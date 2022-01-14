State News
AG Herring filed series of lawsuits against multiple companies alleging housing discrimination against Virginians
RICHMOND (January 14, 2022) – Following a series of lawsuits filed by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) against real estate companies for alleged illegal housing discrimination in central Virginia, Attorney General Herring has obtained more than $100,000 in monetary relief, as well as opened up thousands of housing opportunities for more Virginians.
“No Virginian should ever have to worry about being discriminated against while they’re trying to find safe housing for themselves and their families. Refusing to rent to someone who is using a Housing Choice Voucher is not only illegal but it’s blatant housing discrimination and it will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “I commend these housing providers for coming to the table, acknowledging issues that prevented voucher holders from accessing their properties, and recommitting to fair housing principles of equality and choice for all. I want to thank my Office of Civil Rights for all of their hard work on these cases, because of them, voucher holders now have thousands more housing opportunities that will be open to them.”
Under a Virginia law that became effective in July 2020, it is illegal for landlords to discriminate against people who use assistance—including Housing Choice Vouchers, disability income, veteran benefits, rent relief, and more—to secure housing. In October 2021, Attorney General Herring filed 13 lawsuits, the first filed under the new law, against 29 real estate companies based on testing evidence from Housing Rights Initiative (HRI), a national nonprofit housing watchdog group dedicated to promoting fair and lawful housing practices. In recorded phone calls, staff for the real estate companies told the testers that they do not accept Housing Choice Vouchers.
In addition to monetary relief exceeding $100,000, these settlements provide significant public interest relief, including widespread affirmative marketing to Housing Choice Voucher holders.
Some of the terms in the agreements include:
1. Affirmative marketing campaigns to highlight properties to home-seekers searching for housing with terms like “vouchers accepted” and “voucher apartments”
2. Listing property availability on websites used by Housing Choice Voucher holders to search for housing, including www.virginiahousingsearch.com and www.affordablehousing.com
3. Implementation of strong non-discrimination policies that include “source of funds,” including confirmation that employees have received and agreed to abide by the policy
4. Ongoing fair housing training for employees, including portions dedicated to preventing source-of-funds discrimination
5. Posting of fair housing compliance on property websites and in property management offices
6. Assuring that any third-party contractors that have contact with home seekers know not to discriminate based on the source of funds
7. Regular reporting to OCR of voucher applicants, outcomes of those applications, and the reasons therefore
Landlords like Bell Partners and Campus Apartments, recognizing both the importance of diverse communities and the value of ensuring that low-income home seekers and others who use alternative sources of funds are able to live in their communities, agreed to even more extensive public interest relief by creating significant changes to their policies, thereby ensuring that housing was available on a nondiscriminatory basis to countless tenants in Virginia and across the country.
“The outcomes of these historic lawsuits speak to the power and promise of non-profits and government agencies working together to uproot the illegal practices of housing discrimination. These settlements pave the path for our continued work in the Commonwealth of Virginia and across the country. This is just the beginning,” said Aaron Carr, Founder and Executive Director of Housing Rights Initiative.
“The Virginia Fair Housing Office applauds the Office of the Attorney General and housing providers for reaching an agreement in these cases with substantial public interest relief. These settlements will contribute to a greater understanding of the source of funds protection, and why compliance is good for housing providers as well as residents and neighborhoods across the Commonwealth,” said Lizbeth Hayes, Virginia Fair Housing Office Director at the Department of Professional & Occupational Regulation.
Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights has settled the following matters:
• Campus-Sydnor, LLC d/b/a The Sydnor Flats; CCSHP The Collection, LLC d/b/a The Collection Midtown; and Campus Apartments, LLC d/b/a Pierce Arrow Properties
• FC Cameron Kinney LLC and Brookfield Properties Multifamily, LLC
• Shockoe Realty Ventures LLC and Gates, Hudson, and Associates, Inc.
• Historic Broad Pioneers, LLC d/b/a Metro Sound Apartments
• Copper Springs Property LP and Bell Partners Inc.
• Dominion Realty Partners, LLC and Rivergate KW Management LLC
The below cases brought by Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights remain pending:
• PMC Kensington Court Apartments, LLC; 1806 East Franklin Street, LLC; 403 Stockton Street, LLC; PMC/Seaboard, LLC; and PMC Property Group, Inc
• Harrison Street Development LLC and 18th Street Management, LLC
• Miller & Rhoads Condominium Association, Inc. and HRI Properties, LLC.
