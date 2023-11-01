Crime/Court
After a Spooky Courthouse Halloween McDonald Criminal Trial Goes to the Jury
After over four hours of closing arguments (prosecution 2:33; defense 1:32; prosecution rebuttal:21-minutes) in the wake of presentation of the defense case in less than an hour with the calling of just three witnesses, the 34-count federal criminal case against former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer McDonald went to the jury at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, October 31.
But that wasn’t until after court was delayed for nearly a half hour by an alarm and recorded message: “Fire Emergency reported in the building. Please evacuate the building by the nearest exit. Do not use the elevators,” that went off repetitively for nearly a half hour after beginning at 4:45 p.m. To our knowledge, Fire and Rescue first responders found no fire in the building this Halloween day. But it was a pretty spooky interlude on the final day of the off-again, on-again trial that began on August 21 and saw two delays, the second one of a month, due to various involved party health issues.
Perhaps the most interesting legal development of the day was defense counsel Abigail Thibeault’s closing argument focus on what the prosecution had dismissed as one of the more unbelievable defendant explanations of her movement of EDA money to her own use. That was the defense-alleged secret “Voluntary Settlement Agreement” between the EDA Board of Directors and McDonald to assure her silence and non-suit over what she claimed were sexual harassment and sexual assaults by County officials, including former County Administrator Doug Stanley, among other high-profile local officials. The price of that silence was an alleged $6.5 million the defense contends was agreed to be secretly paid to McDonald, thus explaining some of the movements of EDA assets to her own use that the prosecution presented as evidence of fraud and criminal misdirection of EDA money.
“This is about sexual assault … This story is much bigger” than what the prosecution had presented to them, Thibeault told the jury of the notion that an economically and sexually privileged, male-dominated county elite had set McDonald up to take a fall for challenging their dominance.
Lead prosecutor Sean Welsh countered Thibeault’s assertions in rebuttal, telling the jury the Voluntary Settlement Agreement theory was countered by multiple pieces of evidence the prosecution had presented to them. He pointed to other prosecution witness-testified false allegations McDonald is alleged to have made to explain some of her financial transfers to achieve real estate and other transactions. Among those were Larry Tuttle’s alleged financing of several McDonald/Da Boyz LLC real estate deals he testified he had no financial assets to accomplish. Why lie about such things if there was a simple explanation, such as the EDA Board of Directors authorizing the transfer of assets to McDonald? Welsh asked the jury.
After the 10th Western District of Virginia federal courthouse building was evacuated and cleared of any fire and the prosecution’s closing rebuttal was completed, a final round of procedural instructions from Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon was given to the jury. The jury was then sent out to select a foreman and determine whether they wanted to begin deliberations immediately or return the following day. After 10 minutes, the court was informed the jury had decided to return on Wednesday to begin the final chapter of this trial. Questioned about a preferred starting time by the judge, they opted for a 9 a.m. start Wednesday morning.
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators.
Crime/Court
Judge Denies ‘Renewed’ McDonald Defense Mistrial Motion – Defense Case to Open Tuesday, October 31
Following a closed evidentiary hearing Thursday afternoon, October 27, Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon denied a “renewed” defense motion for a mistrial due to repeated delays in the federal criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald. The defense initially called for a mistrial on September 26. While taking that motion under advisement, Judge Dillon expressed a preference for the alternative of “briefly suspending the trial” to accommodate apparent health issues with the defendant and resuming it as an alternative to a mistrial. The trial is now scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 31, with the anticipated opening of the defense case. November 1 has also been set aside to accommodate the defense presentation, any motions, closing arguments, and jury instructions before the case is handed over to the jury for deliberations.
The scheduled start of what is expected to be a brief defense presentation, perhaps taking less than a full day with three or less witnesses being called, was again delayed on Friday, October 27. The scheduled 10th Western District of Virginia federal court starting time of 8:30 a.m. was adjusted late Thursday to a 3 p.m. Friday start. And shortly after that late Friday start and the beginning of the remote connection of several witnesses to be called during the hearing, Judge Dillon asked if either counsel wanted to request that the hearing be closed to the public.
