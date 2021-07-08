State News
AG Herring reaches resolution with Purdue Pharma and Slacker Family regarding opioid crisis
RICHMOND (July 8, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million as its share of the agreement, what is believed to be the largest single investment in opioid treatment and recovery in the Commonwealth’s history.
The resolution of the lawsuit by Attorney General Herring, which was filed in bankruptcy court on Wednesday night and is subject to approval, requires unprecedented disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in the opioid crisis. It requires Purdue and the Sacklers to make public more than 30 million documents, including attorney-client privileged communications, about the original FDA approval of OxyContin and tactics to promote opioids. It also requires the Sacklers to make one of the largest payments that individuals have paid to resolve a law enforcement action in U.S. history.
“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Herring. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.
“It was incredibly important to me that this settlement includes a disclosure agreement so that Virginians could see for themselves the millions of documents that show the lies and deceit that Purdue and the Sacklers used for decades to sell billions of pills.
“Families and communities across the Commonwealth and around the country continue to be impacted by the opioid crisis, and I will not stop fighting for them. I will not let up in going after the pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who created and prolonged the opioid epidemic and chose, again and again, to put profits over human lives.”
Under the terms of the resolution, Purdue will turn over for public disclosure the evidence from lawsuits and investigations of Purdue over the past 20 years, including deposition transcripts, deposition videos, and 13 million documents. Purdue will also be required to turn over more than 20 million additional documents, including every non-privileged email at Purdue that was sent or received by every member of the Sackler family who sat on the Board or worked at the company. Lastly, Purdue will waive its attorney-client privilege to reveal confidential communications with its lawyers about tactics for pushing opioids, FDA approval of OxyContin, “pill mill” doctors and pharmacies diverting drugs, and about the billions of dollars Purdue paid out to the Sacklers.
The Sacklers will pay $4.325 billion over the next nine years, with Virginia expected to receive at least $80 million, a majority of which will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority. Thousands of individual victims of Purdue’s misconduct will also receive compensation as part of the bankruptcy process.
Under the terms of the plan, the Sacklers will be permanently banned from the opioid business, and Purdue will be sold or wound down by the end of 2024.
The resolution also requires the Sacklers to relinquish control of family foundations holding $175 million in assets to the trustees of a foundation dedicated to abating the opioid crisis. Further, the Sackler family will be prohibited from requesting or permitting any new naming rights in connection with charitable or similar donations or organizations for the next nine years.
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. In addition to filing suit against Purdue Pharma and the Sackler Family, Attorney General Herring has also filed suit against and Teva/Cephalon for the role that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. In February, he secured a settlement with McKinsey & Company for its role working for opioid companies, helping companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
During the most recent General Assembly Session, Attorney General Herring was successful in passing legislation that directs funds secured through his ongoing lawsuits against drug manufacturers and distributors toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually address the opioid crisis.
Local News
Independence Day holiday traffic crashes claim ten lives in Virginia
Virginia is experiencing a disturbing trend on its roadways – increased traffic crash fatalities – with the state on pace to have another unfortunate increase in 2021. Preliminary reports indicate 10 individuals died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways during the July 4 holiday statistical counting period that began at 12:01 a.m. July 2, 2021 and concluded at midnight July 5, 2021. Four of the crashes involved motorcycles and a fifth was an all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Since Jan. 1, 2021 through July 7, 2021, preliminary reports indicate 399 lives have been lost to traffic crashes in Virginia, compared to 395 during the same time period in 2020.
The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Campbell, Chesterfield, Essex, Fairfax, Mecklenburg, Patrick and Stafford and the City of Newport News. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the counties of Botetourt, Essex, Fairfax and Stafford. The Patrick County crash involved the ATV.
“Virginia State Police substantially increased our presence on Virginia roadways this past weekend, and yet, we still have people flaunting the safety of others on the road by driving at excessive speeds and under the influence,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “We are at the height of the summer travel season, which is why we need every Virginian committed to being a safe, responsible driver. Please put as much attention into driving, buckling up and complying with speed limits as you do with planning your summer getaway. You and Virginia’s safety depend on it.”
During the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort’s (C.A.R.E.) four-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 61 drunk drivers. In addition, state troopers cited 4,025 speeders and 1,434 reckless drivers, and issued 510 citations to individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up. During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 669 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,550 disabled/stranded motorists. Operation C.A.R.E. is a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt.
Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.
For more information on traffic safety and how to keep Virginia “Moving Toward Zero Roadway Deaths,” go to www.tzdva.org.
