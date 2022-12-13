Local Government
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code
It was a sometimes emotional, if brief, and light agenda meeting of the Front Royal Town Council Monday evening, December 12th. With no more council meetings or work sessions scheduled before the end of the year, barring any unforeseen emergencies, it was the last meeting for three elected officials who chose not to run for re-election. Those were Mayor Chris Holloway, a total of eight years of service as a councilman, vice-mayor, and mayor; Gary Gillispie and Letasha Thompson, both of whom are ending their four-year council terms.
All three expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve their community, commending town staff and their colleagues for their help and professionalism exhibited in helping them grow into the job of municipal governance. See the linked Town video for details of those thanks.
Mayor Holloway expressed relief that terms had been reached on a contract to bring Joe Waltz back to the town manager’s office after a three-plus-year absence. “Glad to see Joe come back. He is a non-controversial individual,” the mayor said, drawing some laughter from his colleagues before continuing – “I mean that, he really is. He’s a great guy, and I think he’s going to do the town great. He’s open, and a sincere individual, and I think he’s going to do great, I really do,” Holloway said, adding a nod to Finance Director B. J. Wilson for his brief, several-day tenure as interim town manager while Waltz’s contract was being ironed out: “And I thank B.J. for the few hours that he served,” Holloway said of Wilson’s interim town manager term, drawing more laughter.
With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
That included approval without dissent (Councilman Rogers absent due to illness) of a three-item Consent Agenda as presented; and appointments to fill vacancies on the town planning commission and a new entity, the Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those appointments in the order addressed as council “Business” items were Glenn E. Wood to the planning commission; and George E. Cline Jr. and C. Frank Stankiewicz to the Local Board of Building Code Appeals. A comment by Councilman Gillispie offered after the 5-0 vote to approve the appointments indicated movement on a long-floundering (several town elections and several mayoral and council lineups) council initiative to address what have been termed “blighted structures” inside the town limits.
“I’d just like to let our citizens know that this is the beginning aspect of going after some of these dilapidated buildings and things of that nature in our town – a first step. And just be patient and bear with the new council as they will have some work to do yet still on it,” Gillispie observed. Councilwoman Morris added an observation on Gillispie and Thompson’s work on the dilapidated building initiative.
“I’d just like to add that this is one of the many things that this council sitting here tonight has had a very hungry appetite to get done. I know it was something that Gary and Letasha were extremely passionate about, seeing it to fruition. Like Chris mentioned, government is slow-moving. But this is a huge accomplishment to even have the board semi-established at this point in the year. We did move this along very quickly. I think it’s going to be great to the aesthetics of Front Royal, and it’ll address a lot of concerns that a lot of people have had for many, many years. And I can’t think of anyone better than George and Frank to be adding to this board at its inception. They’re both great assets to the community in many ways. And I’m excited to see this through,” Morris asserted of the ongoing process finally coming to fruition.
Cline is a local builder and chairman of the Warren County Builders Association. Stankiewicz is owner/manager of Green to Ground Electrical LLC and a member of the Board of Directors of FREDA, the recently formed unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority. His FREDA resume also notes he is “president of a local networking organization.” According to town staff, the LBBCA is a recently formed Town entity to which Cline and Stankiewicz are the first appointees. Three seats remain to be filled.
Consent Agenda items approved included a Fiscal Year-2023 Budget Amendment to allow $40,700 from Auction Proceeds from two used trash truck to be incorporated into the budget to be used for the purchase of a replacement pickup truck for the town refuse department. Also approved was the award of a “task order for CHA Engineering to perform contract administration on the 2022 I&I Abatement Rehabilitation Project totaling $172,000.” It was noted the specific task order needed council approval due to the cost exceeding $25,000, which requires Council’s approval based upon the Town’s procurement policy.” The final Consent Agenda item was approval of a 5-year lease with the Front Royal Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department for use of 1.803 acres of land known as the “Carnival Site” located at Crosby Road and 8th Street. The new lease ends on December 31, 2027.