“Yes, your honor,” was the reply from the court-appointed defense team of Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault. It might be noted that defendant McDonald was again not present at the defense table, as she had not been after lunch break the previous day. A clue as to that absence and the defense request for a closed hearing may have been heard during the beginning of the remote witness connection process. One of those witnesses was referred to as “doctor” and a comment concerning “the name of the patient you’ll be discussing” was made. According to the PACER court website, a total of five people testified during the closed hearing of October 27, all of them cited as doctors: “1. Dr. Miklos Szentirmai – via Zoom 2. Dr. David Saenz – via Zoom 3. Dr. John Craig Henry – via Zoom 4. Dr. Anne Bagley 5. Dr. Melanie Matson – via Zoom …”
As noted in yesterday’s story on the closing of the prosecution case and delay in opening the defense case, defense counsel told the court that their client had a cardiac pacemaker installed recently in the wake of health issues leading to a recurring elevated heart rate and blood pressure that led to a delay of a month, Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, in the trial.
Background
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors’ offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against Jennifer McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators. The latter are yet to be indicted criminally at the federal level, likely due to speedy trial issues. A number of alleged co-conspirators were charged criminally at the state level, with charges then dropped by Warren County prosecutors to prevent defense motions for dismissal due to looming speedy trial statute violations. The case has been defined as “complex” due to the amount of evidentiary material involved, cited at well over a million pages of doc
Crime/Court
Prosecution Rests in McDonald Trial – Recent Health Procedure of Defendant Revealed as Start of Defense Case Delayed After Lunch Break
The prosecution in the federal criminal trial of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA, EDA) Executive Director Jennifer McDonald rested after the testimony of the final of its 57 witnesses Thursday morning, October 26. That witness was Kevin Nicholson, a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) forensic accountant. In direct examination, Nicholson testified about the path of funds originating with the EDA to McDonald, as well as her husband Samuel North, that were used in a series of personal real estate and other transactions, including the paying off of various personal bills, as well as the use of ITFederal principal Truc “Curt” Tran’s name in one of those real estate transactions on property located at 2890 Buck Mountain Road.
During Monday’s hearing announcing the two-day delay of the trial to Thursday due to technical evidentiary issues, the prosecution had estimated Nicholson being on the stand for 90 minutes to two hours. After an hour and 20 minutes of direct examination tracing those multiple financial transactions the prosecution asserts were evidence of the various levels of fraud and the one aggravated identity theft charge involving Tran that McDonald is accused of, Nicholson was cross-examined for five minutes by the defense, with another two minutes of re-direct examination. During cross and re-direct examination defense and prosecution counsel sparred over the exclusion of some transactions in Nicholson’s chart references and the terminology of “loan” or “line of credit” used by Nicholson during his testimony. The defense also elicited an admission by Nicholson that he had worked with the prosecution in the assembly of some of the evidence presented in support of the prosecution’s case.
Following Nicholson’s hour and 20 minutes on the stand, the prosecution rested at 10:35 a.m. However, rather than moving directly to the opening of the defense case, the jury was dismissed as the defense filed motions for dismissal of several of the charges against their client as unproved by the prosecution evidence presented. Those dismissals involved several cases of bank and wire fraud, as well as the aggravated identity theft involving the use of Tran’s name in the Buck Mountain Road transaction. After an involved defense presentation, the prosecution argued against the standards cited by the defense, asserting that they had proved not only fraud but the use of Tran’s name to facilitate a real estate transaction they believe the bank would not have approved with only McDonald’s name attached to it.
Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon said she would need time to review some of the evidence cited in the dueling arguments, and she would reserve a decision on the defense motions for dismissal of some counts — 8 thru 10 and 14 thru 17 — “at this time.” Judge Dillon then asked if the defense was ready to present evidence in their case. This led to a brief consultation with their client, after which the defense team of Andria Harris and Abigail Thibeault asked for five minutes to consult with their client. At that point, at 10 minutes of noon, Judge Dillon called the jury back in and released them for lunch. Following the five-minute break, the judge noted that defense counsel had told her that McDonald would invoke her Fifth Amendment Constitutional right against self-incrimination, declining to testify. Judge Dillon then queried McDonald on her decision, asking if it was, in fact, her decision alone not to testify.
“Yes, mam,” McDonald responded.
The judge then overruled a prosecution objection to the calling or recalling of certain witnesses by the defense. Former EDA board member Ron Llewellyn, who had testified for the prosecution, was present in the hallway outside the courtroom as a potential defense witness. It was a situation he did not seem overly pleased about. However, Judge Dillon noted that the prosecution could object to certain lines of questioning during the disputed witness’s testimony.
