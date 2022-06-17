Local Government
After grilling Schools officials over budget variables, supervisors maintain distance from Farms Sanitary District management critics
Two items dominated the June 14 work session agenda of the Warren County Board of Supervisors: 1/ the Public School budget transfer and funding requests at the end of current Fiscal Year-2022, and approval of an FY-2023 budget prior to the end of this fiscal year in two weeks; and 2/ staff reports on financing and decision-making processes on projects in the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District.
A third matter, related to the latter Farms Sanitary District agenda item – questions about the county’s elected official’s decision-making processes regarding the present and future of Farms Sanitary District management from disgruntled Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) LLC membership and its elected board of directors went largely unanswered. That was the verdict of several POSF members both inside and out of the Warren County Government Center (WCGC) following the final hour-and-twenty minutes of the 6 p.m. work session devoted to Farms issues.
County Administrator Ed Daley did answer some of the pre-submitted questions printed out as part of the agenda packet. However, pressing ones to the mind of Farms property owners engaged enough to participate in the voluntary membership POSF, were left unaddressed. And due to a unique perspective on the conduct of work sessions, at least from this reporter’s 30 years covering the local municipal governmental beats, by board Chair Cheryl Cullers, the opportunity to seek answers to all those pre-submitted questions was not offered to those citizens present.
Reviewing a code of conduct, Cullers made it clear at the outset that there would be no direct input by or Q&A between citizens present and the board during the work session. In fact, when POSF Board Chairman Ralph Rinaldi attempted to inject some clarifications to what he asserted were misperceptions on past POSF involvement in Sanitary District management, or advisory service to the County between 2011 and 2022, Cullers initially tried to cut him off before allowing him to inject two, brief factual clarifications. As this reporter told Cullers following the meeting, historically at both Town and County work sessions public input during work sessions has been at the discretion of the board chairman. And our experience dating back to the last century is that work sessions are often called to allow that additional degree of back and forth between citizens and their elected representatives on specific issues not generally offered by the meeting Public Comments format in which the board responds to citizen comments on non-agenda items are generally not made on the spot.
“I guess it’s a matter of interpretation,” Cullers replied, noting the work session agenda item had been “advertised as a presentation” by staff on aspects of Farms Sanitary District management.
But the current board chairman’s “interpretation” of work session dynamics left a bad taste in the mouth of several POSF members present, including one, Tracie Lane, who noted she had submitted one of what is now seven applications the supervisors have received for what is to be a five-person Shenandoah Farms Advisory Board. That supervisors-appointed board will replace the advisory function the member-elected Board of Directors of the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms has performed for the last 11 years.
“What do you think the chances are I’ll be appointed,” Lane asked this reporter with a “slim to none” look on her face following the meeting. “We are whistleblowers,” she added of her perception of the POSF’s input as the County’s past advisory role partner since 2011 when POSF relinquished its role as the Sanitary District’s first management entity from the 1995 creation of the Farms Sanitary District into 2011.
And it is the current county supervisors and their appointed Sanitary District management staff that many in the POSF believe are poised to blow the whistle on flawed choices on cost-effective expenditures of Sanitary District tax revenue on road maintenance and repair; and as some like Joe Longo have alluded, perhaps even unauthorized and potentially legally questionable movement of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue to uses outside the district.
So, while County Administrator Daley did answer pre-submitted questions on the appointment process and meeting logistics of the Advisory Board being put in place to replace the POSF’s role, more telling questions went unaddressed. Those included why the board or its administrative staff have not even responded to seven POSF requests for a joint meeting in the wake of its effort to regain district project management control with its notice of termination of the 2011 Agreement by which POSF, as then and again Chairman Rinaldi has pointed out, voluntarily handed management of a Sanitary District annual budget approaching a million dollars over to the County. Also submitted but unanswered were questions on where large sums of Sanitary District tax revenue have been moved, why the district’s financial reports are not being made available to POSF, as well as what qualification criteria would be applied to Advisory Board appointments.
And County silence on those most pointed questions submitted as requested did not sit well with Lane and other Farms residents gathered in the WCGC parking lot following the meeting to discuss what they had just seen and heard. Did the fact that questions revolving around the supervisors’ decision to cut POSF out of the Sanitary District management equation it has been directly involved in one way or the other for 27 years indicate county officials are circling their legal wagons in anticipation of a potential civil court challenge of the path it is on?
As Royal Examiner has previously observed, stay tuned “sports fans” to the July 1 turn of the Fiscal Year when the new management system absent the POSF for the first time in 27 years, is poised to take effect.
