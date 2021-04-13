State News
AG Herrings hires ‘Conviction Integrity Unit’ team
RICHMOND (April 13, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has hired three former capital/public defenders (two attorneys and an investigator) as part of his efforts to expand his new Conviction Integrity Unit. In January, Attorney General Herring announced the creation of a Conviction Integrity Unit to identify and overturn wrongful convictions in Virginia. The Unit is a distinct entity with a singular focus on evaluating and investigating claims of wrongful conviction, taking proactive steps to overturn wrongful convictions, and implementing important changes in the law that will finally allow for more wrongly convicted people to pursue their claims in the courts.
“A wrongful conviction denies someone not only their freedom but indefinable opportunities and the ability to choose their own path in life – it is a wrong that can never be fully righted, but we must try,” said Attorney General Herring. “These new members of my team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Conviction Integrity Unit that will ensure any potential wrongful conviction cases get the attention and consideration they truly deserve. As a Commonwealth, we must always strive for justice and truth, but when the system fails or gets it wrong, we have an obligation to right that wrong and give someone a second chance.”
Attorney General Herring has hired two attorneys and an investigator to join his Conviction Integrity Unit:
• Emilee Hasbrouck – Emilee has been hired as an attorney in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Emilee worked for eleven years in Virginia’s public defender system, including serving as a supervising attorney in the Richmond Public Defender’s Office and as an Assistant Capital Defender in the Capital Defender’s Office for Central Virginia for the past two years. Emilee is a graduate of the College of Charleston and the University of Richmond School of Law.
• Kyle Richardson – Kyle has been hired as an investigator in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Kyle was an investigator with the Office of Capital Defender for Central Virginia for the past twelve years. Recently, Kyle served as lead defense investigator on a capital murder prosecution resulting in dismissal of all charges at trial. Kyle is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute.
• Seth Shelley – Seth has been hired as an attorney in the new Conviction Integrity Unit. Prior to joining Attorney General Herring’s team, Seth worked for 13 years in Virginia’s public defender system, including service as a supervising attorney in the Richmond Public Defender’s Office and as an Assistant and Deputy Capital Defender in the Capital Defender’s Office for Central Virginia for the past seven years. Seth is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University.
The work of the Conviction Integrity Unit has grown in light of important changes to Virginia’s laws around wrongful convictions and the issuance of “writs of actual innocence,” which are orders issued by either the Court of Appeals of Virginia or the Virginia Supreme Court after the court finds that an individual did not actually commit the crime for which they were convicted and that they are actually innocent.
The addition of an in-house investigator is a major development that will expand the Conviction Integrity Unit’s ability to follow the facts and independently determine whether a person has been wrongly convicted. Instead of relying on law enforcement agencies who may have been involved in the original investigation, the Unit will now be able to conduct more independent investigations that help get to the truth of someone’s guilt or innocence.
,
Under legislation that the Office of Attorney General worked on in the last legislative session with chief patron House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring, the General Assembly has expanded the opportunities for wrongfully convicted individuals to pursue their claims and eliminated many of the unnecessary procedural requirements that too often kept individuals from having their case heard on the merits.
State News
Virginia issues March 2021 revenue report
On April 13, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam announced that total General Fund revenue collections grew 18.5 percent in March with most of the increase due to an additional deposit day for payroll withholding and strong growth in sales and recordation taxes.
“Virginia’s solid revenue picture is yet another sign that we are emerging very strong from the pandemic and continue to address its impacts on our economy,” said Governor Northam. “Together with the General Assembly, we have worked to ensure these gains will translate into additional relief to families and businesses and the targeted investments we need for a broad-based, equitable recovery.”
With one more deposit day than March of last year, collections of payroll withholding taxes rose 23.7 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting February sales, rose 8.1 percent in March. As refinancing and low-interest rates continue to spur the housing market, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts—mainly recordation tax collections—were $63.8 million in March, compared with $40.3 million in March 2020, an increase of 58.3 percent.
“As always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final payments,” said Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne. “The last three months of the fiscal year are significant collections months. In addition to estimated and final payments from both corporations and individuals due in April and May, estimated payments are again due in June. I remind individual taxpayers that their final payment for the tax year 2020 is due on May 17th, in tandem with the federal due date. However, the first individual estimated payment for the tax year 2021 remains May 1st.”
On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes—61 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 3.7 percent ahead of the same period last year, and ahead of the estimate of 2.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections—17 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 6.9 percent and are above the annual estimate of 4.8 percent growth. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total General Fund revenue collections rose 9.0 percent in March, ahead of the annual forecast of 3.0 percent growth.
The full report is available here.
State News
TicketsOnSale.com agreeds to pay $183,450.67 in refunds for cancelled events due to COVID-19
RICHMOND (April 13, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring has secured a settlement with the online ticket reseller Ryadd, Inc. that operates TicketsOnSale.com to resolve claims of deceptive trade practices by the company in failing to honor its “100% Buyer Guarantee” for events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement includes verification of $183,450.67 in refunds made during Attorney General Herring’s investigation and settlement negotiations, a claims process for certain consumers who file complaints within 30 days of court approval of the settlement, the extension of the deadline for use of 120% credits offered by the company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and civil penalties and attorneys’ fees.