Court then adjourned for lunch at 12:01 p.m. When court was reconvened at 1 p.m., the judge took both prosecution and defense counsel into chambers for discussion. The jury was brought in at 1:15 p.m. while the judge and counsel were still in chambers. Twenty minutes later, the judge and counsel returned to the courtroom. Judge Dillon then dismissed the jury, instructing them to return for an 8:30 a.m. start of the defense case the next day, adding that she anticipated the case being turned over to them for deliberations before the end of the day on Friday.
Ongoing health issues?
An unexpected piece of information was revealed by defense counsel shortly after court was convened Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. That was that their client had recently “had a pacemaker installed” in the wake of her health issues that delayed the trial for a month, from September 26 to October 26. Those issues, according to sources, were a collapsed lung due to pneumonia and consequent raised heart rate and blood pressure that sent McDonald back to the hospital when the trial had been expected to resume in the last week of September.
McDonald was not in court with her counsel after the lunch break. One person present outside the third-floor courtroom after lunch said there had been word EMTs were present outside the courthouse. Attorneys on both sides of the aisle declined comment on whether EMTs had been summoned for the defendant. However, with her recent elevated blood pressure and heart rate issues, it might be noted that the courthouse elevator became un-operational early in the day on Thursday. While leaving for lunch break, McDonald had stepped aside to let several people following her to the stairs to pass, as she said it might take her a while to make it down. One might wonder how the long climb up those stairs after lunch might have impacted her health-wise, apparently not too long after having a pacemaker installed.
Crime/Court
McDonald Trial Again Delayed on ‘Unanticipated Circumstances’ — But Only Till Thursday
After a delay four days short of a month (Sept. 26 to Oct. 23) due to “unforeseen circumstances” or “unforeseen health issues” depending on which attorney’s table you were describing that situation from last month, on Monday morning, October 23, the federal criminal trial of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald was again put on hold — though this time only for two days. Well, three if you count Tuesday, October 24, which was going to be lost anyway due to the Harrisonburg Federal Courtroom being committed to another case that day.
After court convened at 8:30 a.m. Monday morning (Oct. 23), Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon made the ruling to reschedule the trial to restart Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m. after hearing of an evidentiary situation delaying defense counsel’s ability to review some material that was apparently not transferred to the federal level from state prosecutors offices in a timely or usable manner. Lead prosecuting attorney Sean Welsh described “approximately 5,000 emails and 10,000 attachments” forwarded recently to McDonald’s federal court-appointed attorneys that apparently had what Judge Dillon described as “issues with the flash drive”. Those issues may have had to do with document encryption.
If this reporter heard correctly, lead prosecutor Welsh indicated the bulk of the new material did not directly involve the defendant. Despite that, and those flash drive issues being corrected as the prosecution noted, the defense still needed additional time to review the newly readable material to see if it impacted their defense case strategy in any way. The judge referenced a “status conference” held the previous day, Sunday, perhaps explaining defendant McDonald’s absence from the defense table again on Monday, as both sides appeared to know the trial would not be reconvened that day.
Judge Dillon closed the hearing convened at 8:30 a.m., to the public after five minutes of public discussion of the issue. The hearing was reopened about 15 minutes later at 8:50 a.m. After some discussion on the trial reconvening date, having earlier acknowledged the loss of Tuesday to another scheduled case being heard in the Harrisonburg federal courtroom, Judge Dillon said she was inclined to go with her first suggestion of Thursday morning, giving the defense ample time to review the newly available evidence.
With the prosecution down to the final of its 57 witnesses, estimated Monday to be on the stand two hours or less, and the defense likely to call just one or two witnesses, Judge Dillon forecast the 34-count criminal case against McDonald going to the jury by Friday after closing arguments. The jury was then called into the courtroom to explore their availability for deliberations through the coming weekend. Two of the 15 jurors and yet-to-be-named alternates were absent Monday due to health or travel issues. After polling the 13 jurors present, if the case proceeds as expected, in addition to Friday, jury deliberations were slated for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, October 29 through November 1, as necessary. Due to two jurors schedules, Monday deliberations would conclude at 2 p.m., and Tuesday’s at about 4:25 p.m.
With the jury released at 9:15 a.m. until Thursday morning following the deliberation scheduling, Monday’s hearing was recessed at 9:17 a.m. It was scheduled to reconvene at 1 p.m., with the prosecution and defense slated to discuss with the court technical issues moving forward, among those jury instructions.
