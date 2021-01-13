Connect with us

Automotive

After an accident, here are the people who’ll be by your side

Published

7 hours ago

on

A car accident can be traumatic, even if you don’t suffer any physical injuries. Fortunately, a variety of professionals will be by your side every step of the way to ensure that you and your vehicle are in good hands.

Police officers
If a car accident causes an injury or property damage over a certain value, the police must be notified. You should also call the police if you suspect the accident was caused by a violation of the highway safety code.

Doctors

If you sustain a serious injury in the accident, you’ll be taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital. There, you’ll be examined by a team of health-care professionals and given the necessary care.

Tow truck drivers
If you’re injured or your car’s unsafe to drive following the accident, a towing company will be called to bring your vehicle to a nearby mechanic or auto body repair shop.

Insurance agents
Call your insurer as soon as possible to report the accident. They’ll make arrangements with you to assess the damage and, if applicable, guide you through the process of filing a claim.

Car rental agents
While you wait for your car to be repaired, which can take days or even weeks, your local car rental agency can provide you with a temporary set of wheels. This makes it easier to resume your day-to-day activities following an accident.

Finally, be sure to turn to friends and family members for emotional support following an accident. If you experience anxiety, nightmares, or panic attacks following the accident, consider speaking with a mental health professional.

Your responsibilities
It’s important to note that all drivers are obliged to stop if they’re involved in an accident, no matter how minor. If no one is injured, exchange contact and insurance information with the other driver and document details about the accident.

5 unsafe winter driving habits

Published

1 week ago

on

January 6, 2021

By

When the roads are covered in snow and ice, motorists need to be extra careful to avoid being in an accident. Here are five driving practices that have no place on the roads in winter.

1. Driving too fast
Fast driving and icy road conditions can be a lethal combination. Slow down, especially in bad weather.

2. Following too close

It can take up to 10 times longer to come to a full stop on an icy road. It’s important that you give yourself more braking distance in the winter by leaving ample space between your car and the one in front of you.

3. Using the wrong tires
Driving with summer or all-season tires on winter roads is simply unsafe. Winter tires improve traction and vehicle handling on snow-, ice- and slush-covered roads.

4. Neglecting to clear off your car
Clearing snow and ice off your car can be tedious, but it’s a must if you want to have adequate visibility on the road. Make sure to clear off your car’s headlights and taillights too.

5. Looking at your phone
Distracted driving is always dangerous, but it’s especially hazardous on snowy and icy roads. Drivers must be able to respond quickly to changing road conditions.

Finally, try to limit how often you drive and choose your route carefully. In winter, accidents can happen to even the most careful drivers.

Automotive

How to safely brake in winter

Published

2 weeks ago

on

December 29, 2020

By

In icy driving conditions, braking suddenly can end in disaster. This is why you should always strive to come to a gradual stop in winter. However, in some cases, you may have no choice but to hit the brakes. Here’s how to come to a quick and safe stop on an icy road.

With anti-lock brakes
Almost all newer cars have an anti-lock braking system (ABS). When engaged, the ABS automatically pumps the brakes and prevents them from locking up. Pumping the brakes is the best way to bring a car to a stop when sliding on ice. To engage the ABS, firmly press down on the brake pedal and don’t let up until your car has come to a stop.

Without anti-lock brakes

If your car isn’t equipped with an ABS, pressing down on the brake pedal is the last thing you want to do on the ice, as this will cause the brakes to lock up and your car to skid. Instead, manually pump the brakes by applying and releasing moderate pressure at a steady rate.

The best way to become comfortable using these braking techniques is to take a winter driving course. Sign up for one in your area if you want to learn how to be safer on the roads.

Automotive

A step-by-step guide to reverse parking

Published

1 month ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

When parking in a busy lot, backing into your space is a smart move. Being able to drive forward when exiting the space affords you better visibility and lowers the risk of colliding with another car or a pedestrian. Here’s how to reverse park using the 90-degree method.

How to do it
The key to parking in reverse is the starting point. If your car is well-positioned when you begin, you’re golden.

As cars are different sizes and have different turning radiuses, drivers need to experiment a little to determine the ideal starting position for reversing their vehicle into a parking spot. For this reason, it’s a good idea to practice in an empty lot.

The following instructions can serve as a basic guide to backing up a regular-sized sedan:

• Slowly drive past the space in which you plan to park, leaving a distance of about four feet between your car and the front of the parking spot (where the end of the painted line).