“Consumers should be able to trust that a 100% guarantee will be honored, especially during a global pandemic that halted virtually all in-person entertainment,” said Attorney General Herring. “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on so many Virginians, and I’m glad my team and I were able to get consumers’ money back for tickets purchased to canceled concerts, plays, sporting events, and other kinds of entertainment.”
TicketsOnSale.com is a website operated by Ryadd, Inc. that advertises and resells tickets to consumers for events across the country, such as concerts, plays, and sporting events. Attorney General Herring alleges in his Complaint that the company included statements on its website promising refunds in the event of cancellations including that “[a] full refund will be given if an event is canceled,” and that there was a “100% Buyer Guarantee” for tickets not delivered as promised. In response to cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company allegedly failed to issue refunds as promised and changed its refund policy, instead offering a 120% “store credit… ready to be used right now on our marketplace towards the purchase of any ticket.” The credits included a deadline for use notwithstanding the uncertainty around future events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company refused to provide refunds to affected consumers at the time notwithstanding that the event venues themselves were in some cases offering full refunds for events. Attorney General Herring alleged that the company’s actions violated the Virginia Consumer Protection Act’s prohibition on making misrepresentations in connection with a consumer transaction.
To resolve Virginia’s allegations, Ryadd, Inc. has agreed to a prohibition against future unlawful conduct including failing to honor promised 120% credits to consumers or other written offers made to resolve disputes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has agreed to restitution, attorneys’ fees, and civil penalties. Namely, Ryadd, Inc. has agreed to:
• Extend 120% credits for Virginia consumers until one year after the end of any state or states of emergency declared by the Governor of Virginia related to the COVID-19 pandemic or, for non-Virginia consumers, at least one year after the settlement has received court approval
• Verify $183,450.67 in refunds made to consumers identified by the Office of the Attorney General during its investigation, representing 100% of the price of the tickets purchased
• Provide refunds of 100% of the price of any ticket purchased to additional consumers who resided in Virginia at the time of purchase, or who purchased a ticket for an event to be held in Virginia, and purchased the ticket before November 20, 2020, for an event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Provide refunds of 50% of the price of any ticket purchased to additional out-of-state consumers who purchased the ticket before April 16, 2020, for an event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
• Provide notice of cancellations to consumers with tickets to postponed or rescheduled events that are ultimately canceled, and provide refunds in the same manner described above
• Pay $2,500 for the Commonwealth’s expenses and attorneys’ fees in investigating and preparing this action and be subject to a judgment of $32,500 for civil penalties with all but $2,500 of the penalties suspended so long as it complies with the terms of the settlement
To be entitled to a refund going forward, consumers must comply with a claims process including filing a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General within 30 days of court approval of the settlement, or 30 days after notice of cancellation. Consumers may instead elect to accept the 120% credit offered by the business.
The settlement, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, has been filed for approval with the Circuit Court for the City of Lynchburg.
State News
AG Herring and Virginia NAACP launch effort to reform handling of officer-involved shootings
Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring and the Virginia NAACP are launching a collaborative effort to identify and help implement reforms to the way the Commonwealth of Virginia and its law enforcement agencies handle investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths. The goal of the effort is to ensure the most possible transparency, impartiality, and public confidence in investigations into officer-involved shooting deaths.
“Investigations into officer-involved shootings should be handled by independent, unaffiliated agencies in order to avoid conflicts of interest, and to maximize the public’s confidence that justice will be served and the matter will be handled in the most honest, objective, and transparent way possible,” said Attorney General Herring. “Self-investigation of such a serious matter can understandably lead to doubt or skepticism about the outcome, which can, in turn, lead to mistrust and damaged relationships between agencies and the communities they serve. In recent years, different states have pursued unique and innovative strategies for handling these matters, and I intend to engage my colleagues around the county and the Commonwealth to build a consensus around a stronger process that promotes transparency, impartiality, and public trust.”
“I thank President Barnette and the Virginia NAACP for their leadership on this issue and their unwavering commitment to ensuring justice, safety, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians.”
Attorney General Herring has worked to promote safe, fair, and just policing as part of his broader efforts to reform Virginia’s criminal justice system. He launched the OAG’s largest-ever training initiative on 21st policing skills like implicit bias awareness, de-escalation, and cultural competency. He has also advocated for higher training standards for officers, as well as stronger accountability mechanisms to decertify officers who do not meet the Commonwealth’s standards. He has advocated for independent investigations of officer-involved shootings as a standard practice and worked with legislators to secure authority for the Attorney General to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations that can identify and stop illegal or unconstitutional policing, making Virginia one of the few states to enact this important accountability measure.
Local News
Governor Northam announces over $6.3 million in GO Virginia grants to drive economic growth
Governor Ralph Northam announced on April 9, 2021, an allocation of more than $6.3 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants to help the Commonwealth continue addressing the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will support a total of 15 projects, including eight regional GO Virginia projects and seven projects through GO Virginia’s Economic Resilience and Recovery Program.