Background
As previously reported, with well over a million pages of documentation related to the EDA “financial scandal” the McDonald case has been labeled “complex” at the state level. That “complexity” contributed to its being handed over to the 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Court by the State Special Prosecutor’s Office in Harrisonburg/Rockingham County.
Consequently, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against defendant Jennifer McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $26-million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators. The latter are yet to be indicted criminally at the federal level, likely due to speedy trial issues. A number of alleged co-conspirators were charged criminally at the state level, with charges then dropped by Warren County prosecutors to prevent defense motions for dismissal due to looming speedy trial statute violations.
In addition to McDonald settling out of civil court in a “no-fault agreement” to give an estimated $9-million in real estate assets to the EDA, last year a number of alleged co-conspirators were successfully prosecuted in Warren County Circuit Court civil actions by FR-WC EDA contracted counsel. Several other people also settled out of court with the EDA. Total recovery or civil liability on paper was around $24+ million. However, several of those jury civil liability verdicts have been appealed.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – October 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
COUNT ONE: On or about July 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously shoot or discharge a firearm at or against any dwelling house or building when occupied by one or more persons, whereby the life or lives of any such person or persons may be put in peril, in violation of §18.2-279 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5242-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously, while in or on a motor vehicle, intentionally discharge a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another person or thereby cause another person to have a reasonable apprehension of injury or death, in violation of0 0 18.2-286.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5248-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about July 5. 2023 in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously, while in or on a motor vehicle, intentionally discharge a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another person or thereby cause another person to have a reasonable apprehension of injury or death, in violation of0 0 18.2-286.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5248-F5
On or about February 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Scott Allen Spence did unlawfully and feloniously steal property, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Lowes, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joseph Allen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Lewis Edward Aldrich, IV. did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer R. Ellis (RSW Regional Jail), knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Harlie Marie Burchfield did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cecil Jones did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5449-F6
On or about May 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nikko Adam Mason did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection B or C of Section 18.2-308.2:2, or on such firearm transaction record as required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5
On or about June 23, 2023, in the County of Warren. John Walter Williams did unlawfully and feloniously steal a wallet, cash, and child support check having a value of one thousand hundred dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Renee Riker, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about August 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Earl Roles, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 within a five-year period ending on the date of the current offense in violation of Sections 18.2- 266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about March 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about March 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT FOUR: On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vasile Stanciu did unlawfully and feloniously conspire with another to steal cosmetic items and other property having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more belonging to Martins Grocery Store, in violation of Section 18.2-23/18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9
On or about August 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger Lee Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Lisa Ann Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about July 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Floyd Gibson did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Floyd Gibson did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent, guardian, or person responsible for the care of L.G. (age 2 years), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Arthur Lee Summers did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars or more, belonging to Mary A. Weekly, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown did unlawfully and feloniously, with intent to procure or pass title thereto, receive or transfer possession or have in his possession a vehicle, aircraft, boat, or vessel, which he knew or had reason to believe was stolen, in violation of Section 18.2-109 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2810-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown unlawfully stole property having a value of less than one thousand dollars belonging to Mary Weekley, in violation of Section 18.2-96 of the Virginia Code (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2366-M1
COUNT ONE: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally with lascivious intent, propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or analingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2- 361 to B.L., a child under the age of fifteen years and to whom he was not legally married, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3643-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person 18 years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than 15 years of age to expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose he sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than 15 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person at eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. The accused previously has committed one or more violations of subsection C of Section 18.2-374.3, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined by subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298- F6
COUNT THREE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6
On or about August 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Albert Wayne Gatewood, having previously been convicted of a tier III sex offense, unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly failed to register or re-register with the Sex Offender and Crimes against Minors Registry, this being a second offense, in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SOR-366Q-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive a firearm from another person or aid in concealing a firearm, knowing that the firearm was stolen, in violation of § 18.2-108.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2817-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about August 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
On or about January 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joseph Nelson Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000) or more, belonging to SNS Cars, Inc., in violation of § 18.2-95 and 46.2-390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about July 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Garrett Adam Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen, use a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child. The accused previously committed one or more violations of this subsection, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3703-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 29, 2023 in the County of Warren, Garrett Adam Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally propose intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to B.L, age 14 years, a child under the age of 15 who is not the spouse of the accused, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3643-F5
Crime/Court
FRPD Announces Arrest of Pennsylvania Man for Sexual Solicitation of Local Minors
Online Threats: Protecting the Vulnerable Young from Online Predators.
