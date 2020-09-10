State News
AG Herring comments on the passage of his “pattern or practice” bill out of both the House and the Senate
RICHMOND (September 10, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued the below statement following the passage of his bill out of both the House and the Senate that will give the Office of the Attorney General “pattern or practice” investigation authority, the most important measure in his policing and criminal justice reform legislative package.
“Giving the attorney general’s office the ability to conduct ‘pattern or practice’ investigations will allow my office to work as a third party to help identify and put a stop to unconstitutional policing practices,” said Attorney General Herring. “While we used to be able to rely on the federal government to help with these kinds of investigations, under the Trump Administration they have all but ceased, which is why it is crucial that my office is given this authority. I want to thank my partners in both the House and the Senate for their hard work in helping to get this significant legislation passed.”
Enabling the Attorney General of Virginia to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations (HB5072 Delegate Alfonso Lopez; SB5024 Senator Louise Lucas). This bill will give the Attorney General the authority to conduct “pattern and practice” investigations of law enforcement agencies to identify and put a stop to unconstitutional practices, such as patterns of excessive force, illegal searches, biased policing, or other unconstitutional practices. For decades the U.S. Department of Justice was a reliable partner in identifying and ending unconstitutional policing practices, often through negotiated agreements for reforms, called “consent decrees,” in cities such as Chicago, Baltimore, and Ferguson, MO. Under the Trump Administration, the DOJ has explicitly walked away from this responsibility, making it more important for state attorneys general to have this important tool. In June, Attorney General Herring asked Congress to expand federal law to give him and other state attorneys general clear statutory authority to conduct patterns and practice investigations. The U.S. House of Representatives included this authority in the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act” which passed the House on June 25, 2020.
Ahead of the special session, Attorney General Herring outlined his criminal justice and policing reform legislative priorities. In addition to giving the Attorney General the authority to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations, his priorities include:
• Police Reform
• Modernize, standardize, and elevate the rigor of police training
• Department of Criminal Justice Services should be required to develop within a year a new basic training curriculum in conjunction with the Office of the Attorney General
• Current law enforcement officers must-have 21st-century policing skills included in their annual in-service training curriculum
• Make it easier to remove bad officers from the law enforcement profession
• Expand police decertification criteria to include misconduct, not just criminal convictions
• Establish a more robust database of officer discipline, terminations, and decertification
• Ban rehiring of officers who are fired for misconduct or excessive force, or who resign during an investigation into misconduct or excessive force
• Create a “duty to intervene” for law enforcement officers
• Ban or limit dangerous, unnecessary, and potentially deadly police tactics
• Empower localities to establish citizen review panels
• Require the use of body-worn cameras by all law enforcement officers
• Require law enforcement agencies and prosecutors to engage an independent agency or Commonwealth’s Attorney to conduct investigations and make prosecutorial decisions
• Criminal Justice Reform
• Cash bail reform
• Expanding opportunities for record expungement and simplifying the process
• Continued momentum toward legal, regulated adult use of cannabis and resolve past convictions
Local News
Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim 17 lives in Virginia
With 17 traffic deaths reported for the Labor Day weekend, the preliminary 2020 statewide statistics match the 2019 statistics. This was a jump from 2018 numbers when there were 14 traffic fatalities and a considerable spike from 2017 when there were five traffic fatalities. The majority of the 2020 fatal crashes occurred after dark and at least five of those that lost their lives weren’t wearing a seatbelt.
“The 2020 traffic fatality statistics continue to trend in an unacceptable direction and with 116 additional crashes with injuries over the holiday weekend, I fear that preliminary number of deaths may still increase,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “It is very possible that five of those who lost their lives could have been saved if they would have taken two seconds and secured their seatbelts. I know this year has been stressful and everyone wants to enjoy a holiday weekend, but every decision you make, both before and while you are at the wheel, can affect if you or someone else on the road makes it safely home. The decisions are simple: don’t drive impaired, don’t drive tired, don’t drive distracted, don’t speed, wear your seatbelt, pay attention and be a responsible passenger.”
During the 2020 four-day holiday statistical counting period, 17 men and women were killed in 15 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth. The traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Augusta, Bland, Campbell, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Henrico, Isle of Wight, Stafford and Westmoreland, along with the Town of Leesburg and the cities of Chesapeake, Newport News and Roanoke. The city of Roanoke had three fatal crashes including two that involved pedestrians. Henrico County and the city of Newport News each had one traffic crash that resulted in two deaths. State police investigated a total of 484 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.