A third council “Business” action item following the above planning commission and LBBCA appointments – authority to advertise for public hearing a request involving relatives of Mayor Holloway seeking the Town to vacate portions of an alley between 12th and 13th Streets west of Virginia Avenue was removed from the agenda at the meeting’s outset. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell made a motion to take the item to a January 9th work session to acquire more information on the proposal by Mr. and Mrs. William Holloway and Mr. and Mrs. Wade Holloway. The agenda packet staff summary indicated that the closest impacted neighbors, including the Church of the Brethren and Wayne and Joyce Woodward, strongly opposed the requested town alley vacation due to property access/egress concerns, and in the church’s case, also public safety emergency exiting access.
Click here to watch the Town Council meeting of December 12, 2022.
Local Government
Town Board of Architectural Review tours outside sections of ‘Murphy Theater’ building proposed for demolition
With a Public Hearing looming Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, on Friday afternoon, December 9th, the Front Royal Board of Architectural Review (BAR) took a site visit to the old Murphy Theater building at 131 East Main Street. A large portion of the four-sectioned building, which extends the better part of a one-way stretch of Church Street between East Main and Jackson Streets, has been proposed for demolition to facilitate a rebuild to accommodate a 60 “dwelling unit” structure. We learned during the site visit walk-around of the outside of the structure, the oldest section of which dates to 1879 as the Front Royal Methodist Church, not to refer to the proposed rebuild as “apartments” because they do not meet minimum Town Zoning standards for the size of apartments.
However, we also learned that the BAR Public Hearing tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, is to consider ONLY the demolition application, NOT the rebuild parameters and plans to create a 60-unit habitat of some description where currently three or four apartments exist in the most recently constructed rear portion of the structure, estimated built circa 1940s or ’50s.
A planning department staff summary of the history of the structure included in the public hearing agenda packet notes that the 2.5 story brick retail section facing East Main Street “was added after 1908-09” at which time the church space fronting Church Street to the south of the new section was converted into a theater. A “terra cotta stage superstructure” at the rear section away from East Main Street was added “sometime before World War II”.
The entire structure estimated to have been created between 1879 and the 1940s/50s lies in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Overlay District. The town’s Historic and Historic Overlay Districts were created to encourage historical and architectural character and maintenance of older structures, contributing to economic development and quality of life and business in downtown Front Royal. It may be noted that the old church/theater and terra cotta portions of the building are not currently being used or maintained to any noticeable extent, at least from the outside.
Planning Department staff note in the public hearing agenda summary that while the applicant SEESUU LLC and representative Gary Wayland have “submitted conceptual concepts of a future building, the applicant has only applied for demolition of the existing building” (other than the front commercial section). So, staff adds that “If the BAR determines that the demolition is appropriate, Town Staff recommends that such approval be conditional on the following: That a development surety be in place before demolition and approved in form by the Town Attorney to guarantee that the demolition is completed once started.”(bold in context)
But will the Board of Architectural Review members find this demolition application appropriate? See you at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall second-floor meeting room to see how the public weighs in, and find out the BAR’s perspective. However, perhaps if they’d gotten inside to see the degree of deterioration in the two currently unused sections of the building, as opposed to only the outside, they would have a better idea of the relative potential and costs of redevelopment versus demolition and rebuild. A planned revisit of the site prior to Tuesday’s public hearing was cancelled on Monday. The applicant wasn’t present for the Friday site visit, staff indicated due to a medical issue.
As for the appropriateness of demolition to facilitate a specific rebuild/re-use plan, that will be the province, first, of the Front Royal Planning Commission working in the wake of the BAR’s recommendation on the demolition application; and finally the Front Royal Town Council working from both the BAR and Planning Commission’s recommendations on demolition and rebuild and re-use.
Crime/Court
Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases
After over five hours of arguments surrounding five EDA civil case defendants’ motions to overturn jury liability verdicts totaling over $14-million, Judge Bruce D. Albertson took those arguments under advisement Wednesday afternoon, November 30th. Some court officials anticipate rulings at some point in the coming week in the cases of April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgement liability); William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest liabilities); Donald “Donnie” Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest); Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest); and Samuel “Sammy” North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy).
In addition to the above personal liabilities, Poe’s EarthRight Energy (ERE) company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest) and Tran’s ITFederal ($10,419,327.38 compensatory) were also handed down by Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries in recent months.
