AG Herring defeats challenge to historic anti-discrimination law
RICHMOND (March 31, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has successfully defeated a challenge to the historic Virginia Values Act in the Eastern District of Virginia against an attack seeking to block the legislation. Judge Hilton granted Attorney General Herring’s motion to dismiss in Updegrove v. Herring.
“When the Commonwealth passed the historic Virginia Values Act, we became the first southern state to enact comprehensive anti-discrimination protections and with this ruling, those important protections will remain in place,” said Attorney General Herring. “Every Virginian deserves to live without fear of being discriminated against because of whom they love, what they look like, where they come from, or how they worship. Discrimination will never be tolerated in the Commonwealth and I will continue to do all I can to defend the Virginia Values Act and protect Virginia’s LGBTQ community.”
As Attorney General Herring explained in his motion to dismiss filed in November, “[t]he Virginia General Assembly…[took]…affirmative steps to guard against discrimination…aiming to foster a more inclusive Commonwealth free from the sort of unequal treatment that has long infected public life.” Attorney General Herring also highlights that, “[t]he expanded legal protections for LGBTQ people in the Virginia Values Act are also consistent with public opinion. According to a survey in 2018, 68% of Virginians ‘support policies that would protect LGBT people from discrimination.’”
Attorney General Herring also explained the importance of the Virginia Values Act in his filing saying, “‘[o]ur society has come to the recognition that gay persons and gay couples cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth’…earlier this year the Commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged that principle by adopting the Virginia Values Act – a law that specifically prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation for the first time in Virginia’s history. The Act also declares that all Virginians have a right to be free from discrimination in public accommodations and that no one may be turned away from a public-facing business on account of race, sex, religion, or sexual orientation.” Attorney General Herring adds that, “[t]he General Assembly significantly expanded [its] anti-discrimination protections available under Virginia law by adopting the Virginia Values Act.”
In his motion to dismiss, Attorney General Herring also noted that, even though Congress has passed federal anti-discrimination laws, states are still “at the forefront of the fight against unequal treatment based on immutable characteristics.” He adds that, with the passage of the Virginia Values Act, the General Assembly “significantly expanded the anti-discrimination protections under [the Virginia Human Rights Act]” that “‘safeguard[s] all individuals within the Commonwealth from unlawful discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, or disability.’” Attorney General Herring then explains that “[t]he Virginia Human Rights Act (including the Virginia Values Act) is enforced by the Division of Human Rights in the Office of the Attorney General…by intestivat[ing] complaints of unlawful discrimination, mak[ing] determinations about whether there is reasonable cause to believe state or federal laws have been violated, and facilitate[ing] conciliation efforts among the parties to resolve disputes.”
Additionally, in his motion to dismiss, Attorney General Herring detailed the importance of the Virginia Values Act in protecting against discrimination based on sexual orientation saying that, “anti-LGBTQ discrimination has long been a feature of American society… Despite progress in recent decades, this discrimination persists. In 2016, a national survey showed that 1 in 4 LGBT people had experienced discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity within the prior year and that 68.5% of those who had experienced discrimination reported that it had ‘at least somewhat negatively affected their psychological well-being.” Attorney General Herring adds that “Virginia’s record is no better. Although the Commonwealth has more than 300,000 LGBT residents, an analysis from January 2030 – before the Virginia Values Act was enacted – concluded that Virginia ranked 24th in the nation in terms of ‘[s]ocial acceptance of LGB people’ and that ‘historical anti-LGBT laws likely have lingering negatives effects on the social climate for LGBT people.’ A study from 2014 that examined the prevalence of discrimination in housing in Richmond showed that opposite-sex couples were treated more favorably than same-sex couples 44% of the time.”
In the filing, Attorney General Herring also argued that “anti-discrimination laws have been adopted and implemented at both the state and federal levels without running afoul of the constitutional guarantee of free speech…the Virginia Values Act prohibits specific discriminatory acts but has nothing to say about any particular message or expression. In other words…the Act regulates conduct, not speech; it does not compel plaintiff to engage in speech with which he disagrees, and its content is neutral.”
