Adopting a pet duck: what you need to know

Published

7 hours ago

on

Ducks make adorable pets. Their characteristic gait and cheerful quacking are irresistible. However, they have unique care requirements. Here’s what you need to know before adopting a pet duck.

Distressing trends
Recently, it was trendy to take funny videos of ducklings and post them on social media. However, once the buzz was over, many owners couldn’t care for their ducks and abandoned them or put them up for sale.

This unfortunate situation is comparable to giving a puppy or kitten to a child as a Christmas or birthday gift. Many people regret this decision once the baby animal grows up and requires a lot of care and attention.

Winning conditions
If you’re serious about adopting a pet duck, you must ensure you can meet its needs. Here’s what you need to do for your duck:

• Reserve a large portion of land where it can roam freely
• Provide it with a comfortable shelter
• Give it access to an aquatic space like a pond so it can swim
• Provide it with a healthy and varied omnivore diet
• Keep its environment clean by regularly removing excrement from the ground and making sure the water it drinks and bathes in is clean
• Take it to the vet at the first sign of illness

Do you want your duck to live a long and healthy life? Visit your local farm supply store to get the equipment you need.

“I need to eat every three hours”

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2022

By

If they could talk, your ferret could teach you some amazing things.

Although you play with me and tell me I’m adorable all the time, there are some things you may not know about me. For example, did you know that you should never let me play with my toys unsupervised? If left to my own devices, I could shred, destroy or choke on a piece of my toy.

You may have noticed that I love to move around and hide. In fact, I can squeeze through openings as small as one-inch wide. I love climbing but can be a bit clumsy and could fall and injure myself. Therefore, it’s best to block off any openings, like cabinet doors, that I might be able to open.

Similarly, you need to be very careful when letting me out of my cage. It’s a good idea to double-check that I’m not stuck inside the washing machine, dishwasher, or hide-a-bed. If you’re worried about losing track of me when you let me roam free, put me in a harness with bells on it.

Finally, you should know, it’s not because I’m greedy that I eat several times a day. I digest food very quickly and must eat something every three hours. Otherwise, I could suffer from low blood sugar and face serious health consequences.

Enough talk! Will you come and play with me?

Slinky XX

Dook-dook! (That’s the sound I make when I’m excited!)

“Despite my name, I’m not from Guinea!”

Published

1 month ago

on

June 21, 2022

By

If it could talk, your guinea pig could teach you some amazing things.

Even though we live under the same roof, there are probably some things about my species you don’t know. For example, did you know that I’m a strict herbivore and must eat fresh fruits and vegetables every day? But be careful not to feed me the same thing all the time, and don’t feed me just anything. Learn which ones best suit me, and then surprise my taste buds.

Something else you should know is that I don’t sleep as much as you think. According to experts, I only sleep an average of four hours a day in total. Although you may see me lying down, that doesn’t mean I’m asleep. When I’m awake, I like to be active, so I need a large cage and plenty of outings.

While we’re on the subject, don’t take me for walks on a leash or harness. These items aren’t suitable for my body type and could make me panic and hurt myself. The same applies if you give me an exercise wheel or a ball designed for a hamster; using them could hurt my back.

Unlike my name implies, I’m not related to pigs and don’t hail from Guinea. There are many theories as to how I got my name. For example, guinea pigs were likely brought to Europe by Spanish explorers in the 1500s. Around this time, the word guinea was often used to describe things that came from across the sea.

Thank you for giving me everything I need, including your affection.

Doudou XX

Squeak Squeak
(that’s the sound I make to get your attention)!

What you need to know about canine distemper

Published

1 month ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Distemper is a potentially lethal virus that attacks dogs and other domestic animals like cats and ferrets. It can also affect wild animals like raccoons. If you have a dog or want to adopt one in the future, you should know about distemper.

Transmission
Distemper is a highly contagious disease. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets expelled from the nose and mouth by coughing and sneezing. It can also spread through contact with eye secretions.