All but North’s trial were heard in July. North’s, also originally scheduled for July, was delayed to October by a later withdrawn bankruptcy filing. This week on the final day of November, attorneys for the defendants echoed arguments sometimes heard at trial during earlier motions for dismissal of cases or claims against their clients due to what defense attorneys asserted both then and now, was a lack of substantive evidence of collusion with EDA financial scandal central figure and former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Director Jennifer McDonald. Rather, some defense attorneys claimed their clients were unwitting victims of McDonald’s from various business or personal connections.
Those personal connections include North’s marriage to McDonald; Lambert’s former personal relationship with McDonald’s sister; what attorney William Schmidheiser called Petty’s casual acquaintance McDonald, acting as his client’s real estate agent in the sale of her home. On the business side, Poe’s ERE company was contracted through McDonald to perform various solar energy and energy maintenance projects for the EDA under what plaintiff EDA attorneys contended were false pretenses McDonald presented to her board of directors; and Tran’s ITFederal was recruited through the joint effort of McDonald and then Virginia Sixth District U.S. House Representative Bob Goodlatte to become the first commercial redevelopment client at the former Avtex Superfund site, also with what plaintiff counsel said were false contractual and asset information concerning ITFederal alleged to have been presented to the EDA board.
Several attorneys, most prominently Tran attorney David Jones Jr., also argued that several claims categories should not have applied to their clients at trial. Prominent among those were the “ultra vires” claim of profiting off the actions of an official acting outside the range of their legal authority, and associated claims of “conversion” and “unjust enrichment” being applied to their clients for actions of then EDA Executive Director McDonald. Consequently, Jones for Tran particularly and other defense attorneys argued that some jury instructions submitted were improper, creating an incorrect evidentiary scenario for those juries to deliberate on. So, procedural errors on bench rulings on evidence admissibility or jury instructions were claimed as grounds to overturn jury verdicts.
In Poe and ERE’s case, defense counsel William Ashwell also noted that some of the contracted work had been successfully completed by Poe’s company. He told the court that when payments were made by the EDA board to his client’s company: “The EDA eventually adopts her (McDonald’s) actions by their actions” and consequently his client is not the one who should be held liable for the return of money for work accomplished. Ashwell also sought to overturn any personal liability of Poe for payments made to his company.
In opening his arguments to overturn or limit Tran and ITFederal’s liability, Jones noted that he was “in the somewhat unenviable position of not being the trial attorney – Am I in the position of fresh eyes or of where fools rush in where angels fear to tread,” Jones wondered as he launched what would be an approximate hour of argument on his client’s behalf. During that hour Jones questioned the liability finding on a number of grounds and questioned whether ITFederal was, in fact, in breach of contract as claimed by the EDA in seeking recovery of the balance of the $10-million loan the EDA gave ITFederal for development at the former Avtex site.
Plaintiff counsel Cullen Seltzer and Karissa Kaseorg countered, as they had at trial, that McDonald’s assertions to her board about the source of funding for the ERE energy and electrical work being through grants that would compensate the EDA for its payments to ERE; or alleged government contracts held by Tran’s ITFederal company that were non-existent created the path for those payments, and a $10-million loan in ITFederal’s case, substantiating the juries findings of liability on ultra vires, conversion, and unjust enrichment, among other plaintiff claims.
In response to some of Jones’ arguments for reduction or dismissal of his clients’ liability, Kaseorg told Judge Albertson that the motions to overturn hearings should not be an opportunity for defense counsel to retry the case with a “what we wish we had done” at trial. Of Jones’ argument to dismiss based on the inclusion of the plaintiff’s “conversion” jury instruction, plaintiff counsel noted that the defense had agreed to the conversion jury instruction at trial.
In conclusion plaintiff EDA counsel asserted the judicial decisions from the bench at trial had been proper as to both evidence admissibility and jury instructions, and that those jury verdicts of financial liability based on both sides cases as presented at trial should stand as handed down by those five juries. And now we are awaiting a decision on how the court will rate its own performance at those trials based on the defendants’ challenges and the plaintiff’s counter-arguments in support of the judicial rulings made at trial.