However, everybody may not be spoiling for a legal fight. POSF Chairman Rinaldi and County Administrator Daley did appear to continue a civil discourse begun in the WCGC meeting room following the 8:51 pm adjournment, in the parking lot indicating at least some level of ongoing communications and efforts at informational exchanges.
It was a long evening for Rinaldi, who pulled double duty Tuesday night as a School Board member present in support of Schools Superintendent Chris Ballenger and School Board Chair Kristin Pence during that hour-and-twenty-minute – 6:10 pm to 7:30 pm – portion of the work session (see a coming Royal Examiner story on the School Board budget discussion). The first two agenda items, presentations by Assistant Finance Director Alisa Scott on first, Health Insurance Consulting Services; and second, on a switch to the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA) for a wide range of insurance, including liability, coverages, took a total of 10 minutes at the meeting’s outset.
See the entire county board-school board discussion of requested budget transfers to enable bonuses for staff who pulled additional duties last year during ongoing consequences and staffing shortages related to COVID, among other budget variables beginning at the 9:23 mark of the linked County meeting video thru the 1:30:00 mark, at which point the meeting adjourned for a short break. The above-referenced Farms portion of the meeting, featuring presentations on finances and maintenance and road improvement projects by Finance Director Matt Robertson, Public Works Director Mike Berry, and Sanitary District Manager Michael Coffelt, begins at the 1:30:20 mark and continues near the meeting’s end where a date and time – 6:00 pm Thursday, June 23 – for interviews with Farms Sanitary District Advisory Board applicants, as well as some to fill FR-WC EDA Board vacancies, is discussed.
Does Robertson answer POSF questions on the Farms Sanitary District’s tax revenue uses and movement? – You be the judge, though perhaps an easier resolution could be ascertained if Robertson had been asked to respond directly to the Sanitary District financing questions submitted by citizens in introducing his presentation.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission has mixed reaction to Short-term Tourist Rentals, Data Centers
At its regular meeting on June 15th, The Front Royal Planning Commission tackled two new Special Use Permit (SUP) applications for short-term tourist rentals and a proposed Zoning Ordinance change to accommodate data centers. Reversing the traditional order of its meetings, the commission considered three items in a Consent Agenda for authorization to advertise public hearings. In a consent agenda, the individual items are not voted on separately, but as a group with a single decision. Two of those were short-term tourist rental special use permit applications, and the third was a Special Exception Application for a private street.
The Short-term tourist rental applications were 425 N. Royal Avenue by Joy Allen and Patrick Much, and 18 East Stonewall Drive, by Jerry and Martha Britton. The proposed private street request is to help with traffic flow for parcels at 508 Kendrick Lane, adjoining the AVTEX property, by Poe’s River Edge LLC. The three applications will have public hearings at the next regular planning commission meeting on July 20.
The applications for special use permits for this month’s meeting were advertised over the past month:
Hike Properties LLC is requesting a Special Use Permit for a short-term tourist rental for their commercial (C-2) zoned property at 201 E. Main Street. The rental unit will be on the second floor, while the main floor is a storefront retail establishment. There were no speakers during the public hearing, and Commissioner Gordon then asked if the parking spaces would be designated as indicated in the application. Planning Director Lauren Kopishke said the applicant would be placing signs on the two spaces approved for that use behind the building. The Commission unanimously voted to recommend approval. The application will now go to the Front Royal Town Council for another public hearing and a vote.
The second public hearing of the night was also for a SUP for a short-term tourist rental. Bridget Scanlon is requesting a permit for her property at 108 Virginia Avenue. The property is zoned Residential multifamily (R-3), but it is configured as a single dwelling. Planning Director Kopishke briefed the commission on the application and indicated that the property had been in operation for a year prior to the application, and prior to the implementation of a short-term tourist rental ordinance.
The public hearing for this application yielded seven speakers regarding the applicant’s request. Dr. Viviano Rodriguez, accompanied by his family, addressed the commission in opposition to the request. The lot is too small for this use, he contended. Parking is limited and access on First Street is very narrow with a three-way intersection. There’s no backyard, and the owner does not live there, he said, adding that the potential for guests to have parties or noisy activities is just bad in a neighborhood with children close by.
On the other hand, Holland Daniels, who lives on West 1st Street very close to the subject property, expressed support for the applicant’s plan. “She has improved that property more than any previous owner,” He said. “It’s beautiful.”