Symptoms
The symptoms of distemper vary from animal to animal because the virus targets both the nervous and respiratory systems. If your pet is infected, it could exhibit some of the following symptoms:

• Aggression
• Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
• Pacing
• Diarrhea
• Nasal discharge
• Rash
• Fever
• Lethargy
• Loss of appetite
• Excessive salivation
• Spasms or convulsions
• Coughing
• Vomiting

Many infected dogs don’t exhibit any symptoms but are still contagious.

Treatment
Unfortunately, there’s no antiviral cure for distemper. However, your veterinarian may prescribe antibiotics, anticonvulsants, or intravenous fluids to treat your pet’s symptoms.

Prevention
Veterinarians recommend all dogs should be vaccinated against distemper. The sad truth is that many unvaccinated dogs needlessly die from the infection or develop serious and irreversible side effects.

You can protect your faithful companion by following the advice of your veterinarian.

Can you give your cat milk?

Published

2 months ago

on

June 3, 2022

By

You often see cats drinking milk in books and movies. A child rescues a hungry cat and gives it a saucer of milk, and the cat laps it up with pleasure. But is this the right thing to do? According to the experts, the answer is no. Here are a few reasons why.

Essential enzyme
Kittens can digest their mother’s milk because they’re born with a specific enzyme that allows them to break down lactose, a form of sugar, efficiently. However, as they get older, most cats lose this enzyme and can no longer properly digest milk.

Various health problems
If an adult cat eats high-quality food and gets plenty of freshwater, it doesn’t need to drink milk. Drinking this fat-rich substance can trigger a variety of ailments, including obesity and diarrhea. Milk is especially harmful if your furry friend is allergic to milk proteins or can’t properly digest lactose.

In short, if you feed cow’s milk to your adult cat, it may enjoy it at first but will suffer digestive issues and other health problems later. Consult your vet to determine what’s safe to feed your cat.

Why you should clean your cat’s ears

Published

2 months ago

on

May 30, 2022

By

Cats are known for being great self-groomers. If your cat has short hair, you may think you don’t need to do anything to keep it clean. However, ensuring their ears are clean is vital to their overall health. Here’s why it’s essential to clean your cat’s ears regularly.

Neglecting the cat’s vulnerable ears can lead to poor health consequences. Routine ear cleaning helps get rid of ear¬wax, debris, bacteria, yeast, and parasites that can lead to a host of pro¬blems, including:

• Ear infections
• Ear mite infestations
• Hematomas
• Hearing loss

If its ears are compromised, your cat’s quality of life suffers. Your little pet may experience pain, loss of balance, or disorientation.

Therefore, you should inspect and clean your cat’s ears at least once a month. Purchase an ear cleaning solution specially designed for cats and carefully follow the instructions on the label.

If you suspect your cat has an ear problem, consult your veterinarian immediately.

How to prevent food poisoning in birds

Published

2 months ago

on

May 22, 2022

By

Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for birds to get food poisoning. In many cases, it can be fatal. Here’s how you can prevent your feathered friend from getting sick.

Prevention
Many human foods are dangerous to birds. Giving your bird a sip of coffee, a piece of chocolate, or a potato chip can be harmful. Certain plants like onions and avocados may seem harmless but should not be in your bird’s diet. You should only feed your bird foods recommended by your veterinarian. Remove uneaten food from your pet’s cage regularly to prevent mold and bacteria growth.

Do you let your bird fly freely around the house? If so, never leave any potentially harmful food within reach. Your home may be full of hazards, including cleaning products and toxic houseplants.

Finally, many birds use cage accessories like toys and perches to sharpen their beaks or relieve boredom. Make sure these items consist of safe materials.

Symptoms
Despite your best efforts, your bird may swallow a harmful substance. Here are some of the symptoms associated with food poisoning:

· Loss of appetite
· Shivering
· Convulsions
· Fluffed up feathers
· Lethargy
· Vomiting or diarrhea
· Rapid, labored breathing

If your bird’s behavior changes suddenly, consult your veterinarian immediately.

