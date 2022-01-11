State News
AG Herring says new Governor cannot pull out of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through executive order
RICHMOND (January 11, 2022) – In an important official opinion issued at the request of Delegates Charniele Herring and Rip Sullivan, Attorney General Mark R. Herring says that “the Governor may not repeal or eliminate, through an executive order or other action, the enacted statutes and regulations pertaining to the Commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and/or a market-based trading program like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or do away with the requirement that electricity producers hold carbon dioxide allowances that equal the amount of their carbon dioxide emissions.” Already, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) has generated more than $220 million to support climate change mitigation projects in Virginia.
“Climate change remains an urgent and ever-growing threat to Virginians, their safety, their health, and their communities. Virginia’s participation in RGGI is crucial to reducing our carbon pollution, while simultaneously investing hundreds of millions of dollars in mitigation and resilience efforts, said Attorney General Herring. “The Virginia Constitution is clear: the Governor does not have the authority to single-handedly repeal or eliminate a law or regulation that has been passed by the General Assembly. It is time we all work together to fight climate change and leave a better, healthier planet for future generations.”
In 2020, Virginia joined RGGI when the General Assembly passed the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, authorizing the Department of Environmental Quality to establish “a carbon dioxide cap and trade program to reduce carbon emissions…[and] authorizes the Director of DEQ ‘to establish, implement, and manage an auction program to sell allowances into a market-based trading program consistent with the [Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative] program and this article.’”
As Attorney General Herring explains in his opinion, according to the separation of powers doctrine, “the Constitution of Virginia does not grant the Governor the power to suspend laws, in fact it requires the opposite that ‘[t]he Governor shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.’” He adds that the Constitution “provides ‘[t]hat all power of suspending laws, or the execution of laws, by any authority, without consent of the representatives of the people, is injurious to their rights, and ought not to be exercised.’” Attorney General Herring also cites one of his previous opinions, explaining that “‘the Governor may not unilaterally direct, by any means, that a validly adopted regulation that has the force of law be suspended or ignored.’”
Attorney General Herring concludes the opinion saying, “it is my opinion that the Governor may not, solely through an executive order or other executive action, repeal or eliminate the regulatory requirement that electric utilities and other electricity producers hold carbon dioxide allowances that equal the amount of their carbon dioxide emissions.”
In July 2021, Attorney General Herring and his team successfully defended Virginia’s participation in RGGI against a legal challenge that sought to terminate the regulations that allow the Commonwealth to operate its CO2 Budget Trading Program.
Attorney General Herring has been a consistent champion for protecting the environment and fighting climate change. He wrote an official opinion in 2017 confirming that the Commonwealth had the authority to regulate carbon pollution. He successfully fought back against the Trump Administration’s attempts to gut America’s efforts to combat climate change, including Trump’s efforts to replace the Clean Power Plan and repeal the Clean Car Plan. He filed suit against the EPA to protect the Chesapeake Bay, and has secured the largest environmental damages settlement in Virginia history.
State News
Governor-elect announces Medical Advisory Team
On January 11, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced his Medical Advisory Team led by Dr. Marty Makary, Nancy Agee, Kathy Gorman, Alan Levine, Dr. Bogdan Neughebaeur, and Anand Shah.