Local resident Bruce Rappaport agreed with Dr. Rodriguez in opposing the application. “The transient effect makes people uncomfortable,” he told the commission, adding, “There’s a housing shortage, anyway.”
In all four speakers opposed the request, and three supported it. When the public hearing was closed, commissioners discussed the application and the safety issues that had been raised. Commissioner Marshner asked if the traffic concerns could be alleviated by the installation of traffic mirrors. It is something the town could study, but the commissioners agreed that it was not
something that could be reasonably expected of the applicant.
Commissioner Gordon reminded the members that the house rules included in the approval package expressly forbade parties or other noisy activities. In the end, the planning commission by a 3-2 margin voted to recommend the denial of the request. “Yes” votes from Commissioners Gordon and Ingram, “No” from Marshner, Jones, and Merchant. Chairman Merchant reminded the audience that the short-term tourist rental is a new practice in Front Royal, and the town is “feeling its way” through the approval process. There was no comment from the applicant after the vote.
The now-somewhat famous Data Center Ordinance then came before the commission. The Ordinance amendment as proposed would allow data centers as a by-right use in the Industrial Employment (I-2) zone. Chairman Merchant opened the floor for a public hearing. There was one public speaker. Bruce Rappaport opposed the by-right provision. “A special use permit helps protect the interests of the community. It means vetting by the planning commission and staff, and it allows the public to be fully involved.”
Once the public hearing was closed, a lively discussion ensued. The definition of a “Green Roof” attracted some questions, and the commission members asked that the definition in the ordinance be adjusted to match that used by the state, that a “green roof” can be either a solar roof or a vegetative roof. The idea is to encourage developers of buildings with large roof areas to create environmentally sustainable coverings that help with energy reductions, and stormwater management. Several commissioners expressed opposition to the use of the by-right terminology and preferred to include conditional use permitting as a requirement in the ordinance. A by-right use can be approved administratively by the town, whereas the special use permit requires planning commission action. Commissioner Jones was also opposed to a use by-right, and Commissioner Ingram questioned the need for a height allowance of 100 feet when the zoning requirement is already 75 ft. In the end, the Commission voted unanimously to amend the motion by making 4 changes:
- Change “by-right” to “by special use permit”
- Define the Green Roof to match the State’s definition
- Remove the restrictions on fence types.
- Removed the building height exception. The maximum height would remain at its current 75 feet.
The commission will still have the opportunity to revisit the issue as a new Zoning Ordinance is expected to be part of the Comprehensive Plan update and presented by early 2023. The town council will now have to take up the question of the planning commission’s amendments to the ordinance amendment proposal.
Local Government
Town announces ‘Native Plant Restoration’ project along Happy Creek’s banks from South Street north along Commerce Avenue
On Wednesday, June 15, the Town of Front Royal announced the approaching start of restoration efforts of at least a portion of the Happy Creek bank running parallel to Commerce Avenue’s west side from South Street northbound. The cutting down of trees and their replacement with rip-rap rocks along Happy Creek’s banks during the tenure of former Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick without consultation with the Town’s then in-place Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) and volunteer Tree Stewards caused a major citizen and advisory bodies push back against the plan and its implementation.
It was noted by members of UFAC, who resigned en masse in protest, and the Tree Stewards who planted and cared for many of the impacted trees, that the rip-rap plan flew in the face of accepted stream riparian buffer strategies emphasizing the positive impact of tree root systems and selected other natural growth on stream bank maintenance and flood control. And while some town officials pointed the finger at the contractor hired to perform the work, that contractor replied that it was simply following the instructions it had been given from town officials in the tree removal effort.
But now about a year-and-a-half after the “not so Happy Creek” public protests illustrated above, the Town is moving forward in concert with its new environmental advisory body and official to reclaim, at least portions of the Happy Creek stream bank to a more natural state. However, there appears to be no indication of a plan to remove rip-rap rocks to allow a larger area to be reclaimed, at least not at this point in time.
See the Town’s release on the approaching work in its entirety below:
The Town of Front Royal will soon begin work on restoring the riparian corridor along Happy Creek from South Street northwards, with leadership and oversight from the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC). The timeline for this project is estimated to run from July to November of 2022 and will include the following course of action:
- Beneficial native trees that have naturally recruited in the previously denuded riparian area (e.g., Sycamores) will be flagged, protected, and allowed to continue growing naturally.
- An overabundance of invasive and aggressive tree, shrub, and ground cover species that have infiltrated will be removed by manual cutting followed by a targeted herbicide application. Community members should expect to see work crews and machinery removing this vegetation, which is necessary to allow for a Fall planting of desirable native vegetation.