State News
Virginia State Police welcomes new executive team member
Virginia State Police Superintendent, Colonel Gary T. Settle, has promoted a Henrico County native to the position of Deputy Director of the Department’s Bureau of Field Operations (BFO). The newly-appointed Major Ronald C. Maxey Jr. replaces retiring Major Steven L. Chumley on the executive staff. Chumley has served as the BFO Deputy Director since his appointment on June 25, 2018 and has served with Virginia State Police for 35 years.
Prior to his June 10, 2021, appointment, Maxey was commander of the Safety Division where he oversaw the Motor Vehicle Inspection Program, Motor Carrier Safety Unit and Intradepartmental Safety Program. He served with the Governor’s Initiative Against Narcotics Trafficking (GIANT) and was a member of the Virginia State Police Special Olympics Committee. He is a member of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Law-enforcement Advisory Committee and will continue to serve on several Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) committees. He will also continue to serve as the VSP legislative liaison to the General Assembly House and Senate transportation committees.
Maxey started his career with Virginia State Police in 1993 after graduating from the Academy with the 90th Basic Session. His first assignment as Trooper was with the Richmond Division’s Area 8 Office in Henrico County, and he later moved to the Area 4 Office in Mineral. While in the Mineral Office, he was promoted to Sergeant where he had the privilege to supervise and mentor other Troopers and serve as squad leader for the Tactical Field Force. In 2008, he was promoted to First Sergeant in the Fairfax Division, leading the Springfield Area 48 Office. He also served as the Fairfax Division Tactical Field Force Platoon Sergeant. Maxey then transitioned to the Safety Division as Motor Carrier Safety First Sergeant, where he oversaw seven field offices and served on various regulatory committees. In 2010, Maxey was promoted to Lieutenant with the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Division, where he was responsible for the Central Criminal Records Exchange (CCRE) and the Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry. He then transitioned back to the Safety Division as Lieutenant for Motor Carrier Safety. He coordinated all North American Standard Road Inspection training courses for state and local law enforcement. In 2016, he continued his service with the Safety Division as Captain and Safety Officer.
Maxey has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Old Dominion University and is a graduate of the National Criminal Justice Command College at the University of Virginia (UVA). He is also a second-generation Trooper, as his father graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy’s 45th Basic Session.
With Maxey’s promotion, Lieutenant Sean L. Stewart was promoted into the position of Captain and Safety Division Commander. Stewart began his career with the state police in 1994 after graduation from the Academy with the 91st Basic Session. Stewart has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and a Master’s Degree from George Mason University. He is also a graduate of the National Criminal Command College at UVA. Prior to his promotion, Stewart led the Safety Division’s Inspection Section as the Lieutenant and Assistant Safety Officer.
State News
Herring files amicus brief in case of New York business suing to refuse to offer wedding photography services to LGBTQ+ couples
On July 2, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in support of the constitutionality of New York’s anti-discrimination law. In March, Attorney General Herring successfully defended the Virginia Values Act, the Commonwealth’s historic anti-discrimination law, in court against similar attacks.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues filed the amicus brief with the United States District Court for the Western District of New York in the case of Emilee Carpenter, LLC v. James. The case was brought by a photography business refusing to offer its services to same-sex couples. Specifically, the plaintiffs, Emilee Carpenter and her business Emilee Carpenter, LLC, are seeking to post an online notice stating that their services are not for LGBTQ+ couples. Plaintiffs claim New York’s anti-discrimination law violates their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and exercise of religion. This brief supports New York’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and its opposition to the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction.
“Every single American should be able to live in their communities without fear of discrimination, regardless of whom they love, what they look like, where they’re from, or how they worship,” said Attorney General Herring. “I successfully defended a similar law in Virginia, and I am proud to stand with my colleagues in defending New York’s anti-discrimination law against these narrow-minded attacks. We are living in the 21st century, and our goal must always be to create an open and welcoming community for all.”
In the brief, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that states across the country have enacted laws to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in places of public accommodations to prevent severe economic, personal, and social harm. Discrimination by places of public accommodation “denies equal access to important goods and services and, by segregating the marker, has a well-established ‘substantial and harmful effect’ on the economy.”
According to the brief, a majority of Americans – 189 million – now live in communities that expressly prohibit places of public accommodation from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. Twenty-two states, including Virginia, and the District of Columbia have such laws. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues further argue that prejudice “on account of sexual orientation ‘has severely limited or actually prevented access to employment, housing and other necessities of life, leading to deprivation and suffering’ and fostered a general climate of hostility and distrust, leading in some instances to physical violence.” The brief points out the Supreme Court has long held that discrimination in public accommodations is a “unique evil.”