• CB Richmond Associates, L.C. and Rangewater Residential, LLC
• Falling Creek BL Owner LLC and Brick Lane LLC
About Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights
The Office of Civil Rights, established by AG Herring in 2021, investigates and brings lawsuits to challenge discriminatory patterns and practices that harm Virginia residents. The Office of Civil Rights is the culmination of a multi-year plan to expand the authority and resources dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Virginians and to place the protection of civil rights at the center of the mission of the Office of Attorney General.
About the Virginia Fair Housing Office
The Virginia Fair Housing Office, located within the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation, investigates complaints alleging discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, family status, disability, source of funds, sexual orientation, gender identity, or military status.
If you believe you have a housing discrimination complaint, please reach out to the Virginia Fair Housing Office to file a complaint at:
• www.dpor.virginia.gov/FairHousing
• (888) 551-3247
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Education Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent
RICHMOND, VA – Only January 14, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen Jillian Balow as the next Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education, and Elizabeth Schultz as the next Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education.
“Jillian and Elizabeth are going to be crucial in helping Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera restore excellence in education. Under my direction, they will get to work on ensuring our schools remain safely open, ban critical race theory and political agendas from our classrooms, and rebuild our crumbling schools,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Jillian Balow Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education
Jillian Balow taught for ten years and has worked to support children and families her entire career. In addition to teaching, Jillian has consulted in the private sector, served as an administrator at both the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and was a policy advisor to Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.
Superintendent Balow stepped down after serving seven years as Wyoming’s elected State Superintendent of Public Instruction to work in Governor Youngkin’s administration.
Jillian has worked with tribal partners to enact “Indian Education for All” so that all Wyoming students learn about the history and contributions of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone Tribes. Jillian developed a support system for Wyoming’s lowest-performing schools and in three years, the number of schools requiring assistance has decreased by 5%. She incorporated career and military readiness into Wyoming’s statewide accountability model for the first time. She worked with business, industry, policymakers, and educators to enact and implement computer science education in every K-12 classroom.
Nationally, Jillian served as President of the Board of Directors for the Council of Chief State School Officers, the professional association of state education heads from across the nation, from 2019-2020. She is a 2020 Duke University Hunt-Keane Leadership Fellow. She also served as the Treasurer of the Education Commission of the States, the highest-ranking position a state superintendent can have in that organization. Jillian was recognized as the 2017 State Policymaker of the Year by the State Education Technology Directors Association and the 2016 Influencer of the Year, awarded by the Mott Foundation. In 2017, Jillian received the Patrick Henry Award for distinguished partnership with the armed forces. In 2021, Jillian was recognized as a Wyoming business “changemaker” for her initial and ongoing response to COVID-19. The team is grateful to have Jillian’s leadership in the administration.
Elizabeth Schultz, Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction at the Virginia Department of Education
Elizabeth Schultz is an education and public policy professional, a prior U.S. Department of Education official, and a former professional senior contracts and negotiation manager with 25+ years of operational and organizational experience serving large, complex public and private sector organizations. Elizabeth’s work has served the U.S. Departments of Education, Treasury, & Justice, U.S. Customs Service, IRS, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, Secret Service, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and Fairfax County, in the areas of asset management, information technology, global and K-12 education.
In her federal role, Elizabeth was appointed to serve as the Deputy Director of the Office of Educational Technology. She worked to establish, guide, and support national policy on technology in education to serve students at all stages of learning. Elizabeth led the publication of Digital Learning Guides, released nationwide as resources to assist leaders of school districts and teachers to effectively educate students in distance, hybrid, and transition to in-person learning environments.
In addition to her federal service, she served as a Senior Fellow for Parents Defending Education and was elected twice to the Fairfax County School Board, the nation’s 10th largest school system. As a Board Member, she had the responsibility for governing operations, ensuring statutory compliance, executing, and monitoring $3.2+B in annual operational and capital budgets, and hiring and evaluating the Superintendent.
Elizabeth is passionate about effective education and public policy development which champions academic excellence for all students, respects parental rights and student data privacy, and encourages citizen engagement, transparency and accountability, and fiscally responsible limited government. She has championed promoting civics and digital citizenship education, expanding cybersecurity and technical-readiness skills to protect private industry, systems, and critical infrastructure, and ensuring college, life, and work-readiness for students of all abilities.
Elizabeth was born in Richmond and raised in a military family that was stationed throughout the United States. She returned to Virginia to attend James Madison University, graduating with degrees in Political Science and History. Elizabeth has been married for 30 years, is the mother of four sons who range from college graduate to middle school, and resides in Fairfax, Virginia.