Local Government
In wake of most recent turnover at top of its Finance Department, County Supervisors promote Asst. Director Alisa Scott to head department
Warren County is pleased to announce the appointment of Alisa M. Scott as Finance Director for the County. Mrs. Scott has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies from Northwestern College and a Master of Business Administration degree from American Public University. She brings a wealth of experience and multiple public finance certifications to this position.
Mrs. Scott was hired as the Warren County Deputy Finance Director on November 15, 2022, before interviewing and receiving the offer for the Finance Director position. While she began her career in the private sector, she now has more than 10 years’ experience in local government having managed purchasing for the Town of Front Royal from 2018 to 2021. Before that, she served as an administrative assistant for Frederick County, Virginia since 2012. Mrs. Scott will be assuming this role immediately while working with outgoing Finance Director, Matt Robertson.
Dr. Ed Daley, County Administrator, said this about Mrs. Scott’s appointment: “Mrs. Scott has been part of Mr. Robertson’s team as they have made significant strides in the County’s financial reporting and transparency. We are pleased that she will be continuing in the Finance Department and expanding on these efforts in her new role.”
Victoria L. “Vicky” Cook, member of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and representative on the Warren County Finance/Audit Committee, stated, “Mrs. Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and professionalism to the Finance Department. I am looking forward to working together with Mrs. Scott in her new role.”
Regarding her appointment as Finance Director, Mrs. Scott said, “I am honored to work alongside the County’s leadership team and am extremely grateful for this entrusted appointment. I look forward to continuing to serve our community and dedicated employees.”
The Warren County Finance Department is in Suite 700 of the Warren County Government Center, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission puzzles over RMA Rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, November 30 in a special meeting to consider a rezoning application submitted by Chris Holloway Construction on behalf of Randolph-Macon Academy to rezone a 6.2 acre parcel along West Main Street from Residential (R-1) to Residential (R-3). The R-3 Residential District is composed of medium-to-high density concentrations of residential uses. A sketch of the proposed improvements on the parcel shows a group of 6 townhouses on a side-hill at an angle to West Main Street. Joe Brogan, a local surveyor who provided the sketches for the proposal, told the commission that the R-MA trustees were looking for the least complicated way of getting the development completed. As the Royal Examiner reported earlier, at a brief work session after its November 16 regular meeting, the commission questioned how a 6-plus acre parcel could be used for building townhouses without being divided into townhouse lots. The planning department agreed at that time to research possible options.
During the public Hearing, only one citizen spoke. A nearby resident, Tammy Schell, expressed concerns about the construction process and timeline and the impact on the neighborhood. She did not so much oppose the project as to try to find out more about how it would be done. “Most of my questions have been answered by the information you’ve provided tonight”, she said. Remaining concerns about the construction process have yet to be worked out. From the plan so far, it appears that access to the new buildings – now called “faculty and student housing”, rather than “townhouses” – will be provided for by extending an existing drive on the R-MA campus, rather than by access from West Main Street. It’s likely that some traffic for construction vehicles will come through the gate on West Main, and the Town would have to provide sewer connections, so there would be some construction disruptions for that.
Following the public hearing, the four members of the commission, Vice-Chair Marshner was absent, spent some time discussing the parcel rezoning request. Chairman Daryl Merchant began by questioning the R-3 Zoning, since there is no other areas around it with that zoning. “Wouldn’t we run the risk of spot-zoning in this case?” Spot-zoning is the application of zoning to a specific parcel or parcels of land within a larger zoned area when the rezoning is at odds with a municipality’s master plan and current zoning restrictions. Secondly, he asked if the rezoning was granted, wouldn’t this project then also require a Special Use Permit (SUP)? New developments would also require curb and gutter as part of the development. “Isn’t it possible that leaving the zoning as R-1 and considering the new building as an accessory structure would preclude the need for both the rezoning and an SUP?” Merchant finally commented.
A consensus emerged from the discussion that a boundary adjustment could be administratively approved that would incorporate two adjacent parcels and make it possible to avoid rezoning altogether and still allow R-MA to build the needed housing. On a motion by Commissioner Daniel Wells, seconded by Commissioner Josh Ingram, the commission voted to postpone action on the rezoning request until Mr. Brogan can meet with the R-MA trustees and work with the Town Planning Department to get agreement on the simpler course of action. The commission will then vote on its recommendation at its December 21 regular meeting.
