After lengthy public debate and extensive staff questioning, supervisors approve outdoor gun training facility at Frederick County border
The public hearing on Travis Dodson’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) application for a “Commercial Outdoor Recreation Operation” spearheaded by a “Private Outdoor Gun Training Facility and Classroom” within earshot of two tourist-friendly historic sites, the co-joined Belle Grove Plantation and Cedar Creek Civil War Battlefield National Historic Park, began with a 9-0 run of opposition from neighboring property owners and representatives of the historical site operations. But the “rolling thunder” of support from gun safety advocates, many questioning the major opponent concern of undue noise, led to approval of the CUP application by the Warren County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening, February 22, 2022.
However, that 4-1 vote of approval, Jay Butler dissenting, did not come before 31 public speakers made their respective cases (a 19-12 margin for approval), and the county’s elected officials grilled Planning Director Joe Petty on details of permitting conditions revised beyond what was sent from the planning commission with a recommendation of approval, as well as the applicants about their operational plan, over nearly 3-3/4 hours. The one topic Special Meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. was finally adjourned at 11:14 p.m. to a chorus of “Ayes” not only from the board, but also from the hearty remainder of what had been a full-house crowd that stayed for the board’s final decision.
And that final vote of approval revolved around Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe’s repeated assertions that the primary involved sides – gun safety training and historical parks operations – communicate with each other in detail over their respective operations to reach a mutually cooperative solution to any problems that may emerge. “Safety is not the concern,” Mabe pointed out after voluminous testimony on the proposed operation’s high safety standards from past customers, associates, and fellow firearms training professionals, “sound is the concern.”
And how to measure what decibel level of sound was generated by the outdoor firearms training range versus what came from either nearby Interstate-81 traffic, particularly commercial tractor-trailers, as well as shooting originating on other properties on a by-right basis for non-commercial target shooting and hunting on private property, was a major concern of the supervisors prior to their vote.
Another major point of Dodson supporters was the need for a local firearms training facility stressing gun safety and knowledge of one’s weapon and standards for safe use. Several people cited the current distances one must travel out of the Northern Shenandoah Valley to receive such private firearms and safety training. A changing social environment and a consequent rise in the number of people with no previous experience with guns, purchasing them for personal protection was cited repeatedly by Dodson supporters. Dodson stressed that his operation would be by appointment only for instruction and shooting practice. It would not be a walk-up, public shooting range.
Neighboring opponents cited a predicted reduction in their property values. One asserted that living next to a shooting range was viewed only slightly better than living next to a nuclear power plant. One pro-approval speaker countered that argument by offering to buy a previous opposition speaker’s property if they wanted to sell it if the permitting was approved.
Another supporter of the Dodson CUP approval cited many gun advocates interest in American history, asserting that customers travelling to receive training at Dodson’s proposed operation could add to the nearby Belle Grove and Cedar Creek customer base, rather than reduce it by scaring potential national park tourists away due to the proximity to an outdoor shooting/training range.
Butler, who cast the lone dissenting vote, queried the Dodson’s, Travis addressed the board with his wife Ashley and operations manager Jim Baker, on how they came to start their operation in Warren County without acquiring permitting after a permitting denial in Frederick County. Ashley Dodson replied that the Frederick County proposal had been for a public shooting range which they knew required permitting. When they set up shop in Warren County with an appointment-only instructional format they believed that to be a private operation which they did not realize required similar permitting to a public operation.
Mabe wondered if the applicant couldn’t add some sound suppression measures to negate possible vibrations from a metal building structure on the property. Asked directly by Mabe if he would be willing to do that, Travis Dodson replied, “Yes”.
The applicants also said they would schedule classes and target shooting around major events at Belle Grove, Cedar Creek and other nearby community events, one misstated as “the I-66 Crawl” drawing some laughter.
After extensive discussion between the board and the planning director on adjustments to the conditions, including a reduction in the hours when shooting would occur to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m./or sunset Monday through Saturday (noon to 4 p.m. Sundays) and the involvement of an independent sound measuring company if it became necessary, with the suggested ongoing communications between the Dodson training facility and Belle-Grove/Cedar Creek promised by the applicant, the board moved toward its vote of approval.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
The Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15, covered several topics over the span of four hours, but the bulk of the meeting involved a discussion with around 20 local builders, members of the Warren County Builder’s Association.
