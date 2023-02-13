Community Events
Adoption Event: Find “The One” at Winchester Area SPCA
On Tuesday, February 14, from 10AM to 5PM, find “The One” at the Winchester Area SPCA’s pet adoption event!
Stop by 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA, to meet the love of your life and find ‘the one’ who will love you unconditionally.
Approved adopters can adopt a pet for just $14 during this special event.
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis lead creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s ‘Tuck Everlasting’
Broadway legends Michael Park and Shannon Lewis are leading the creative team for Shenandoah Conservatory’s upcoming production of “Tuck Everlasting.” Park, who serves as the guest director, originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting” on Broadway; and Lewis, the guest choreographer, is a 25-year Broadway veteran who appeared in the original Broadway cast of “Fosse.” The conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
“The last two weeks (of directing) have probably been as fulfilling as it was opening ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway,” stated Park, who has been working with the cast in rehearsals approximately 20 hours per week since Jan. 23.
Lewis had five intensive, eight-hour days in January to choreograph the dance numbers and she will return for the final week of rehearsals.
The guest artists were enlisted by Coordinator of Recruitment, Musical Theatre; Charles B. Levitin Chair in Musical Theatre Director; Director of Musical Theatre; and Associate Professor of Theatre Kevin Covert, B.F.A. “I first met both Michael Park and Shannon Lewis when the three of us worked together on the Broadway revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” Covert said. It was clear during that show that they would become lifelong friends and colleagues.
“When the show closed, I embarked upon a career in education while Shannon went on to pursue her ambitions as a choreographer and Michael concentrated on stage and film,” continued Covert.
In 2021, Covert mentioned during a casual conversation with Park that he was thinking of producing “Tuck Everlasting” at Shenandoah. Park immediately responded that he would love to direct it.
“I thought – what a WIN for our students and community and I immediately took him up on the offer,” said Covert. “Michael suggested that if we could snag Shannon to choreograph it would be ideal, even though her dance card fills up rather quickly. I reached out to Shannon and she enthusiastically accepted.”
“Michael and Shannon are both Broadway veterans with a wealth of knowledge to share with our students. The fact that our musical theatre students get to make these valuable industry connections is priceless. It has been a great pleasure to welcome them both to our campus. I would have them back anytime!”
About Michael Park
Michael Park made his Broadway debut in the Lincoln Center production of “Carousel.” He then went on to the original cast of the hit Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” followed by “Little Me,” starring Martin Short. Park then spent more than 15 years playing Jack on CBS’s “As the World Turns,” winning two Daytime Emmy Awards, before returning to Broadway as Mr. Bratt in “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Next up was “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” starring Scarlett Johansson. He then originated the role of Angus Tuck in “Tuck Everlasting,” a show that is very dear to him, before originating the role of Larry Murphy in “Dear Evan Hansen.” He also starred in “Next to Normal” at the Kennedy Center with his Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen” co-star Rachel Bay Jones. Park most recently returned from the Dominican Republic, where shooting the Hulu limited series “Saint X,” which premieres April 26.
About Shannon Lewis
Shannon Lewis is a creative force who is passionate about her unique vision of telling stories through the collaborative process of theatre, television and film. As a performer, she has a 25-year Broadway legacy. Her blazing performance of “I Gotcha” in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway cast of “Fosse” solidified her iconic status in the dance and theatre worlds. She is proud to have performed in 10 Broadway blockbusters – favorites include co-starring alongside Christina Applegate as Ursula in “Sweet Charity” and playing Miss Krumholtz to Daniel Radcliffe, Darrien Criss and Nick Jonas in the revival of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”
Now creating as a director and choreographer, Lewis recently choreographed digital and live performances for “The Tonight Show” Jimmy Fallon and “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.
She is the choreographer of the groundbreaking, world-premiere new musical “The Secret Silk” by Stephen Schwartz, John Tartaglia and Jim Henson Creature Shop, now playing around the world. Other director/choreographer favorites include “An American in Paris,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Mamma Mia!,” “The Prompter,” DreamWorks’ “Shrek the Halls” and the award-winning “Claudio Quest.”
Through her new production company Firestart Creative, she recently released the original dance short film sensations, “My Discarded Men Suite,” “Don’t Go” and “Sway,” which she conceived, produced, directed and choreographed.
Concert dance premiere commissions include Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Dance Out Loud, BC Beat, Bay Street Theatre Gala and I Heart Dance in NYC. Lewis is a reconstructeur and master educator for the Verdon/Fosse Legacy, an adjunct professor in the commercial dance B.F.A. program at Pace University in New York City and guest faculty/choreographer for CLI Conservatory. She is on faculty at world renowned studios STEPS on Broadway and Broadway Dance Center in New York City, where she teaches popular sold out professional classes.