- A select list of native tree, shrub, and ground cover species will be strategically planted in the Fall. There will be opportunities for community involvement during these plantings that will be widely announced closer to that time.
ESAC, the Town of Front Royal, and partnering groups are committed to re-establishing a beautiful riparian corridor that prioritizes the health of our watershed, the natural aesthetics of our town, and the safety of our community. Please stay tuned for additional announcements about this effort over the coming months.
For more information, please contact the Town’s Chief Arborist and Horticulturist, Jim Osborn at josborne@frontroyalva.com.
Local Government
Council approves late Fiscal Year-2022 Budget Amendment authorizing $150,000 payment to liability insurance carrier for ‘legal fees’
At a Special Meeting called prior to a Monday, June 13 work session, Town Manager Steven Hicks presented a request to the Front Royal Town Council for a late Fiscal Year-2022 Budget Amendment to allow the transfer of $150,000 from General Fund Reserves for the payment of “legal fees” through the Town’s liability insurance carrier.
After Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Chris Holloway, made the motion which was seconded by recently appointed member Zach Jackson, council approved the Budget Amendment and transfer by a 5-0 roll call vote, Councilman McFadden absent.
There was no discussion of the matter prior to the reading of the motion and vote. The staff agenda summary and prepared motion note that the $150,000 payment will be made to the Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA) “for legal fees related to litigation.”
Royal Examiner later asked the town manager for a breakdown of what litigation or litigations the legal fees related to. Town Manager Hicks handed our question over to Finance Director B. J. Wilson. Wilson explained that at this point prior to invoices on VRSA’s receipt and distribution of the money, more detail was unavailable. Responding to a question, the town finance director said he had checks cut to VRSA indicating coverage dating back at least to 2003. That coverage includes “general liability, workman’s compensation, property, and vehicles”. One might guess that “general liability” includes federal wrongful termination lawsuits such as the Town has been served with by former council clerk Jennifer Berry-Brown.
In fact, as Royal Examiner’s Norma Jean Shaw pointed out in an April 8 story on hearing delays and counter motions in the Berry-Brown vs. Town of Front Royal litigation, the Virginia Risk Sharing Association is named as “a second respondent” to Berry-Brown’s complaint in federal court that she was terminated by the Town as retaliation for a sexual harassment complaint she filed with the Town Human Resources Department. See: Former Council Clerk’s Discrimination lawsuit against Town of Front Royal continued on dueling motions filings
Town financial records indicate an annual coverage payment for FY-2022 of $497,864. The VRSA website states that: “The Virginia Risk Sharing Association (VRSA) is the first and most financially sound group self-insurance pool in the Commonwealth. For more than 40 years, VRSA has provided comprehensive coverages, services, and resources to Virginia local political subdivisions,” further noting sponsorship by the Virginia Municipal League (VML), whose executive director is listed among the VRSA’s eight-member “Supervisory Board”.
It seems the Town may have kept VRSA-contracted attorneys busy this fiscal year ending June 30.
One other item was added to the Special Meeting agenda at the meeting’s outset. Vice-Mayor Cockrell cited a request by two citizens that a Proclamation acknowledging long-time Front Royal resident Gertrude Eloise “Wesie” Johnson-Newman’s 100th birthday. The addition was added without opposition. And after approval of the above-discussed FY-22 Budget Amendment, council moved on to this less expensive and litigious matter.
And on a motion by Gary Gillespie, seconded by Amber Morris, by another 5-0 roll call vote, council approved the Proclamation recognizing Ms. Johnson-Newman’s 100th birthday on June 17, 2022. – Happy Birthday, “Wesie”.
The Special Meeting was adjourned at 6:36 p.m. and after a break until the advertised 7 p.m. starting time, the work session was convened. Major topics included presentations on the Town municipal energy cooperative American Municipal Power’s (AMP’s) Power Purchase Portfolio, and its benefits to the Town cost-wise through its group purchasing power; and on the Redundant Waterline project for the Route 522 North Corridor; as well as on a proposed Ordinance Amendment regarding adding Data Centers as an Industrial Zoning use by right versus as a Special Use Permit application. Those latter two are scheduled for public hearings on the June 27th meeting agenda, along with several other items brought to council for pre-meeting review.
Council also reviewed the new FR EDA bylaws, and a long list of items slated for the June 27th Consent Agenda.