Attorney General Herring concluded his motion to dismiss by saying that, “[i]n the Human Rights Act, the General Assembly expressly declared that ‘[i]t is the policy of the Commonwealth to…[s]afeguard all individuals…from unlawful discrimination…in places of public accommodation.’…[if] the Court does not dismiss the complaint, enjoining any part of the public accommodation law while this litigation proceeds would frustrate public policy as adopted by the General Assembly and leave at least some Virginians vulnerable to discrimination.”
Governor Northam proposes accelerating marijuana legalization in Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam proposed moving up the legalization of simple possession of marijuana to July 1, 2021, nearly three years sooner than previously planned. The Governor also announced he is proposing changes that advance public health protections, set clear expectations for labor protections in the cannabis industry, and begin to seal criminal records immediately. The changes come in the form of amendments to Senate Bill 1406, sponsored by Senators Adam Ebbin and Louise Lucas, and House Bill 2312, sponsored by Majority Leader Charniele Herring, which legalize the adult-use of marijuana in the Commonwealth.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana—and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued in November 2020 found that Black Virginians were more than three times as likely to be arrested for simple possession of marijuana. Data from Virginia courts show that trend has continued since the simple possession of marijuana was “decriminalized,” punishable with a $25 civil fine, on July 1, 2020. Governor Northam said this fact drove his proposal to advance legalization by three years, and that he remains committed to working with legislators and advocates to repair past harm.
Governor Northam proposed the following legislative changes:
• Public health: Governor Northam is proposing two budget amendments. The first change immediately funds a public awareness campaign on the health and safety risks of marijuana. The other measure funds training to help law enforcement officers recognize and prevent drugged driving. These amendments also include explicit language directing ongoing support for public health education.
• Worker protections: Governor Northam’s amendments authorize the new Cannabis Control Authority to revoke a company’s business license if they interfere with union organizing efforts, fail to pay prevailing wage as defined by the United States Department of Labor, or classify more than 10 percent of employees as independent contractors.
• Ending disproportionate enforcement: The Governor’s amendments allow adults to legally possess up to one ounce of cannabis, without intent to distribute, beginning July 1, 2021. These amendments would maintain current public safety measures that prohibit smoking while driving, smoking while driving a school bus, and possession on school grounds, for example. Governor Northam noted that these are not “new crimes,” but rather the continuation of common-sense policies to protect children, drivers, pedestrians, and others.
• Speeding up sealing of records and expungements: Governor Northam’s amendments allow for expungement and sealing of criminal records on marijuana to begin as soon as state agencies are able to do so and simplify the criteria for when records can be sealed. The General Assembly passed broader legislation to implement comprehensive expungement reform beginning in 2025. This generational change requires extensive updates to state agency computer systems and processes, which were made possible by funding in the Governor’s introduced budget. In the coming months, Governor Northam will continue to work hand in hand with legislators to make Virginia’s criminal justice system more equitable, including through efforts to resentence individuals previously convicted for marijuana offenses.
• Home cultivation: The Governor’s changes will allow households to grow up to four plants beginning on July 1, 2021. The amendments would require the plants to be labeled with identification information, out of sight from public view, and out of range of individuals under the age of 21.
“I’m pleased with the improvements the Governor has proposed,” said Delegate Lamont Bagby, Chair of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. “We are doing everything possible to repair and redress the harm done to communities of color most impacted by marijuana criminalization—the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus stands in support of the Governor’s amendments because justice must not be delayed.”
“My colleagues and I worked closely with Governor Northam to ensure this bill prioritizes public health and social equity,” said Senator Adam Ebbin. “I look forward to adopting these amendments and passing this important legislation into law.”
“Virginia’s communities of color deserve equity—and that means taking action now to end the disproportionate fines, arrests, and convictions of marijuana offenses,” said Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. “I am proud of the work to improve this bill for all of the people we serve, and I look forward to this legislation becoming law.”
“The Governor’s amendments are another step towards ending the targeting of minority communities over marijuana-related offenses and enacting a framework for the legal sale and use of cannabis,” said Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “I’m grateful to Governor Northam, my colleagues, and all the advocates who worked so hard on this important legislation.”
“Governor Northam’s amendments will stop the disparate enforcement of marijuana laws beginning this summer, while also focusing on public safety and educating our youth,” said Leader Charniele Herring. “This is a very important step for equity, and I’m grateful for the Governor’s leadership.”