State News
Governor Northam issues 1,200+ pardons, restores civil rights of 126,000 Virginians
RICHMOND—On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam said that he has granted pardons to over 1,200 Virginians over the past four years—including exonerating eight individuals who served lengthy prison sentences after being wrongfully convicted for crimes that they did not commit. He also has restored civil rights to more than 126,000 individuals who completed their sentences and fully paid their debts to society.
“Virginians are forgiving people, who believe in second chances,” Governor Northam said. “When people make mistakes and pay their debts, they deserve the opportunity to return and be productive members of society. We can all be proud that Virginia has been able to provide thousands of deserving people the opportunity for a fresh start.”
The Constitution of Virginia grants the Governor the authority to grant reprieves and pardons after conviction and restore the civil rights to individuals convicted of a felony. Governor Northam has used his executive authority to provide a second chance to Virginians who have demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation.
A pardon provides unique relief to individuals with exceptional circumstances who have demonstrated rehabilitation. The governor can grant three types of pardons: simple, conditional, or absolute. A pardon does not remove the crime from an individual’s record. Pardon petitions go through a thorough and extensive review process, meaning most petitions do not receive a decision for several years.
Governor Northam has acted on nearly 4,000 pardon petitions, far more than his predecessors. This was made possible by dedicating additional staff and resources to ensure those seeking clemency receive thorough consideration.
The review team has promoted a clemency system that makes the process equitable, transparent, and timely. This includes launching a redesigned, user-friendly website, and creating a portal enabling individuals to submit a pardon petition electronically, check the status of a pending petition, and provide support or opposition for a petition. This allows staff to spend less time opening and sorting mail and more time reviewing actual petitions.
During his term, Governor Northam built on a number of bipartisan reforms made to the restoration of rights process over the last decade. Governor Northam created new eligibility criteria, mirroring a proposed change to the Constitution of Virginia that would automatically restore voting rights to individuals upon completion of their sentence of incarceration. Governor Northam was proud to announce that going forward, any Virginian released from incarceration would qualify to have their rights restored, even if they remain on community supervision.
Under current law, anyone convicted of a felony in Virginia loses their civil rights, including the right to vote, serve on a jury, run for office, become a public notary, and carry a firearm. Virginia remains one of the three states in the nation whose constitution permanently disenfranchises citizens with past felony convictions but gives the governor the sole discretion to restore civil rights, excluding firearm rights.
“It has been an honor to work with a Governor who is so committed to second chances,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “His actions will leave lasting impacts on countless Virginians who have moved forward from the mistakes of their past and deserve to be treated as full citizens and community members. It is my hope that future administrations continue this important work.”
As Secretary of the Commonwealth under two Governors of Virginia, Kelly Thomasson has signed more certificates restoring civil rights than any other state official in the country.
Local News
Governor Northam declares State of Emergency: Incoming winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
On January 14, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in preparation for a winter storm expected to move into Virginia over the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday, impacting a majority of the Commonwealth. Some areas in Southwest Virginia are predicted to get up to a foot of snow.
“We expect this storm to have a significant impact in many parts of Virginia,” Governor Northam said. “Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now.”
Governor Northam and state emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.
The Virginia Emergency Operations Center has been actively monitoring the movement of a major winter weather system heading toward Virginia, with anticipated tracks showing impacts beginning Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is still refining its forecasts based on real-time data, but initial forecasts are predicting impactful to highly impactful snow, sleet, ice, and freezing rain across broad swaths of the Commonwealth.
Parts of Virginia are still dealing with the consequences of last week’s back-to-back events, including power restoration and significant debris removal. This upcoming weather system is likely to include additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and significant impacts on travel conditions.
Virginians are urged to follow local news for up-to-date forecasts, and to avoid traveling in dangerous weather.
Local News
Planning to travel over the holiday weekend? Then please plan ahead.
As many are making plans now for what they’ll do over the long weekend, the Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather aware and factor in how the pending winter storm can/will impact those travel plans.
As of January 13, the weather forecasts have all regions of Virginia being affected by varying combinations of precipitation starting late Saturday, Jan. 15, and continuing through Sunday, Jan. 16. This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor – for those who may be traveling out of or returning to Virginia over the weekend.
For the latest on this weather system and to help Virginians plan ahead, please visit any one of the following National Weather Service websites:
https://weather.gov/ covers the US
https://weather.gov/akq Central and Southeast VA
https://weather.gov/lwx Northern VA and Northern Mountains
https://weather.gov/rnk Western VA
The Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists.
VSP is advising folks to delay/avoid travel during the storm. But, If you must travel, then please take these safety tips into consideration:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial
vehicle – before you travel.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you. Always buckle up. Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please leave these emergency lines open for emergencies only.