Association President George Cline, the owner of Cline Construction, Inc. was invited to speak to council by Councilman Gary Gillispie. Before Mr. Cline took to the podium, Town Manager Steven Hicks gave a presentation on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks explained to council and builders what he hoped to achieve with the new department, “Why council wanted to create a building department — one-stop shopping, more efficient,” Hicks said as he began his presentation.
“I’d encourage you all to call every place I worked in the development community because you will find out that I am pretty flexible. I don’t pull people going over two miles over the speed limit,” Hicks continued.
“Let me also tell you about the way I see things for everyone. You know, when you buy a car, you don’t buy it to buy fuel. You buy it to move forward. When you create a division or department you don’t create it for the purpose of bureaucracy or red tape. You create a department for the purpose of service, quality of life, and helping the town out. Without a building code division, we can’t do anything (regarding building maintenance) unless the county is willing to kind of help out and say we will focus on the process.”
Hicks stated that he was not certified as a building inspector but under Va. Section 105.1.2 “an acting permit building official shall be certified as a building official in accordance with VCS within one year after being appointed as acting or permanent building official.”
Hicks recounted past projects, saying “having managed over $600 million dollars of projects … I’ve built two police headquarters, three fire stations, one community center, one golf course club, and multiple little bathrooms, renovations. I understand the frustration because I was on the other side building stuff. I was the former acting building code [official] in James City County.”
Hicks indicated that he planned to be very hands-on in the role of building inspector, saying he would answer code questions if there were a discrepancy between the third-party inspector and permit holder, and that, “Once the decision is on my plate a decision is going to be made. Who makes the final decision? The buck stops at the building code official. At the end of the day, it’s his decision.”
The Town Building Department is set up to have inspections done by a third party, Engineering Consulting Services, Mid-Atlantic. LLC, or ECS, which charges $145 per hour, for plan review.
According to Hicks, the revenue for the department would come from building projects in town. He cited permit fees for 3,000 square-foot buildings costing about $600,000 to build, as a chief source of revenue. Builders would have to pay $975 to the Town, plus also pay County fees. A two-story building with 6,000 square feet erected in Front Royal would cost around $1,600 in Town permit fees.
At the invitation of Councilman Gillispie, who is a plumbing and gas building inspector in Loudoun County, Cline addressed the council, “Mr. Hicks poured a beautiful glass of Kool-Aid. It was awesome!” Cline began somewhat sarcastically. “How many $600,000 houses do we build in town? You painted a beautiful picture, but it is not accurate. It does not fit this town. Nowhere does it fit this town. You inflated those numbers to make your program look well and I’m good with that.
“You give an analogy about buying a car. Let me give you one. A gentleman goes and buys a car. He sees a Corvette; he loves the Corvette. Brings it home. Pulls in the driveway, the wife comes out and he says ‘Honey, go get the kids and let’s go for a ride.’ The wife and three kids come out and he stands there and she’s going, ‘Where are the kids going to sit?’
“He buys a Corvette. Didn’t think about that. That’s kind of how this building program was put together. Great idea, you get what you want, but it’s not feasible. It’s not what’s needed. And that is where we are at today. Your research is phenomenal, you made a point about the tourists, about citizens paying twice. This is exactly what we are doing in the county and the town. Because our tax dollars still subsidize the building department in Warren County. We’re paying for our permit there and now we are going to pay for them here, so we’re going to pay double. Does that make sense?”
Cline said no builder in attendance at the Tuesday night meeting was against the town building department but told the council, “When we have to start paying an additional fee and relying on somebody to come from out of town to do our inspections there’s no way this works. It’s impossible.”
He also disputed the claim that Hicks made regarding needing a building department. “We come down to the blighted properties. The code, if you read it, you do not need a building official to do blighted properties. What the code asks for is a building property maintenance code certification is what you have to have to take care of blight properties. That is it.”
According to the Virginia State Code, Cline’s assertion of not needing a building department regarding blighted properties is valid.