Chairman Merchant took a moment to recognize new/old Town Manager Joe Waltz as a welcome face, present at the meeting as his first official act after being confirmed by the Town Council earlier in the evening. See story here. Mr. Waltz returns to the Town Manager job after a 3-year run managing a municipal energy cooperative in Ohio.
Commissioner Josh Ingram reminded the commissioners that the December 21st regular meeting will be his last, as he assumes office on the Town Council on January 1.
Watch the full Nov. 30th special meeting discussion here.
Local Government
Warren County, Virginia receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
The Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that Warren County, Virginia, has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its FY 2022-2023 budget book.
The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
- a policy document
- a financial plan
- an operations guide
- a communications device
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Finance Department.
There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.
The Government Finance Officers Association is a nonprofit professional association serving nearly 22,500 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government finance professionals and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performances of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.
Cheryl Cullers, Chair of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, stated, “On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I would like to congratulate Mr. Robertson and his staff on receiving this award. Mr. Robertson has done an amazing job as Director of Finance in the short time he has been in this position. I am very pleased and proud of Mr. Robertson and the rest of our Finance Department for their hard work and dedication to excellence. I would also like to give acknowledge to Zachary Henderson and Emily Ciarrocchi for their assistance to Mr. Robertson in this process.”
According to County Administrator Ed Daley, “We appreciate the efforts of Matt Robertson and the staff of the Finance Department to receive this distinguished award, which shows a significant improvement in the County’s financial reporting efforts. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this budget document for their hard work.”
Finance Director Matt Robertson added, “This award signifies the dedication the Warren County Finance team has shown in creating an open and transparent budget document that communicates how taxpayer dollars support the County’s strategic initiatives. I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished and will continue to build on in upcoming budgets.”
Click here to view the FY 2022-2023 budget book.
The Warren County Finance Department is in Suite 700 of the Warren County Government Center, located at 220 N Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.
Local Government
After hour-and-a-half in closed session council fails to finalize contract with Joe Waltz – appoints Finance Director B.J. Wilson interim town manager
A nearly hour-and-a-half closed session Monday night, November 28, led to a unanimously approved motion by Amber Morris, seconded by Gary Gillispie, to appoint Town Finance Director B.J. Wilson interim town manager, effective immediately. The motion and vote would appear to indicate issues with the contract proposal on the table that would bring popular former Town Manager Joe Waltz back to his old position in Front Royal’s Town Hall. And don’t take our word for his past popularity among Town staff or citizens, as citizen letters to the Royal Examiner’s OPINION page and mayoral and council comments of November 9 indicated when the initiative to bring Waltz back was unveiled.
He’s back – Joe Waltz joins George Sonnett as permanent fills, respectively, to the Town Manager and Town Attorney spots
And then add comments from one councilman at Monday evening’s meeting of November 28th. During reports of members, now second newest member with the arrival of Special Election winner L. Wayne Sealock, Skip Rogers raised the topic of a pending contract with Waltz. “We’ve got a great opportunity to extend an offer, which we’ve already done, to Joe Waltz who is a very well known entity in this town. He’s been our town manager prior and circumstances happened that he has come back … He is a guy who is known. I have spoken to many of our department heads that highly respect him. So, he’s a guy who I think we need to do what we can to extend an offer and to really bring to closure a hiring,” Rogers told his colleagues.
“I want to ask the council, Mayor, to as soon as possible – immediately if possible – to convene a special session to finalize an offer that was made to him, so that this community can get back on the right track. We’ve had a number of issues over the course of the last year or so with the town managers. And I think we’ve got an excellent opportunity to bring some stability to this community. So, I want to ask council to move on this as quickly as possible,” Rogers concluded.
“We have a closed right after this,” Amber Morris pointed out of the coming closed session as the meeting’s final agenda item. The first of three items listed was “the discussion, consideration, assignment, appointment, promotion, performance, demotion, salaries, disciplining or resignation of specific public officers, appointees, or employees of any public body, specifically the Town Manager” (emphasis added). Other topics included the potential leasing of town property and legal advice regarding an “Agreement with Discover Front Royal” as required by Virginia State Codes. A final Closed/Executive Session notation was that “Council may take further action in open session.”
