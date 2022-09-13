Local Government
After hour delay to achieve a quorum, council quickly approves three CUP requests, two for Short-Term Rentals, before convening to work session
The Monday, September 12, Special Meeting of the Front Royal Town Council began with an hour’s delay with only two council members present (Thompson, Gillispie), along with Mayor Holloway at the called 6 p.m. starting time. The Special Meeting was scheduled to accommodate three public hearings originally scheduled for the August 22nd meeting, a meeting canceled for lack of a physical quorum.
At 7 p.m., the September 12 meeting convened with four of its current five members present in the Town Hall main meeting room. Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell and Amber Morris joined Letasha Thompson, Gary Gillispie, and Mayor Chris Holloway, with Zach Jackson absent. Controversially resigned/un-resigned member Joe McFadden was also present, maintaining his string of appearances despite council’s late (Aug. 29) acknowledgment of his August 8 verbal resignation rescinded in writing four days later.
With its quorum achieved with the necessary four active members physically present council got down to its meeting business prior to convening to a work session to discuss coming meeting topics and ongoing projects. First up of three Special Use Permit (SUP) requests was Ramzi Beidas’ for two residential “dwelling” units on the ground floor of his property at 650 West 11th Street. According to the agenda packet staff summary, there are currently two dwelling units on the second floor of the two-story building in the Commercial-1 (C-1) District. The first-floor spaces had previously been used as a brewery and laundromat.
With a Town Planning Commission recommendation of approval and no speakers at the public hearing, Councilwoman Thompson read a motion to approve as presented by staff in the agenda packet with recommended conditions, including resurfacing of the existing parking lot and inspections by council members or designated representatives at “reasonable” times to see that enabling conditions and zoning requirements are met. Her motion was seconded by Vice-Mayor Cockrell. However, after discussing points raised by Councilwoman Morris, the resurfacing and council-ordered inspection requirements were removed on Morris’s amendment to the original motion.
Responding to questions, Planning Director Lauren Kopishke explained that the parking lot repaving condition was inherited by the current owner when he bought the property due to plans of the previous owner to establish commercial uses on the first floor that were never realized. Morris also observed that inspections by council members or their reps seemed superfluous when the regular zoning process, including complaints for non-compliance would lead to staff inspections within existing regulations.
Council agreed, and Morris’s motion to amend the original motion with those deletions, seconded by Thompson, was approved by a 4-0 roll call vote.
Next up was the first of two SUP requests for Short-Term Rentals, this one from Joy Allen and Patrick Masch for a property located at 425 North Royal Avenue. The request is to rent three bedrooms out to a maximum of six people at a time in the C-1 property. On-site parking for up to six vehicles was cited in the staff agenda summary.
Again with a recommendation of approval from the planning commission, this time with no specific conditions, there were no speakers at the public hearing. Councilwoman Morris made the motion to approve, seconded by Thompson. After an observation by the vice-mayor that the wording of “no more than six people at a time” was a tad vague as to how that six-at-a-time might be attained, two per bedroom or six in one bedroom if the other two were unoccupied, council approved the request by another 4-0 roll call vote.
The final public hearing was on Jerry and Martha Britton’s SUP request for a Short-Term Rental at 18 East Stonewall Drive. The applicants are seeking up to eight occupants in four rooms. The staff summary noted onsite parking for three vehicles in a driveway. Council hit the trifecta of no speakers at the public hearing, leading to Councilwoman Thompson’s motion, seconded by Morris, to approve without specific conditions. Vice-Mayor Cockrell inquired if parking would be a problem with three onsite parking for four rental rooms. But with on-street parking also available, the motion passed on another 4-0 roll call vote.
Work Session Agenda
That led to adjournment after 11 minutes. Council then went immediately into its work session with an agenda review of five items slated for public hearings on the September 26 regular meeting agenda; 13 items earmarked for the September 26 Consent Agenda of routine items generally defined as of a “housekeeping” nature, and five items related to ongoing projects.