36-49.1:1. Spot blight abatement authorized; procedure. A. Notwithstanding any other provision of this chapter, an authority, or any locality, shall have the power to acquire or repair any blighted property, as defined in § 36-3, whether inside or outside of a conservation or redevelopment area, by purchase or through the exercise of the power of eminent domain provided in Chapter 2 (§ 25.1-200 et seq.) of Title 25.1, and, further, shall have the power to hold, clear, repair, manage or dispose of such property for purposes consistent with this chapter. In addition, the authority and locality shall have the power to recover the costs of any repair or disposal of such property from the owner or owners of record, determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27. This power shall be exercised only in accordance with the procedures set forth in this section.
B. The chief executive or designee of the locality or authority shall make a preliminary determination that a property is blighted in accordance with this chapter. It shall send notice to the owner or owners of record determined in accordance with subsection B of § 36-27, specifying the reasons why the property is blighted. The owner or owners of record shall have 30 days from the date the notice is sent in which to respond in writing with a spot blight abatement plan to address the blight within a reasonable time.
Discussion amongst the builders and council members continued. Councilman Gillispie told the group that he had brought the issue of the blighted building to the council “a couple of years ago” and there just wasn’t money in the budget for a third party to handle those properties.
He continued, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. Period — as long as the council has the appetite to do it.”
In further discussion, Gillispie expressed frustration that the Town building department would not be busy enough to hire individuals to inspect specific areas, such as plumbing and gas, electrical as well as a building inspector.
He cited the high cost of $145 for an inspection, with a second inspection costing an additional $145 as too costly. “Some of these costs that I’m receiving from the builders are blowing my mind. If we’re talking customer service here … I don’t understand that aspect of it.”
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell told the group that she was under the impression that “this was going to be self-sufficient, that the fees were going to cover what the staffing would be. The other thing, I was under the impression that this was going to improve the process, make it more efficient. If we are not accomplishing that, if we need to put the brakes on for a little while and figure out if this is going to achieve what we were looking for, I say we need to look at it again.”
Amber Morris said she was concerned that the current model of the building department would cost small contractors big bucks, citing a $400 fee by the Town that would cost just $5 in the County.
Cline told the council that in 2021, 2711 permits were pulled in the town and county. Of those permits, 598 were in the town; 27 of those permits were new homes. “If I use your math, and I subtract the 27 from the 598, that leaves you 571 permits.”
Those 27 house permits, at an average of $600 in fees would only put $16,500 in town coffers.
Cline went on to say, “There is just no way right now that we can pay a minimum of $1,995 versus $391. There is absolutely no way. Mr. Hicks wears a lot of hats, which could be a conflict of interest if you have somebody on your board that builds and then you have your own inspectors come out and inspect the work, that is a conflict of interest.”
Other builders at the meeting echoed Cline’s concerns. Darryl Stout, of Teddy Stout Construction, Inc. said, “Warren County builders are fighting all the time to survive. We fight the weather, and some are getting treated differently. No appraisal will account for a $10,000 difference in fees. Builders will just not build in town.”
Council members agreed that the local builders had valid concerns which needed to be addressed. Councilman Gillispie said he was hoping to see changes in the town building department moving forward. Gillispie said he knew that the Town would not have enough activity to hire separate inspectors, which might cause certain things to be missed. Vice-Mayor Cockrell stated, “We want to hear you. We are leaving here tonight with no clear direction, and I don’t want to drag it out until March.”
Other council members voiced concern about the issues presented and indicated they would like to have a joint meeting with the Board of Supervisors as soon as possible. Hicks said that it was appropriate to have a meeting to discuss and identify areas that staff could address, but he wanted to keep moving forward with the department.
Council members agreed to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, February 23, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss how to subsidize the Town building department.
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
Town Planning Commission approves draft short-term rental ordinance, new campground, and elects new leadership
The Front Royal Planning Commission at its regular meeting on February 16th put its finishing touches on a draft ordinance, Section 175.3 of the Town Code, that defines the permitting requirements for short term rentals in the Town of Front Royal. Warren County has been issuing permits for this purpose for half a decade, but the Town has not. Whether the resistance to this tourist-oriented activity comes from constituent opposition or environmental considerations, there was still some reluctance by commission members to approve the Ordinance Amendment prepared by the planning staff at the direction of Town Council.
