Sunday: 3:35, 6:05 & 8:30
• Monday – Tuesday: 7:20
Rated PG  |  1 Hour 47 Minutes

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $10
  • Child (under 12): $7
  • Military: $8
  • Student (college): $8
  • Senior: $8
  • Matinees, All Seating: $7

COMING SOON:

  • “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
  • “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Upcoming Events

Nov
11
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 11 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 11 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 4th and 5th. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 9 and 10 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]
Nov
13
Sat
10:00 am Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Hands-On Hearth Cooking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Log Cabin in the Historic Area Does exploring food and recipes of the past, cooked over an open fire, appeal to you? Join Historian Rebecca Suerdieck in the park’s historic Log Cabin for a hands-on[...]
10:00 am Tree Stewards planting willow oa... @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
Tree Stewards planting willow oa... @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
Nov 13 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Tree Stewards planting willow oak trees @ Gertrude E Miller Community Park
We’re Branching Out… to plant six willow oak trees with the help of Front Royal Public Works and Warren County Parks & Rec., and we’d love to have you join us to help out and[...]
Nov
14
Sun
12:00 pm Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Nov 14 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Calvary Episcopal Church is holding a Veterans Day Chili Cook Off & Cake Walk on Sunday, November 14, from noon – 3 p.m. The event will be in our parking lot under tents (weather permitting).[...]
Nov
16
Tue
3:00 pm Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
Nov 16 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Kiwanis Club Fundraiser @ Spelunker's
 
Nov
18
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 18 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
Nov
20
Sat
10:00 am A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
A Walk Through Time – A Geology ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
A Walk Through Time - A Geology Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Walk a timeline of over 4 billion years of geologic history and learn about the periods when life began, when it flourished and when catastrophic events affected life on the planet. Take[...]
10:00 am Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
Nov 20 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Make a Christmas Gnome @ Explore Art & Clay
 
Nov
27
Sat
10:00 am Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Winter Tree Identification Works... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 27 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Winter Tree Identification Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at Carriage Barn in Historic Area. Even after the chilly breezes of autumn have stripped them of their leaves, trees provide clues to their identification by way of their bark, leaf scars, and other[...]