Those latter five included amending Town Code 142-4.1 to require residential owners or occupants of residential properties fronting Town-owned sidewalk right-of-ways to be responsible for removal of snow and ice from those sidewalks within 24 hours of winter storm events, as commercial and industrial occupants already are required to do. Public comments from a citizen dating to January 24, noting citizens having to walk in cleared streets (in the South St. and S. Royal Ave. area) after a snow event creating a hazardous situation for those pedestrians with passing vehicular traffic was cited in bringing council and staff’s attention to the need for a code update.
Also recommended for routine approval on September 26 was a Resolution of Support for a three-year-term, joint wind energy purchase through the Town’s municipal cooperative membership in American Municipal Power (AMP). The joint municipal power purchase would lock in a $47.50 per MWh (Mega Watt hour) price from October 2022 thru September 2025. The agenda summary noted that “AMP recommends Front Royal commit to a 2 MW purchase to help hedge against the current volatility of the wholesale power market as well as provide replacement power for a scheduled fall outage at the Prairie State Coal Fired Plant.” The AMP membership included 132 municipalities in eight states (Ohio, Pa., Va., W Va., Md., Kty., Ind., Mich., and one joint agency membership in a ninth state (Del.).
The collective purchasing power and member sharing of excess production capacities at reasonable costs has long saved the Town on energy costs. But with a turnover in council membership in recent years and the retirement of some related department heads, council decided to take a harder look at the relative costs associated with its AMP offers and power purchases. The result of that hard look was a staff recommendation of approval of the most recent joint purchase opportunity locking in fixed prices over a three-year term in a volatile energy market. The purchase involves power produced by Locust Ridge Wind Energy out of Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.
Also discussed was the necessity of the Town authorizing the transfer of $1 million from paving projects to the 8th Street bridge replacement project due to VDOT’s readiness through its Revenue Sharing Program to split the $3-million cost of that project 50/50 at this time. The staff summary noted the Town has put aside $500,000 with the intent to provide the additional one million dollars when the project reached VDOT’s list of ready-to-proceed projects, which it now has.
Fourth on the projects list was an update on the Town’s lengthy effort to establish and enact a Property Maintenance Program and codes to enforce a basic standard of property and building maintenance. The staff update on the program included: “Drafted policies/procedures for inspections and blighting properties; LBBCA board advertisement and application form; Updating renter responsibility guide: and Creating property maintenance page on town website.”
Finally, there was an update on policies moving forward with the Town’s unilateral Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA). Council is totally responsible for funding FREDA, unlike the half-century-old joint Town-County EDA the Town withdrew from, in which it had no operational funding responsibilities in recent years, only debt service on its EDA-overseen Town projects. The Town’s withdrawal from the FR-WC EDA was decided upon when council chose to litigate against the joint EDA over lost assets related to the FR-WC EDA “financial scandal” of 2014-18, as opposed to sitting down to engage in offered “good faith negotiations” to determine who was owed exactly what as a result of the alleged unauthorized movement of Town, County, and EDA assets during the tenure of former executive director Jennifer McDonald.
The staff agenda summary noted: “At the August 8, 2022, Work Session, Council requested a future work session to discuss the set up/support of the Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA), Staff is recommending the October 11, 2022, Council Work Session.”
See the special meeting and work session in part or their entirety in the Town Video labeled “Town Council Special Meeting Sept. 12,” the first 11:30 of which is the Special Meeting, the remainder the Work Session.
Broadband service expansion timeline, costs presented to supervisors prior to Closed Session, including discussion of ‘abolition’ of a sanitary district and non-annexation agreement with Town
Reports from several outside agencies and contractors dominated Tuesday morning’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, prior to adjournment to a multi-topic closed Executive Session.