Born in Toronto, Lewis is now a dual citizen of the United States and Canada, and is based in New York City. Follow @realshanlew on Instagram and visit shannonlewis.net for more information.
Tickets & Information
Shenandoah Conservatory’s production of “Tuck Everlasting” runs Thursday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 26, in Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre on the main campus of Shenandoah University.
Tickets are $28 for general admission; $25 for senior citizens, Shenandoah University alumni and civil servants/veterans and $5 for students and youth. Tickets and information are available at the Shenandoah Conservatory Box Office at (540) 665-4569, located in the lobby of Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre and online at conservatoryperforms.org.
Visit conservatoryperforms.org for a full calendar of events at Shenandoah Conservatory.
This past weekend in Front Royal offered a romantic pre-Valentine’s Day ride into the past
The Front Royal-based Shenandoah Carriage Company utilized the pre-Valentine’s Day weekend, Saturday, February 11 to be precise, to bring the romance of its horse and carriage ride business back home where it hopes to be more visible in the future. Shenandoah Carriage Company LLC owner and Saturday’s carriage driver Kelly Smith said much of the company’s business has been in the Northern Virginia area to the east in recent years. The company was founded in 2000, employee Corinne, handling logistics of the pre-booked carriage rides, told us during a brief break in her duties. Information on a company pamphlet notes a multi-state regional operation serving Virginia, D.C., Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
“We go to Northern Virginia quite a bit but it’s nice to be back home,” Corrine said. “We wanted to do Valentine’s Day rides for everyone today, that’s why we pre-booked them. But we want to come back to our hometown. We want to start doing more adventures here. And like I said, we travel all over the place – but coming back down home is where we want to be. So, we wanted to bring our joy back here.”
And it was joy on the faces of early Valentine’s Day carriage riders, as well as downtown weekend visitors coming across an unexpected mode of transportation, that we encountered in the Village Commons/Gazebo area Saturday. – Talk about the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District!
Corrine and Kelly introduced us to the carriage “engines” – Colonel, the white horse, and Rovein, a Germanic spelling we were told pronounced “Roven”, Colonel’s darker-colored companion in this two-horsepower, two-hearted Valentine’s week operation.
“We’re just trying to be a lot more local. This company was founded here in Front Royal 23 year ago. And we just wanted to try and let everybody know we’re here,” Kelly said, echoing her “right hand” Corrine’s earlier observation.
The Shenandoah Carriage Company offers its services to a variety of events, including marriages, birthday and “princess” parties, festivals, and proms, among others, promising “more than just carriage rides”, harnessing “tradition and timeless memories … For an event that will be remembered in years to come by family and friends” adding with dramatic import – “an entrance that will take their breath away.” The Shenandoah Carriage Company may be reached online at info@shenandoahcarriage.net or phone at 540-635-7745.
SAR honors forgotten patriots
On February 4, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to honor African American Patriots of the Revolutionary War. The ceremony was conducted at the Culpeper Museum in Culpeper, Virginia with five Sons of the American Revolution and two Daughters of the American Revolution chapters participating. In 1775, the Virginia Convention divided Virginia into 16 Districts to raise military forces to resist the abuses of the King. In September 1775, from the district comprising Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange Counties (which today include Greene, Madison and Rappahannock), the Culpeper Minutemen Battalion was organized. The unit fought in the Battle of Great Bridge, near Norfolk, Virginia, defeating the British and securing Virginia place in the War of Independence.
Katherine Slaughter gave a presentation on Spencer Slaughter, an African American who fought for the colonists during the Revolutionary War. Philip, the son of Colonel James Slaughter enlisted in the Culpeper Minutemen in 1775. His father sent an enslaved man, Spencer to accompany Philip throughout the war. Spencer carried messages from the battlefield, cooked for the Valley Forge Encampment, most worked with the horses and was present for the surrender at Yorktown. Charles Jameson then gave a presentation on “Forgotten Americans”, African and Native Americans who fought during the Revolutionary War. They fought for varying reasons. All based there reasoning on their circumstances and what they hoped for in life. Most hoped for better lives and this led them to participate on the side in which they felt would bring them a brighter future. For most, it did not turn out that way.
The ceremony was emceed by Tom Hamill of the Culpeper Minutemen. The Virginia State Color Guard posted the colors, led by Bill Schwetke. Wreaths were presented by Virginia State 3rd Vice President Michael Weyler, Tom Hamill (Culpeper Minutemen), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Col James Wood II), Forest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe), Cat Schwetke (Fauquier Court House DAR) and Michael Weyler (Order of Founders and Patriots of America). A musket salute was fired to honor those who had served. Color Guardsmen who participated also included Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Mike Dennis, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer and Richard Tyler.