“I am proud to announce a group of experts from the medical and public health community that will be providing updates on the pandemic and advice on how to address its ongoing challenges. I have been receiving briefings about the coronavirus and Omicron variant regularly and we are going to stay on top of this. I recognize the severity of the virus and the significant loss that it has caused. Virginians should rest assured that we are monitoring this variant and doing everything we can to be smart about this. I will enter office ready to reopen Virginia, support our healthcare heroes, and protect the lives and livelihoods of Virginians,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Ready on Day One with Counsel from Renowned Medical Leaders
• Governor-elect Youngkin has been fully briefed by experts from Health and Human Resources led by John Littel, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to stay current on the data, science, and emergency response underway to address the Coronavirus pandemic. He will continue to receive frequent updates from his independent, objective Medical Advisory Team, who are experts from the medical and public health community. Governor-elect Youngkin’s Medical Advisory Team includes:
o Chair: Dr. Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H., Johns Hopkins Medicine
o Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
o Kathy Gorman, M.S.N., R.N., F.A.A.N, Executive Vice President and COO, Children’s National
o Alan Levine, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Ballad Health
o Bogdan Neughebauer, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, CPE, FACP, FIDSA, Sentara Healthcare
o Anand Shah, M.D., M.P.H., former Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at FDA
o Ex-Officio:
Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel
Senator Siobhan Dunnavant
Senator Todd Pillion
Chair, Dr. Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H
Dr. Marty Makary is a surgical oncologist and chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center. He is a clinical lead for the Johns Hopkins Sibley Innovation Hub and serves as Executive Director of Improving Wisely, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation project to lower health care costs in the U.S. by creating measures of appropriateness in health care.
Dr. Makary’s research focuses on the creation and evaluation of new health care innovations. He is the creator of the Surgery Checklist, publishing its first description, and later served on the W.H.O. Safe Surgery Saves Lives committee.
He serves jointly as a professor of surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a professor of health policy & management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Dr. Makary is a graduate of Bucknell, Thomas Jefferson, and Harvard University. He completed his surgical training at Georgetown University and his fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Makary has published over 250 scientific articles on the re-design of health care, medical innovation, and vulnerable populations. Dr. Makary has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine and is Editor-in-Chief of Medpage Today.
He is a Fox News Contributor who shares his expertise on NPR and has written for The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and USA Today and is a frequent medical commentator.
Nancy Agee, President and CEO Carilion Clinic
Nancy Agree is President and CEO of Carilion Clinic, a $2.4 billion not-for-profit health care system headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia; serving over 1 million people in Virginia and West Virginia. Carilion Clinic is organized as a large physician group with more than 1,000 employed physicians, an academic medical center, and 7 hospitals ranging from a large, tertiary/quaternary medical center, Level 1 Trauma Center and teaching hospital to a Children’s Hospital to midsized community hospitals to small rural or critical access hospitals as well as multiple business lines such as Home Health, Imaging Services, Pharmacies, and Urgent Care.
Ms. Agee was the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before becoming CEO. She co-led Carilion’s transformation from a collection of hospitals to a patient-centered, physician-led organization. The reorganization included a public/private partnership with Virginia Tech to create an allopathic medical school and a research institute.
Ms. Agee is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare, immediate past chair of the American Hospital Association (a membership organization representing the nation’s 5000 hospitals). She has been perennially named one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare as well as to the Top 25 Woman in Healthcare. Ms. Agee is a former member of The Board of Commissioners for the Joint Commission (international hospital accreditation organization) and past chair of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Center for Health Innovation.
Ms. Agee was named Virginia Business Person of the year in 2017 by Virginia Business and has been on the list of most influential persons in Virginia for the past nine years. She was also named Virginia Business Magazine’s Virginia 500 – the 2020 Power List.
She is a member of The Wall Street Journal Council of CEOs, Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges, Virginia Business Council, Virginia Business Higher Education Council, and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates. She is a Fellow in the National Association of Corporate Directors.
Ms. Agee received her undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia and her graduate degree from Emory University; and continued postgraduate studies at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University. She received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, from both Roanoke College and Jefferson College of Health Sciences in 2015.
Kathy Gorman, MSN, RN, FAAN, Executive Vice President and COO
Kathleen Chavanu is Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Operating Officer since 2012. Kathy is a nurse leader who has advanced strategic priorities to transform patient safety, quality, clinical care, and operations to improve outcomes for children and families.
Previously Kathy served as the Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), and Assistant Dean of Clinical Practice at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Prior to her tenure at CHOP, Kathy was at Children’s National as Vice President of Quality and Clinical Support Services for over a decade.