Those reports began with a status report on processes and scheduling of the Regional Broadband Services Expansion Initiative guided by provider All Points Broadband the County signed onto last year, joining seven other regional communities.
Other reports included an update on moves toward compliance with state or federal mandates on implementation of “Best Practices” policies through the Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District regarding pollution in the Shenandoah River as it impacts the Chesapeake Bay cleanup effort; the monthly update of Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) work around the county; and a state-required formal update on the County’s Performance Contract and financing of services provided by the Northwestern Community Services Board related to its intent to borrow $2.2-million in funding to acquire a property in Page County for the establishment of an outpatient clinic there. The meeting agenda was amended so that latter report from the NWCSB originally scheduled for a post-meeting work session, could be delivered earlier in the day. That rescheduling was fortunate, as the work session was cancelled in the wake of the power outage at the WCGC.
The remainder of work session updates on various projects is rescheduled for 3 p.m., Friday.
There were no public hearings or new business on the meeting agenda, and other than the above-cited reports, just a 19-item Consent Agenda to precede a five-topic Closed Executive Session. The board pulled two of the Consent Agenda topics for additional discussion. Those were approval of the extension of the county public schools contract for use of the Santmyers Youth Center for the
“Elements Program” for an additional year; and authorization for a public hearing on a text amendment to the county zoning codes to allow Data Centers as a by-right use in Light Industrial-zoned areas.
After some discussion of future plans for youth centers in the community, the board unanimously approved the extension of the Santmyers Youth Center contract for the Elements Program. That program helps special needs students transition post-graduation towards adulthood, according to staff information in the agenda packet.
However, after expressions of concern by board Chair Cheryl Cullers about the “by-right” aspect of the zoning text amendment regarding data centers, on the recommendation of County Administrator Ed Daley, the board tabled a decision on that matter. Daley explained that additional time would allow the matter to go to public hearing before the planning commission for a recommendation, which has not yet occurred as is the normal process on planning matters. The remainder of the Consent Agenda featuring authorization to advertise public hearings on six short-term-tourist rental requests, was approved as amended without dissent.
Lengthy Closed Session
Following its discussion and votes on the above-mentioned pulled Consent Agenda items, the board adjourned to a five topic closed Executive Session at 11:55 a.m., after which no action was taken. It was estimated the closed session adjourned around 2:30 p.m. after a power outage hit the government center. Perhaps most interesting among those closed-door topics were “the abolition of a sanitary district and the Voluntary Settlement Agreement with the Town of Front Royal.”
With variables involving current issues with the Shenandoah Farms Sanitary District management and project financing a matter of ongoing closed session board discussion, it would appear the potential of “abolition” of the Farms Sanitary District has been added to that discussion. The 1999 Voluntary Settlement Agreement involved expansion of Town central utility services into the County’s north corridor to facilitate commercial development north of the I-66 interchange without the necessity of a contested annexation battle between the Town and County over portions of the corridor.
Looks like things could be poised to get interesting on a variety of legal fronts for the county government in coming months.
When do I get my broadband service upgrade?
Of interest to what was cited as 2,110 “unserved sites” in poor broadband reception areas in Warren County is a project completion date in July 2025, with physical installation work beginning in the second quarter of 2023. The project involving eight communities, half those in the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission (NSVRC) service area, was called “the largest broadband (expansion) project in Virginia’s history”. It involves eight communities, which in addition to Warren County which authorized participation in June of 2021, includes Frederick, Clarke, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Fauquier and Augusta Counties.
NSVRC Director Brandon Davis noted a nearly $97-million grant through the Department of Housing and Community Development towards what he cited as a $300-million investment by the involved communities, their private-sector partners, and governmental agencies that will involve 41,000 “pathings” and over 3700 miles of fiber to be laid over the three-years of infrastructure development, as cited above now scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2023, with a targeted completion date by the end of July 2025.
Davis introduced remotely linked All Points Broadband Director of Governmental Affairs Kyle Rosner, who traced his company’s logistical path in coordinating development of the huge project.