One objection was expressed by Commissioner Daryl Merchant in that the ordinance draft applied to all zoning districts, which in his view would create a problem in Residential Single Family (R-1) zones. Vice Chairman Connie Marshner echoed his concerns and further expressed concern that by using the Virginia State Code of “Short-term Rental Operator”, the ordinance would permit corporations, leaseholders, or other non-person entities to run these facilities. With 42% of homes in the Town rented, she asked if that “was a trend we want to continue?”
Commissioners William Gordon and Josh Ingram were both opposed to restricting by ordinance the definition that the State Code used, which could open the possibility of a legal challenge to the ordinance. Ingram asked Assistant Town Attorney George Sonnett if the town government had the legal right to discriminate between persons and non-persons such as LLCs or corporations. Answer: “Only if there is a rational basis for it.”
Gordon also reminded the members that this ordinance set forth a process whereby the prospective operators apply for a Special Use Permit (SUP), so the board would then review applications on a case-by-case basis, recommending approval or denial on circumstances specific to each permitting application. Should there be reasons to deny any one application, the commission could recommend that, and the final decision would be up to Town Council.
The commission then turned to Assistant Town Attorney Sonnett to ask him to draft a clause “on the fly” to the ordinance that would restrict the permitting in Residential Single Family (R-1) Districts to owner-occupied dwellings.
It’s not clear that the compromise reached – that of removing references in the town ordinance to the State Code’s definition of “Short-Term Rental operator” and adding a 15th provision in the permitting requirements list that would restrict short term rentals in the R-1 district to owner-occupied properties as a principal residence – would provide the neighborhood stability protections that are the stated intent of the restriction. In addition, the short-term rental as a category generally is differentiated from Bed & Breakfast accommodations by the fact that B&B’s generally have a host/owner onsite that provides a meal with the lodging, and Short-Term Rentals generally do not.
The net effect of the amended ordinance would be to preclude non-owner occupied dwellings to be permitted as short-term rentals. After further discussion the amended motion carried by a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Gordon and Ingram opposed. It remains to be seen whether the Front Royal Town Council will approve the finally drafted ordinance recommended for approval on a split planning commission vote.
Camping on the River
The commission also considered a Special Use Permit application for Poe’s River Edge LLC for a new 200-site campground on part of an industrial (I-2) zoned tract next to the Shenandoah River and the Norfolk Southern Rail line. It is adjacent to the old AVTEX site. The campground site would accommodate up to 2500 persons and is served by a series of roads either already in existence or to be constructed by the applicant. The commission heard Planning Director Kopishke brief the details and staff findings on the proposal.
Chairman Douglas Jones asked if the emergency plan was adequate to facilitate the evacuation of 200 sites should a flood emergency require it. The applicant representative, Joe Brogan, explained that constant monitoring of potential flood events and early warning, combined with the planned egress path, would assure that campground occupants would have ample time to evacuate. The applicant permit request package contains evacuation procedures and directions for guests. In the advertised public hearing, there were no members of the public present to offer opposition or support, so the commission voted to recommend approval of the permit request, which will now go to the town council for final approval.
New Officers
The commission annually selects its officers for the ensuing year, and Chairman Jones reminded the commissioners that he would not be seeking reelection as Chair since his appointment expires in September. He expressed his appreciation to the Planning Department and the commission members for their hard work, support, and friendship.
Forthwith, the commission nominated and unanimously elected Commissioner Daryl Merchant as Chairman and Commissioner William Gordon as Vice Chair. Commissioner, now Chairman Merchant brings a wealth of experience and background to the chairmanship – which we believe he will need. Along with a giant gavel!
The Commission adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
Three Town Council seats and mayor's slot up for grabs in November election
Come November, Front Royal citizens have the chance to elect three new members to Town Council, as well as seating a new mayor. Terms for Gary Gillispie, LeTasha Thompson, and Amber Morris all expire December 31, 2022. The mayor’s seat, which is for a two-year term, will also be up for grabs. For those of you who find yourselves less than enchanted with how the town government is being run, it is a chance to move toward positive change, and not necessarily just by voting.
Running for office is not that difficult but does require some planning. Anyone planning a run should have been a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia for one year immediately preceding the election, be registered to vote, and by filing time, be a resident of the Town of Front Royal.