Kathy has presented and published extensively on quality, safety, outcomes, and leadership in healthcare. In advancing the national agenda on improving child health through pediatric quality, she has led and participated in committees under the American Hospital Association (AHA), National Quality Forum, The Leapfrog Group, Children’s Hospital Association (CHA), American Board of Pediatrics, Institute of Medicine and others. She currently serves as the Treasurer for the American Academy of Nursing, Chair of the Healthcare Council of National Capital Area, is on the Board of Directors for The DAISY Foundation and the Education Council for CHA, and other advisory boards.
Kathy was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She received the AHA’s Grassroots Champion Award for Washington, DC, in recognition of her advocacy on behalf of patients, hospitals, and communities. She has been recognized as a top woman leader by Becker’s Hospital Review and as a Washington, D.C. “Women Who Mean Business” top leader. Kathy is a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and a Leadership Greater Washington alumni.
Alan Levine, Executive Chairman, President, and CEO Ballad Healthcare
Alan Levine, Chairman, President, and CEO of Ballad Healthcare (SWVA), previously served as Governor Jeb Bush’s Secretary of Healthcare Administration and worked for Gov. Jindal as Secretary of Department of Health and Hospitals. He also served as Gov. Jeb Bush’s Deputy Chief of Staff.
With more than 25 years of hospital operations experience, Mr. Levine has served as chief executive officer of hospitals and health systems ranging from a small rural hospital to one of the largest public systems in America. Prior to his role at Ballad Health, He was the president and chief executive officer of Mountain States Health Alliance. Mr. Levine served on Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal’s cabinet as secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Health and Hospitals and as Governor Jindal’s senior health policy advisor.
Mr. Levine also served as deputy chief of staff and senior health policy advisor to Florida governor Jeb Bush prior to his appointment by Governor Bush to serve as secretary of Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration, an agency responsible for administering a $17 billion budget. In these roles, he oversaw the health care response to 12 major hurricanes making landfall in Florida and Louisiana, managed Louisiana’s response to the H1N1 Influenza Pandemic, led Louisiana’s effort to improve child immunization rates from ranking 48th in the nation to 2nd, successfully advocated the passage of major and historic health care reforms in both states and was recognized for his efforts in combating fraud and abuse in public health care programs.
Mr. Levine currently serves on the board of governors of the State University System of Florida, the governing body of Florida’s 12 state universities.
Recognized by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the 30 Americans likely to have a powerful impact on health care in the next 30 years, and as an up-and-comer in the health care industry, Mr. Levine is widely recognized in the health care industry. Most recently, he was recognized as a Junior Achievement Laureate and named to the Business Hall of Fame in upper East Tennessee.
He received a bachelor’s degree in health sciences, a master’s degree in business administration, and a master’s degree in health sciences from the University of Florida, where he is recognized as a member of the University of Florida Hall of Fame. He is married to his wife, Laura, a nurse, and they have two grown children, both with careers in health care.
Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, CPE, FACP, FIDSA Sentara Healthcare
Dr. Bogdan Neughebauer has served as the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, since February 2021. He attended medical school in his native country of Romania and graduated as valedictorian of his class.
He was an infectious disease specialist with Sentara Medical Group from 2003 through 2021, where he also served as the Chair of Finance and Chair of Board of Directors. He has significant experience as a physician leader including roles such as Medical Director of the Sentara Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, Chair of the Sentara Infection Prevention High-Performance Team, Physician Executive Sponsor of the Sentara ICD 10 Project, and Lead Infectious Disease Physician on Sentara COVID Task Force.
After receiving the title of Certified Physician Executive, Dr. Neughebauer obtained his Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and was elected in the Beta Gamma Sigma society. He has been the recipient of many awards including the Southgate Leigh Physician Excellence Award, Sentara CEO Award, and Top Hampton Roads doctor.
