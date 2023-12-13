After Getting a Seasonal Opening From HJB Choir, Supervisors Tackle Budgetary Matters and Rules vs. Exemptions for Short-term Rentals

The Tuesday, December 12 meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors peaked early with a holiday musical performance by the Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School choir. It was remarkable and consistently excellent performance under the direction of Ryan McClure.

With the choir’s performance wrapped up and its members released to the custody of parents to head home and rest up for the coming pre-Christmas break school day, the 7 p.m. open meeting of the county’s elected officials got underway about five minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. start of the Public Hearings portion of the meeting. The board took that brief time frame to approve adjustments to the meeting’s agenda.

Other than the one public hearing scheduled on a budget year “Carryover Package” presentation by Finance Director Alisa Scott (no one spoke at the public hearing), there were four items on the “Old or New Business” side of the agenda, including an 11-item Consent Agenda for what is generally considered routine business not requiring public discussion prior to action. Those non-Consent Agenda “New Business” items were:

L. Updated Town/County Liaison Policy Approval – presented by Vicky Cook – After discussion at its Oct. 19 meeting, the policy was adopted as presented.

Back at you

M. Zoning Text Amendment Z2023-08-02 – Short-Term Tourist Rentals – presented by Warren County Planning Staff – Despite a strong counter-argument from North River Supervisor Delores Oates on maintaining existing exemption decisions by the board on a case-by-case basis, at the urging of board Chair Vicky Cook the supervisors returned the item to the Planning Commission for further review and recommendations. Cook particularly seemed opposed to the board continuing to grant exemptions to code guidelines like the 100-foot minimum setback requirement, based on individual situations and/or a lack of neighboring opposition to particular permitting requests.

and N.1 Additional New Business: Opioid Abatement Authority Planning Grant Update – presented by Jane Meadows, Deputy County Administrator – After the staff presentation on the status of the grant, with Oates’ nod to County Administrator Ed Daley for his work on the grant application, it was noted that no action by the board was required at this meeting. Daley explained that this grant was entirely separate from funding options for the Drug Court that Oates has been instrumental in pursuing and securing for the County. The staff summary explained the purpose of the $45,000 grant applied for in October: “This grant is intended to fund the proposal for a third party to bring together community stakeholders to develop a strategic plan for abatement intervention, select opioid mitigation strategies that make sense in our community, and plan for strategy implementation. Grant will fund $45,000 of the cost and the Direct Distribution from Abatement will fund $5,000.”

Then there were adjustments to the Consent Agenda that saw four items pulled for discussion, and two dropped from consideration that night and deferred to a future meeting. Pulled for individual discussion and action were:

K-2 Authorization of Pay Supplement to the Sheriff for Animal Control for the County of Warren – The staff summary in the meeting agenda packet explains that: “Each locality is responsible for ensuring that animal control services are provided in the locality. The County of Warren has partnered with the Warren County Sheriff’s office to provide the animal control services for the County of Warren,” adding that “Animal Control” is an additional responsibility taken on by the County Sheriff’s Office, which has been in place here since 2007.

However, complications arose when outgoing Sheriff Mark Butler began eliminating Animal Control as a separate function of his department over the past year, having the nearest deputies to a call respond regardless of whether they had received Animal Control training or not. Under COST & FINANCING the staff summary noted that: “In 2007, the supplement of $2,500 annually was provided to the Sheriff and each year the supplement increased with the same percentage of increase as approved salary increases. In January 2020, upon the election of a new Sheriff, the Sheriff began receiving the $2,500 annual supplement. In July of 2020, the supplement was increased from $2,500 to $12,500 annually. The supplement of $12,500 is included in the budgeted salary of the Sheriff of the County of Warren.”

Responding to a question from Chairman Cook, it was noted that the Animal Control funding item of $12,500 before them was at the request of incoming Sheriff Crystal Cline, who will take office at the turn of the year. Cline was present but was not asked to respond to any questions on the matter. Cline has indicated the intention of fully re-establishing Animal Control as a departmental function of the sheriff’s office. On a motion by Ms. Oates, seconded by Ms. Cullers, the board unanimously approved the funding.

Also approved items removed from the Consent Agenda were:

K-6, Approval of salary for new hire, Deputy Sheriff – Sergeant. The staff summary pointed out: “The Sergeant-Investigations position being filled has been vacant since February 2023. It is being requested to fill the position with an experienced Sergeant who will bring the investigations experience and training to support the Investigations division. As outlined in the candidate’s resume and list of certifications, the candidate has nearly 12 years in law enforcement with an emphasis on investigations. This candidate also brings experience and training under Fire and Rescue & Fire Marshal investigations. This Sergeant position will be a part of the Investigations division within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.”

Of the Step J salary of $72,612.80, it was further noted that: “No additional funding is required, the funding for the position is available by reallocating the approved budgeted salary of the existing Sergeant position along with the vacancy savings from the current open position (since Feb. 2023) for the fiscal year to date within the WCSO – Investigations.” With all this information in hand, on a motion by Jay Butler the funding was unanimously approved.

Going for the Trifecta in the Sheriff’s Office, the board also unanimously approved K-8 the Regrading of one Administrative Assistant Position (WCSO). This one also required no additional funding in the coming year, as staff reported: “… the funding for the position is available by reallocating the approved budgeted salary of the Administrative Assistant position along with savings from reorganization of other positions within the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.” The position and salary were compared to other Office Manager positions within Warren County, with responsibilities including: “tracking the FOIA process for the WCSO, along with tracking jury and traffic summonses, tracking tickets, accident reports, criminal paperwork, and partnering with other agencies to ensure extraditions, website updates.”

Farewell to departing members

During Board reports, remaining members and staff bid farewell to departing members Delores Oates, headed to Richmond as a new state district delegate, and Walt Mabe, headed home to relax out of the public eye for awhile after his defeat by John Stanmeyer in November’s Shenandoah District election. Both Stanmeyer and fellow incoming supervisor Richard Jamieson, who ran unopposed for Oates North River District seat, were again present observing, and appeared to have been present in the Closed Session that preceded the open meeting at 6 p.m.

The motion into closed session cited: “Consultation with legal counsel, employed by the public body, regarding specific legal matters requiting the provision of legal advice by such counsel, such legal matters being the Board’s Meeting Policy and Procedures, and possible County ordinance changes related to the deferral of taxes to encourage development of land.

“I further move the Board enter into a closed meeting under the provisions of Section 2.2-3711(A)(3) of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act for discussion or consideration of disposition of publicly held real property, such real property being vacant land located in the Fork District of Warren County, where discussion is an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body.”

See these and other discussions in the LINKED County video.