“Governor Northam has listened carefully to each of our concerns and addressed them fully,” said Senator Mamie Locke. “In Virginia, we are legalizing marijuana in the right way.”
“Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana on July 1, 2021,” said Senator Louise Lucas. “Following the example of several other states, the Governor’s amendments allow us to set up a safe, regulated, and equitable market while immediately protecting communities of color.”
“These amendments provide needed support and training to law enforcement and address concerns I originally had about the legislation,” said Senator Richard Stuart.
“It’s important that as we take our time to thoughtfully stand up this industry, we also provide clarity and don’t confuse Virginians by punishing them for something that will now be legal,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “These amendments do just that.”
Governor Northam approves Voting Rights Act of Virginia
On March 31, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has approved the landmark Voting Rights Act of Virginia, providing comprehensive protection against voter suppression, discrimination, or intimidation. He made minor technical amendments to Senate Bill 1395, sponsored by Senator Jennifer McClellan, and House Bill 1890, sponsored by Delegate Marcia Price, which prohibit any state or local policy from denying or restricting the right to vote of any Virginian simply because of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group. Virginia is the first state in the nation to enact its own version of a voting rights act.
“At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it,” said Governor Northam. “With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia’s example.”
Much like the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act proposed at the federal level, the Virginia law will restore and build on provisions of the since-gutted 1965 federal Voting Rights Act. In June 2013, the United States Supreme Court struck down the requirement that several counties and nine states with a history of racial discrimination—including Virginia—seek pre-clearance before making voting changes. Since that time, dozens of states have considered and passed new laws that restrict voting rights.
“The Voting Rights Act of Virginia is a huge victory for our democracy,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “While other states are threatening voting rights, Virginia took a major step today to protect the right to vote. I am proud that our Commonwealth is leading the way, becoming the first state in the South to pass a Voting Rights Act. This law will help to safeguard every Virginian’s access to the ballot for generations to come.”
The Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits discrimination in elections administration, requires local election officials to get feedback or pre-approval for voting changes, and allows individuals to sue in cases of voter suppression. It requires localities to seek public comment or pre-approval from the Office of the Attorney General on any proposed voting changes, and empowers voters and/or the Attorney General to sue in cases of voter suppression. Civil penalties awarded as a result of voting discrimination will go towards a newly-established Voter Education and Outreach Fund.
Additionally, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits at-large local elections if they dilute the voting power of racial minorities. It also ensures accessibility by requiring local election officials to provide voting materials in foreign languages, as needed. The Governor’s minor technical amendments clarify that certain provisions apply to all localities not just “covered jurisdiction(s).”
“Virginia is standing strong against a coordinated and intentional effort to restrict voting rights across the nation,” said Delegate Cia Price. “These targeted restrictions are designed to disenfranchise people of color, working Americans, and non-native English speakers. With this bill, our Commonwealth is taking the opposite approach and we are making a bold statement against voter suppression. We are upholding the dignity, voice, and vote of all Virginians.”
The Governor is also building on the Commonwealth’s efforts to ensure all Virginians had equitable access to the ballot box during the COVID-19 pandemic by approving House Bill 1888, sponsored by Delegate Schulyer VanValkenburg, and Senate Bill 1245, sponsored by Senator Creigh Deeds. These measures require localities to establish drop-off locations for the return of absentee ballots, including prepaid return postage on absentee ballots and allow voters to fix mistakes they may have made on their absentee ballot envelopes. These bills also ensure Virginians who are blind or vision impaired have the tools they need to cast their vote.
The Governor has until midnight on March 31, 2021, to act on legislation passed during the 2021 special General Assembly session. The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Governor Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free Community College Program for low/middle-income students
On March 29, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation creating his signature “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, or “G3” program, which makes tuition-free community college available to low- and middle-income students who pursue jobs in high-demand fields. The G3 program includes $36 million to cover tuition, fees, and books and provide wraparound support for eligible students at the Commonwealth’s two-year public institutions.
“Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise.”
The Governor’s tuition-free community college initiative targets key industries, including health care, information technology, and computer science, manufacturing and skilled trades, public safety, and early childhood education. On average, students in these high-demand degree programs increase their wages by 60 percent upon program completion and double their individual state tax contributions.