That project involves, as Davis noted in introducing Rosner, partnerships with utility providers Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, and Dominion Energy Virginia. Rosner noted that all private-sector developmental contracts were in place as of July 26, as the project prepares to transition from the recruitment and planning stages to the nearly three years of infrastructure development.
“As part of this project, the private sector investment in this is over $140 million. When you think about the amount of infrastructure that’s being laid – yea, the state is putting up a big piece of it, which we are very thankful for – but also the private sector is taking some risk here as well. It doesn’t work unless folks sign up for it,” Davis told the county supervisors.
That led to discussion of ongoing dissemination of relevant information in targeted areas to potential customers throughout the county, and region. Rosner pointed to the twice-a-year scheduled presentations to involved county boards, more if requested, as well as public events that will be scheduled as the infrastructure work progresses through the involved counties, as well as media coverage further getting the word out on how to participate for currently unserved broadband citizens.
“I think the number one thing, folks will see us in the field when we are constructing the network, folks will know because they’ll see it on the electric poles. They’ll see a lot of activity in the county.
And then eventually our sales team will move in and be very aggressive in our marketing and sales to insure that every resident in Warren County, whether they want to know or not, will know that
All Points Broadband is bringing fiber broadband to the unserved portions of Warren County. So, the challenge is going to be, probably not getting the word out – but managing expectations, because everybody needs it – ‘and I wish we had it yesterday’,” Rosner explained of an evolving process accompanying the 2023 to 2025 infrastructure development project versus the hope of those in need of the upgrades for a quick turnaround on receiving that service upgrade.
South River and board Chair Cullers recounted her experience being in a statistically unserved area and acquisition of information as the project has been in the planning and developmental stages. “So, it was a real easy process (to access the information). And on my end to make sure, Dr. Daley and I went on Mike McCool’s and did a little video (Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s Town Talk series) to get the information out. And I just went knock on doors handing out a paper: this is what you need to do; here’s the information. I put my card on it … and since then I’ve been getting a lot of calls and emails of course – ‘When’s this going to happen? When’s this going to happen?’ since December, Cullers observed of her experience of managing constituent expectations.
Addressing “service levels and affordability” Rosner pointed to his company’s involvement in a federal “affordable connectivity program” of $30 per month for qualifying customers. He said the program can be searched online for information on qualifying standards, and will be posted on the company’s website, as well as available from federal sites. While he noted an undiscounted “standard installation fee” of $199, he pointed to discounted prices of $59.99 tied to a 50×50 program involving upload speeds. He also presented charts with standard versus various discounted costs.
North River Supervisor Delores Oates pointed to “a staffing shortage in this country” wondering if that could become an issue in the project hitting its timeline milestones.
“We’re going to be contracting out a large, if not all, majority of the construction work. So, that’s not going to be All Points employees, that’s going to be fiber-construction vendors,” Rosner began, pointing to his company’s position in the state marketplace on this type of work: “We’re a big customer and we pay competitive rates. We have a ton of work, not only on this project, but all around the state. We’ve already developed great relationships with big vendors through our project in the Northern Neck that we’re building currently. So, we feel very confident that we can mitigate those challenges … and meet all the milestones we put forth.”
“Thank you,” Oates said in response to that detailed reply indicating that All Points Broadband wasn’t just going to flip a coin when the time came to see if it had the labor in place to achieve what it has promised time-wise on the infrastructure expansion side of the project.
See this presentation and board discussion in its entirety, along with the other above-cited presentations in the County video.
Town to spend nearly $33,000 on new compensation study
The Front Royal Town Council, at a Monday, August 29, 2022, special meeting, voted to spend $32,500 on a compensation study and employee handbook update. The item was part of a consent agenda, which permits the panel to approve a group of “routine” items rather than addressing each item separately.