Dr. Anand Shah, M.D., former FDA Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs
Anand Shah, M.D. is a nationally recognized physician leader and health policy expert who most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Dr. Shah’s efforts have focused on bringing new technologies to market, redesigning health care delivery and economic incentives, and expanding competition and consumer choice. At FDA, Dr. Shah led consensus policy development for fit-for-purpose programs including pandemic recovery and preparedness, Advanced Manufacturing, the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, COVID-19 vaccine development, digital health, consumer protection, and decentralized clinical trials. He developed a science and technology incubator designed to harness real-world evidence and artificial intelligence to improve health outcomes. Dr. Shah represented FDA with top-level policymakers of the White House and Cabinet, Governors, and local governments. He regularly briefed bipartisan bicameral Congressional leadership on the formulation of public health policies and programs.
He previously served in two senior leadership roles at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). As Senior Medical Advisor, he was the primary counselor for agency-wide policy related to medical and scientific innovation. Dr. Shah established consensus on several critical policy initiatives including aligning payment and prevention to increase Medicare beneficiaries’ access to novel antimicrobials, expanding patients’ access to cell and gene therapies, and streamlining Medicare access to breakthrough technologies. As the Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), Dr. Shah led the clinical design of novel value-based payment and service delivery models including those for advanced primary care, specialty care, and prescription drugs.
Dr. Shah specializes in the early detection, surveillance, and treatment of prostate cancer. He developed and led a survivorship clinic for the care of patients on cancer clinical trials at the National Institutes of Health. He concurrently earned his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.P.H. in health care management and policy from the Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Shah graduated with honors from Duke University with a degree in economics. He also served as a Canada-U.S. Fulbright Scholar.
State News
Port of Virginia sets new all-time monthly record in December – more than 325K containers handled
NORFOLK, VA –The Port of Virginia® is posting its most productive year on record having processed more than 3.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units in 2021.
“This year presented challenges to world trade beyond what we, and the industry, could have ever imagined,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.
“We kept our focus and delivered a best-in-class performance with solid efficiency, customer service, and a record amount of cargo. It was a truly collaborative effort between our entire team and all of our partners.”
The port closed its year having processed more than 325,000 TEUs in December, making it the most productive month in history; the previous record was 318,000 TEUs processed in November.
Comparatively, Dec. 2021 volumes were ahead of Dec. 2020 volumes by 25 percent or more than 65,000 TEUs.
Edwards attributes the record-setting year to multiple factors: an experienced operations team, constant preparation, ocean carriers shifting services to Virginia to capitalize on efficiency, and the Virginia Model.
“We own and operate the terminals and the Hampton Roads Chassis Pool and this allows for quick decision making that ensures we are doing the right thing for the customer within the capabilities of the operation,” Edwards said. “The users of The Port of Virginia have come to understand the Virginia Model and the role it plays in our success cannot be overstated.”
The year’s success, however, cannot be measured solely in terms of cargo volume, Edwards said. In parallel to the daily effort at the terminals, the port continued its infrastructure investment with both long- and short-term projects aimed at driving efficiency, capturing more cargo, and preparing for the future. Those projects include:
• Dredging: The Thimble Shoal West project is nearing completion and dredge crews are preparing to begin work on Thimble Shoal East. When complete in 2024, the port’s channels will be 55 feet deep and wide enough to accommodate two ULCVs in the channel at once.
• NIT Central Rail Yard: The project’s $80 million budget was approved in Nov. 2021 and work begins this winter. When complete, the Central Rail Yard at Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) will be able to accommodate 610,000 annual container lifts; the current lift capacity is 350,000.
• Equipment: Two new super-post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes will be delivered to NIT in early spring and will be in service by the start of summer.
• Offshore Wind: The port completed its lease of Portsmouth Marine Terminal to companies that will use the terminal as the staging and pre-assembly area for the components needed to develop a large-scale offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach.
“In addition to our volumes we made significant gains on many fronts,” Edwards said. “In roughly two years this port will have the capacity to process more than one million rail lifts annually. Our progress on dredging has us tracking to make Virginia home to the deepest port on the US East Coast by late 2024. We’ve fostered private investment on our terminals that is helping to support an entirely new industry — wind energy — in Virginia. And, we are investing in equipment to ensure that we are ready for the future.”
