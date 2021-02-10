State News
Advocates frustrated by Democratic leadership on police reform
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has made headlines in recent months for criminal justice reform measures, but advocates say more needs to be done. They are disappointed lawmakers in both chambers of the General Assembly recently killed proposals to reduce qualified immunity protections for police officers.
State lawmakers so far this session have advanced bills to legalize marijuana, remove mandatory minimum sentences and abolish the death penalty. During the special session called last year, the General Assembly banned police from using no-knock search warrants and chokeholds.
Qualified immunity shields government officials from civil liability while performing duties in their line of work as long as their actions don’t violate “clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known,” according to a Congressional Research Service report.
House Bill 2045, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would have given citizens the power to pursue damages in state civil lawsuits where their rights were violated by a law enforcement officer. The bill also placed a cap on an individual officer’s liability. Bourne’s proposal was tabled 6-2 in the House Courts of Justice subcommittee.
Senate Bill 1440, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, was a narrower proposal that provided a path for lawsuits when an officer used excessive or deadly force and neck restraints. The bill died in the Senate Judiciary Committee in a 9-5 vote.
Qualified immunity is a federal doctrine established by the Supreme Court in 1982. A state legislature can’t repeal qualified immunity, but proponents of ending the practice have asked local and state governments to create legislation allowing citizens more freedom in pursuing lawsuits against police misconduct.
During a subcommittee hearing, Bourne questioned opponents of his bill who he said to consider themselves to be proponents of constitutional rights and law and order.
“It seems when we’re talking about this, and when we’re talking about people getting hurt and their constitutional rights deprived by law enforcement officers,” Bourne said. “The story becomes different.”
Princess Blanding is a gubernatorial candidate who has advocated for criminal justice reform since the death of her brother, Marcus-David Peters. Peters was naked and unarmed when he was shot by a police officer on the side of a highway. Peters charged at the police officer who deployed his Taser and then shot Peters at least twice. Peters was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to his family.
Blanding said eliminating qualified immunity is a necessary step to end discrimination and achieve racial justice in the commonwealth.
“It’s like no matter what we do to prep our kids, our loved ones, it is still going to be our fate because of the pigmentation of our skin, coupled with the fact that there is no accountability,” Blanding said. “To me, that’s the harsh reality.”
Kalia Harris, co-host of the show Race Capitol and co-executive director of the Virginia Student Power Network, or VSPN, said she was “extremely disappointed” when a judge dismissed her organization’s lawsuit against local government and local and state police. VSPN said city leaders and law enforcement violated the group’s right to free speech, assembly, and protest. Last June, VSPN students hosted an overnight teach-in outside Richmond City Hall. After several hours, the Richmond Police Department declared the event an unlawful assembly and discharged teargas and rubber bullets at the protesters.
“That night is still on replay in my head,” Harris said during the House subcommittee meeting. “Words can’t explain the trauma that we experienced.”
Blanding said it’s difficult for victims of police brutality to get lawyers to take on a qualified immunity case due to the power of police unions and the relationship of prosecutors to officers.
Blanding also said if the number of positive interactions the public has with officers outweighs the instances of police misconduct, the few suits alleging misconduct should not have an issue proceeding to court. It is important to recognize that police misconduct causes irrefutable damage and changes families lives’ forever, Blanding said.
“What we have to understand is that, when you take somebody’s life, you can’t take out the magic eraser, and erase it and try it again,” Blanding said. “You cannot press restart.”
Harris said the ability to sue law enforcement agents for misconduct was the “bare minimum” of a judicial system that works for everyone.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re going to all be convicted,” she said. “It does mean that folks are able to see their day in court.”
Police officers do not qualify for qualified immunity if they can not demonstrate the actions that they took were reasonable, said Wayne Huggins, the executive director of the Virginia State Police Association. He said officers must prove they upheld the U.S. Constitution, the laws of the commonwealth, and the policies of their individual departments.
“The word that needs to be focused upon and understood is qualified,” Huggins said. “We have to qualify for that immunity.”
Officers can be denied qualified immunity if the Supreme Court or local federal appeals court finds another officer’s conduct under the same circumstances is illegal or unconstitutional, according to the Institute for Justice. The officer automatically qualifies for immunity if a case with the same circumstances does not exist.
Martin, Harris, and Blanding said they hope to see legislation reducing qualified immunity protections introduced again. This is the second time that Bourne’s qualified immunity measure failed.