Considering one meets those criteria, Warren County Director of Elections & General Registrar Carol L. Tobin can supply potential candidates with a packet of information that contains necessary forms and information needed. Her office is located at 465 W 15th Street, Suite 800, Front Royal, VA 22630, in the Health and Human Services Complex at the old middle school site.
Council has dealt with several controversial issues in the last several years, and any of them could inspire voters to go in a new direction when choosing someone to represent them. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick fired several employees, calling it “right-sizing” town government. He also axed the Visitor Center staff, eventually farming out tourism services to a contractor who lives at the opposite end of the state.
And then there were some legal wranglings: a longtime employee of the town filed sexual harassment and retaliatory firing suit in 2021; local Beer Museum owner David Downes filed a lawsuit against the town regarding off-street parking; and citizen Paul L. Aldrich sued the Town Council and Jacob Meza, who was appointed after not running for re-election, to fill a vacant seat created by Councilman Holloway’s mayoral win. Aldrich contended the appointment violated a Town Code prohibition on council members being reappointed for one year after leaving council. Meza eventually resigned his seat, leading to Morris’s elevation to the council.
Following a $24,500 fee to search firm Baker Tilly, a new town manager was hired. He then hired someone with whom he had worked before as the “Public Information Officer”, at $125 per hour, with no input from the council.
Currently, the town council has agreed to pay another $24,500 to Baker Tilly to secure a town attorney. Many are puzzled by that move because municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the community and its government.
Royal Examiner reached out to Mr. Holloway, Ms. Thompson, Mr. Gillispie, and Ms. Morris, regarding a 2022 campaign. Only two responded. Ms. Morris said, “I am evaluating my options to continue my public service to our community. I will be making a definitive decision in the coming months.” Ms. Thompson said, “I am currently undecided.”
Ms. Tobin indicated via email Tuesday that no candidates have filed yet to run for council seats in the November 8 election.
Short-Term Rentals dominate County public hearings; voting redistricting, property sale approved
After a nearly one-hour Closed Session on various EDA-related legal matters, including the dueling civil litigations with the Town of Front Royal on financial liabilities, as well as vacancies on the Front Royal-Warren County Airport Commission, the Warren County Board of Supervisors took on a six public hearing action agenda. The bulk of those public hearings focused on the growing momentum of Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) for Short-Term Tourist Rentals or Bed & Breakfast operations.
The only action out of closed session was the appointment of Sean Roe to the County-run Front Royal Airport (FRR) Commission for a four-year term ending June 30, 2025. It was noted that appointment filled one of two commission vacancies, the other still vacant term ending at the end of June 2023. Roe’s appointment comes as the FRR airport management of Commission member Rock Skowbo has come under fire leading to an investigation undertaken by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Short-Term setback waiver debate
On the public hearing front, with no neighboring property owner opposition voiced and support coming from related tourism groups, businesses, or rental professionals, the three Short-Term Tourist Rental and one B&B Conditional Use Permit requests were all passed. Only one of those approvals came on a divided vote, with the other three approved by unanimous 5-0 votes. The split 3-2 vote of approval on David Kondner’s Short-Term Rental permitting request came from some Planning Department staff and board concern about waiving the 100-foot setback requirement potentially creating a non-conforming precedent. However, the fact that the applicant owned the most impacted adjacent property just 30-feet away, with the other impacted property being 88-feet away, just 12-feet under the setback standard held the day for Kondner with a Cook-Oates-Mabe board majority. In addressing the board, Kondner noted that no one seemed clear on why the 100-foot setback had been implemented and wondered if it hadn’t just been chosen randomly.
The property is on the Shenandoah River at 153 Beckwith Drive. Kondner’s adjoining property to the east is 167 Beckwith Drive. Planning Director Joe Petty told the board that the Short-Term Rental property provided off-street parking for three vehicles, which could accommodate two guest groups when Kondor was home utilizing the third space. Asked by Happy Creek Supervisor Jay Butler what he planned to do with his adjacent property, Kondner cited a long-term rental plan. Petty noted that rentals of over 30 days could be done by right in the area. Kondner acknowledged one area resident’s opposition based on what had been termed issues with “past Mexican problems”. The applicant wondered if a seemingly “racist” perspective should be taken into consideration as valid grounds for denying his application.
