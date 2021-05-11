State News
AG Herring urges EPA to require public water systems to monitor for additional “forever” chemicals
RICHMOND (May 11, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in filing comments with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) supporting the agency’s proposal to include 29 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, more commonly known as PFAS of “forever” chemicals, in the fifth Unregulated Contaminant Monitoring Rule (UCMR 5). Through UCMR 5, the EPA will require public water systems to monitor for these “forever” chemicals, which will provide valuable data about the occurrence of PFAS contamination in public water supplies around the country.
While supportive of requiring public water systems to monitor for these 29 PFAS, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also asked the EPA to: (1) require monitoring for total PFAS; (2) promptly validate an analytical method for total PFAS; (3) advance environmental justice with PFAS monitoring; and (4) lower the minimum reporting levels for the PFAS included in UCMR 5.
“High levels of these ‘forever chemicals’ in public water supplies can have long-lasting negative effects on communities and the people living in them, especially in areas surrounding military bases and installations,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginia is home to many military bases, which means that these communities are even more susceptible to having these dangerous chemicals in their drinking water. It’s so important to ensure that all Virginians have access to clean, healthy drinking water, which is why I’m calling on the EPA to more closely monitor PFAS levels in public water supplies.”
PFAS chemicals resist degradation in the environment and accumulate in the body. Those contaminants may be linked to serious adverse health effects in humans and animals. Epidemiologic studies have shown that potential adverse human health effects from exposure to some PFAS include increased serum cholesterol, immune dysregulation, pregnancy-induced hypertension, and kidney and testicular cancers. Exposure to certain types of PFAS is also associated with low birth weight in humans, suppressed immune system response, dyslipidemia, impaired kidney function, and delayed onset of menstruation.
In October 2020, Attorney General Herring urged Congressional leadership to require the Department of Defense to protect service members from contamination by “forever” chemicals or PFAS. Across the country, PFAS contamination is most often associated with military bases, firefighting training centers, civilian airports, and industrial facilities. PFAS chemicals tend to be persistent in the environment and have been used for decades as ingredients in firefighting foam. Some states with significant PFAS contamination are currently spending tens of millions of dollars to address the contamination in public drinking water systems and to investigate numerous areas and sources of potential contamination.
Attorney General Herring and his colleagues say in their letter to the EPA, “The States have a strong interest in ensuring that their residents have access to safe drinking water. Although numerous studies have shown that exposures to PFAS negatively affect human health, there is currently no national requirement that all public water systems test for and remove unsafe levels of PFAS in drinking water. Millions of people across the United States are exposed to PFAS-contaminated drinking water and widespread releases of PFAS into the environment. The States have limited resources to comprehensively assess and address PFAS. Therefore, it is crucial for EPA to broadly regulate PFAS under the SDWA to protect public health and the environment and to do so in accordance with the States’ proposed enhancements to the UCMR 5.”
Joining Attorney General Herring in sending this letter are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Virginia voters identify as moderate, despite supporting Democrat policies
Virginia voters in a recent poll ranked themselves as moderate, with a slightly conservative lean, but indicated support of more progressive legislation.
The poll, released last week by Christopher Newport’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership, could be a thermometer for the upcoming November election.
Virginia voters ranked themselves an average of 5.83 on a zero to 10 scale (liberal to conservative). Republicans ranked themselves 8.11 on average, while Democrats rated themselves 3.57 on average. Independents ranked themselves 5.72.
“In this upcoming election, it is especially possible that it could be competitive,” said Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director at the Wason Center.
Those surveyed support Democrat proposals on health care, immigration, environmental policy, and the economy. The policy proposal with the strongest support was Medicare for all with 76% support among voters. A majority of Virginians support providing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants (73%). Almost all Virginians support a pathway to citizenship for children brought to this country illegally by their parents (94%).
Over half of Virginians agree with implementing an environmentally friendly redesign of the state’s economy and infrastructure (65%); that the economic system favors the wealthy (61%); and that the federal minimum wage should be $15 per hour (53%).