Harris said the “Democratic trifecta” means very little to her if Democrats don’t use their majority to pass progressive legislation that voters support. All 100 of Virginia’s House of Delegate seats are up for reelection in 2021. Harris said legislators unwilling to pass comprehensive police reform will face progressive challengers this June.
“If they’re not passing meaningful legislation, then we have to really push what it means to be blue, and start to think further outside the box,” Harris said.
By Josephine Walker
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Local News
Governor Northam, Governor Hogan, and Mayor Bowser request federal support to vaccinate essential federal employees
On February 10, 2021, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency requesting increased federal support in administering the COVID-19 vaccines to essential federal employees.
“The federal Office of Personnel Management reports that more than 281,000 Federal Civilian Employees work in the National Capital Region around the nation’s capital,” Northam, Hogan, and Bowser wrote. “The federal government has identified more than 10 percent of these workers—more than 30,000 individuals—as critical personnel to ensuring the continuity of national societal functions.”
The letter specifically requests:
• A dedicated allocation of vaccine and associated supplies to support the vaccination of essential federal workers, contractors, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) employees within the National Capital Region;
• A federally supported and operated vaccination site for all essential federal workers, contractors, and WMATA employees within the National Capital Region; and
• Coordinated messaging to employees regarding vaccination efforts for the federal workforce.
“The District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia are focused on vaccinating our residents according to the framework recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the three leaders continued in their letter. “We welcome the opportunity to support the Administration’s efforts to ensure the continuity of operations for the United States federal government.”
Local News
Governor Northam announces personal protective equipment manufacturer to locate in Harrisonburg
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Valley Guard Supply LLC will invest $1 million to establish a personal protective equipment manufacturing facility in the City of Harrisonburg. A service-disabled, veteran-owned company, Valley Guard produces three-ply disposable masks that are 100 percent made in the United States and intends to manufacture other types of safety and security gear in the future. The project will create 45 new jobs.
“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”
Founded by James Madison University alumni, Valley Guard Supply is a new start-up manufacturer of personal protective equipment that launched in April 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The company has leased a facility, is purchasing machinery and hiring full-time staff to establish its first permanent location in Virginia. Valley Guard has a strong sense of social responsibility and has started working with Harrisonburg officials to donate masks to local nonprofits and community organizations serving families in need.
“We are excited to add this homegrown Virginia company to our roster, and thank Valley Guard Supply for creating 45 new jobs in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This project is a great success story of proud JMU alumni with first-hand knowledge of the region’s assets and talent who are committed to the Harrisonburg community and the Commonwealth. We thank Valley Guard for its investment and look forward to our partnership.”
“Without a doubt, talent was the driving force behind Valley Guard Supply’s decision to locate it’s ‘Made in the USA’ operation in Harrisonburg,” said Andy Perrine, Strategic Advisor at Valley Guard Supply. “James Madison University’s ranking as Virginia’s best school for getting a job and the university’s programs teaching innovation—most notably JMU X-labs—gives the company great confidence that our plans for growth and expansion can rely on a steady stream of top talent.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the City of Harrisonburg to secure the project for Virginia, and connected Valley Guard Supply with GenEdge, which has since approved the company for the GO Virginia-funded Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program. VEDP will support Valley Guard’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.
“We are thrilled to have attracted a ‘Made in the USA’ PPE manufacturer to Harrisonburg,” said Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed. “We love seeing JMU alumni launching businesses in our city, especially when that business is showing its commitment to the health and wellness of our community during a time when that is most needed. It speaks to the impact that the people and beauty of The Friendly City have on students who come to Harrisonburg for college.”
“Thanks to Valley Guard for working in partnership with the Commonwealth and the City of Harrisonburg, we have a veteran-owned small business here in the Shenandoah Valley providing more job opportunities,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “This project will greatly benefit our region and state with an increase in supply of personal protective equipment, which is critical as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a supporter of small business, I am extremely excited about this announcement.”
“I appreciate Valley Guard Supply’s commitment to Harrisonburg,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “The pandemic has made clear the need to manufacture personal protective equipment and other medical supplies here in the United States. Having these facilities in our own community is an even greater benefit and a win-win for job creation and public health.”
Crime/Court
Cartel money launderer sentenced to 96 months in federal prison
Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, the former owner and operator of a Martinsville business used to launder more than $4.3 million in profits for an international drug cartel, was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court to 96 months in federal prison. Sanchez-Rios laundered the funds for the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a Mexican-based criminal organization considered by the Department of Justice to be one of the most dangerous transnational organizations in the world. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Special Agent in Charge Jarod A. Forgot of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Washington Division, and Raymond Villanueva, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Washington, D.C. Field Office announced the sentence.