One speaker appeared at the public hearing. Winchester resident Joseph Comstock, apparently experienced in short-term rental business, noted he had grown up in Front Royal and Warren County. In support of the application he said Kondner’s operation would have an established and good screening system for rental clients and urged approval. Kondner noted he had a similar operation in Baltimore County that had a good track record. So, with experience and a good management plan in place, despite the staff concerns about the non-conforming setback waiver and a consequent 4-1 county planning commission recommendation of denial, Kondner’s CUP application squeaked through to that 3-2 vote of approval, with Butler and Cullers dissenting.
The other three CUP application public hearings were much less dramatic. Dennis Flynn’s Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP request at 484 Creek Road and David and Danielle Kibiloski’s CUP application for a Bed & Breakfast at 990 Hillandale Road both targeted the Appalachian Trail hiking community. Up first with a recommendation of approval from the planning commission, Flynn quickly got a unanimous vote of approval with no public hearing speakers.
The Kibiloskis B&B CUP request received glowing recommendations of approval from the local hiking community, organizations, and related businesses, including Susan Tschirhart, chair of the local Appalachian Trail Conservancy, and even another area B&B operation’s owners, Scott and Lisa Jenkins of Mountain Home Bed & Breakfast who sent a letter of support in as they were busy accommodating guests at their B&B, as well as local hiking enthusiast and hiker van driver Rose Turner.
That left John Lavoie’s Short-Term Rental CUP request for a property at 1196 Old Oak Lane. And after hearing the applicant and one public hearing speaker, Abdul Khan who said he owned several vacant lots around the applicant property, express enthusiastic support for the use, another unanimous vote of approval was made.
A fourth Short-Term Tourist Rental CUP application by Katherine Stallings for a property at 377 Brandy Road was removed from the agenda near the meeting’s outset.
Voting Redistricting & property disposal
The first two public hearings were held to authorize the sale to the highest bidder of a county-owned property at 30 East Jackson Street and approval of a voter redistricting plan to reflect population shifts in the county from the 2020 census. Both passed without opposition. In documentation explaining the redistricting it is noted that:
“The 2020 Census states that Warren County’s population increased from 37,439 to 40,572; which is an additional 3,133 persons (8.37%). Based on this population, each of the County’s five local election districts should have an ideal population of 8,114; or be within plus-or-minus 5% which ranges from 7,708 to 8,520 persons.”
The redistricting strives to accomplish this readjustment of election districts while keeping current polling places within their districts; minimizing the splitting of subdivisions and neighborhoods; utilizing major boundaries; minimizing repeated district moves of voters; maintaining a balance of diversity in each district; maintaining a balance of in-town voters in each district; and not moving existing School Board members or county supervisors out of their district.
Consent Agenda
Approved as presented by a unanimous vote, an eight-item Consent Agenda included “Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing repeal of Code Section 66-34 (Bounties for Coyotes)” right next to the awarding of another $50 coyote bounty, seeming to continue a three-plus month trend of pouring good money after bad. That is because late last year the board received a report from legal staff, supported by WCSO Animal Control, to discontinue the bounties in the light of long-term wildlife research indicating the random killing of coyotes has no positive impact in reducing coyote pack numbers, and in fact may be counterproductive in sending females into heat more often leading to increases in pack numbers from the isolated killing of male pack members.
Other
During the County Administrator’s Report it was apparent that the supervisors were hoping for more detail than they have thus far received from the School Administration on the Warren County Public Schools FY-2022/23 budget proposal. A joint budget work session is now scheduled to proceed a Special Meeting of the supervisors on February 22. The work session will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
County Administrator Ed Daley observed that it did not appear the School Board was as far along as the supervisors in their budget process and wondered if the School Board had yet seen final proposals from its staff budget preparation. On the bright side, Daley noted that public schools had been notified of an anticipated increase of $6 million in state funding.
During board reports Delores Oates noted that on the joint drug prevention committee with Councilman Gary Gillespie, a pointed effort to bring a Drug Court system to the county continues.
At the outset of the meeting an emotional agenda item was added forwarding a Resolution of Thanks to good Samaritans and authorities in Chincoteague and Accomack County, Virginia, among other surrounding communities, for their rescue and recovery efforts in response to a January 22 boating accident on the coast. That accident involved four area youths, two of whom were rescued, one whose body was recovered, and one still missing. God bless them all.