Edwards also pointed to the port’s expanding role in driving economic investment and job creation. In 2021, the port was instrumental in helping to generate nearly 5,000 new jobs and the development of nearly 7 million square feet of space that had a total investment value of $1.7 billion.
“We are listening to our customers and cargo owners and are always looking for ways to improve how we process ships and move cargo,” Edwards said. “When we do this well, confidence in The Port of Virginia increases. The results are growing volumes and expanding businesses that help drive the state’s economy and job creation throughout Virginia.”
December is the halfway mark in the fiscal year 2022 and thus far the TEU volume is 1.84 million TEUs, an increase of nearly 20 percent; gate volumes are up 25 percent; loaded imports, up 22 percent; and total rail volume is up nearly 23 percent.
Cargo Snapshot CY2021 vs. CY2020
• Total TEUs – 3,522,834 up 25.2%
• Loaded Export TEUs – 1,049,588 up 11.6%
• Loaded Import TEUs – 1,679,528 up 27.5%
• Total Containers – 1,959,750 up 25.9%
• Total Breakbulk Tonnage – 147,686 up 84.4%
• Virginia Inland Port Containers – 31,282 up 9.8%
• Total Rail Containers – 642,755 up 27.9%
• Total Truck Containers – 1,239,324 up 24.9%
• Total Barge Containers – 77,651 up 27.7%
The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs, generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis, and is a significant contributing factor in Virginia being ranked “Best State for Business” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by CNBC.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Health & Human Resources Secretary
RICHMOND, VA – On January 10, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced John Littel as the next Secretary of Health & Human Resources of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods. Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
John Littel, Secretary of Health & Human Resources
John Littel brings 30 years of public policy experience to the administration. John is a graduate of the University of Scranton and of Catholic University, School of Law. He has served as the President of Magellan of Virginia and Chief External Affairs Officer for Magellan Health.
Prior to joining Magellan, he served as Executive Vice President for External Affairs at Amerigroup Corporation, until that company was acquired by Anthem. While there, he launched the National Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. He then served as an Interim Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for Anthem. Previously, he has served at the federal and state government levels, including as the Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources for the Commonwealth of Virginia and as the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. He serves as chair of the Virginia Health Care Foundation and on the board of The Gloucester Institute, a leadership initiative for young African-Americans.
In 2012, he was appointed to the Board of Visitors of the College of William & Mary and has served as rector and chair of the Executive Committee since 2018. John previously served on the boards of the Family and Children’s Trust Fund, Virginia’s family violence prevention agency, and ForKids, a program for homeless families in Hampton Roads. A former rower, John is active as a licensed referee for US Rowing. He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife Marianne and three adult children.
State News
AG Herring announces 100% participation by localities in opioid settlement positions
RICHMOND (January 10, 2022)—Attorney General Mark R. Herring today announced that 100% of required Virginia localities and stakeholders have now agreed to the $26 billion settlement framework that he and his colleagues negotiated against opioid distributors and Johnson & Johnson. Because of this 100% commitment, the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive the maximum amount of money available to state and local governments as quickly as possible. The Commonwealth’s share is expected to be approximately $530 million for state and local governments, though the total would have been significantly reduced and the timeframe extended if even one locality had opted out of the framework. Virginia is one of the first states to secure 100% voluntary participation from local stakeholders, and the majority of the funds will be deposited into the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority to fund opioid abuse prevention, education, treatment, and recovery efforts.
“This is really great news for the Commonwealth because it means we’re going to have the most money possible—hundreds of millions of dollars—available as quickly as possible to support substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery. It will, without a doubt, be the biggest investment in treatment and recovery in the history of the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Herring. “We know there is a huge need for treatment and recovery services, which is why we worked so hard to secure buy-in from localities, and why we created the Opioid Abatement Authority to handle the Commonwealth’s share of any recovered funds. While no dollar amount will ever bring back the loved ones lost, we’re still going to get every dollar we can from the big pharmaceutical companies that helped create and prolong this crisis because we want them to be held accountable for their actions and we want them to help pay the cost of fixing the problem they created.