SAR presents Good Citizenship Medal to Korean War veteran
On February 5, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution conducted a ceremony to present a Bronze Good Citizenship Medal to Herb Taylor. The event was held at the White Hall United Methodist Church with members of the SAR and Korean War Veterans present to honor Taylor. He was presented the medal for his lifelong endeavors and was respected by all he met.
Taylor grew up on a farm in Frederick County until he joined the U.S. Army. He served in the Military Police in Korea from 1955-1956, after which he returned to his home and learned furniture and cabinet building. He then went into carpentry and eventually attended Virginia Tech to earn a teaching degree. He spent 24 years as a teacher, earning great respect from students and parents. He was responsible for turning many troublesome youths into outstanding, successful adults. He attended church on a regular basis and was instrumental in orchestrating and building additions to the church building.
After retiring, Taylor was a volunteer in the community, working at the Congregational Community Action Program in Winchester to assist in distributing food and needed supplies to the homeless. He further supported Religion On Wheels for Weekday Education to students off campus. As veteran of service in Korea, he donated his Army boots to be used as a mold to produce five pairs of boots representing each branch of service that can be viewed at the Korean War Memorial at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester.
Herb Taylor has spent a lifetime of inspiring those he came in contact with, earning respect and admiration from all. A patriotic American and outstanding member of the community.
Presenting the medal was chapter President Chip Daniel with assistance from Richard Tyler. Other SAR members present in colonial attire included Dale Corey and Kelly Ford. SAR compatriots who are members of the Korean War Veterans were Marshall DeHaven, Lew Ewing, Doug Hall and Raleigh Watson. Additional members of the Korean War Veterans Association present to honor their fellow veteran were Paul Bombardier, Steve Culbert and Robert Shirley.
Cat Yoga at the Winchester Area SPCA
Come Yoga with adoptable kitties at the Winchester Area SPCA! On Saturdays in February, drop by the WASPCA Adoption Center at 111 Featherbed Lane. Classes start at 12:30PM. You chose the donation.
Yoga instructor Hannah Lewis will lead you through a gentle, accessible, yoga flow that is suitable for all levels of practice for a safe and uplifting experience.
Noah Thompson & HunterGirl to co-headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 and participate in the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is excited to announce that 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, and 2022 American Idol runner-up, HunterGirl, will co-headline the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 with Special Guest Ronne Wolford & 50 West on Saturday evening, May 6, 2023 at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm. Artists will ride through the GloFiber Grand Feature Parade on Saturday afternoon, May 6, starting at 1:30 pm.
Over the years, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s Country Music Party has welcomed many notable artists as they launched their careers in the country music industry. 2023 is no different. Noah Thompson and HunterGirl won over hearts and wowed viewers in 2022 as they competed on Season 20 of American Idol, and we look forward to both bringing their high-energy to the Country Music Party stage!
Tickets go on sale for the Malloy Toyota Country Music Party, presented by Q102 at 12:00 Noon today. General admission tickets are $35.00. VIP tickets are $50.00 and include premium parking, special VIP entrance, exclusive VIP bar and Apple Blossom swag. Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
Noah Thompson Bio
People pulled for Noah Thompson when the Kentucky-born construction worker couldn’t pull for himself. Some dreams simply seem out of reach when the limitations of growing up in a small town and the responsibilities of a one-year-old named Walker, make superstardom seem distant and meant for someone else. But America believed wholeheartedly in what Thompson couldn’t imagine for himself.
2022 American Idol Season 20 winner embodies the spirit of Country music: overcoming adversity and the odds to achieve widespread acclaim and the hearts of millions. This is more than a CinderNoah story; this is the culmination of an “American (Idol) Dream.”
Before he was performing for 2.5 million television viewers, Thompson was singing for a ragtag crew of a half dozen construction workers framing houses near his hometown of Louisa, KY (population 2,852). They were laborers with checkered pasts and/or limited options, and Thompson was a daily distraction.
“Those boys would have me singing any song they could find on their phones,” said Thompson. “They would push me and push me all the time. It would drive me nuts, but it obviously led to a good outcome.”
Likeable, humble, funny and clearly talented, Thompson was one of their own. One of the guys on the crew, whom Thompson had only known a couple months, decided to do something about it and submitted him for the American Idol auditions in Austin, Texas.