Town Police Chief Kahle Magalis gave council an update on the Joint Towing Advisory Board before council went into closed session to discuss the search for a new town attorney.
See all these presentations, discussions, and reports in the linked Town Special Meeting and Work Session videos.
Local Government
County Planning Commission a member short while workload keeps growing
The Warren County Planning Commission held a Work Session followed by a surprisingly calm regular meeting on June 8th. The absence of former commissioner Joe Longo, who resigned abruptly this week in the wake of a continuing dispute between the County Board of Supervisors and Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms, LLC (POSF) – You should read that Royal Examiner story here.
At their work session, the commissioners discussed the ongoing work on rewriting the County’s Comprehensive Plan, and focused on Chapter 7, Infrastructure. The County’s predominantly rural setting means that much of the water and sewer installations are private well-and-septic systems. Public water and sewer access exists mainly in the Route 522 North Corridor by agreement with the Town of Front Royal, and in a few subdivisions in the county.
Several Commissioners mentioned that there had been conversations in earlier years about negotiating an agreement with Frederick County for access to their water system, which draws water from quarry reservoirs near Stephens City, and some indirectly from the Shenandoah River via the Winchester City system. Vice Chairman Hugh Henry said, “Maybe Warren County should get in the water business.” With the possibility of supplying larger users of water to the county, such as data centers – sound familiar? – The county will have to nail down who will pay for the infrastructure to support them.
All this informal discussion is to inform potential goals for the County for the Comprehensive Plan update. The Commission plans to continue its rewriting work over the next few months.
The regular meeting of the commission immediately after the work session had a full agenda, with four requests for Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests for Short-Term Tourist Rentals, and one each for Bed & Breakfast, Private Camping, Guest House, and a Church.
Ferhan Ture applied for a CUP for a Short-Term Tourist Rental for his property at 959 Thunder Road in the Fork District. The property is zoned Agricultural. The applicants use this property as their primary residence and will be overseeing the rentals in person. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the permit.
Douglas and Christina Alley are requesting a conditional use permit for private use camping for their lot along the river in the Mandalay subdivision on Burma Drive. The mostly wooded property is in the special flood hazard area. The Conditional Use Permit would allow the applicants to erect an accessory structure for storage of recreational equipment not to exceed 200 square feet upon issuance of a building permit. There was no public objection to the request, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Seung Wan “Brian” Suh is requesting a conditional use permit for a bed and breakfast facility. The property is at 198 Ashland Court, an Agriculturally zoned property in the Happy Creek District. The applicant and his wife reside at the property and will be the innkeepers for the B&B. Previously, the applicants had applied for a Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP, but withdrew it in the face of concerns voiced by his neighbors regarding guests being on-site without property owners being there. There were no objections at this public hearing, and the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
Valley View Ventures, LLC (Brooklyn Steele) has applied for a CUP for short-term tourist rental for a property at 4315 Rivermont Drive in the South River District. The property’s only neighbors are also the owners of the applicant property. There were no citizen objections raised during the public hearing, and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Edward Perry is seeking a conditional use permit for a guesthouse on his 10-acre Agriculturally zoned property at 690 Comforter Lane In the North River District. The applicant plans to build a primary dwelling on the property and in the interim live in the workshop-cabin until they receive a certificate of occupancy for the main house, thereafter, using it for friends and family when they visit. This CUP will require that the applicant not be allowed to rent the property out and stipulates that a condition will be placed on the deed whenever the property is sold that also binds the new owner to the same limitation.
Hunter Hughes and Rinku Sinha have applied for a conditional use permit for their residential-zoned property at 289 Heim-Jones Road in the Shenandoah Farms subdivision in the Shenandoah District. The applicants will occupy the property as their primary residence and manage the rental themselves. The public hearing yielded no public comments, and the commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
James V. Elliot Jr. is requesting a conditional use permit for his property at 2633 Buck Mountain Road in the South River District. The property is zoned Agricultural. The applicant lives a few miles from the property and will manage the rental himself. Two speakers addressed the commission during the public hearing, Dave Scanlan and Phillip Vaught, and both speakers supported the request. The commission unanimously voted to recommend approval.
The Self-Realization Fellowship Church at 2660 John Marshall Highway is applying for a conditional use permit for a church. The property is in the Happy Creek District in a 527-acre church-owned tract which is primarily undeveloped woodlands. The Church presently meets in a portion of a residence occupied by the worship leader and two assistants on the property, and the intention is to provide a facility that will be disabled accessible and separated from the residence but provide the same accommodations. The applicants have stipulated that the facility is not intended to expand usage or creating any new use. There were no speakers at the public hearing and the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval. All the foregoing permit requests will now go to the County Board of Supervisors for a final decision.