“Many Virginians are struggling to secure good jobs and support their families despite the Commonwealth’s continuing recovery,” said Chief Workforce Development Advisor Megan Healy. “The G3 program is a powerful tool to address the skills gap we are seeing in key industries and help businesses find the right talent to fill job openings, expanding both our workforce and our economy.”
The G3 program is one of the first in the nation to provide wraparound financial assistance to help students at the lowest income levels with expenses such as food, transportation, and child care. Students who qualify for a full federal Pell grant and enroll full-time will receive student-support incentive grants on a semester basis. These grants will be in an amount of up to $900 per semester and up to $450 per summer term. Participating institutions will receive a performance payment for every eligible student receiving a student-support incentive grant that successfully completes 30 credit hours, and an additional performance payment when the student earns an associate degree.
“With increased financial stress due to the pandemic, we are seeing more middle- and low-income Virginians delay looking for new job opportunities,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The G3 program provides critical funding to ensure students are equipped to complete the training that will enable them to enter and excel in high-need fields.”
Initial eligibility for the G3 program is determined through the submission of applications for federal and state student financial aid, including the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. To address pandemic-related declines in FAFSA completion rates, Governor Northam recently announced a statewide effort to offer free, one-on-one FAFSA advising. From March 22 through June 30, 2021, Virginia students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting with a FAFSA advisor.
“I am grateful for Governor Northam’s steadfast leadership in championing and passing this critical program,” said House Speaker Filler-Corn. “The G3 jobs training program will equip Virginians with skills to enter or return to the workforce and give back to their communities through tuition-free community college in fast-growing industries like healthcare and information technology.”
“I was proud to be the chief co-patron of this legislation that establishes a free community college program for low and middle-income students in high-need fields,” said Senate Majority Leader Saslaw. “The G3 program will be a lifeline to thousands of students who are looking for a sustainable way to support their families and contribute to their communities.”
To prepare for the G3 program, Governor Northam announced a collaborative effort in 2018 to transform workforce programs offered through the Virginia Community College System. This model equips students with skills training on day one and provides continual pathways for working adults to obtain additional credentials throughout their careers.
“The Governor’s G3 initiative will make earning the necessary skills to fully participate in our 21st-century economy affordable for more Virginians,” said Glenn Dubois, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System. “Virginia’s 23 community colleges are ready to help students prepare for and succeed in the high-demand jobs of today and tomorrow.”
For more information about how to enroll in the G3 program, individuals are encouraged to reach out to their local community college.
Governor Northam signs additional bills into law
On March 26, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed several pieces of legislation into law, including measures to combat food insecurity, boost passenger rail in Southwest Virginia, expand access to broadband, and codify increased flexibility for restaurants selling alcohol.
“These new laws will make a real difference in the lives of Virginians and position our Commonwealth for a strong post-pandemic future,” said Governor Northam. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work in this session and look forward to our continued partnership in the months ahead to build on this progress.”
The bills Governor Northam signed into law include:
• House Bill 2203, sponsored by Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, and Senate Bill 1188, sponsored by Senator Ghazala Hashmi, establish the Virginia Agriculture Food Assistance Program and Fund. This initiative allows Virginia farmers and food producers to directly donate or sell their food products to food banks, increasing the availability of fresh produce for food-insecure families.
• House Bill 1893, sponsored by Delegate Chris Hurst, and Senate Bill 1212, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, create the New River Valley Passenger Rail Station Authority to support passenger rail expansion west of the City of Roanoke.
• House Bill 1903, sponsored by Delegate Betsy Carr, increases bicycle safety by allowing localities to reduce the speed limit in residential or business districts.
• House Bill 1923, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1334, sponsored by Senator John Edwards, expand an existing broadband capacity pilot program to increase access to high-speed internet in underserved areas of the Commonwealth.
• House Bill 2266, sponsored by Delegate Hala Ayala, and Senate Bill 1471, sponsored by Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, provide flexibility to restaurants to serve alcohol outside and during permitted events. These laws codify current policies in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Senate Bill 1284, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, establishes the Commonwealth Clean Energy Policy to codify the goal of Virginia’s transition to a clean energy economy, including prioritizing the electrification of transportation.
• Senate Bill 1300, sponsored by Senator Barbara Favola, directs the Board of Local and Regional Jails to review and improve pregnancy-related care in consultation with stakeholders.