Bromley-Trujillo believes this data indicates American culture aligns with idealism, liberty, or other values often associated with conservatism. Strong support for Democratic public policy is why the commonwealth is still trending blue, even though upcoming races could still be competitive, she said.
“Virginia voters regard Republicans as more conservative than they regard Democrats as more liberal,” Bromley-Trujillo stated. “The question is, ‘where’s the sweet spot in this election?’”
Democrats have been successful in the state because of policy ideas such as the $15 dollar minimum wage, providing health care and child care for all Virginians, said Alexsis Rodgers, director for Care in Action, a nonprofit advocacy group for domestic workers.
“These aren’t partisan issues for voters,” Rodgers said. “They are ideas and policies that would actually make their lives better.”
While there is voter support for progressive policy, big elections in the commonwealth have seen progressive losses to more centrist candidates. Nearly half of Democratic voters back former Gov.
Terry McAuliffe at 47%, with no other candidates breaking double digits, according to an April Wason Center poll. More than a quarter of surveyed voters were undecided.
President Joe Biden defeated independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 53% to 23% in the Virginia Democratic primary. In a somewhat closer local race, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney defeated Rodgers by over 10% last November. Rodgers said that while these elections were a loss for progressive candidates, the movement is still winning by having their policy ideas adopted and passed in Virginia.
Richmond For All is a political advocacy group for progressive policy. The organization has organized around local elections, education, housing justice, and in opposition to a public subsidy for a Richmond-based sports arena.
“In the U.S., we are still living in this Reagan-era paradigm where progressivism is still seen as harmful, and big government programs are abstractly negative,” said Quinton Robbins, political director at Richmond For All.
Robbins said that it does not matter how Virginians ideologically identify themselves. He said it does matter how progressives present ideas to everyday citizens.
Ballot counting is currently underway in the Republican convention for the party’s top executive nominees. The commonwealth has not had a Republican governor since Bob McDonnell was elected in 2009.
As of Monday, only the Republican attorney general candidate had been determined. Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, eked out a victory over Chuck Smith, former chairman of the Virginia Beach GOP and a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. The ranked-choice voting went three rounds. Smith’s strong showing could indicate support for more ideologically conservative candidates such as Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Midlothian, who is seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination and describes herself as “Trump in heels.” Round one of counting shows Chase in a lead over Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, but behind candidates and businessmen Glenn Youngkin and Pete Snyder.
“Certainly, the opportunity exists for Republicans to make gains in the Virginia House, and differential partisan turnouts would be one of the reasons Republicans regain majority control if that happens,” said Stephen Farnsworth, professor, and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
Farnsworth also questioned if Democratic voters will turn out with the same energy as when Trump was president.
“We will find out later this year whether the Republicans in the suburbs are able to win back some ground lost during the Trump years”, he said.
Early voting is now underway for the governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general Democratic primary elections on June 8. Republican and Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates are also on the ballot.
By Cameron Jones
Virginia universities reckon with Confederate symbols
Virginia universities in the former heart of the Confederacy are reckoning with their past as students, faculty, and staff call for the removal of Confederate symbols.
Richmond housed the capital of the Confederacy from 1861 to 1865. Over 150 years later, remnants of the commonwealth’s Confederate history remain, including in academia.
At least 71 symbols of the Confederacy were removed from public spaces in Virginia last year, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. That includes multiple renaming of public schools.
Only one symbol was removed prior to the murder of George Floyd.
Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to school board chairs in the commonwealth last July, urging public officials to change names and mascots that memorialized Confederate leaders.
“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own,” Northam stated. “This is no longer acceptable.”
Several months later, the University of Virginia in Charlottesville removed the name of Confederate soldier Henry Malcolm Withers from a law school building.
The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg approved the renaming of Trinkle and Maury halls. Trinkle Hall was named for former Virginia Gov. Elbert Lee Trinkle who signed Jim Crow legislation, according to the college’s board. Maury Hall was named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, who resigned his post as a U.S. Navy commander to join the Confederacy and helped it acquire ships.
The Virginia Military Institute in Lexington paid over $200,000 to remove a statue of Stonewall Jackson and relocate it to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.