“I really appreciate the partnership, hard work, and commitment of our partners in this endeavor, including the local governments, their attorneys, and Senator Pillion and the members of the Opioid Abatement Authority. Because of our shared commitment, we’re going to make a historic investment in the health and well-being of our people.”
“Families in every community from Southwest Virginia to the Eastern Shore and everywhere in between have been impacted by the opioid crisis,” said Senator Todd Pillion, chair of the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority Board. “Our Opioid Abatement Authority is an innovative way to ensure that as much money as possible goes to treatment, recovery, and prevention, and I’m proud of the commitments we’ve secured from our local government partners. It is a real testament to the all-hands-on-deck approach that the Commonwealth is bringing to this problem. I appreciate Attorney General Herring’s team for their work in pursuing these cases and for establishing the Authority, and for partnering with us to maximize the resource available to address this crisis.”
In July 2021, Attorney General Herring helped secure a $26 billion settlement from opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The amount available to the Commonwealth and its localities is expected to total approximately $530 million with the majority of the Commonwealth’s share going into the Opioid Abatement Authority created by Attorney General Herring to ensure the money is used to support treatment and prevention.
Under the terms of the settlement, states’ shares were based on the percentage of qualifying localities who agreed to participate in the settlement. Some provisions of the settlement meant that the amount of recoverable money could have been cut by nearly half if only 10% of the localities opted out. After months of hard work, 133 cities and counties, ten towns, eleven schools districts, three hospital authorities, and one sheriff’s office have all agreed to participate, meaning that the Commonwealth will get every dollar available to it, and a significant portion of J&J’s payment will be made in one upfront payment rather than spread over four years.
The opioid crisis has been one of Attorney General Herring’s top priorities, and as part of this work he has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring has filed suit against Purdue Pharma; the Sackler Family, owners of Purdue Pharma; and Teva/Cephalon for the roles that they played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.
State News
Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Public Safety Secretary & Homeland Security
RICHMOND, VA – On January 10, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier as the next Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“Sheriff Mosier will play an important role in keeping our communities safe. We will get to work on this key priority by fully funding and raising pay for our law enforcement officers. Together, we will protect qualified immunity, and on Day One fire the Parole Board. Bob shares my vision for innovating how our law enforcement officers build trust and engage in the communities they serve by building bridges with local leaders to reduce crime and keep Virginians safe,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
Sheriff Robert “Bob” Mosier is a native Virginian with a distinguished career as a law enforcement professional. His career spans over 30 years in local, county, Federal Government, domestic, and international law enforcement. He began as a police dispatcher at the age of 19, and at 21 graduated with Top Overall Achievement as a Patrol Officer.
While in Fauquier County, Bob began as a Deputy Sheriff, and throughout his career served as Commander of Special Operations, Patrol Division, and Criminal Investigations Division. Bob developed and implemented community policing programs, managed security for large public events, and distinguished himself by earning numerous Letters of Commendation, two Unit Citation Awards, a Distinguished Service Award, a Community Service Award, and a Valor Award. In 1996, he was selected by the U.S. Department of State to serve in Bosnia and Herzegovina with the International Police Task Force as a Station Commander, where he represented the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Following that assignment, Bob served with the International Justice Mission, a human rights organization, as Director of Investigations working in Asia, the Middle and Near East, Africa, and Latin America.
Bob later served as a senior representative for a U.S. Department of Defense law enforcement program in which he provided daily oversight of all administrative, logistical, operational, and training requirements for 300 law enforcement professionals. Following that service, Bob became a GS-15 Deputy Senior Executive Police Advisor for the Iraq Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs with the U.S. Department of State, overseeing 150 Senior Police Advisors. Most recently, Bob supported the U.S. Department of Defense as the Senior Associate for Law Enforcement Operations with Obsidian Solutions Group.
