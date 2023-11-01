After a Spooky Courthouse Halloween McDonald Criminal Trial Goes to the Jury

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY, THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

COUNT ONE: On or about July 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously shoot or discharge a firearm at or against any dwelling house or building when occupied by one or more persons, whereby the life or lives of any such person or persons may be put in peril, in violation of §18.2-279 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5242-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously, while in or on a motor vehicle, intentionally discharge a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another person or thereby cause another person to have a reasonable apprehension of injury or death, in violation of0 0 18.2-286.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5248-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about July 5. 2023 in the County of Warren, Michael Andrew Meehan did unlawfully and feloniously, while in or on a motor vehicle, intentionally discharge a firearm so as to create the risk of injury or death to another person or thereby cause another person to have a reasonable apprehension of injury or death, in violation of0 0 18.2-286.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5248-F5

On or about February 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Scott Allen Spence did unlawfully and feloniously steal property, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1000.00) or more, belonging to Lowes, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

On or about July 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joseph Allen Scott did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about March 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Lewis Edward Aldrich, IV. did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Officer R. Ellis (RSW Regional Jail), knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57(C) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Harlie Marie Burchfield did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cecil Jones did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely; or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, with the accused having committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of Section 18.2-266 or provisions of law set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 within the ten-year period ending on the date of the current offense. The prior violations and the current offense were not all committed within the five-year period ending on the date of the current offense, in violation of Section 18.2-266 and 18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia. 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5449-F6

On or about May 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Nikko Adam Mason did unlawfully and feloniously and intentionally make a material false statement on a consent form required by Subsection B or C of Section 18.2-308.2:2, or on such firearm transaction record as required by federal law in connection with the purchase of a firearm, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2:2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5281-F5

On or about June 23, 2023, in the County of Warren. John Walter Williams did unlawfully and feloniously steal a wallet, cash, and child support check having a value of one thousand hundred dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Renee Riker, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9

On or about August 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Robert Earl Roles, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or more by weight by volume or 0.08 grams or more per 210 liters of breath; or while under the influence of alcohol; or while under the influence of a narcotic drug or other self-administered intoxicant or drug, or a combination of drugs, to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely, or while under the combined influence of alcohol and a drug or drugs to a degree which impaired the accused’s ability to drive or operate a motor vehicle safely. The accused committed this offense after having committed two prior violations of §18.2-266 or an offense set forth in subsection E of §18.2-270 within a five-year period ending on the date of the current offense in violation of Sections 18.2- 266/18.2-270 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5450-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about March 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a lawenforcement officer to bring his/her motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about March 12, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT FOUR: On or about May 19, 2023, in the County of Warren, Michael Lloyd Cornell, Jr did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act,:, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about April 26, 2023, in the County of Warren, Vasile Stanciu did unlawfully and feloniously conspire with another to steal cosmetic items and other property having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more belonging to Martins Grocery Store, in violation of Section 18.2-23/18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-C9

On or about August 11, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roger Lee Weatherholtz did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 4, 2023, in the County of Warren, Lisa Ann Deavers did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about July 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Floyd Gibson did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute, or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 8, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jonathan Floyd Gibson did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent, guardian, or person responsible for the care of L.G. (age 2 years), a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

On or about January 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Arthur Lee Summers did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to distribute a Schedule I or II controlled substance, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars or more, belonging to Mary A. Weekly, in violation of § 18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown did unlawfully and feloniously, with intent to procure or pass title thereto, receive or transfer possession or have in his possession a vehicle, aircraft, boat, or vessel, which he knew or had reason to believe was stolen, in violation of Section 18.2-109 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2810-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about July 30, 2023, in the County of Warren, Zachary Thomas Brown unlawfully stole property having a value of less than one thousand dollars belonging to Mary Weekley, in violation of Section 18.2-96 of the Virginia Code (1950) as amended. VCC: LAR-2366-M1

COUNT ONE: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally with lascivious intent, propose an act of sexual intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or analingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2- 361 to B.L., a child under the age of fifteen years and to whom he was not legally married, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3643-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person 18 years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than 15 years of age to expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose he sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than 15 years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q2-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about June 27, 2023, through July 3, 2023, in the County of Warren, Roberto Vidal Picha did unlawfully and feloniously, while being a person at eighteen years of age or older, use a communications system or another electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to a child to whom he was not legally married or propose that the child expose her sexual or genital parts to the accused. The accused is seven or more years older than the child the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation. The accused previously has committed one or more violations of subsection C of Section 18.2-374.3, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3(C) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-37Q3-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously while being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.H., a child then under the age of eighteen years, commit a willful act or omission in the care of said child which was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life, in violation of §18.2-371.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3808-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined by subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5298- F6

COUNT THREE: On or about July 7, 2023, in the County of Warren, Dustin Lee Hottinger did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony as defined in Section 17.1-805, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5296-F6

On or about August 15, 2023, in the County of Warren, Albert Wayne Gatewood, having previously been convicted of a tier III sex offense, unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly failed to register or re-register with the Sex Offender and Crimes against Minors Registry, this being a second offense, in violation of Section 18.2-472.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SOR-366Q-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously buy or receive a firearm from another person or aid in concealing a firearm, knowing that the firearm was stolen, in violation of § 18.2-108.1 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2817-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about August 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously while unlawfully in possession of a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act, simultaneously with knowledge and intent possess a firearm on or about his person in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about August 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Anthony DeJesus Sanchez did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about January 25, 2023, in the County of Warren, Joseph Nelson Jenkins did unlawfully and feloniously steal a motor vehicle, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000) or more, belonging to SNS Cars, Inc., in violation of § 18.2-95 and 46.2-390 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2404-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about July 29, 2023, in the County of Warren, Garrett Adam Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, while being over the age of eighteen, use a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child less than fifteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose her sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child. The accused previously committed one or more violations of this subsection, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: OBS-3703-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 29, 2023 in the County of Warren, Garrett Adam Wright did unlawfully and feloniously, being eighteen years of age or older, knowingly and intentionally propose intercourse, anal intercourse, cunnilingus, fellatio, or anilingus, or an act constituting an offense under Section 18.2-361 to B.L, age 14 years, a child under the age of 15 who is not the spouse of the accused, in violation of Section 18.2-370 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: SEX-3643-F5