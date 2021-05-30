Advice for job hunters who have a disability

Finding a job can be challenging for anyone, but you may face additional hurdles if you have a disability. While employers are prohibited from discriminating, misconceptions can cast doubt on your suitability for a particular role. Here are some tips to maximize your chances of getting the job you want.

First, remember that you’re not required to acknowledge your disability on your résumé or in a cover letter. If you have reduced mobility, for example, you can broach the subject by asking about the building’s accessibility prior to the interview.

Furthermore, while it might be a good idea to briefly acknowledge your disability, be sure to focus on what you bring to the table. For any job seeker, the purpose of an interview is to explain how your qualifications and experience make you an ideal fit for the position. If you need to ask for accommodation, phrase it in a way that emphasizes how this allows you to do the job well.

Finally, keep in mind that your attitude can have a major impact on how you’re perceived in an interview. By showing confidence in your skills, you’ll provide employers with the assurance that you have what it takes to get the job done.

Resources

A variety of organizations across the United States offer resources to help people with disabilities find rewarding careers. These include Ability Jobs (abilityjobs.com), Getting Hired (gettinghired.com), and Ability Links (abilitylinks.org).