The commission then turned its attention to a proposed amendment for the County’s Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 180, to define and permit a by-right use of property in the Light Industrial (LI) and Industrial (I) Districts. This mirrors a similar proposal being considered by the Town of Front Royal regarding Data Centers. Chairman Myers opened the public hearing and there were two speakers.
The first, Darryl Merchant, as a private citizen and not as the chairman of the Town Planning Commission, made a plea for the commission to proceed with caution in granting a by-right use rather than by a conditional use permit. Data Centers in particular may consume resources in greater quantities than other industrial activities and they must be properly planned for, Merchant told the county planning commission.
This reporter – as a private citizen – referred the commissioners to a report from Fauquier County outlining a request by Amazon.com to locate a 33-acre data center facility outside of Warrenton, which will require approval by Special Use Permit. According to that report, Fauquier County will not bear the cost of infrastructure improvements to accommodate that data center but Amazon would pay for them. Once the public hearing was closed, the commission discussed the ordinance amendment’s provisions and with some uncertainties about the language of the ordinance, voted to defer a final vote on the ordinance change until next month’s meeting.
The Commission then reviewed a second Ordinance Amendment that revises the Floodplain Overlay District to meet FEMA and Virginia Department of Conservation recommendations. This will allow the County to participate in FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and gain credits in the Community Rating system. The Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of this amendment.
Finally, the Commission considered its Consent Agenda, which covers authorization to advertise for public hearing a whopping seven new CUP applications for Short-Term Tourist Rentals (see below); a CUP for a cluster housing development by Larry Himelright; a pair of requests for a recreational facility at 19959 Fort Valley Road by Cole and Danielle Haase; and a CUP for a food processing facility at 426 Baugh Drive, by Shahi Foods.
- 499 Rome Beauty Drive, Linden, By Joseph Muniz
- 610 Joan’s Quadrangle Rd, Front Royal by Yulia Svetlichnaya
- 4359 Remount Rd. Front Royal, by Thomas Cho
- 298 World’s End Lane, Front Royal By Andrew Sickle
- 608 Venus Branch Rd., Front Royal, by Jennifer Harp
- 1945 Panhandle Rd., Front Royal, by Lyndsey DePalma & Amanda Shipe
- 938 Fetchett Rd. Front Royal, by John Clarke
There doesn’t seem to be any end in sight to the growth in short-term tourist rentals in the county. Hopefully the Transient Occupancy tax that all the rental operators will be paying every month will help keep everyone else’s taxes down! Or is that a dream?
Local Government
County Supervisors approve Farms Advisory Board bylaws among other ‘routine’ business – but is it? Also ease Airport Commission residency requirement
Among items not pulled from its June 7th Consent Agenda for additional public discussion and approved without board comment were adoption of bylaws for the new Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District “Advisory Board”. The agenda cover sheet noted the appointed advisory board would be comprised of five members, including a chair, vice-chair, and secretary elected by the advisory board. All members must be property owners within the Farms Sanitary District.
In previous discussion, it was noted the County had received four applications for Advisory Board appointment. Names are not being released until appointments are announced by the supervisors.
That the County may be drawing legal battle-lines with past Sanitary District Manager (1995-2010) and County management advising partner (2011-2022) the Property Owners of Shenandoah Farms (POSF) Inc. was perhaps indicated in the opening paragraph of the staff summary of the Consent Agenda item. After noting that the Board of Supervisors “is the governing body” for the Farms Sanitary District, that paragraph continues:
“The County is in charge of the maintenance of the roads, right-of-ways, and drainage facilities within the Sanitary District. The Board of Supervisors adopts a (Sanitary District) budget and sets a tax rate annually. The Board of Supervisors wants input from the advisory board before adopting the budget and tax rate. – Just NOT from the POSF.” OKAY, OKAY – I admit to adding that last part after the hyphen, as the legal Ground Zero date of July 1, 2022, approaches.
After all, it is not known how many, if any, of those applications for advisory board membership might be from POSF membership or board members elected by that membership of proactive Farms property owners. More input on that might be available after a POSF meeting scheduled for this Saturday, according to Chairman Ralph Rinaldi. A board of supervisors work session scheduled for this coming Tuesday, June 14, is also slated to address Farms Sanitary District management issues, among other topics including the public schools budget.