Town Council Work Session deals with the ongoing challenge of tourism funding and utility connections
At its February 15 Work Session, The Front Royal Town Council heard from its newly-minted Special Events & Public Art Coordinator Lizi Lewis, who started in her new role January 3rd. Ms. Lewis described the current categories of events – Holiday events, Public Safety events, Recurring events, and Co-Sponsorship opportunities. Council is interested in increasing activities downtown and making them fun and accessible. One new downtown activity would be an Independence Day celebration on July 3, since the holiday falls on a Monday. Another idea being floated is for a Christmas Market over 3 weekends in December (Anyone remember Christkindlmarkt?) All these things will require volunteers, funding, and planning. Since the Special Events Coordinator has a background in nonprofit organizations, she indicates she has no problem asking people for money for event sponsorships.
Council heard a request from town staff for a new electronic message board to augment the two existing ones. Message boards are used to augment traffic flow signs or notify drivers of restrictions or closures. Currently the town borrows them from other jurisdictions when the need arises. This request led to a discussion of the proposed use of tourism funds to achieve the sole-source purchase of $17,950. Council members debated the relationship of this equipment to actual tourism-related activities. More broadly, Warren County is officially the entity that is responsible for tourism, but in recent years, the town has expanded its participation in tourism-enhancing activities. A draft Joint Tourism Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the County is under development, but there are still areas of disagreement with the County. Vice Mayor Lori Cockrell suggested a joint meeting with the County Board of Supervisors would be a good step towards a final agreement.
One of the more contentious subjects of the work session was a waiver request by River’s Edge LLC for a water meter connection for their property near the old Avtex site on Kendrick lane. The Town wants to force the developer to pay for two separate connections (over $100,000) since the property was subdivided and the water line which services the property would now be connected to two separately owned properties with submeters. It seems that interpreting the current ordinance for unusual situations like subdividing a property with old existing water lines should be straightforward, but it apparently is not. The town manager agreed to review the proposal with the applicant and all the relevant town-approved documents for the council to consider.
Finally, Councilman Amber Morris addressed a proposed certification of public need for women’s health services in Front Royal, in hopes of council support for improvements in availability for services that Valley Health does not provide locally.
The largest part of the nearly 4-hour work session was a candid conversation with Local Builders regarding the town’s new Building Code enforcement department. Royal Examiner is covering that discussion in a separate story.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
County Planning Commission faces accelerating rate of applications for short-term tourist rental permits
At its regular meeting on February 9, the Planning Commission reviewed seven Conditional Use Permit (CUP) requests and faces nearly as many pending requests. Since 2006, at least 47 properties in the county have been permitted for short-term tourist rentals. A further 16 are in progress. Fourteen properties have been grandfathered that were in operation before the county ordinance was passed. A few of the permit requests have been challenged by neighbors, but only 10 have been denied. Twenty have been withdrawn, are inactive, or expired. A review of listing services such as VRBO, HomeToGo, and AirB&B reveals that at least 46 properties in the county are advertised as available. It’s clear that the math can work for the property owners – average nightly rate for these facilities hovers around $250 and can go much higher for larger facilities.
That leads to the question – How has the increase in short-term tourist rental traffic affected the county? Besides the fact that tourist trade brings money into the local economy in local dining, shopping, and lodging, the transient lodging tax of 5% and the $500 permit fee together contribute to the county tourism budget revenue stream. Consequently, the county government benefits if the tourist rentals are successful. In previous meetings, some neighboring property owners have expressed opposition to the short-term tourist rental use, citing traffic safety problems, potential uncontrolled tenant behaviors such as trespassing or noise, in general, disruption of the quiet rural lifestyle. According to Warren County Deputy Planning Director Matt Wendling, most of neighborhood pre-permit objections boil down to concerns about privacy and security. On the bright side, as it turns out there have been no complaints received by the planning office against permitted properties. Meanwhile the commission continues its review of permit requests.
Aaron Hike is applying for a CUP for his residentially zoned (R-1) property on Pineview Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. The planning staff outlined the project details and there were no citizen speakers for or against. The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval, and the request will now go to the Board of Supervisors.