“When he signed me up, it was a big ‘No,’ recalled Thompson, who had never been on a plane prior to the auditions. “I really didn’t want him to do it. I could never really picture myself doing something like that. Being in that environment, surrounded by famous people like Luke Bryan and all them, it didn’t seem realistic to me.
“Where we come from, it’s just such a small town, man. When you see someone make it out of here, it’s kind of like magic made that happened. It’s unrealistic in a way. It doesn’t seem like that can happen for you.”
During his winning season on American Idol judge Luke Bryan summed it up: “You are going to ‘Aw, shucks’ your way to the top.”
And then he did.
Releasing his debut song “One Day Tonight” during the show, the catchy, romantic track immediately shot to No. 1 on iTunes All Genres and Country charts and is still racking up an incredible number of on-demand streams, averaging nearly 1 million per week.
Now, Thompson is taking it all in and finding his footing as he prepares to release new music with 19 Recordings under an exclusive license to BBR Music Group. He’s writing songs and working with some of the most sought-after tunesmiths in Nashville, and he is working with notable producer Jimmy Robbins (Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton).
“From the second you meet Noah, you’re rooting for him,” said Robbins, who has penned 10 No. 1 singles. “Not only is he incredibly talented, but he’s one of the most genuine people I’ve worked with. When he steps up to the mic in the studio, it feels like he’s been doing this for years. I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.”
Bolstered by the American Idol judges’ confidence in his talent and the nation’s overwhelming support, the early fan-favorite’s humble and kind demeanor instantly connected with fans, and when he put his rough-hewn Country vocals on Rihanna’s R&B smash hit “Stay” during the “showstopper round,” the rising star had his ultimate breakout moment.
The natural break in his vocals added a depth of emotion and an authentic ache to the song. “People love that song, and I’m happy people are still loving it,” Thompson said.
And they’re loving it so much so, he released his rendition of “Stay” on July 29, 2022 – the song that changed his trajectory on the show and proved why he deserved to be named the winner of this year’s American Idol.
HunterGirl Bio
A Tennessee native, singer/songwriter HunterGirl has been performing since she was three years old and writing songs since she was nine. In her early teens, she performed at venues across the United States, competed in singing competitions and won the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown. After graduating high school, she moved to Nashville and immediately started playing gigs at Nashville’s most famous venues including Tootsie’s, Rippy’s, Jason Aldean’s Bar, The Listening Room, and HonkyTonk Central, winning songwriting contests such as “Nash Next” and the prestigious “Nashville Songwriter Association International” in her spare time.
Due to having family members who served in the military, HunterGirl holds a deep admiration for our Country’s armed forces and tenaciously works with many veteran organizations, where she uses music therapy to transform veterans’ stories into songs. She’s shared the stage with Country superstars Old Dominion, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, Charlie Daniels, Sara Evans and more.
Most recently, she competed on this year’s American Idol, where the “country singer with a bright future” (Hollywood Life) delivered standout performances that Taste of Country called “impressive,” “shining,” “chill-worthy,” and “glowing,” winning the hearts of millions across the country. Praised by Idol judge and Country superstar Luke Bryan as the “new age Miranda Lambert” and his “favorite female Country voice,” “HunterGirl has wowed the Country music community since she stepped foot onto the American Idol stage” (Billboard). “Despite missing out on the win, her crooning vocals and intimate original song, ‘Red Bird,’ has made her one to watch in the Country scene (American Songwriter). Skyrocketing to No. 1 on iTunes All-Genre and Country charts, “the budding Country star” (Taste of Country) performed her heartfelt and deeply personal original track “Red Bird” on Live with Kelly & Ryan and has appeared on Good Morning America. With distinctively and incomparably genuine vocals, unwavering drive, and a heart of gold, HunterGirl is on the fast track to be Country’s next big female artist.
Special Guest, Ronnie Wolford & 50 West Bio
Ronnie Wolford and 50 West have made a name for themselves throughout the Northern Shenandoah Valley region since forming in early 2022. With over 100 years of combined musical experience, Ronnie Wolford & 50 West’s collective talent is on full display every time the band takes the stage. The band’s diverse set list ranges from Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Johnny Cash, to Lynyrd Skynyrd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and more.
Members of the band have opened for Country Music legends including Craig Morgan, Ronnie Milsap, John Anderson, Charlie Daniels, and Confederate Railroad.
- Ronnie Wolford – Front Man & Founding Member, Lead Vocals, Rhythm Guitar
- Brent Wolford – Lead Guitar, Vocals & Second Generation of Wolford Music
- Logan Garrett – Lead Guitar, Harmonica, Vocals
- Curt Creswell – Drums, Vocals
- Rob (Robo) Wolf – Bass, Vocals