“When individuals launder money for a drug cartel, they play a critical role for the organization by concealing and transferring illegally-obtained funds, which perpetuates the cartel’s illegal activity and the scourge of the narcotics the cartel pedals,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bubar. “Money laundering investigations can be particularly difficult, and I’m proud of the hard work of our federal and state law enforcement partners in bringing Sanchez-Rios to justice.”
“Drug cartels like CJNG perpetrate unspeakable violence across the globe and drive the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin,” said Jarod Forget, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Washington Division. “We are committed to working with our partners to shut down these violent organizations in our area, often by tracking their illicit proceeds and disrupting these organizations at their bottom line. Today, these criminals’ addiction to money and greed has met its consequence.”
Sanchez-Rios, 48, was indicted in March 2019 along with 12 members of CJNG on a variety of federal drug trafficking and money laundering charges. In June 2020, Sanchez-Rios pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and operating a business that transmitted criminally derived funds.
Sanchez-Rios owned and operated Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market, a business that contracted with Intermex Wire Transfer, LLC. Sanchez-Rios admitted that from 2016 through 2018, she used the business to launder the drug trafficking proceeds on behalf of CJNG. Sanchez-Rios’ role was to receive U.S. currency from multiple individuals working for the CJNG, which she knew where the drug trafficking proceeds and derived from a criminal offense. Sanchez-Rios then wired that money to individuals in Mexico. The defendant conducted wire transfers in small amounts and falsified and fabricated the names and addresses of the senders in order to conceal the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the funds.
In total, between May 10, 2016, and September 11, 2018, Sanchez-Rios transferred or caused to be transferred $4,394,959 in the proceeds of drug trafficking via Intermex from Bella’s Tortilla & Meat Market in Martinsville to individuals in Mexico.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Sean Welsh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.
State News
Governor Northam announces second report on systemic bias in Virginia Law
On February 10, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam recommitted to addressing the legacy of structural racism in Virginia’s laws, as his Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in the Law issued its second report outlining policy recommendations to confront the impacts of discriminatory laws. Many of these recommendations are reflected in Governor Northam’s current legislative priorities, including measures to restore voting rights, invest in education, and expand expungements of prior convictions.
“Our Commonwealth remains focused on acknowledging and righting the wrongs of our past,” said Governor Northam. “This latest report makes clear that there is still work to do to shed the ugly remnants of Virginia’s history. The Commission is already having a significant impact on our shared legislative priorities and I look forward to continuing our partnership to build a more honest, equitable, and inclusive future for all.”
The Commission’s recommendations played a key role in the formation of Governor Northam’s current legislative agenda, which includes proposals to automatically restore the voting rights of people with felony convictions, legalize adult-use marijuana, abolish the death penalty, invest in education infrastructure and early childhood education, expand expungement of previous convictions, and protect the ownership rights of “heirs property.” The Commission’s work also informed many of Governor Northam’s legislative proposals for the August 2020 special session that centered on meaningful police reform and COVID-19 relief.
Governor Northam established the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law in June 2019 and appointed its members in September 2019. The Commission was initially tasked with reviewing the Acts of Assembly, Code of Virginia, and administrative regulations to identify racially discriminatory language still on Virginia’s books and making recommendations to address laws that were intended to or could have the effect of promoting or enabling racial discrimination or inequity. The Commission’s interim report, published in December 2019, cited nearly 100 instances of overtly discriminatory language. Working closely with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, Governor Northam proposed and secured the unanimous passage of fourteen bills that repealed racist language related to education, housing, transportation, health care, voting, and more. While many of these Acts of Assembly are longer enforced or have been invalidated by subsequent federal and state legislation and court decisions, they had remained enshrined in law.
In June 2020, Governor Northam extended the term and scope of the Commission with the goals of identifying existing state laws and regulations that create or perpetuate racial disparities and developing policies that increase protections for minority and marginalized Virginians. The Commission’s expanded charge underscores the Northam Administration’s ongoing work to remedy historical inequities in areas like education, health care, housing, and criminal justice.
“We were honored to support the Governor and his effort to right historic wrongs and create a more just and equitable Virginia,” said Chair of the Commission and former Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia Cynthia Hudson. “This summer’s events demonstrated that the relevance of the Commission’s work could not be more clear, nor the research and recommendations we made more timely.”