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues argue that the First Amendment does not allow a business to exclude customers in violation of anti-discrimination laws. It also does not protect the speech in advertisements that give notice that places of public accommodations will refuse service on the basis of a protected characteristic.
Finally, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues call on the Court to follow the Supreme Court’s instruction to ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals are not subjected to “indignities when they seek goods and services in an open market.”
Joining Attorney General Herring in filing today’s amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Meet the Candidates
Glenn Youngkin unveils plan to restore Academic Standard of Excellence in Virginia Schools
On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, political outsider, successful business leader, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks outlining the first part of his comprehensive education plan.
“This campaign is about making Virginia the best state, the best place to live and work and raise a family, and there is nothing more critical to Virginia’s future than education. Education has the power to lift people up, to lift people out, to provide opportunities that they can only dream about, to realize the most vivid dreams. It gives every child a chance – every child – and when I’m governor, we will all be about giving every child a chance, to learn, to grow, to succeed, to believe. That’s what Virginia is all about,” said Youngkin.
Detailing the first part of his education plan, Youngkin said, “We must have the courage to set high standards. We must have the courage to invest in our students, in our teachers, in our facilities, and then we must demand results from our schools. As part of the first phase of my plan to restore excellence in Virginia schools, we’re going to raise standards. We’re going to absolutely create transparency, and we’re going to demand school accountability, and we are going to raise our sights on student achievement because student success should not merely be a talking point in Richmond. It is the pathway to unlimited success, and every Virginia child should be on that pathway.”
“On day one, I will sign an executive order returning Virginia’s schools to pre-McAuliffe standards. No longer will Virginia race to the bottom when it comes to expectations. We are setting high standards. Second, I will direct the Virginia Department of Education to protect advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas. We all know that our students need proficiency in subjects like math, to be fluent in the economy of the future. Third, we will refocus on the fundamentals of reading, writing, and math.”
“I’m tired of politicians lowering standards, lowering standards and yet calling it a success, setting our sights on the lowest common denominator instead of the highest hopes of our children. So here’s a simple fact: when he was governor, Terry McAuliffe and his political appointees lowered standards, and he dragged our children’s performance down with those diminished expectations.”
“I have a vision for the children of Virginia, that they would not just survive, but they would thrive in Virginia’s classrooms, that they would be challenged to reach their full potential, that they would have a rigorous curriculum that would prepare them for the workplace of the future, for the college opportunity of the future, and that all of our children will see their dream opportunity here in Virginia.”
The first part of Youngkin’s education plan will focus on Schools, Students, and Studies, and identifies key actions that can be taken to restore excellence in Virginia’s schools, including:
SCHOOLS
o Restore the standards by which our schools are measured to actual standards of excellence.
o Improve school measurement metrics so we can all see how our schools are doing and where help is most needed.
o Increase the number of Academic-Year governor’s Schools, like the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, with a variety of subject areas.
o Ensure schools are never again closed unnecessarily for extended periods of time.
STUDENTS
o Ensure all children can read, write, and understand math by third grade.
o Equip our students to be the top-performing students in the country.
o Ensure students with disabilities receive all the services, support, and procedural protections they are entitled to – and listen to parents and students.
o Put the power back in the hands of parents by providing them with the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.
STUDIES
o Offer more advanced math opportunities instead of holding students back from achievement.
o Direct the Department of Education to preserve advanced math classes and the use of advanced diplomas.
o Teach kids how to think, not what to think. Encourage critical thinking instead of Critical Race Theory.
o Remove politics from the classroom and teach all U.S. history — the good and the bad.
Local News
More than 750,000 Virginia adults gain new Medicaid Dental Benefit
Governor Ralph Northam announced on July 1, 2021, that more than 750,000 adult Medicaid members will have access to comprehensive dental services under a benefit that begins July 1, 2021. The Governor celebrated the launch of the new adult dental benefit during an event at the Capital Area Health Network’s Vernon J. Harris Medical and Dental Center in Richmond.
“Oral health is an integral part of overall health, well-being, and quality of life,” said Governor Northam. “This historic expansion of services will ensure that adult Medicaid members across our Commonwealth have access to the quality dental care they deserve. I am proud of the bipartisan support and strong collaboration we have received from dentists and health care advocates that helped us reach this significant milestone.”
Adult members currently eligible for full Medicaid benefits will have more services and provider choices under the initiative approved in the new state budget. The new benefit covers up to three regular cleanings annually as well as preventive care, X-rays, fillings, dentures, oral surgeries, and other oral health services.