– Bring with you snacks, water, a cell phone charger, a warm blanket(s), and any medications you might need.
– Be sure your vehicle has a full tank of gas and is in good working condition.
State News
Governor Northam announces over $60 million in affordable and special needs housing loans
On January 13, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $60 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 42 projects across the Commonwealth, creating or preserving 2,552 affordable housing units for low-income and extremely low-income households. The funding will improve access to energy-efficient affordable housing, reduce homelessness, provide permanent supportive housing options for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and complete energy efficiency updates in affordable housing units.
“Quality, affordable housing is essential to building vibrant communities and ensuring every Virginian has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “We must keep investing in the Commonwealth’s stock of affordable housing, and the Affordable and Special Needs Housing programs will continue to be a vitally important resource for vulnerable Virginians. In addition to its tremendous work supporting affordable housing, community development, and other priorities, DHCD has led our programs to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources to provide a simplified and comprehensive application process. Funding comes from four main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the National Housing Trust Fund, the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, and Housing Innovations in Energy Efficiency funds.
Governor Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. VHTF provides financing for housing construction projects that create or preserve affordable housing units, reduce the cost of affordable housing and increase homeownership. This funding is a key source of financing for these affordable housing initiatives to support moderate-and-low-income families, as well as supporting homeless reduction grants to provide rapid re-housing and longer-term housing solutions for individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.
“Housing stability is more important now than it has ever been as we turn the corner on this pandemic,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help address the affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth, protect our most vulnerable, strengthen our communities, and support our economy.”
Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Fifty-five applications requesting more than $79 million were received for this round of funding. Proposals were reviewed, evaluated, and scored with proposals ranked and award offers recommended to the highest-ranking proposals based on funding availability. The funded projects will leverage over $651 million in additional federal, state, local, and private lending resources.
2021 Fall Affordable and Special Needs Housing Awardees:
ASPIRE | TRG Community Development LLC
$900,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$1,764,819 (HIEE)
City of Norfolk
The ASPIRE project consists of demolition and new construction of 85 apartment units in downtown Norfolk to serve families with area median incomes (AMI) between 40% and 80%. The project will accept project-based vouchers for 21 units and will have six permanent supportive housing units.
Southwood Apartments A | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$1,600,000 (HIEE)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$900,000 (VHTF)
Albemarle County
Southwood Apartments A will be the new construction of 70 rental units in Albemarle County. These one-two-and-three-bedroom units will be available for households earning between 30% and 60% AMI. Eight units will have project-based vouchers and six units will be designated for permanent supportive housing. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.
Choice Neighborhood III-R| Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Choice Neighborhood III-R is a new construction rental project consisting of four buildings for a total of 71 units located in Newport News.
Choice Neighborhood IV-R | Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Choice Neighborhood IV-R is a new construction rental development with 84 apartments located in Newport News.
Arna Marbella | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$700,000 (VHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
Arlington County
Arna Marbella is the renovation of 163 rental units between two properties, Marbella Apartments and Arna Valley View, in Arlington County. The project will include onsite bilingual resident services and free Wi-Fi in each unit.
Premier Circle | Virginia Supportive Housing
$900,000 (HOME)
$900,000 (NHTF)
$714,909 (HIEE)
Albemarle County
Premier Circle is the new construction of 80 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless and low-income adults from the Charlottesville region. Each studio unit will be approximately 350 square feet and contain a kitchen and full bathroom. Resident amenities include phones, computer rooms, a fitness room, laundry facilities, and free Wi-Fi. The building will contain staff offices for on-site supportive services and property management, a front desk staffed 16 hours per day, and a night-monitor unit.
Middlebrook Trace | Taft-Mills Group
$900,000 (VHTF)
$899,530 (NHTF)
$697,470 (HIEE)
City of Staunton
Middlebrook Trace is the new construction of 82 rental units in Staunton. Eight units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing, and 15 units will accept project-based vouchers. The project will include two- and three-bedroom units. The project will include services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
CRHA South First Phase Two | Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$400,000 (NHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Charlottesville
South First Phase Two is a new construction project of 113 rental units in Charlottesville. The project includes one-, two-, three- four-, and five-bedroom apartments across 21 buildings. Fifty-eight of the units will have either a Section 8 or Section 9 subsidy. The project will include a program, in partnership with the Charlottesville Office of Economic Opportunity and Piedmont Virginia Community College, to provide job training. The development also includes substantial indoor community resource space, outdoor amenity spaces, access to trails, and recreational space along Pollack’s Branch.