University of Richmond
Anthony Lawrence, an accounting major at the University of Richmond, is president of the Richmond College Student Government Association. He established a space for multicultural students in the student commons his freshman year and is currently working to remove Confederate symbols on campus.
The university has two campus buildings named for men associated with slavery and segregation.
Ryland Hall is named for slave owner Robert Ryland, the first president of Richmond College, the University of Richmond’s predecessor. Ryland also served as a pastor to the first African Baptist Church in Richmond, according to the university. He called slavery a “divine right” and routinely enslaved and loaned slaves to others during his time as president, according to university researchers.
Mitchell-Freeman Hall was first named for Douglas Southall Freeman, who graduated from the university and served on the board of trustees. The university updated the name of Mitchell-Freeman Hall on Feb. 24 to honor former Richmond Planet Editor John Mitchell Jr. who was Black. Freeman was a journalist who advocated for segregation through “the Virginia Way” which suggests the elite have a duty to guide others, according to UR researchers.
“If they want to have the historical impact that they say they do, there can be more, much more, done than a name on a building to tell the historical story,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence suggested plaques that explain the buildings’ history to inform students without honoring Confederate leaders. The university also could require a course to teach about the history of the university and associated officials. There is currently no explanation for the building names on campus, Lawrence said.
“There’s nothing that’s really stopping them from changing the name except for their own, I guess, stubbornness,” Lawrence said.
The Black Lives Matter movement helped people examine the names and roles of campus buildings, Lawrence said.
“It can come to a head now because of the wonderful activism that we’ve seen in these past couple of years,” Lawrence said. “This past summer has really been an example of what can happen when we see change.”
Students formed The Black Student Coalition in March to advocate for the wellbeing of Black students.
“Now it’s impossible for the administration; it’s impossible for the board of trustees to silence us because we’re so strong and because we have this coalition, and because we have each other,” Lawrence said.
Six percent of Richmond students identify as Black, according to the university. This makes Lawrence a minority student leader on campus.
“It’s exhausting, but the work is rewarding in a way that I don’t think I ever would have known,” Lawrence said.
Virginia Commonwealth University
The board of visitors at Richmond-based Virginia Commonwealth University voted in September to remove Confederate symbols from campus. The decision came after more than three years of review.
More than a dozen dedicated spaces, memorials, and plaques will be removed from both campuses, according to the university. The decision includes de-commemorating buildings with Confederate affiliation, such as the Jefferson Davis Memorial Chapel. Davis was the president of the Confederacy.
“The committee’s analysis revealed a more complete story of the meaning behind these memorials and commemorations that we can neither ignore nor celebrate and that impede our mission to serve all,” stated VCU President Michael Rao.
Washington & Lee
Washington & Lee University in Lexington is named for former U.S. President George Washington and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Lee was president of the college for five years and the name was changed to Washington & Lee upon his death in 1870. Lee is buried on the campus.
Students walked out of the university in late March to support dropping Lee’s name, according to WVTF. The board of trustees began soliciting input in July 2020 on the university’s name and Confederate symbols. The board will issue a final decision on the name in June, according to a statement by Rector Mike McAlevey.
Some professors also favor changing W&L’s name, including Mohamed Kamara, an associate professor of French and Africana studies. Kamara has been teaching at W&L since 2001 and was a founding member of the Africana Studies Program.
Kamara was drawn to the university because of the physical environment and academic freedom the administration offered him.
“I am here because I love Washington & Lee, so that same love that I had for it when I first came here, I still have it,” Kamara said.
Kamara supports the student protests because of the effectiveness of protests in American history. He said the American Revolution was a protest of sorts where American colonists resorted to violence against Great Britain.
“Most of what has been achieved in terms of positive development have been done through protests,” Kamara said.
Changing the name of the university would harm no one, Kamara said. It would save Black students the trauma of dealing with the institution of slavery when they come across the university’s name.
“It brings that memory that is not pleasant at all,” Kamara said.
Black people still feel the aftereffects of slavery even though it ended in the U.S. over 156 years ago, Kamara said.