As Royal Examiner has reported since a presentation by POSF Chairman Ralph Rinaldi at a March 29 work session addressing the POSF initiative to cancel the 2011 Management Agreement between then-Farms Sanitary District Manager POSF and the County, the Farms property owners group seemed to anticipate regaining management authority with the required 90-day notice of termination of the 2011 agreement in which POSF handed that authority over to the county government. (County supervisors ponder Shenandoah Farms residents divide over Sanitary District Management initiative)
District Management initiative
Rinaldi told Royal Examiner the decision to terminate the 2011 agreement was made as a result of two primary factors – confidence the current POSF Board of Directors is better qualified to handle the approximate $800,000 annual Sanitary District budget than the POSF board in place in 2010-11 was; and a belief the current POSF Board could be “more efficient” related to cost analysis and infrastructure project decision making than county staff put in place by the current board of supervisors has been.
However, appearing to have taken the criticism of a few Farms residents not directly involved in POSF activities to heart, the county’s elected officials appear to be cutting POSF out of any management authority after the 2011 agreement termination takes effect at the start of Fiscal Year-2023 on July 1.
In the wake of a series of closed session discussions with legal counsel on the pending end of the 2011 Management Agreement and a failure to respond to repeated POSF requests for meetings with county officials, the supervisors’ stance appears to be that the notice of termination by POSF of the agreement by which POSF handed its Sanitary District management authority over to the County does NOT automatically grant management authority back to POSF. Rather, it grants the County authority to continue its Farms Sanitary District management without the direct involvement of POSF Inc.
Do we see another hostile civil litigation, perhaps involving county taxpayer resources, on the horizon? – It would seem so, as indicated by POSF Board member Joe Longo’s recent statement regarding his resignation from the County Planning Commission. As reported in the below linked story, Longo wrote: “we are taking legal action to protect our community and our homes” regarding the future of Farms Sanitary District management. He also cited “strong evidence” he asserted POSF had accumulated indicating county officials had overseen the illegal movement of Farms Sanitary District tax revenue to uses outside the Sanitary District. (Continuing theme of his May 17 Public Comments to the County Supervisors, Joe Longo resigns from the Planning Commission)
Stay tuned, sports fans, the NBA finals got nothing on us – Warren County’s municipal governmental game is poised to become VERY interesting, if not “on the court” it would appear in the courtroom.
But leaving the sports/legal metaphors behind, following its lone public hearing of June 7 the supervisors unanimously voted to ease the residency requirement for the County’s five-member Front Royal Airport Commission. Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan briefed the board prior to opening of the public hearing. She noted that the County’s Airport served aspects beyond the county’s boundaries, so that allowing an expanded membership beyond its borders to maintain full membership seemed a reasonable change.
Board Chair Cheryl Cullers noted that county residents might be given priority over non-county applicants. But she added that without the change as things stood, the Airport Commission might have some difficulty maintaining full membership. Supervisor Jay Butler called the change “a good move” allowing qualified applicants from outside the county who might use the airport or have knowledge of airport operations to fill the commission membership. FRR Airport management has been the focus of some criticism by a user in recent months, and the topic of some recent Closed Session discussion by the supervisors.
After no one responded to the call for speakers, Walt Mabe made the motion, seconded by Vicky Cook, to approve the change, which passed unanimously by roll call vote.
After a presentation by Finance Director Matt Robertson the board also approved the Fiscal Year 2019-20 audit prepared by Robinson, Farmer, Cox and Associates, the County’s contracted auditing firm. The audit was presented to the board by CPA Michael Lupton of the audit contractor at a May 3rd work session. In response to a question from Supervisor Cook, Robertson explained that the FR-WC EDA audit had been done separately by another auditor due to legal variables on what could or could not be publicly released regarding civil or criminal litigation matters. The process of incorporating aspects of the EDA audit into the County audit was underway between the firms, Robertson told the board.
And on a day in which adjustments to the County’s 6-year Road Plan was the topic of a work session following the meeting and closed session, the board also approved implementation of a Rating System for prioritization of hard-surfacing improvements to roads countywide. Public Works Director Mike Berry briefed the board on the dynamics of the rating system.
See all these discussions, votes, and other business including board and staff reports in the County video.
Local Government
Supervisor scrutinizes staff recommendations for annual contract renewals, emergency services equipment purchases
Presented with the longest Consent Agenda of generally considered routine or “housekeeping” business ever seen in these parts, at least by this reporter and the current clerk of the Warren County Board of Supervisors – 21 items, one with 10 subsections – one board member decided not all of that business was “routine”. This observer would agree, if not on the items selected as needing additional scrutiny.