Arbors at Birchwood | Marlyn Development Corporation
$100,000 (VHTF)
$2,000,000 (HIEE)
City of Virginia Beach
Arbors at Birchwood is a new construction rental unit development for elderly persons 62 and older on 4.92 acres in Virginia Beach. This project will consist of 150 units designed to meet the accessibility needs of residents.
Fairfax Hall | South River Development Corporation
$350,000 (VHTF)
$350,000 (NHTF)
$1,300,000 (HIEE)
City of Waynesboro
Fairfax Hall is an existing project serving primarily senior households in a historic structure in the former Brandon Hotel. This project proposes to retrofit the existing 54 apartments to meet physical accessibility requirements and promote universal access. This project aims to improve energy and operating efficiency by replacing outmoded systems, adding insulation, and minimizing water waste. The project has 12 project-based vouchers through Waynesboro Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Southwood Apartments B | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$900,000 (VHTF)
$1,075,000 (HIEE)
Albemarle County
Southwood Apartments B is new construction of 51 rental units in Albemarle County. All units will be available for households at or below 60% AMI, with four designated permanent supportive housing units. Piedmont Housing is working with a partner to include an onsite Head Start program for residents.
Watermark Gardens | Surber Development and Consulting LLC
$600,925 (VHTF)
$600,925 (NHTF)
$638,150 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Watermark Gardens is the new construction of 80 rental units in Chesterfield. The project will provide services to tenants with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and the project will accept project-based vouchers.
Horner | Better Housing Coalition
$900,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (HOME)
Chesterfield County
Horner is the new construction of a 49-unit apartment building in Chesterfield County, comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments serving families with incomes up to 60% AMI. This development is designed to be pedestrian-friendly with well-lit sidewalks, a walking trail, and both active and passive recreation sites. Residents will have access to a fitness room and a community room, which will be programmed with financial literacy classes.
The Villas on Main | Cumberland Plateau Redevelopment and Housing Authority
$450,000 (HOME)
$450,000 (VHTF)
$450,000 (NHTF)
$347, 550 (HIEE)
Russell County
The Villas on Main is a new construction independent residential facility project consisting of 21 units across 10 buildings located in Lebanon. All 21 units will meet Universal Design Standard and include patios and front gardens for the residents. The Villas on Main will serve low-income seniors and disabled persons. The Villas on Main will partner with local service providers to bring supportive services and partner with local agencies to provide transportation for residents.
Townhomes at Liberty Place | Cantebury Enterprises
$700,000 (VHTF)
$900,000 (HOME)
City of Richmond
The Townhomes at Liberty Place are the new construction of 39 rental townhomes in Richmond. The townhomes will consist of a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and for families with incomes between 40-60% AMI. All units will meet Universal Design standards.
Colbrook | Better Housing Coalition
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (HOME)
Chesterfield County
Colbrook is the adaptive reuse of the historic Colbrook Motel to provide 47 affordable apartments in Chesterfield County. There will be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Five units will be set aside for Chesterfield Community Service Board (CSB) clients who will receive rental assistance through the CSB. This project will include a standalone building to provide community space and a museum to honor the motel’s previous appearance in the “Green Book,” a travel guide for African Americans during segregation.
Brinshore Block 17 | Brinshore Development, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
City of Norfolk
Block 17 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 68 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market-rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30-60% AMI. The units will come with free Wi-Fi and residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.
Brinshore Block 18 | Brinshore Development, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
City of Norfolk
Block 18 Apartments is part of a HUD Choice Neighborhood Initiative and will consist of 72 newly constructed rental units in Norfolk. These units will be a mix of market-rate units and units dedicated for families earning between 30%-60% AMI. Block 18 Apartment residents will have access to Crestar Health, a nearby Mental Health Clinic, at no cost.
Spring Creek, Coleman, and Cleveland | Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity
$700,000 (HOME)
$700,000 (VHTF)
Louisa County and City of Charlottesville
Spring Creek, Coleman and Cleveland is a new construction home-buyer project consisting of eight units among three sites. Spring Creek is located in Louisa County, and Coleman Court/Cleveland Avenue is located in the city of Charlottesville. Spring Creek consists of four single-family, four-bedroom homes sitting on .25 acre lots. Coleman Court and Cleveland will consist of two duplex units located within established neighborhoods in Charlottesville. All eight homebuyer units will incorporate Universal Design concepts.