Paypoint HR, a Davidsonville, MD. firm, will conduct a comprehensive compensation study and update the Town’s employee handbook. A scope of work outlined in the contract with the Town states that the study’s intent is to ensure that the Town is competitive in the recruitment of new employees and retention of current employees and is “competitive with any competing employees.”
That may be a tall order, as well over 50 percent of Front Royal and Warren County residents commute to Northern Virginia for much higher wages.
Citing better pay, 53 percent of Warren County residents commute elsewhere to work
Paypoint HR’s Karin V.M. Campbell wrote in the plan voted on by council that she would provide the following:
A. Market Analysis: Perform a market analysis performed for the Town’s classifications and compensations. Conduct a comprehensive benchmark analysis of all Town positions with comparators to include surrounding counties, towns, and cities that compete with the Town’s employment market. Private entities will be surveyed, to the extent that they would be willing to share information on compensation and classifications. Selection of comparators shall be determined by the consultant after consultation with the Town. Preparation and delivery of a detailed report and analysis of the benchmark survey results for all positions compared to the market and how this analysis informs the Town’s pay plans.
B. Development of a Recommended Pay Scale: Develop a compensation plan, the appropriate classification of all positions in the proposed plan, options for implementing the proposed compensation plan in phases, and a pay compression analysis of all Town positions. The recommendations will take into consideration the need for wage adjustments, with the most critical positions being addressed first, and the budget impact of each phase. Develop policies and pay scales that align with the current “market” rate and are informed by the comprehensive benchmark market analysis. Pay recommendations should be externally competitive and internally equitable.
C. Conduct employee outreach: Hold employee orientation sessions to communicate the scope of work and goals. Hold employee focus groups to gain understanding of operations.
D. Gain an understanding of the Town’s existing classification and compensation structure: Review all background materials including, but not limited to, the Town’s Personnel Policies and Procedures, organizational charts, position descriptions and classification specifications.
Review the current Employee Handbook and:
1. Identify which policies are required by Federal and State law and ensure consistency with Federal and State law.
2. Make specific recommendations to simplify the policies and ensure they are consistent and flexible while protecting the Town from liability.
3. Make specific recommendations on which policies present conflicting information.
4. Compare the current Employee Handbook to best practices found in other Virginia municipalities and provide recommendations for improvement. As part of this overall review, emphasis on the employee leave policies.
PayPointHR did a similar study for the Town of Front Royal in 2017 for a $27,750 fee and offered recommendations for five-year and three-year implementation schedules. Royal Examiner’s Roger Bianchini wrote, after attending a presentation on that plan, “The result of the PayPointHR recommendation to the town government was town council adoption of a shorter-term three-year implementation plan (there was a five-year option as well). The three-year implementation was estimated to cost Front Royal a total of $367,707 over three years.”
The break-down given by then-Town Manager Joe Waltz was $123,815 in the first year (FY2018-19) and $121,946 in each of the following years.
Town of Front Royal begins implementation of staff pay-scale hikes
Other Consent Agenda items approved at the meeting include:
- $612,933.00 to purchase an electric transformer from the Virginia Transformer Corporation, for use at the Kendrick Substation.
- $21,300 for bridge inspection by the Mattering & Craig Engineering company.
- $448, 982 to Bushong Contracting Corp. for waterline upgrades on Manassas Ave. And Braxton Rd.
- A three-year contract with American Municipal Power (AMP) for electricity at a rate not to exceed $102.55 per Megawatt hour (MWh).
- The waiver of curb, gutter, and sidewalk installation at 1340 Crisman Drive, pursuant to Town Code Chapter 148-850. C. and D.
- Appointment of Daniel S. Wells to the Front Royal Planning Commission to a four-year term beginning September 1, 2022 and ending August 31, 2026.
- Condemnation Resolution for Redundant Waterline in Rt. 522 Corridor.
- Resolution to declare end of Covid-19 as a communicable disease health emergency.
