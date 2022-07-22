Adopting a pet duck: what you need to know

Ducks make adorable pets. Their characteristic gait and cheerful quacking are irresistible. However, they have unique care requirements. Here’s what you need to know before adopting a pet duck.

Distressing trends

Recently, it was trendy to take funny videos of ducklings and post them on social media. However, once the buzz was over, many owners couldn’t care for their ducks and abandoned them or put them up for sale.

This unfortunate situation is comparable to giving a puppy or kitten to a child as a Christmas or birthday gift. Many people regret this decision once the baby animal grows up and requires a lot of care and attention.

Winning conditions

If you’re serious about adopting a pet duck, you must ensure you can meet its needs. Here’s what you need to do for your duck:

• Reserve a large portion of land where it can roam freely

• Provide it with a comfortable shelter

• Give it access to an aquatic space like a pond so it can swim

• Provide it with a healthy and varied omnivore diet

• Keep its environment clean by regularly removing excrement from the ground and making sure the water it drinks and bathes in is clean

• Take it to the vet at the first sign of illness

Do you want your duck to live a long and healthy life? Visit your local farm supply store to get the equipment you need.