“With this new benefit, Virginians will have access to true wellness,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey, MD, MHCM. “I am grateful to the dental community, the General Assembly, and the Department for Medical Assistance Services for all of their work to make this happen. Together, we can make Virginia the healthiest state in the country.”
The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) and DentaQuest, the state’s Medicaid dental benefits administrator, is working closely with dental providers to encourage participation in the initiative. Providers wishing to serve Medicaid members can call 1-888-912-3456 or visit the Dentaquest website for information on credentialing and enrolling in the Medicaid provider network.
“When we expanded Medicaid eligibility in 2019, our new members identified dental services as a top need,” said DMAS Director Karen Kimsey. “With more than 562,000 new members as a result of Medicaid expansion, we appreciate the support of Virginia dentists in helping us meet the tremendous need we know exists in our Commonwealth for oral health care.”
Research indicates that poor oral health is linked to high blood pressure, as well as pregnancy and birth complications.
Medicaid members can contact a DentaQuest representative at 1-888-912-3456 to find a dentist and learn more about the new dental benefit. Children and pregnant individuals enrolled in Medicaid, Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS), and FAMIS MOMS are already eligible to receive dental care.
State News
Attorney General Herring celebrates new law making Veterans and Active Duty servicemembers a protected class
A bill that adds “military status” to the list of protected classes and amends several of Virginia’s anti-discrimination statutes has been signed into law, and Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s Office of Civil Rights will now be able to enforce these anti-discrimination protections. “Military status” covers active-duty servicemembers, veterans, and the dependents of both. Attorney General Herring’s team worked with Delegate Kathy Tran (HB2161) and Senator John Bell (SB 1410) to help get this legislation passed during the most recent legislative session. Attorney General Herring joined Governor Northam and the patrons of the bill on June 30, 2021, in Richmond for the bill signing.
“Virginia veterans and servicemembers have dedicated their lives to keeping their country safe, and the last thing they should ever have to worry about is being discriminated against because of their sacrifice,” said Attorney General Herring. “The Commonwealth is home to one of the largest military and veteran populations in the country and must do all we can to support them, including protecting them from discrimination. I am incredibly proud of the work my team and I have done to protect Virginians’ rights, and, with these new tools, we now have the ability to hold those who discriminate against veterans and servicemembers accountable. I want to thank both Delegate Tran and Senator Bell for their partnership in helping to get these important anti-discrimination protections passed.”
This legislation adds “military status” to the list of protected classes in the Virginia Code and amends several anti-discrimination statutes including the Virginia Human Rights Act, the Virginia Fair Housing Law, Virginia Personnel Act, local human rights commissions, Manufactured Home Lot Rental Act, and the Virginia Residential Landlord-Tenant Act.
“Today, we are taking important steps to ensure veterans, service members, military spouses, and their dependents are protected from discrimination when looking for employment, housing, or in public accommodations,” said Delegate Kathy Tran. “I’m proud to have worked with Attorney General Herring and his team, Senator Bell, and many supporters to fight the injustice of discrimination against those who have sacrificed so much for our country. This is historic progress in our work to make the 42nd District and Virginia the most welcoming state for military families.”
“It was concerning and disheartening to hear stories of discrimination from veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and their families, especially because they have dedicated their lives to protecting this country,” said Senator John Bell. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated in Virginia, and I’m proud to have worked alongside both Attorney General Herring and Delegate Tran to enact these anti-discrimination protections and include ‘military status’ as a protected class in the Commonwealth.”
Attorney General Herring’s Office of Civil Rights will now play a larger role in protecting Virginia’s servicemembers, veterans, and their dependents from discrimination in areas like housing and employment. The Office of Civil Rights was created to expand, enhance, and centralize his ongoing work to protect Virginians from discrimination and secure and expand the rights of all Virginians.
Some examples of military discrimination are:
• Charging servicemembers a higher security deposit
• Requiring service members to waive federal housing protections covered by the Servicemember Civil Relief Act as a condition of getting a lease
• Denying a job applicant employment because they are a military spouse
• Not allowing servicemembers to have certain military-related equipment at their residence
• Refusing to rent to someone in the reserves because the landlord is worried the tenant will be deployed
• Refusing to provide reasonable accommodations for veterans with PTSD
• Steering a “military wife” to a certain part of town where other military families live
During the 2020 legislative session, the General Assembly passed the Virginia Values Act, historic legislation that enacted comprehensive anti-discrimination protections in the Commonwealth. In March of this year, Attorney General Herring successfully defeated a challenge to the Virginia Values Act against an attack that sought to block the legislation.
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 9
84/66°F
90/70°F