The Virginia State Police participated in two annual, traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2020 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) and Checkpoint Strikeforce. Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints. Virginia State Police’s participation in the program began Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2020 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:
- Stopped 4,550 speeders
- Stopped 1,561 reckless drivers
- Arrested 55 drivers for DUI/DUID
- Cited 445 seat belt violations
- Assisted 1,465 disabled/stranded motorists
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
State News
President of Richmond consulting firm pleads guilty to employment tax fraud
On September 3, 2020, Rama Gogineni of Chesterfield County, Virginia pleaded guilty to failing to collect, truthfully account for, and pay over employment taxes.
According to court documents, Gogineni served as the director of Computech Systems, Inc. (CTSI) from its inception in 2000 and as the company’s president since at least 2005. As part of Gogineni’s position at the technology consulting services firm in Richmond, VA, Gogineni was responsible to withhold Medicare, Social Security, and federal income taxes from CTSI’s employees’ wages and to pay over these taxes to the IRS. These taxes are known collectively as “trust fund taxes” because employers, who hold these taxes in trust for the United States, are required to pay them over to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on behalf of their employees. In addition to trust fund taxes, the Internal Revenue Code also required CTSI to pay an employer’s share of Medicare and Social Security taxes (FICA taxes). The combined trust fund taxes and the employer’s share of FICA taxes are referred to as “employment taxes.”
Beginning as early as 2007 and through 2015, Gogineni did not pay over more than $980,000 in employment taxes to the IRS. During this time, Gogineni entered into three separate installment agreements with the IRS committing to make the payments but defaulted each time.
“Gogineni’s failure to pay over employment taxes withheld, not only resulted in decreased revenue to the US Treasury Department but can negatively impact future social security and Medicare benefits for the employees whose withholding Gogineni failed to deliver to the IRS,” said IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson. “We will continue to investigate those who fail to uphold their obligations to pay over taxes due and hold them accountable – everyone must pay their fair share.”
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 1, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
State News
Bill to end police stops for marijuana smell passes Virginia Senate
The state Senate approved a bill Friday that would prohibit search and seizures based solely on the odor of marijuana. Activists say this is a small step toward ending adverse enforcement against marginalized communities.
Senate Bill 5029, introduced by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, passed with a 21-15 vote.
Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice, a nonprofit pushing for the statewide legalization of marijuana, said her group is excited to see the bill move forward.
“This is a small but important step to decriminalizing Black and brown bodies of being targeted by this longtime policing tool, which was really created by politicizing the war on drugs,” Higgs Wise said.
Black people are more than three times as likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in Virginia compared to white people, according to 2018 data from the ACLU. Even after marijuana was decriminalized in July, Higgs Wise said police stops initiated on the smell of marijuana continue to adversely affect minority groups.
“The odor of marijuana is something that our undocumented community is anxious about because it’s life or death and separation from their families,” Higgs Wise said.
Higgs Wise said there is still “a long way to go” before demands for full marijuana legalization are met, but right now she wants legislators to focus on ending the enforcement of remaining marijuana-related penalties.
Marijuana decriminalization legislation approved by the General Assembly earlier this year went into effect in July. Possession of up to an ounce of marijuana results in a $25 civil penalty, reduced from a $500 criminal fine and 30 days in jail for having up to half an ounce.
Higgs Wise said true reform goes further; clearing records, releasing people jailed for marijuana offenses and eliminating the $25 fine.
“All of that has to stop to meet the full demand of legalization and fully, truly decriminalizing marijuana and Black and brown bodies in the eyes of the police,” Higgs Wise said.
Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Executive Director Dana Schrad said the organization opposes the bill.
“Enacting this type of legislation allows and promotes smoking of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle, which is a fundamental disregard for maintaining a safe driving environment for motorists,” Schrad said in an email.
Other amendments in the bill reduce certain traffic violations from primary to secondary offenses, which Schrad said could make it difficult for officers to issue citations on the road and creates risks for other drivers.
The bill, and another in the House, reduce other traffic penalties from primary to secondary offenses, such as driving with tinted windows or without a light illuminating the vehicle’s license plate.
Claire Gastañaga, executive director of ACLU Virginia, said police have “gotten comfortable” with using the smell of marijuana as a pretext to stop and frisk.