McFadden cites Town Code to question legal authority of mayor regarding Town personnel matters – But does it really matter?
Royal Examiner has communicated extensively with Joe McFadden in recent weeks on the legal dynamics of his verbal resignation of August 8, and subsequent questions surrounding processes or a lack thereof to make that resignation “formally accepted” and binding. During those communications the former councilman, it appears by recent majority council consensus, raised a peripheral issue that could impact his situation. That issue is Town Code boundaries on mayoral authority regarding personnel matters.
McFadden cited a Town Code Section to question where the line is drawn regarding mayoral authority to accept a council resignation, among other personnel matters the mayor has been involved in, such as his tie-breaking vote on Town Manager Steven Hicks termination.
“Chapter II, Section 8 of the Town Code of Front Royal clearly states that ‘The Mayor shall have no power to suspend, remove or discharge any officer, agent or employee of the Town, nor shall he have any power or authority to appoint or employ any officer, agent or employee of the town nor to fix the term of office or employment, or the compensation, or to increase or decrease the power and authority of any officer, agent or employee of the town, but the mayor shall have such powers with respect to the Chief of Police, the Policemen and employees of the police force.’
“Did he accept my resignation? It doesn’t seem like he should be able to,” McFadden reasoned of the limiting code language, adding, “The Council would have to vote for it. And they never have. But regardless if they did, the circular argument continues that if they accepted it on the 29th, I had already withdrawn it on the 12th. To not acknowledge my withdrawal and then releasing to the public a statement that they accepted it is logically mind-bending.
“Also, the Town Code Chapter II, Section 8 raises another question – If Mayor Holloway cast the final vote to fire Town Manager Hicks – Was that legal?” McFadden asks of the cited code section limiting mayoral authority on personnel matters inside town hall.
After several readings of the referenced Town Code Section, we asked McFadden if the language cited might not reference unilateral action by the mayor, as opposed to actions in his role as council chairperson, as in breaking tie votes or accepting an offered resignation to facilitate council action on that resignation.
“I could definitely see that as how it could be interpreted that way. I like limited powers of any particular government branch – the mayor seemingly to be like the Executive Branch, and the council as the Legislative, and Circuit Court as Judicial – with clear checks and balances,” McFadden replied.
We further wondered whether in light of the sequence of events he has cited regarding his verbal resignation on August 8 without mayoral acknowledgement or formal council action, his written withdrawal of that resignation August 12, and council’s formal acceptance of the resignation August 29, would the Chapter II Section 8 wording be of primary relevance anyway.
A bottom legal line may be whether council can pick-and-choose which actions by a member it will acknowledge and recognize, particularly after the fact. Can they, as they appear to have, ignore that member’s written withdrawal of their verbal resignation before they have formally accepted that resignation?
“Processes work, when you follow them,” McFadden observed, adding, “We have Robert’s Rules of Order, which we don’t seem to follow. We have a Town Code, which we also seem to not follow. What is really going on in our Town? We must follow the codes and rules that keep us from once again reverting back to lawlessness. How long until we have another huge scandal like the EDA Embezzlement?” the former and seeking to again be Front Royal Town Councilman wondered at a seemingly cavalier attitude toward procedures and rules emerging in the conduct of Town governmental business.
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
McFadden reacts to council move to fill his vacant seat – and considers paths forward
Rather than the legal clarity he has been seeking from Front Royal Town Hall regarding his August 8 verbal resignation issued in a heated moment following what appears to have been a sometimes contentious Executive/Closed Session discussion, primarily around the immediate termination of Town Manager Steven Hicks, the Front Royal Town Council action out of another Closed Session on Monday, August 29th, regarding filling Joe McFadden’s vacant (or is it?) seat, seems to have further confused the situation.
On August 30, a press release from the council clerk’s office on council’s action of the previous day alerted the public to the council plan of action and official acknowledgement of McFadden’s resignation:
“The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election. If appointed, the term would end upon the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023. The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve out the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term which is December 31, 2024.”