“For those of us who are members of the Black race, we will back Washington for what he did for the university and Robert E. Lee for whatever he did for the university,” Kamara said. “But at the same time, we cannot ignore that component of the history that subjugated people like us.”
Washington and Lee were both slave owners, though Lee’s name is often the one brought up during renaming discussions, Kamara said.
“I believe that issue is going to come up,” Kamara said. “There was a time when nobody talked about removing Lee’s name.”
Kamara is fine with removing only Lee’s name, but he believes changing the whole name is an opportunity for the university to take an extra step.
“It may make sense, as a sign of goodwill, as a sign of good faith to be ahead of our times,” Kamara said.
By Katharine DeRosa
U.S. Attorney recognizes Police Week, virtual candlelight vigil to be held on May 13th
ROANOKE, Va., – In honor of National Police Week, Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Sunday, May 9, through Saturday, May 15, 2021.
“This week is a time to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” said Attorney General Garland. “I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary courage and dedication with which members of law enforcement act each day, putting their lives on the line to make our communities safer. To members of law enforcement and your families: we know that not a single day, nor a single week, is enough to recognize your service and sacrifice. On behalf of the entire Department of Justice, you have our unwavering support and eternal gratitude.”
“Every day our police officers put on their badges and risk their lives to protect the safety of our communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar stated today. “They take up the call to serve in the face of great personal sacrifice and increasing adversity. Specifically, this past year’s global pandemic coupled with rising anti-police sentiment presented unprecedented challenges. Instead of wilting in the face of these difficult circumstances, these brave men and women provide security and the rule of law against violence and mayhem. Please join me this week in thanking our law enforcement community and taking time to honor their great sacrifice.”
In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.
Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty, and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities that they have sworn to serve.
During the Roll Call of Heroes, a ceremony coordinated by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), more than 300 officers will be honored. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), of the law enforcement officers who died nationwide in the line of duty in 2020, nearly 60 percent succumbed to COVID-19.
Additionally, according to statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 46 law enforcement officers died as a result of felonious acts and 47 died in accidents in 2020. LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website.
The names of the 394 fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial will be read on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a Virtual Candlelight Vigil, which will be livestreamed to the public at 8:00 PM EDT. The Police Week in-person public events, originally scheduled for May, have been rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns to October 13-17, 2021. An in-person Candlelight Vigil event is scheduled for October 14, 2021.
Those who wish to view the Virtual Candlelight Vigil on May 13, 2021, can watch on the NLEOMF YouTube channel found at youtube.com/TheNLEOMF. The FOP’s Roll Call of Heroes can be viewed at www.fop.net. To view the schedule of virtual Police Week events in May, please view NLEOMF’s Police Week Flyer.
To learn more about National Police Week in-person events scheduled for October, please visit www.policeweek.org.
Memorial Ceremony honoring three local law enforcement officers to be held May 13th
Governor Northam awards over $9.4 million to support clean transportation projects
On May 7, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam awarded more than $9.4 million through the first round of the Clean Air Communities Program to fund five government fleet electrification projects. To further advance the transition to clean vehicles, the Governor also announced a second round of $20 million to help electrify diesel and propane school buses across the Commonwealth.
The Clean Air Communities Program is administered by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and was established as part of the agency’s oversight of the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. The program invests in a range of technologies that provide cost-effective, near-term emission benefits coupled with investments in zero-emission technologies. Roughly three-fourths of the cost of these projects were funded through the Clean Air Communities Program with state or local governments providing over $3.7 million in matching funds.
“Supporting clean transportation solutions is a vital part of our efforts to combat climate change and improve air quality in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “These investments will reduce harmful vehicle pollution, which disproportionately impacts marginalized communities, and help accelerate an equitable transition to a cleaner economy for all Virginians.”