“Occasionally, they’ll find evidence doing that of some other criminal activity, but many times they don’t,” Gastañaga said. “As a consequence, it provides an excuse for essentially over-policing people who have done nothing wrong.”
Gastañaga said the end of the overcriminalization of Black and brown people will come after legislators legalize marijuana and commit to reinvesting equitably in those communities. A resolution approved by the General Assembly earlier in the year directed the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to study and make recommendations for how the commonwealth should legalize marijuana by 2022.
Gastañaga said SB 5029 sends a strong message to the police and the public.
“This would take [away] that pretextual tool for police stopping people on the street, or for demanding to search a vehicle,” Gastañaga said.
The bill needs approval from the House of Delegates and a signature from Gov. Ralph Northam before it can become law, which would take effect four months after the special session adjourns.
House Bill 5058 similarly aims to end police searches based on the odor of marijuana. The bill, introduced by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, reported Wednesday from the House Courts of Justice committee by a vote of 13-7.
“A disproportionate number of people pulled over for minor traffic offenses tend to be people of color,” Hope said during the committee meeting on Wednesday. “This is a contributor to the higher incarceration rate among minorities.”
Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said during Wednesday’s meeting that when people feel they are being targeted by the police, they’re less likely to report crimes or act as witnesses in prosecutions. He said ending such traffic stops is necessary to reform the criminal justice system and make communities safer.
“Reforming our criminal justice system means bringing back legitimacy to it,” Descano said.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
State News
Governor Northam announces launch of new African American history course
~ 16 Virginia school divisions to participate during 2020-2021 academic year ~
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that students in 16 Virginia school divisions will be able to increase their understanding of African American history by participating in a new high school-level elective course this academic year.
“Black history is American history, but for too long, the story we have told was insufficient and inadequate,” said Governor Northam. “The introduction of this groundbreaking course is the first step toward our shared goal of ensuring all Virginia students have a fuller, more accurate understanding of our history, and can draw important connections from those past events to our present day.”
On August 24, 2019, Governor Northam directed the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to collaborate with Virtual Virginia, WHRO Public Media, and committees of history teachers, historians, and history professors to develop a new African American history course for high school students. Now complete, the full-credit course surveys African American history from precolonial Africa through today. It introduces students to key concepts in African American history, from early beginnings in Africa through the transatlantic slave trade, the Civil War, Emancipation, Reconstruction, the Civil Rights era, and the present. Students will learn about African American voices, including many not traditionally highlighted, and their contributions to the story of Virginia and America.
The 16 school divisions offering the course this year includes:
• Alleghany County
• Amherst County
• Arlington County
• Carroll County
• Charlottesville
• Chesterfield County
• Covington
• Franklin County
• Henrico County
• Henry County
• Loudoun County
• Norfolk
• Portsmouth
• Prince William County
• Suffolk
• Winchester
The course will challenge students to explore primary and secondary sources documenting the African American experience. The content includes opportunities for students to develop the skills and attributes known as Virginia’s Five C’s (critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, communication, and citizenship) as they connect what they have learned to local history and issues.
Students will be expected to do the following by the end of the course:
• Identify and understand the African origins and developments of the Black experience in North America;
• Evaluate how African Americans have shaped, contributed, and have been shaped by the institutions, policies, and laws established by federal, state, and local governments;
• Evaluate and interpret the various paths of civic responsibility that led to quests for equality, justice, and freedom for individuals and communities facing barriers and oppression based on race, class, and gender; and
• Analyze and understand how the institution of slavery in the United States shaped beliefs about race and the supremacy of one race over another and influenced America’s economy and politics.
The course also includes a capstone project requiring students to conduct independent research on a question or problem of their choosing and to demonstrate a deeper understanding of African American history.
“We can expect young Virginians to understand the enduring impacts of systemic racism only when they fully understand both the oppression experienced by African Americans and their significant contributions to STEM, the arts, education, law, and advocacy,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “As a history teacher, I know that this course is long overdue and is a first step toward telling a more inclusive story about the past and how it has shaped the present.”
VDOE curriculum specialists developed a curriculum map for the course and provided suggested content for extended exploration. WHRO then designed the online version of the course using content developers and reviewers selected by VDOE.
“WHRO is proud to have partnered with the Commonwealth to produce this historic and significant course,” said President and CEO of WHRO Public Media Bert Schmidt. “We have been supporting education since 1961 by delivering online, new, and on-air services. The African American history course is a welcome and important addition to our educational offerings.”