• Stop your car once it’s lined up with the parking space next to the one you want to pull in to. The middle of your car should be aligned with the middle of that parking space. To gauge this, you can align your mirrors with the painted line separating the second and third parking space.

• Turn your steering wheel all the way and slowly back up, looking over your shoulder to see where you’re going. If your car was well-positioned when you began reversing, it’ll turn into the right spot. You’ll simply need to straighten the car as you enter the available space.

With a little practice, you’ll be able to figure out precisely where you need to position your car to effortlessly reverse into a parking spot.

Automotive

Safe driving tips for holiday partygoers

Published

1 month ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Driving under the influence during the holidays is a common phenomenon, with drunk drivers causing more traffic deaths between Christmas and New Year’s Eve than at other times of the year. Here are some practices you should adopt to help ensure you and your passengers get around safely during the holidays.

Are you fit to drive?
First, make sure you don’t contribute to the problem of drunk driving yourself. Even small quantities of alcohol can impair your ability to drive. So if you’re the designated driver for the night, it’s best to avoid drinking altogether.

If you do plan to drink, do so responsibly. The one-drink-an-hour rule works for some people. However, a person’s level of intoxication will depend on various factors such as their weight and the type of alcohol being consumed.

If there’s any indication that your ability to drive is impaired, don’t get behind the wheel. Always have a back-up plan, whether it’s calling a cab, sleeping over, or getting a ride from a friend or family member.

Drive defensively
Driving defensively is always a good practice, but it’s an especially wise approach when driving at night during the holiday season. In particular:

• Be attentive. Always be prepared to take preventive action to avoid an accident. Sit up straight, keep both hands on the wheel, and be aware of your surroundings.
• Be careful at intersections. Watch out for drivers running red lights: even if you have priority, look both ways.
• Take your safety into your own hands. You can’t always count on other drivers to be safe on the road. Stay out of other cars’ blind spots and maintain a safe following distance.

Finally, never get into a car with someone who you suspect has had too much to drink. Call a cab or UBER and encourage them to do the same.

Automotive

Emergency car kits: a checklist for winter

Published

1 month ago

on

December 6, 2020

By

It’s important to have a fully stocked kit in your car that allows you to safely deal with roadside emergencies. In winter, the key items in your emergency kit should include:

• Water and non-perishable food (such as granola or energy bars)

• Matches

• A candle

• Rags or paper towels (useful in the event of a leak or tire change)

• Jumper cables

• Tow rope

• Flares or reflective safety triangles

• Whistle (to signal your location in low-visibility conditions)

• Traction aids

• Snow broom, scraper, and a small shovel

• Extra windshield washer fluid

• Antifreeze

• Wide-beam flashlight

• Cell phone charger

• Warm clothing for all passengers

• One or more emergency blankets

• A small toolbox (with a screwdriver, pliers, etc.)

• A knife (in case a seat belt gets stuck, for example)

• A fire extinguisher designed to put out gasoline and oil fires

• A first aid kit (with scissors, antiseptic swabs, gloves, bandages, etc.)

• An illustrated first aid manual

In addition to having an emergency kit, it’s a good idea to sign up for roadside assistance. This way, you’ll be able to receive timely help in the event of an emergency.

Automotive

5 dashboard warning lights and what they mean

Published

1 month ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Dashboard warning lights turn on when there’s a problem with your car. If the light is red, the issue is urgent. If it’s yellow, the problem is less pressing but should be remedied as soon as possible. Here are five dashboard warning lights that drivers should be familiar with.

1. Engine temperature warning light
This light indicates that the engine is too hot. Overheating is usually caused by low coolant levels or a coolant leak. If this light comes on when you’re driving, pull over and turn off the car. If you have coolant on hand, add it to your vehicle once the engine cools. If you don’t have any coolant, you may need to have your car towed.

2. Tire pressure warning light

This light tells you that there isn’t enough air in one or more of your tires. Low tire pressure increases gas consumption and your risk of being in an accident. Pull into a gas station as soon as possible to put air in your tires.

3. Anti-lock brake warning light
This light indicates that the anti-lock braking system (ABS) isn’t working properly. If it turns on, drive cautiously to avoid scenarios in which you’d need to rely on your ABS and make an appointment to have your brakes inspected as soon as possible.

4. Icy road warning light
When the temperature dips below 37 F, roads get icy. This warning light gives you a heads up that you may need to adjust your driving due to icy road conditions.

5. Traction control light
When this light flickers on, it’s to tell you that your tires are spinning. Ease up on the gas to recover traction.

Consult the user’s manual of your vehicle to learn the meaning of your other dashboard warning lights.