“In addition to informing ongoing policy change, our hope is that this report educates more Virginians about the history of structural racism in Virginia, and the negative impact that this history continues to inflict on so many people, and across so many areas of life, in the Commonwealth today,” said Vice-Chair of the Commission and University of Virginia School of Law Professor Andy Block. “Students in the State and Local Government Policy Clinic played a vital role in all aspects of our work, from putting together data on racial disparities, to researching policy recommendations to address these disparities, to helping draft the final report.”
The Commission’s work is slated to continue after the 2021 legislative session when members will focus their attention on laws and regulations that directly contribute to inequity in economic achievement and stability. The Commission will also use this report as a tool to engage with people across the Commonwealth and gain a deeper understanding of the effects of and solutions to centuries of state-sanctioned racial bias and discrimination in Virginia.
Governor Northam and members of the Commission thanked University of Virginia law students Juliet Buesing, Catherine Ward, Lukus Freeman, Chris Yarrell, Trust Kupupika, Kelsey Massey, and Wes Williams. They also extended thanks to the staff at the Library of Virginia who helped with research and selected historic images that brought the report text to life, including Roger Christman, Vince Brooks, Greg Crawford, Kelley Ewing, Mark Fagerburg, Cassandra Farrell, Dale Neighbors, Renee Savits, and Ben Steck. They also noted the many others that played a substantial role in supporting the Commission’s work, including Jessica R. Killeen, Grace T. Kelly, James “J.D.” Ratliff, and Nathan Dowdy from the Office of Governor.
The Commission’s full second report is available here. For more information about the Commission and its work, visit governor.virginia.gov/racial-inequity-commission.
State News
Complex owner must pay $30,000 to family who they attempted to evict over an assistance animal
RICHMOND (February 10, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has helped bring justice to a Pulaski County couple who experienced threats of eviction because of their assistance animal. Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has settled a lawsuit alleging four counts of housing discrimination against the owner and property managers of a Pulaski County townhome community, who threatened to evict tenants because they had an assistance animal living in their apartment with them. Attorney General Herring and his team argued on behalf of the Virginia Fair Housing Board in this case.
“Virginians with disabilities have the right to live with an assistance animal, especially if that assistance animal helps them live happier, more full lives – assistance animals are not pets and cannot be subject to fees or breed and weight restrictions like other pets can be,” said Attorney General Herring. “Assistance animals, like the Butler’s, are often the best way for individuals with debilitating symptoms caused by various mental or physical impairments to substantially improve their quality of life. I am proud of my newly created Office of Civil Rights for their hard work on this case and I hope this sends a message to other landlords that housing discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth.”
Before and after they moved into their apartment, the complainants Charlene and Michael Butler requested and provided clinical verification of the need to bring Charlene’s assistance dog to live with them in the Unique Deerfield Village Townhomes Complex (Deerfield). The on-site property managers repeatedly refused their reasonable accommodation request, instead imposing weight limits and pet deposit fees on the assistance animal. When the Butlers elevated their request, the owner of Deerfield, Jeffrey Stump, sent the Butlers a written denial that threatened eviction saying, “It has come to my attention that you have a pet residing in your unit. It makes no difference that is an emotional support dog. It is still a pet.” Stump made good on that threat and attempted to evict the Butlers. The Butlers prevailed in that court case and filed a complaint alleging housing discrimination with the Virginia Fair Housing Office.
After a thorough investigation by the Virginia Fair Housing Office, the Fair Housing Board found reasonable cause to believe that Stump and the property managers had illegally discriminated against the Butlers by:
2. Refusing to rent based on disability
3. Imposing discriminatory terms and conditions based on disability
4. Intimidating, harassing, or coercing on account of having exercised fair housing rights
Attorneys from Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights promptly filed a complaint in Pulaski County Circuit Court. The parties were able to agree on a resolution without further litigation.
As part of the settlement, the landlord must adopt non-discrimination and reasonable accommodation policies, attend fair housing training annually for three years, and pay the Butler’s $30,000 as compensation. Moving forward, any time an applicant or tenant requests a reasonable accommodation at Deerfield, the landlord must provide them with the community policy that explains how to process the request.
“I am thankful to both the Attorney General’s office and HOME for all of their help in this matter. If you are being harassed by your landlord due to your disability, sex, sexual orientation, race, religion, etc., please speak up!” said Charlene Butler. “Everyone has the right to live in a safe, comfortable environment. The Attorney General’s office will stand up for you against discrimination and legal aid in your area can help you with a tenant’s assertion.”