Bob Mosier was elected the 60th Sheriff of Fauquier County in November 2015 and took office on January 1, 2016. As Sheriff, he immediately implemented a plan, which paved the way for change, with law enforcement accreditation through the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. Sheriff Mosier instituted professional change at the Sheriff’s Office, by embracing new technologies for the enforcement of criminal, illegal drug, and gang activities, modern traffic safety concepts, enhancement of school safety, and better partnerships with the community. Sheriff Mosier was appointed by the governor to the Criminal Justice Services Board in 2021 and to the Substance Abuse Services Council in 2020.
State News
Governor Northam announces historic land acquisition for Chickahominy Tribe
On January 10, 2022, Governor Ralph Northam announced that the Chickahominy Tribe has re-acquired Mamanahunt, a historic site of more than 800 acres in Charles City County that holds deep cultural significance for the tribe.
The tribe has purchased Mamanahunt, a peninsula in the heart of the ancestral lands along the river that bears the tribe’s name, with a one-time, $3.5 million appropriation from Governor Northam’s current budget. The transaction was finalized on December 30, 2021.
“As we strive to tell a fuller and more inclusive story of Virginia, it is important to preserve and protect physical places and spaces that represent the history of all Virginians,” said Governor Northam. “This land acquisition exemplifies our Administration’s commitment to the protection of Virginia’s highest value lands, including those of cultural and historical significance. Returning this historically significant parcel of land to the Chickahominy is one way to recognize tribal sovereignty, honor their rich history and ensure that the Tribal Nation has a place where they can continue their sacred traditions and share their stories.”
Chickahominy tribal leaders said they will preserve the natural resources of the waterfront land while pursuing historic and educational outreach opportunities that will generate economic development for the Tribal Nation as well as the local business community.
“This is a repatriation of the historically significant land and rich culture of our people, and pays respect to a history that for too long has been held hostage,” said Chickahominy Chief Stephen R. Adkins. “This gives us a presence back on the river that we came from. We’re coming back.”
“Investing in the preservation of historic and ancestral sites of Tribal Nations is one step toward building a more equitable Commonwealth,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson, the Governor’s liaison with Virginia’s Indian tribes. “I’m proud of the strong relationships we’ve fostered between Virginia and the Tribal Nations located here, and the actions by Governor Northam to addresses injustices of the past.”
The property, which has been used for timber and farming, includes woodlands and cypress swamps and a habitat for waterfowl and deer.
“The Chickahominy, along with Virginia’s other indigenous peoples, were the original stewards of the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Ann Jennings. “Helping to reconnect the tribe with these lands and waters provides additional benefits such as supporting resilient ecosystems and improving water quality in the bay.”
A 1607 map attributed to Captain John Smith labels the town of Mamanahunt in the area. Historians believe the Treaty of 1614 between the Chickahominy and the colonists may have been signed on the peninsula, later known as Peace Hill and Willcox Neck.
In 2019, the Chickahominy Tribe used a state grant to acquire a 105-acre site known as Chickahominy on the Powhatan, along the James River, marking the first time the tribe has owned property on the James or Chickahominy rivers since tribal land was taken from their ancestors in the 1600s. The tribe was federally recognized by Congress in 2018.
Chickahominy leaders said they plan to hold interpretive and cultural events open to the public and offer outdoor recreation opportunities on the sites. “It opens a new era for the tribe to share our history,” Adkins said. “We would like to have a visitor’s center where we can describe the significance of the property and the reality of the Chickahominy people today. Sometimes we are confined to a 17th-century stereotype, and that’s not who we are.”
Last month, Governor Northam proposed a budget that includes $12 million for other federally-recognized Tribal Nations in Virginia to pursue similar opportunities to acquire and preserve ancestral lands of significance and proposes a $10 million investment in a new Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Preservation Fund to protect important cultural and historic properties.