What jumped out from this opening paragraph of the two-paragraph release was that the formal acknowledgement and action McFadden and some supporters have asserted is required for a members’ resignation to become official, was being made at that August 29 meeting – “… to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden, submitted on August 8, 2022 and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022 setting a date for a Special Election.”
The vote to pursue this path out of closed session was 3 yes (Thompson, Morris, Gillispie), 1 no (Vice-Mayor Cockrell), with Councilman Jackson abstaining. Contacted about her dissenting vote, Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told Royal Examiner: “In my judgement the outside opinion relied upon by some members of council, was not definitive as to when Joe McFadden resigned, whether or not his resignation was effective, and whether or not he could rescind his resignation prior to the council accepting it. For that reason, my best judgement was to get a definitive Attorney General’s opinion on all of these issues prior to moving forward.” Cockrell noted that her earlier initiative to seek the opinion of the attorney general on these issues did not receive a consensus from her colleagues to proceed.
We asked McFadden about this acceptance of his resignation now, weeks into his and other’s debate over the necessity of specific actions by his colleagues for his resignation to be legally finalized, and where these moves leave his effort to be reinstated on council.
“It is unfortunate that there is no clear pathway forward and yet so many contradictions. I’ve let members of Council know that I’ll be submitting an application to be reappointed to council on Friday,” he began in response to the opening of applications for his seat, adding a possible precedent for reappointment since his seat is being treated as vacant by council. “Considering that the court battle on reappointment of former members of Council was already fought and won in the case of former Councilmen Meza, I would use that precedent to rejoin council until at least December of 2023. At some point prior to that I’d need to make additional decisions about either running in the Special Election next November. I’ll have to see where things are at that time. I guess we’ll see if I can get 3 votes,” he said of the potential of a more immediate reappointment by the five-member council that would make that decision.
“I do believe that legal clarity is needed. Not just for this instance but for any future instances of a Council member resigning. I was told that Ms. Egger was asked to submit a letter following up on her resignation (due to marriage and moving out of the area). I don’t have proof of that, it’s just what someone recalled … Maybe there needs to be a clearly defined process for all future resignations,” McFadden reasoned of the current confusion over processes, observing, “How a Town Councilmen resigns was dictated by Robert’s Rules of Order, which is in conflict with the Virginia State Code – that sounds like something that needs clarification.”
“I guess at the heart of this matter is that they essentially opted to go with the State Code as provided by the 2nd opinion attorney that my resignation was effective on August 8th. That was what Councilwoman Morris stated in her vote after the closed session. However, the statement that was released contradicts that,” McFadden observed of the press release reference to formal acceptance of his resignation on August 29. “I messaged some of my fellow or former, I’m still not clear which it is, council members regarding this, and was told that they left the meeting a little confused about what was going to occur afterwards.
“But clearly, if the Town’s official position, as per the Press Release statement, is that they accepted my resignation on August 29th, then it would stand that I could withdraw my resignation prior to the acceptance a full 17 days after I sent a digital copy and mailed a letter to the Clerk of Council (withdrawing the verbal resignation made four days earlier). This is simply bizarre …
“They have now voted to hold a special election, which will cost the taxpayers nearly $14,000. Sure, I made a rash decision, but I acknowledged that it wasn’t a good representation of the voters who elected me and withdrew it as soon as I learned it was possible to withdraw the resignation … Seems like a waste of money,” McFadden said of the special election costs.
Claude A. Stokes, Jr. Community Swimming Pool closes for season
Due to a shortage of certified staff, the Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool will be CLOSED Saturday, September 3, Sunday, September 4, and Monday, September 5, 2022.
Parks and Recreations, thank you for your understanding.
The Claude A. Stokes Jr. Community Swimming Pool is officially closed for the 2022 season.
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.
The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com