Members of Governor Northam’s Commission on African-American History Education in the Commonwealth provided comments and guidance during the development process. Commission members from Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, University of Richmond, and Virginia Commonwealth University assisted with in-depth reviews of the proposed content.
In July, Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane notified school divisions of the opportunity to present the new elective during the 2020-2021 academic year. Some divisions will begin instruction this fall, while others following block schedules will present the course during the spring semester.
“I want to thank the division superintendents and teachers who stepped forward and volunteered to be part of this watershed moment in the history of public education in our state,” said Dr. Lane. “I also want to thank all the educators around the Commonwealth who participated in the development of this course for their dedication to historical accuracy and equipping young Virginians with the comprehensive and accurate story of our past.”
The teachers presenting the course will receive professional development and support throughout the year. The training will focus on building content capacity, developing a deeper knowledge of African American history, strengthening culturally responsive instructional practices, and the use of anti-biased/anti-racist education practices. Educators will also collaborate in the development of resources and materials for future use as the course expands to additional school divisions.
Local News
Bill to establish mental health alert system reports out of House committee
A bill that could reshape how law enforcement responds when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis reported out of the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 13-9.
House Bill 5043, introduced by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would create teams of mental health service providers, peer recovery specialists, and law enforcement to help individuals in a crisis situation. Formally dubbed the mental health awareness response and community understanding services, or MARCUS, alert system, the proposal is in response to the ongoing demands of protesters in Richmond.
“Out of that, his family, a wealth and host of community advocates and stakeholders came together and really started developing what’s known as the MARCUS alert system, which this bill hopefully will create,” Bourne said during the virtual committee meeting.
The bill would require the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and the Department of Criminal Justice Services to work together to create evidence-based training programs for the care teams so that they know how, Bourne said, “to effectively address, mitigate and de-escalate these situations.”
Bourne hopes the law will ensure that people who are experiencing mental health crises are met with the appropriate resources “and not just being locked up.”
“A mental health professional is going to absolutely take the lead in these situations,” Bourne said. “In lots of cases, the mere presence or sight of a uniform or police vehicle can further exacerbate or further amplify the mental health crisis.”
Princess Blanding, sister of Peters, commended Bourne and his team for spearheading the bill’s progress in the House. She called today’s committee meeting a partial victory, adding “it’s not done yet.”
“We’re very thankful for the work that Del. Jeff Bourne has been doing, and it’s not over,” Blanding said. “He knows he still has a lot of work ahead of him, and he’s up for it. He’s up for that fight.”
During the meeting, Blanding urged the delegates to support the bill and said her brother “absolutely deserved help, not death” on the day of his fatal shooting.
“When a person’s kidneys stop functioning properly, they receive dialysis if needed,” Blanding said. “When a person’s heart stops functioning properly, they receive bypass surgery if needed. But the brain is the only major organ that, when it stops functioning properly, we demonize, we incarcerate, and in the case of so many Black people, death is the final answer.”
Blanding has spoken at multiple demonstrations in Richmond since protests sparked by the death of George Floyd began in late May, demanding the city fully fund the alert system as well as establish a civilian review board to investigate allegations of police misconduct.
Citing the personal experience of a family member, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, expressed concern for situations when a victim is endangered by someone experiencing a mental health crisis. She said she supports Bourne’s bill “in concept” but struggles with it from a legal perspective regarding who would respond first in a situation when someone might be harmed.
Bourne said law enforcement has “an absolute, overarching duty to protect people,” and that protection of any victims would necessitate police to respond first, but the mental health team would also be there to address the crisis. Coyner ultimately voted against the bill.
Republican delegates expressed concern over how to fund a statewide system, which will be determined when the bill is before the House Appropriations Committee.
“I’d like for us to think about what we could do to spend this money within our police departments to have somebody there with them that has the ability to be plain-clothed and to do this, versus trying to organize different people from different parts,” said Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg.
Bruce Cruser, executive director of Mental Health America of Virginia, spoke during the committee meeting. He said although his organization was not involved with putting forward the legislation, he “fully supports” the goals listed in the bill.
“I think this is an incredible, significant step forward in really addressing the mental health needs of our community,” Cruser said.
Senate Bill 5038, introduced by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, also seeks to establish a similar alert system. It has been re-referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee.
By Andrew Ringle
Capital News Service
King Cartoons