Bellwood Crossing | Hill Tide Investments
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (NHTF)
Chesterfield County
Bellwood Crossing is a new construction rental property, and this development will consist of 102 units with one- and two-bedroom options. Of the total units, 15 will be allocated for veterans, and up to 10 units will be available for lease through the Chesterfield County Community Services Board. All units will prioritize persons on the public housing waiting list and/or Section 8 of the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Ashlake Trails | Mark-Dana Corporation
$700,000 (VHTF)
$700,000 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Ashlake Trails is a low-rise new construction rental development for seniors (55+) comprised of 67 units. The project will consist of 36 one-bedroom units and 31 two-bedroom units. Each unit will be provided free individual Wi-Fi access.
Saint Elizabeth Apartments | Commonwealth Catholic Charities
$800,000 (VHTF)
$500,000 (NHTF)
City of Richmond
Saint Elizabeth Apartments is the new construction of 56 apartments comprised of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units across15 buildings. The apartments would serve families with incomes between 30% and 60% AMI, and would have a community building, playground, and on-site rental office. Six units will be reserved for individuals living with HIV/AIDS that receive HOPWA tenant-based vouchers as well as financial counseling and case management.
Winchester Forest 4 | Better Housing Coalition
$350,000 (VHTF)
$915,000 (HIEE)
Chesterfield County
Winchester Forest 4 is the new construction of 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom rental apartments in North Chesterfield County. Winchester Forest 4 is an expansion of Winchester Greens and Market Square. Site-based services will be provided to improve residents’ academic, health and economic outcomes.
Grande Oak III | Surber Development
$375,062 (VHTF)
$375,062 (NHTF)
$499,875 (HIEE)
City of Williamsburg and York County
Grande Oak III is the new construction of 49 rental units in York County. The project has two-bedroom apartments, all of which will fit Universal Design standards and be actively marketed towards people with disabilities.
Wellesley | Community Housing Partners
$900,000 (VHTF)
$285,000 (HIEE)
City of Newport News
Wellesley is the substantial renovation of an existing three-story, 40-unit building in Newport News. All units will serve residents over the age of 55, with an income at or below 50% AMI. All units will be occupied by households receiving project-based Section 8 vouchers. The proposed acquisition and rehabilitation will include but is not limited to new flooring, roofing, windows, mechanical systems, appliances, cabinetry, kitchen, and bathroom fixtures.
Cross Creek Rehab | Community Housing Partners
$600,000 (VHTF)
$546,000 (HIEE)
City of Portsmouth
Cross Creek Rehab is an existing affordable multifamily development in the city of Portsmouth comprised of 78 two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments, which will serve families with incomes between 40-80% AMI. Seven units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing and eight for project-based vouchers. This project proposes new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, appliances and fixtures and increased accessibility for eight units.
HRHA Lineweaver Annex Renovation | Harrisonburg Housing and Redevelopment Authority
$900,000 (VHTF)
$230,000 (HIEE)
City of Harrisonburg
The Lineweaver Annex is an extensive rehabilitation rental project located in downtown Harrisonburg. This rehabilitation consists of 60 one-bedroom units designated for the elderly and persons with disabilities, and 20 of the 60 units will be reserved for permanent supportive housing.
Grayson Manor | Community Housing Partners
$900,000 (VHTF)
$161,180 (HIEE)
Grayson County
Grayson Manor is an existing 32-unit affordable senior development with one-bedroom, garden-style units. This project will acquire and renovate Grayson Manor, with rehabilitation to include new flooring, windows, mechanical systems, fixtures and appliances. In addition, five units will be made more accessible. The units will serve seniors with income at or below 60% AMI.
Leggett Building Apartments | Taylor Hollow Construction
$700,000 (HOME)
$239,700 (HIEE)
City of Radford
The Leggett Building Apartments will convert the former Leggett Building in Radford into 11 mixed-income rental units. Seven of the units will be for households earning up to and between 50% and 60% AMI, and four will be market rate. The project will include free broadband access for tenants and is located in downtown Radford.
Mt. Sterling Nine | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$900,000 (VHTF)
Loudoun County
Mt. Sterling Nine is the new construction of 48 rental units for seniors in Loudoun County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in the unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and the remaining 43 will be available for seniors at 50% AMI.
Oak Terrace | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Suffolk
Oak Terrace is the new construction of 120 two- and three-bedroom apartments across five three-story buildings in Suffolk. The buildings will be built to EarthCraft standards and include a playground, picnic shelter, a community building with laundry facilities, a computer room, and an exercise room. Twelve units will comply with ADA requirements, with three units equipped to serve individuals with sensory impairments. Commonwealth Catholic Charities will provide financial coaching, education, and employment services to tenants.