The first round of Clean Air Communities Program award recipients include:
• Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (Dulles International Airport): $3,970,000 | Five shuttle buses and chargers
• Fairfax County Department of Transportation: $2,997,784 | Four shuttle buses and chargers
• Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services: $1,248,585 | Four electric refuse trucks and chargers
• Amherst County: $998,301 | Two heavy-duty trucks, one electric shuttle bus, and chargers
• Fairfax County Department of Vehicle Services and Department of Procurement and Material Management: $205,275 | One medium-duty truck and charger used for libraries
In July 2020, Governor Northam announced the first round of the Clean Air Community Program with $20 million to fund the replacement of government-owned fleet vehicles. DEQ will now begin accepting applications for the second round of Clean Air Community Program funds to replace diesel buses with electric or propane school buses with applications due June 15, 2021. Additionally, the third round of funding will begin in the fall.
“Currently, approximately 99 percent of Virginia’s public school buses use diesel and more than 3,500 buses are at least 15 years old,” said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. “This program will focus on replacing buses in disadvantaged communities already overburdened by pollution.”
In September 2019, Governor Northam directed $20 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust to support new initiatives aimed at deploying electric school buses across the Commonwealth. Sign up here to receive updates on funding opportunities from DEQ.
“Collectively, these Clean Air Community Program vehicle replacement projects will avoid the use of more than one million gallons of diesel fuel and prevent the release of over 12,000 tons of greenhouse gases and more than 30 tons of nitrogen oxides and diesel particulate matter,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “This new program to electrify Virginia’s school bus fleets is another important part of our comprehensive approach to reducing climate pollution.”
DEQ is the designated lead agency responsible for distributing Virginia’s share of $93.6 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. Approximately $82 million has been awarded or earmarked for innovative projects including electric transit, school and shuttle buses, electric equipment at the Port of Virginia, and the development of a statewide electric vehicle charging network.
Glass ceiling on statewide offices remains for black women
Four Black women have entered the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. If elected, the commonwealth would become the first state with a Black female governor.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, and former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, are competing for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Former Roanoke City Sheriff Octavia Johnson is seeking the Republican nomination. Independent activist and educator Princess Blanding is running for the new Liberation Party, which she helped establish last year.
Former U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm, D-New York, made history in 1972 when she became the first Black woman to seek a U.S. presidential nomination for a major political party. Almost 50 years later, the road to electing a Black woman to a governorship or the presidency has yet to be traveled.
“The next time a woman of whatever color, or a dark-skinned person of whatever sex aspires to be president, the way should be a little smoother because I helped pave it,” Chisholm said in 1973 regarding her unsuccessful presidential bid.
Dearth of representation
Since Chisholm was elected, 50 Black women have served in Congress or federal office, according to the Center for American Women and Politics database. Ten Black women have held statewide executive offices such as lieutenant governor or attorney general, according to the same database. No Black woman has ever been elected governor, although former Georgia Rep. Stacey Abrams, D-Atlanta, came close in a 2018 hotly contested election.
Carroll Foy said the nation’s history limits what some citizens view as a capable candidate.
“Unfortunately, people look to the past to try to dictate what can happen in the future,” she said. “When people see women of color running for higher office, we are seen as the exception and not the rule.”
Organizations dedicated to electing women to an office such as EMILY’S List, Higher Heights, and EMERGE aim to make the paths to the office more accessible in recent years, providing advice, contributions, and peer support to women candidates.
McClellan said when she first ran for a House seat in 2005, she had very little guidance and few mentors.
“There was no collective PAC, there was no EMERGE, you know, groups that have since formed to help Black candidates and women candidates and Black women candidates. They weren’t there,” McClellan said. “I had to really do it on my own, with help from the handful of people who had done it before me.”
Media representation
The media often poorly represents women in politics, according to Political Parity, a research group that recruits and supports women candidates. Often, media coverage surrounding women running for office adds unnecessary details about a woman candidate’s clothing, weight, qualifications, motherhood situation, and emotional maturity, according to the same report.
“Whether it’s questions about their parenting or their husbands, it’s just questions that we don’t see male candidates get,” said Kristen Hernandez, deputy director of campaign communications for EMILY’S List, an organization devoted to electing pro-choice Democratic women to office. “We’ve seen sexist rhetoric, misogynistic comments, and racist tropes as well.”
McClellan said perhaps the most consistent troubling narrative she sees in the media surrounding her campaign are questions about her qualifications. McClellan said she has more experience than all her Democratic opponents combined.