First-term Fork District Supervisor Vicky Cook requested that three of the 21 Consent Agenda items be pulled for discussion. One of those three, “Renewal of Annual Term Contracts” contained the 10 individual contract renewal subcategories requested for work for specific services “as needed” or on projects that will not be completed by the June 30th end of Fiscal Year-2022. Each of the 10 contract renewal proposals contained the cover sheet staff notation “There is no request for additional funding for FY23.” Existing projects that were continuing into the new fiscal year were also listed.
In opening her questioning on her three pulled items Cook cited past experience with private-sector contract renewals that saw “scope creep” add to costs beyond those initially authorized. County Administrator Ed Daley responded that, as noted in the cover sheet summaries, “there are limits on all these” contracts and that any additional expenditures would come before the supervisors for approval was the suggestion of add-ons to be made.
That led Cook into a series of exchanges with various Finance, Administrative, Legal, and Emergency Services departmental staff members.
After an approximate half-hour exchange with those staffers, on Cook’s motion, seconded by Delores Oates, the board approved the 7 of the 10 contract renewal proposals with the exception of D – Fred Andrea Architects for Architectural Services; H – Land Planning & Design Associates for Architectural Services; and I – Racey Engineering, PLLC for Engineering Services. The concern on these three despite ongoing projects listed into the coming fiscal year appeared to be that the original contracts and authorized extensions had lapsed in January of 2022 for two, Andreae and Land Planning and Design; and even earlier – June 2019 for Racey Engineering.
Fire & Rescue requests
In raising her questions Cook cited a background in “contract negotiations” tho that background apparently did not include making the time to discuss her questions about funding and new project variables one-on-one with staff between receipt of the agenda packet the week prior to the meeting and the items coming to the board for what staff considered a routine vote of approval the following Tuesday.
The other two items pulled by Cook involved the purchase of “EMS Treatment and Support Equipment” and “Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)” for the County Fire & Rescue Department. There were costs tied to these F&R requests, a total of $67,484.60 for the EMS Treatments and Support Equipment and $88,150 for the SCBA. However, the staff summary noted that there were available funds in various Fire & Rescue Departmental budgets that would allow the purchases to be made through inter-fund transfers covering those costs.
The staff summary also noted that the SCBA purchase would replace equipment previously acquired through grants to meet OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards that were destroyed in the March 9, 2021, fire that gutted the F&R Department’s Training and Continuing Education Center.
Following several informational exchanges with Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico the board also approved the Fire & Rescue equipment purchases and inter-departmental transfers to accomplish them – the Breathing Apparatus purchase on a motion by Cook, second Walt Mabe; the EMS Treatments and Support Equipment on a motion by Oates, second Cook.
‘County Attorney’ questions
Maiatico also faced questions on another Fire & Rescue Consent Agenda item, this one pulled for legal questions by no-longer Interim County Attorney Jason Ham – the interim was removed from Ham’s title following an hour-and-three-quarter Closed/Executive Session discussion of legal and personnel issues. Also following that Closed Session, Kerry Barnhart was appointed to a four-year term on the Joint Tourism Board tied to the creation of a DMO (Destination Marketing Organization). That term will run from July 1, 2022, thru June 30, 2026.
But back on the Fire & Rescue front, County Attorney Ham explained that he would like a delay on the request to transfer $26,000 from the FY-22 to FY-23 Budget “for the purchase of Occupational Health Services from Life Extension Services, Inc.” in order to give him time to run the request by an attorney in his practice more versed in “employment law” and implications of contracts related to employee Health Care.
Maiatico replied that while he appreciated the attorney’s care in approaching the matter, he was concerned that a delay to the next board meeting of June 28 for approval could jeopardize the department’s desire to continue with the new vendor’s scheduling in the coming fiscal year for those employee health care services – staff physical exams. Maiatico suggested the board allow the county administrator to authorize moving forward to lock in dates on those planned physical exams, maintaining the option to “pull the plug” prior to July 1 were Ham’s law partner’s recommendation to do so over unforeseen consequences on overall coverage.
Ham noted he had not been aware of the time-sensitive nature of the request and said he would be fine with Maiatico’s suggested course of action. County Administrator Daley then suggested the board approve a motion authorizing him to sign the $26,000 budget carryover request “with the concurrence of the county attorney”. And on a motion by Oates, they did so.
See these discussions, votes, and other business that will be reported in a coming Royal Examiner story, in this linked County video.