Just about an hour-and-a-half after convening to closed session at 8 p.m., at 9:29 p.m. council emerged from its Closed, Executive Session, at which point Mayor Chris Holloway called for a motion. Councilwoman Morris immediately responded: “Yes, Mr. Mayor, I move that council, there being no executed town manager contract, appoint Finance Director B. J. Wilson as interim town manager, effective immediately, with a salary increase of 10%.”
Seconded by Councilman Gary Gillispie, a roll call vote approved the motion without dissent, at least none apparent, and Mayor Holloway adjourned the meeting after 40 seconds in open session. In the wake of his call for immediate action to finalize a contract with Waltz, Royal Examiner contacted Councilman Rogers for comment on the lack of that action. As 10 p.m. approached, Rogers deferred any comment to the following day.
And on Tuesday, noting he was limited in what he could say due to the content of closed session discussion, Rogers told Royal Examiner this: “I’m disappointed with the council’s decision to seek other candidates, but I will now defer to the council on the process which will follow.”
That there are possibly fatal contract issues between Waltz and the town council is highlighted by the above action in the wake of council’s 5-0 (Thompson absent) November 9th endorsement of Waltz as town manager following another closed session discussion and motion first reported in the above-referenced story. That November 9th motion made by Councilman Gillispie read in its entirety: “Mr. Mayor, I move that council appoint Joe Waltz as town manager for the Town of Front Royal pending ratification of contract. Agreement dates the 21st day of November 2022.”
Well, as of November 28th no contract has been agreed upon by the two parties. Royal Examiner made an initial inquiry last week for a copy of the contract on the table with Waltz from the council clerk. We were told it would be available publicly once ratified. A subsequent emailed query to the town attorney following last night’s meeting was yet responded to by publication.
Open session business
Earlier open session business had been pretty routine, with a nine-item Consent Agenda approved as presented and four public hearings drawing no public comment. However, one of those public hearings, for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a short-term tourist rental at 206 Lee Street (currently cited as 24 Stonewall Drive) raised an individual property rights versus neighbors’ expectations of a residential standard of access to on-street parking at their properties debate that split council down the middle. The addition of a driveway as a condition of approval was apparently a late addition from information in the agenda packet, which cited no recommended conditions from staff or the planning commission following its public hearing of October 19.
The applicant was listed as “the Minick Group LLC” and its proposal was to rent the entire, relatively small single-family home to short-term visitors. A representative for the applicant described unpaved space for two cars on site and estimated no more than three cars on site from the short-term rental at any one time. Following some discussion, Councilwoman Morris’s initial motion to approve the SUP application as initially presented by staff, with the addition of the driveway, drew a 3-3 tie, Morris, Thompson, Rogers voting “no” and Vice-Mayor Cockrell, Gillispie, and Sealock voting yes. Mayor Holloway broke the tie with a “no” vote. Thompson’s motion, seconded by Morris, to approve the application without the paved driveway addition drew the same 3-3 vote, this time with Morris, Thompson, Rogers voting “yes” and Cockrell, Gillispie, Sealock “no”, and the mayor again breaking the tie, this time with a “yes” vote.
The other three public hearings items were unanimously approved with little council discussion, and as noted above no public comment. The other short-term tourist rental SUP application was at 200 East Main Street where two upstairs apartments were to be rented over a commercial space. The applicant was local real estate developer Douglas Ichiuji. That application passed quickly without dissent.
The other SUP application was for LifePoint Church’s re-opening of a day care center at 111 North Shenandoah Avenue. After expressions of appreciation from several council members for the new daycare center, it too passed without opposition.
The final public hearing was for a Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Amendment adding $14.64 million “to carry forward unpaid balances on purchase orders not completed” as of the June 30, 2022, end of the past fiscal year. Following Gillispie’s observation that all the transferred money was to pay for already approved projects, it too passed without opposition.
Watch the Town video of the full open meeting session of Nov. 28.
Wind: 0mph SW
Humidity: 71%
Pressure: 30.29"Hg
UV index: 0
37/34°F
46/28°F