“There never seems to be a question, when a white man runs for governor, but yet for us it’s, ‘Are you ready?’” McClellan said. “If I’m not ready after 16 years in state government, when would I ever be ready?”
McClellan said she also frequently sees herself and Carroll Foy lumped together in news articles, as they are both Black women who have served in the state legislature. A New York Times analyst hypothesized last month that McAuliffe might win the Democratic primary race because three of his competitors — McClellan, Carroll Foy, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax — are Black, younger, and generally more left-wing than McAuliffe.
Voters typically prefer candidates that most resemble themselves, according to a study published in an Oxford Academic Journal. This tendency suggests that Black women must also convince all constituents that despite being Black, they do not solely represent Black Virginians. Instead, most see themselves as the most qualified person for the job who just so happens to be a Black woman.
“I am not the candidate of Black America, although I am Black and proud,” Chisholm said during a campaign event in ’72. “I am not the candidate of the woman’s [sic] movement of this country, although I am a woman, and I am equally proud of that.”
Even now the persistent myth that Black candidates can only win in majority-minority districts continues to plague America’s political scene, according to the Brookings Institute, a public policy organization headquartered in the District of Columbia. But of the five non-incumbent Black women elected to Congress in 2018, all were Democrats and four won in majority-white districts, according to the Center for American Women and Politics.
Fundraising obstacles
One of the biggest barriers to elected office is the ability to raise campaign funds. The ability to fund a campaign continues to be a major obstacle to success for many women, not just women of color, according to the Brennan Center, a nonpartisan law and policy institute. The Center also found that candidates often receive party support based on their fundraising potential, which disadvantages candidates without notoriety, wealthy support networks or self-funding abilities. Donors who fund political campaigns are often wealthy, white, and typically male, according to Demos, a Liberal think tank. These donors, according to the same report, also have different views and priorities, especially on the issues that matter most to Black women.
Blanding is the sister of the late Marcus-David Peters, a Black man shot and killed by a Richmond Police officer while he experienced what his family said was a mental health crisis. Blanding said fundraising is an ongoing struggle. She recalled looking at the first financial records report from the Board of Elections and said she could not help but “crack up laughing” at the amount she raised compared to other candidates.
“But guess what? I have volunteers who are working around the clock to get the same results that they are paying for,” Blanding said. “That means a whole lot more to me.”
Carroll Foy raised just over $1.8 million in the first quarter, while McClellan raised roughly half a million dollars, according to a Capital News Service analysis of fundraising reports. Carroll Foy resigned from her seat to fundraise. General Assembly members can not fundraise until the session adjourns. Blanding raised almost $12,000 in the first quarter and Johnson raised $800. Altogether, all four women have raised just over half of what Democratic frontrunner and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe raised.
Aprill Turner, vice president of communications and external affairs for Higher Heights for America, said all women must run against a “boys’ club.” Higher Heights for America is a political action committee that seeks to mobilize and elevate the voices of Black women across the country. Turner said the path to elected offices has typically been paved by white men, and usually involves network connections and exclusive organizations that people of color and women have historically been unable to access.
“You’ll see men groomed in a different way, or almost appointed,” Turner said. “Like, ‘You’ve got next,’ and kind of that little boys’ network.”
Will the statewide glass ceiling remain intact?
Former Del. Winsome Sears, R-Winchester, is running for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. Sears was elected to a majority-Black district in 2002, becoming the first Republican to do so in Virginia since 1865. If she won the seat she would be the first Black woman to ever serve as Virginia’s lieutenant governor. L. Douglas Wilder was the state’s first Black lieutenant governor. He then became the commonwealth’s governor and the first Black man in the nation to hold the title.
Carroll Foy and McClellan will both compete for the Democratic Party’s nomination on June 8. Johnson competes in the Republican Party’s unassembled convention taking place statewide on May 8. Blanding will make it to the November ballot if she collects 2,000 signatures by June 8, which she is confident she will achieve.
Carroll Foy feels confident she will win the election.