Goose Creek Crossing | Hill Tide Housing Investments, LLC
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Staunton
Goose Creek Crossing is the new construction of 116 units of two- and three-bedroom rental apartments across a 6.6 acre site in Staunton. The site will include a community building with an exercise room, computer room, laundry facilities, and management and maintenance offices. A playground and picnic shelter for resident use will also be onsite. The development will be served by Commonwealth Catholic Charities to provide resident services such as homeownership, financial counseling and employment services.
Expanding Affordable Housing 2020-2021 | Richmond Habitat for Humanity
$700,000 (VHTF)
City of Richmond
Expanding Affordable Housing is the new construction of eight affordable homes. The scattered-site homes will be available for purchase by families earning up to between 40% and 80% AMI. All homes will be built to EarthCraft and Energy Star standards and four will be built to meet Universal Design standards.
Mecklenburg Manor | NFP Affordable Housing Corporation
$700,000 (VHTF)
Mecklenburg County
Mecklenburg Manor is an extensive rehabilitation of an existing Section 8 and family complex. This rehabilitation will consist of eight buildings for a total of 51 units. This project will continue to prioritize Section-8 applicants, located in South Hill. Upon completion, the project will be Enterprise Green Communities certified.
Sweetbriar II Apartments 2021 | People Inc. Housing Group
$517,000 (HIEE)
Washington County
Sweetbriar II Apartments is a new construction rental development located in Abingdon. This development will consist of 22 units in 11 duplex-style buildings and comprised of two- and three-bedroom garden-style townhome units. Five of the garden-style units will be fully accessible, and six will include Universal Design features. The accessible units will be subsidized with project-based Mainstream Vouchers with prioritization of low-income households with disabilities.
Covenant Heights VII | Hope Community Builders
$500,000 (HOME)
Rockingham County
Covenant Heights will consist of eight new construction homebuyer units in two buildings located in Rockingham County. These units will be used to help low-income and first-time homebuyers.
Cool Lane Apartments | Virginia Supportive Housing
$466,872 (HIEE)
Henrico County
Cool Lane Apartments is the adaptive re-use of a vacant building located in Henrico County. The project will renovate the former assisted living facility into permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income individuals. The existing structure will be redesigned and adapted to create 86 units for homeless and low-income individuals earning 50% or less AMI from Henrico County and the city of Richmond.
Fifeville Rehab | Piedmont Housing Alliance
$300,000 (VHTF)
$32,500 (HIEE)
City of Charlottesville
Fifeville Rehab is the rehabilitation of five vacant units across three buildings in Charlottesville for the sale to households at or below 50% AMI. Improvements to the properties include the addition of solar panels, the modernization of kitchens and upgrades to promote energy-efficiency and home health.
712-714 High Street | Southside Community Housing and Development Corporation
$300,000 (HOME)
City of Petersburg
High Street is the new construction of 12 rental units in Petersburg. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments will be targeted for households earning up to and between 30% and 80% AMI. This project will contribute two permanent supportive units to the region. Two of the units will be accessible for physically impaired persons. This project will accompany the 714 High Street project already funded by ASNH, bringing 22 total units, 12 of which are permanent supportive housing.
Holly Court | Community Housing Partners
$231,220 (HIEE)
Lancaster County
Holly Court is the substantial rehabilitation of 40 one-bedroom senior apartments across three one-story buildings in Kilmarnock. All units will meet Universal Design standards, and five units will have an additional design for accessibility under Section 504. Two units will be designed to serve residents who have hearing or visual impairments. Improvements include a new roof, gutters, downspouts, replacement of cabinets, countertops, appliances, lighting and bath fixtures, installation of low-flow faucets, showerheads, toilets, and the replacement of the existing HVAC and water heater systems.
Mt. Sterling Four | Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing
$200,000 (VHTF)
Loudoun County
Mt. Sterling Four is the new construction of 50 rental units for seniors in Loudon County. The project will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Residents will have access to free Wi-Fi in unit and communal spaces, as well as access to community amenities, such as a business center and a fitness and wellness suite. Five units will be available for seniors at 30% AMI and five units will be available for seniors at 50% AMI, with the remaining 40 available for seniors at 60% AMI. Mt. Sterling Nine will be co-located with Mt. Sterling Nine.
Armstrong Renaissance | Better Housing Coalition
$200,000 (VHTF)
City of Richmond
Armstrong Renaissance is a new construction project of 36 homes for purchase in Richmond. Twenty-eight of the units will be at market rate, and eight will be for homebuyers at or below 80% AMI. The project provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to eligible homebuyers. The development is next to a new supermarket, a community college, and a library.