In a world where online communication is as common as a handshake, the dark underbelly of the internet emerges more often than we’d like to admit. The Front Royal area experienced this first-hand when FRPD detectives unraveled a scheme involving the online solicitation of minors.
The detectives, in a bid to clamp down on individuals using the internet for nefarious purposes, embarked on a proactive mission. With the alarming rise in online threats to the youth, this operation targeted those soliciting underage victims for explicit content. A masked trap was set, with one detective stepping into the virtual shoes of a young girl not older than 15. It didn’t take long before the bait was bitten. An adult male unsuspectingly entered the frame, beginning a conversation laced with inappropriate requests, thinking he was speaking to a minor. To make matters more unsettling, this communication was initiated without any provocation by the alleged victim, underlining the audacity of online predators.
The man behind the screen turned out to be Michael J. Vaughn Jr., a 38-year-old resident of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania. Fast forward a few days and the long arm of the law caught up with Mr. Vaughn. On October 10, 2023, detectives made their move. With the backing of the Pennsylvania State Police, they successfully captured Vaughn, ensuring a smooth and incident-free arrest. Following this, Vaughn found himself behind bars at the Bedford County Jail in Pennsylvania. A bail amount of $40,000 has been set, and all eyes now turn to the upcoming court hearing on October 26, 2023, in Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
These actions by the Front Royal Police Department highlight their commitment to safeguarding our community, especially its most vulnerable members. Their endeavors are further amplified as they’re part of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, an initiative steered by the Virginia State Police. To tighten the net around potential threats, the Front Royal Police urge citizens to come forward with any information related to the solicitation or exploitation of minors. Detective M.R. Ramey is the point of contact for such leads, reachable at (540) 636-2208 or mramey@frontroyalva.com.
The collaboration between the local and state police in such cases is commendable. The success of this operation stands as a testament to the dedication and coordination between agencies. As the Front Royal Police extend their gratitude to the Pennsylvania State Police, they send a message: They’re vigilant, ready, and always watching out for their community.
Crime/Court
Front Royal Launches Sting Operation, Captures Man Soliciting Minors Online
Ryan Fowler of Stafford Arrested for Using Communications Systems to Exploit Children.
In a recent bout of proactive law enforcement, the Front Royal Police Department took measures to confront and address the concerning rise in online child exploitation cases in the Warren County/Front Royal area. The proactive measures, involving covert online tactics, paid off as an adult man was caught red-handed, soliciting a detective whom he thought was a minor under 15 years of age.
It all began on Monday, September 4, 2023, when Front Royal Police decided to take a bold step towards tackling the rising menace of online solicitation. Their undercover detective was approached by an individual, without any solicitation from the police side, seeking inappropriate photographs and engaging in explicit conversations. The boldness of this act highlights the audacity and growing confidence of such criminals in today’s digital age.
The diligent efforts of the Front Royal detectives bore fruit when they successfully identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ryan Fowler, a resident of Stafford, Virginia. Fowler, described as a 5’09” white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, was not able to evade the law for long. On October 3, 2023, with the collaboration of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, Fowler was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail. Fowler’s attempt to exploit what he thought was a young girl online has now led him to a court date on October 26, 2023, at the Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A magistrate’s decision means he will await this date without the possibility of bail.
These offenses are grave. Fowler faces three counts of the offense described as “Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.” The nature of these charges is a grim reminder that the dangers lurking in the digital world are as real and imminent as those in the physical one.
The Front Royal Police Department’s initiative is part of a larger effort. They are active members of the Northern Virginia/DC Metro (NOVA/DC) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, coordinated by the Virginia State Police. This alliance signifies the importance and the extent of the challenge online crimes against children represent. It is a call to action for communities to rally together to protect the most vulnerable.
While technology offers unprecedented avenues for learning and connection, it also poses significant risks. The relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies like the Front Royal Police Department underscore the importance of remaining vigilant, both online and off. Communities can rest a little easier knowing that guardians of the law are tirelessly working behind the scenes, ensuring that the vulnerable are protected and that justice is served.
Anyone with further information regarding this case, please contact Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 30.2"Hg
UV index: 3
63/36°F
68/37°F