“We’re mobilizing and organizing more people of color, more people from the AAPI community, from the Latinx community, the Indigenous community, the millennials, more women than ever before,” Carroll Foy said, regarding her campaign. “We’re building the most diverse coalition of voters and supporters that Virginia has ever seen.”
Early voting is underway for the Democratic primary on June 8.
By Josephine Walker
Virginal National Guard to be deployed to Middle East for Federal active duty
Governor Ralph Northam announced on May 5, 2021, that Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins will deploy for federal active duty in the Middle East. Secretary Hopkins is a Colonel in the Virginia Army National Guard and will be deploying with the Fort Belvoir-based 29th Infantry Division. Hopkins has served in the Northam Administration since inauguration and has played a critical role in making Virginia the most veteran-friendly state in the nation. Deputy Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs will serve as Acting Secretary.
“I know I speak for my fellow veterans in thanking Secretary Hopkins for his leadership over the past three years,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia is home to more than 721,000 men and women who have served this country and Commonwealth, and Secretary Hopkins has been an unwavering advocate for our military and veterans communities. While his absence will certainly be felt across our Administration, it is only fitting that Secretary Hopkins would be stepping up to serve our nation with the Virginia National Guard. I am grateful for his dedicated service, and I wish him a safe and successful mission.”
Virginia’s Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs is the Commonwealth’s top official for coordinating state and federal resources to support Virginia’s veteran and the military community. Under Secretary Hopkin’s leadership, more than 35,000 Virginia veterans were hired through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program, which helps transitioning service members find jobs in the civilian workforce. Secretary Hopkins has overseen a significant expansion in services for women veterans—who make up a larger portion of Virginia’s population than any other state—and has led Virginia’s efforts to increase mental health services and prevent suicide among active and returning service members.
“It has been an honor to serve alongside Secretary Hopkins these past few years,” said Kathleen Jabs, newly-appointed Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs. “I am proud of all we have accomplished thus far, and I look forward to continuing Virginia’s legacy as the best state for veterans, service members, and their families.”
Prior to joining the Northam Administration in 2019, Kathleen Jabs served as Deputy Director of Management and Public Affairs at the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She retired from the United States Navy as a Captain with twenty-seven years of service and earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy.
This spring, more than 500 soldiers of the 29th will begin a 10-month-long deployment in the Central Command Area of Operations as Task Force Spartan to provide leadership, command, control, and in-depth staff analysis for Operation Spartan Shield. Soldiers of the 29th Infantry Division will conduct mobilization training in Maryland and Virginia and then report to Fort Hood, Texas, for the final mobilization training before deployment to the Middle East.
About the 29th Infantry Division:
Known as the Blue and Gray Division, the 29th Infantry Division is an Army National Guard operational-level headquarters located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Its origins date back to World War I and are most known for its participation in the D-Day landings at Omaha Beach in World War II. Its wartime mission is to provide mission command to subordinate brigades and forces tailored for an assigned mission. It is one of eight divisions in the Army National Guard.
The 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, the 2nd Battalion, 224th Aviation Regiment, and the 29th Infantry Band are aligned under the 29th. The division currently has training relationships with the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team from Florida and Alabama, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team from North Carolina and West Virginia, the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade from Maryland, the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from Alabama, the 113th Sustainment Brigade from North Carolina and the 142nd Fires Brigade from Arkansas.
From October 2001 to April 2002, the 29th Infantry Division was mobilized on federal active duty as the headquarters for Multinational Division (North), Task Force Eagle, in Bosnia-Herzegovina for the 10th rotation of NATO’s peace stabilization forces known as the NATO-led Stabilization Force. Task Force Eagle provided command and control for units from the Army National Guard as well as forces from more than 11 other nations.
Maryland and Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Division served on federal active duty in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2012 when they conducted two rotations assigned to NATO’s International Security Assistance Force Joint Command Afghan National Security Force Development Team. During that time they served as advisers and mentors to senior Afghan leaders with the mission to provide Afghan national army and national police subject-matter expertise to facilitate ANSF growth and development.
Prior to their service in Afghanistan, Maryland and Virginia Soldiers from the 29th Infantry Division deployed overseas for peacekeeping duty in Kosovo from August 2006 to November 2007.