Residential housing providers may request and obtain reliable, credible disability verification in support of accommodation requests for assistance animals; however, they cannot require overly burdensome documentation. Guidance issued by the Fair Housing Board to address issues regarding the verification of reasonable accommodation requests for assistance animals, particularly those that provide emotional support or other seemingly untrained assistance to people with disabilities, is available here.
Virginians who believe they have experienced housing discrimination may file a complaint by contacting the Virginia Fair Housing Office at:
• (888) 551-3247
• www.dpor.virginia.gov/FairHousing
In January, Attorney General Herring announced the creation of the Office of Civil Rights within the Office of the Attorney General to expand, enhance, and centralize his ongoing work to protect Virginians from discrimination and to secure and expand the rights of all Virginians. The new designation of the Office of Civil Rights is the culmination of a multi-year plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.
Virginians who believe they have experienced discrimination in any other form may reach out to Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights:
• (804) 786-2071
• CivilRights@oag.state.va.us
Local News
Virginia legislators kill special education bill
Virginia lawmakers killed a proposal that would allow some special education students another year of instruction because of the struggles of virtual learning caused by COVID-19.
House Bill 2277 proposed that high school students with special needs who are set to graduate in the 2021 school year and who are 22 years old after Sept. 30, 2020, be allowed to take an extra year and graduate in 2022. Students who are younger than 22 are automatically eligible for another year, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
“While other students might have more time to make up whatever was lost because of COVID-19, the kids that were going to age out this year will never get that chance,” said Del. Robert Bell, R-Charlottesville.
Virginia students with disabilities age out of the school system at 22 years old, according to the VDOE. Those 22 and older are dependent on the bill if they want to attend another year of high school.
Each student with disabilities in Virginia develops an Individualized Education Program, or IEP, throughout their education. The VDOE provides tips for helping parents and teachers navigate a student’s IEP amid virtual learning. Tips include practicing communication skills, hands-on, non-digital activities, and documenting progress for a teacher’s review.
Special education students have had a difficult time thriving in the virtual learning environment, Bell said during the bill’s subcommittee meeting. He said the final year of school is crucial to prepare special needs students for post-high school life.
“It is heartbreaking to think what those kids are going to have to do to manage,” Bell said.
The legislation didn’t make it past crossover day when bills must pass the chamber in which they originated.
“The bill is simple,” Bell told legislators during the bill’s hearing. “It’s not easy, but it’s simple.”
Bell said he introduced the measure because he has a personal attachment to special education. His 18-year-old son attends the Virginia Institute of Autism in Charlottesville.
Bell said he wants the change to be made, whether through this legislation or another method.
“If for some reason it’s easier or better to do it, just through the budget that’s fine too,” Bell said.
Bell said he was not surprised the bill didn’t pass because of how much money it would cost to implement. The bill’s passage would require an additional 1,000 students to be served, which would cost $5 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to the legislation’s impact statement.
Bell introduced an amendment to the state budget that adds $5 million to public education. The money would provide free public education as deemed by the Individuals with Disabilities Act. The proposed budget for state education assistance in 2022 is $7.8 billion.
“I’m hopeful that they will see this as a priority,” Bell said.
The bill passed out of committee, but it died in appropriations.
There are almost 168,000 students with disabilities currently enrolled in Virginia public schools, according to the VDOE. In the 2019-2020 school year, 84 students with disabilities were over the age of 22, according to the VDOE. A total of $12,111 is spent per public school student each year, VDOE stated on its website.
Renesha Parks, director of exceptional education at Richmond Public Schools, said HB 2277 has pros and cons.
“I do feel that because of their age, they probably should be with age-appropriate peers,” Parks said.
Park said students would benefit from working with community partners instead of continuing in high school. The success of these students depends on public schools connecting them with resources as they enter adulthood, she said.
RPS works with Resources for Independent Living, the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and the Virginia Commonwealth University Autism Center for Excellence, the VCU Center on Transition Innovation, and SOAR365, Parks said. The organizations offer a variety of services, including working with adults to set up plans for higher education, job training, employment, and independent living.
By Katharine DeRosa
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
King Cartoons
Wind: 0mph NW
Humidity: 95%
Pressure: 30.24"Hg
UV index: 0
32/27°F
28/28°F