Jana & Aaron Bricco are requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 179 Cliff Road and zoned Residential (R-1) and located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Deputy Planning Director Wendling briefed the commissioners on the project and with no objections from the public hearing, the commission again voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Simon Booth & Rachel Ward have made a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their residentially zoned (R-1) property at 627 Vesey Drive in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Again, no citizens spoke to the request, and the Commission without discussion unanimously recommended approval.
Karen Thomson has submitted a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental. The property is located at 535 Sunset Village Road in the Junewood Subdivision. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. There were no citizen speakers and the Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Next was a request from Michael Ney for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his property at 207 Riverview Shores Drive. The property is zoned Residential-1 (R-1) and is in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Although one neighboring property owner had provided written concerns in opposition to the proposal, there were no speakers present to object. The complaint letter was provided to the commission members. The Commission, after a brief discussion, voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Alvand Khoshgavar is requesting a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for his residentially zoned property located at 668 Old Dam Road in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. It fronts on the Shenandoah River. The planning staff told the commission that this applicant is requesting a waiver to the County’s setback requirement, which stipulates 100 feet of separation between neighboring dwellings. The applicant addressed the commission and stated that his neighbor who lives in the nearest neighboring property will also be the property manager for the rental property and has previously expressed his support for the use both verbally and in writing. After some discussion by the members, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Jennifer Anderson & Christopher Olszewski have applied for a conditional use permit for a short-term tourist rental for their property located at 1240 Downing Farm Road. It is zoned Agricultural (A). It is in the Fork Magisterial District. The property is uniquely configured with two living units separated by a breezeway. The applicants plan to rent out one side while maintaining the other as their residence.
The public hearing yielded one speaker, Lyle Henschel, who told the commission that the Property Owners Association restrictive covenants require only residential uses. Vice Chairman Henry then stated that short term rentals are by state definition, a residential use, adding further as has been noted previously, that the County cannot enforce POA rules. The applicants gave a short briefing about the plan and answered questions by the commission. The Commission then unanimously recommended approval.
The Royal Examiner reached out to the couple to find out a little more about their background and reason for choosing Warren County.
RE: When did you decide you wanted to be tourist rental hosts? Had you already purchased the property when you decided?
“We had stayed in short-term rentals when traveling and had met great hosts who had welcomed us into their homes and communities. We loved being able to feel like a local and get a sense of the true personality and charm of a place.
“We had an inkling that we’d like to do the same in the future and pay it forward. We also love hosting friends and family and thought it would be a good fit. We know that a lot of people in the D.C. area come for day trips; more short-term rental options allow them to extend their stays through the weekend and discover everything Warren County has to offer. “One of the qualities that drew us to our home is its unique set up — there’s a guest suite that’s attached to the main part of the cabin, allowing us to host guests in a private place while we’re still enjoying our own home. Short term rental arrangements allow us to host when we don’t have friends or family visiting, and it also easily lets us take a break if we want to keep to ourselves for a while.”
RE: What drew you to Warren County?
“One of our friends is from Front Royal and it was great to get to know her hometown through her experiences and recommendations. Locals are the best introduction to any place. We love how much there is to do here when we’re feeling active, from the hikes in Shenandoah National Park to kayaking on the river. But we also love the peace and tranquility when we just want to relax. We love the energy in the community, from the small businesses on Main Street to how involved everyone is, and we wanted to be part of it.”
In its final action, the commission reviewed a proposed amendment to Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code. That amendment defines “Family Day Home” as a child care day program offered in the residence of the applicant for between 5 and 12 children. Including this category as a permitted use will increase availability of child care in the county while also regulating the conditions necessary for operation under the state regulatory authority for social services and education. The Commission listened to Dawn Sullivan, the originator of the request, explain the rationale behind the change, to expand child care service and ensure they are properly regulated.
The consent agenda for the meeting consisted of authorization to advertise public hearings for five conditional use permit requests and one zoning ordinance change. Those items will be on the agenda for next month’s meeting on March 9.
Planning Director Joe Petty announced that he had accepted the position of Director of the Warren County EDA as a county departmental position.
Chairman Myers adjourned the meeting at 8:15 p.m.