State News
Attorney General Herring holds three gas stations accountable for price gouging
RICHMOND (January 13, 2022) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring is holding three gas stations accountable for alleged price gouging of gasoline during the Colonial Pipeline emergency in the spring of 2021. Attorney General Herring has reached settlements with Arlington-based George Mason, LLC d/b/a Liberty Gas & Ahmed’s George Mason Auto Service (George Mason Liberty Gas), Lake-Ridge-based Shriji Maharaj, LLC d/b/a Exxon at the Glen (Exxon at the Glen), and Shivoham Inc. d/b/a Gaskins Road Mobil (Gaskins Road Mobil) for alleged violations of the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act relating to allegations that the gas stations charged unconscionable prices on gasoline, a necessary good, after a state of emergency was declared on May 11, 2021 in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies motor fuels and other petroleum-based products to a large portion of the east coast.
Attorney General Herring has also taken other enforcement actions regarding price gouging following the Colonial Pipeline emergency. Additionally, he has taken enforcement actions against price gouging relating to the state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s unfortunate that there are bad actors out there who will take advantage of their fellow Virginians during times of crisis or emergency just to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Herring. “I am proud of the work my Consumer Protection Section has done to monitor and investigate price gouging complaints, sending a strong message to businesses that price gouging will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth. Virginians should never have to worry about paying exorbitant prices for necessary goods during an emergency when they’re just trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”
George Mason Liberty Gas
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, on May 15, 16, and 17, 2021, George Mason Liberty Gas significantly raised the prices of regular unleaded and premium gasoline. On those days, the gas station charged average prices of $3.80 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline and $4.300 for premium fuel, which represented, respectively, 30.36% and 20.15% increases over what the gas station was charging during the ten days immediately preceding the declaration of the state of emergency. Because those prices are averages, the Attorney General alleged that they may have climbed even higher during that period. A violation of Virginia’s price gouging law is also a violation of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act.
Under the terms of the settlement, George Mason Liberty Gas agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also has disgorged more than $4,530.02 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased regular or premium gasoline from George Mason Liberty Gas on May 15, 16, or 17 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Arlington County Circuit Court.
Exxon at the Glen
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that, on May 12, 2021, Exxon at the Glen raised the prices of premium gasoline to $4.599, which represented a 34.1% increase over what it was charging during the ten days immediately preceding the state of emergency.
Under the terms of the settlement, Exxon at the Glen agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,000 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also has disgorged more than $999.74 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased premium gasoline from Exxon at the Glen on May 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Prince William County Circuit Court.
Gaskins Road Mobil
Attorney General Herring’s Complaint alleges that on May 11 and 12, 2021, Gaskins Road Mobil raised the prices of all three grades of its gasoline to $3.799 for regular unleaded, $4.199 for midgrade gasoline, and $4.699 for premium gasoline. The increases to those price levels represented 37.6%, 31.2%, and 30.6% increases for regular unleaded, mid-grade gasoline, and premium gasoline, respectively.
Under the terms of the settlement, Gaskins Road Mobil agrees to be enjoined from engaging in further violations of Virginia’s price gouging law and the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. The business also has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, and also will be disgorging more than $3,722.59 in excess profits made from the offending sales, which can be used for consumer restitution. Consumers who purchased gasoline from Gaskins Road Mobil on May 11 or 12 should file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section to be considered for reimbursement of excess charges they paid.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Henrico County Circuit Court.
Attorney General Herring’s Anti-Price Gouging Work
During Governor Northam’s state of emergency that was issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office received more than 500 complaints and e-mails alleging possible price gouging activity and sent more than 150 investigative letters to businesses. Investigation of these complaints largely revealed that many price increases occurred further up the supply chain with manufacturers or distributors that were beyond the reach of the state’s price gouging laws, and this prompted Attorney General Herring to successfully seek amendments to the state’s price gouging law during the 2020 General Assembly special session.
Additionally, in April 2020, Attorney General Herring led a national effort to address price gouging in the PPE supply chain, urging 3M as one of the largest manufacturers of PPE, particularly masks, to do more to address price gouging within its supply and distribution chains that were causing hospitals and healthcare providers to pay exorbitant prices for PPE.
If a Virginia consumer suspects they are a victim of price gouging, they can call the Consumer Protection Hotline or download a complaint form from the Attorney General’s website and submit it in-person, by mail, or by fax. Consumers are encouraged to keep any relevant documentation and submit copies with their complaints. If consumers believe they are a victim of price gouging specific to motor fuel they should file complaints with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Consumers can contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section for information or file a complaint:
o By phone: (800) 552-9963
o By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
o Online Contact Form/Online Complaint Form