• Senate Bill 1442, sponsored by Senator Joseph Morrissey, establishes a public defender office in Chesterfield County, which is currently the largest county in Virginia without a dedicated public defender’s office.
Governor Northam proposed changes to the following bill:
• House Bill 2174, sponsored by Delegate Luke Torian, creates a state-administered retirement plan for workers without access to a 401k. Governor Northam’s amendment expands eligibility to allow part-time workers access to the program.
The full list of legislation signed by Governor Northam from the 2021 special session is available here.
Governor Northam encourages Virginians to join #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today proclaimed March 26, 2021, #StopAsianHate Virtual Day of Action and Healing in Virginia, and invited Virginians to participate in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the Commonwealth.
“The harassment, violence, and attacks against our Asian American and Pacific Islander friends, neighbors, and community members must stop,” said Governor Northam. “We have a shared responsibility to make clear that this is not who we are as Virginians, or as Americans. I call on Virginians to help end this dangerous rhetoric, fear, and intimidation and condemn hate and bigotry in all its forms.”
Read the full text of Governor Northam’s proclamation here.
Governor Northam and a bipartisan group of 26 governors issued a joint statement today condemning the rise in violence against Asian American communities that can be found here. Last week, Governor Northam spoke about the alarming rise in violence against Asian Americans, addressing the mass shooting in Atlanta where six of the eight people killed were women of Asian descent.
In the coming weeks, the Governor and members of the Northam Administration will travel around the Commonwealth for a series of conversations with a diverse group of Asian American and Pacific Islander community advocates, faith leaders, business owners, students, educators, and frontline workers. Additional details will be provided.
To learn more about the Virtual National Day of Action and Healing and access recourses including a social media toolkit, visit asianamericandayofaction.com.
Fraud Alert: Public warned about increasing COVID-19 scams
The Virginia Department of Health website has the below Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) information on fraudulent scams being circulated, not only online, but also by phone, text and in-person, door-to-door visits. The site notes that: “COVID-19 fraud is rapidly evolving” and that their information page “is frequently updated”. The below update was done on March 15 and was found under the “Media” option on informational dissemination. Also available are links to informational videos, some posted on YouTube. Below is the full text of the March 15 DHHS update on COVID-related fraud:
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General is alerting the public about fraud schemes related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Scammers are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits to perpetrate COVID-19-related scams.
Fraudsters are offering COVID-19 tests, HHS grants, and Medicare prescription cards in exchange for personal details, including Medicare information. However, these services are unapproved and illegitimate (Bold in context).
These scammers use the coronavirus pandemic to benefit themselves, and beneficiaries face potential harm. The personal information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal health care programs and commit medical identity theft.
Protect Yourself
- Be mindful of how you dispose of COVID-19 materials such as syringes, vials, vial container boxes, vaccination record cards, and shipment or tracking records. Improper disposal of these items could be used by bad actors to commit fraud.
- Offers to purchase COVID-19 vaccination cards are scams. Valid proof of COVID-19 vaccination can only be provided to individuals by legitimate providers administering vaccines.
- Photos of COVID-19 vaccination cards should not be shared on social media. Posting content that includes your date of birth, health care details or other personally identifiable information can be used to steal your identity.
- Be vigilant and protect yourself from potential fraud concerning COVID-19 vaccines. You will not be asked for money to enhance your ranking for vaccine eligibility. Government and state officials will not call you to obtain personal information in order to receive the vaccine.
- Beneficiaries should be cautious of unsolicited requests for their personal, medical, and financial information. Medicare will not call beneficiaries to offer COVID-19 related products, services, or benefit review.
- Be suspicious of any unexpected calls or visitors offering COVID-19 tests or supplies. If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately.
- Do not respond to, or open hyperlinks in, text messages about COVID-19 from unknown individuals.
- Ignore offers or advertisements for COVID-19 testing or treatments on social media sites. If you make an appointment for a COVID-19 test online, make sure the location is an official testing site.
- Do not give your personal or financial information to anyone claiming to offer HHS grants related to COVID-19.
- Be aware of scammers pretending to be COVID-19 contact tracers. Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for your Medicare number, financial information, or attempt to set up a COVID-19 test for you and collect payment information for the test.
- If you suspect COVID-19 health care fraud, report it immediately online or call 800-HHS-TIPS (800-447-8477)