“This funding will go a long way towards supporting a broad-based economic recovery across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “As we celebrate these projects, we must also recognize the leadership and many contributions of the late GO Virginia Board Chairman Tom Farrell, whose business acumen helped advance the GO Virginia mission of fostering lasting regional collaboration, and was instrumental in mounting a robust effort to spur Virginia’s economic recovery amid the pandemic. His legacy will live on through innovative, impactful programs like this one.”
The projects receiving funds will provide additional capacity to expand workforce development and talent pipelines in key industries, support the growth of startup businesses and entrepreneurial ecosystems, grow Virginia’s portfolio of business-ready sites, and assist regions with mitigating the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The awards will leverage an additional $5.6 million in local and other non-state resources to assist with ongoing economic diversification and growth efforts throughout Virginia.
“From energy and life sciences to manufacturing and tourism, GO Virginia continues to spur innovative ideas and strategies to support businesses throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “As Chair, Tom Farrell gave so much of his time to the betterment of Virginia communities, and he will be dearly missed.”
“The recent efforts of the GO Virginia program demonstrate the importance of strategic thinking in regions, and how addressing near-term economic needs can create long-term economic growth opportunities,” said GO Virginia Board Member and House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn. “This round of grants represents a combination of ingenuity, collaboration, and resiliency during a time of unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact they have on communities around the Commonwealth.”
Since the program’s inception in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 163 projects and awarded approximately $56.9 million to support regional economic development efforts. To learn more about GO Virginia, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/gova.
2021 ROUND ONE REGIONAL GRANT AWARDS
Energy Storage and Electrification Manufacturing Jobs | $486,366
Region 1: Counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell
Together with multiple partners, Appalachian Voices will execute a strategy to build a new, high-wage industry cluster around energy storage electrification. The project will also provide technical assistance to existing manufacturers as they diversify and expand sales into these new markets.
Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center | $99,360
Region 2: Montgomery County and the city of Roanoke
The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (VTCRC) will develop a market study, conceptual design, and associated operational plan to support the life science ecosystem in Blacksburg and Roanoke with flexible laboratory space. This space will ultimately support commercial entities and startup companies in the life sciences sector while providing a focal point to keep locally grown talent in the region.
SOVA Innovation Hub and Longwood University Office of Community and Economic Development Entrepreneurship and Innovation Implementation Project | $449,000
Region 3: Counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Halifax, Patrick, and Prince Edward
The SOVA Innovation Hub, in partnership with the Longwood University Office of Community and Economic Development, will launch a series of entrepreneurship training, youth entrepreneurship, and capital access programming. Funding will support the creation of new jobs by building entrepreneurship capacity and a stronger, more equitable region-wide network of resources for startups and early-stage companies.
Federation of Advanced Manufacturing Education | $613,000
Region 4: Counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex and the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and Petersburg
The Commonwealth Center for Advanced Manufacturing, in partnership with Richard Bland College, will establish a Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) chapter in Virginia and launch an Advanced Manufacturing Technician program. Funding will support the development of new hands-on learning space for advanced manufacturing and new training capacity for jobs that are in high demand by area manufacturers.
757 Collab Bridge | $32,000
Region 5: Cities of Hampton, Newport News, and Norfolk
757 Collab, a new venture of 757 Accelerate and 757 Angels, will provide rent-free space and essential programming for 25-30 startup companies each year. This grant will support the ongoing activities of 757 Accelerate and 757 Startup Studios as they develop the new 757 Collab organization.
Richmond County Commerce Center Expansion | $1,223,974
Region 6: Counties of Richmond and Westmoreland, and the town of Warsaw
Richmond County, in partnership with Westmoreland County, will expand the Richmond County Commerce Center to develop two business-ready sites, totaling 45 acres. The partnership of these localities will contribute to the joint promotion and marketing of the area and provide space for new and expanding businesses.
Northern Virginia Smart Region Initiative | $1,287,580
Region 7: Counties of Arlington and Fairfax, and the city of Fairfax
Smart City Works will help establish Northern Virginia as a center of excellence for urban technology innovation and a top destination for digital technology companies to build and grow their businesses. Funding will support the growth of high-tech startup companies through the introduction of capital investment opportunities, the expansion of business acceleration programs, and the creation of pathways to successfully deliver new products to the marketplace.
Shenandoah Valley Sites Enhancement Program | $821,000
Region 8: Counties of Augusta, Frederick, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren
The Shenandoah Valley Partnership will lead an effort to advance six regionally significant sites, totaling 1,112 acres, for potential new or expanding businesses in the region’s targeted industries.
ECONOMIC RESILIENCE AND RECOVERY GRANTS
Virginia Restaurant and Hotel Workforce COVID Recovery and Upskilling Program | $132,500
Region 4: Counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico, and the city of Richmond
The Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association will support the restaurant and hospitality industry by offering COVID-related skills training to unemployed and underemployed restaurant and hotel workers. This initiative will also further develop an industry-specific job board to support ongoing industry recovery efforts.
Engineering Interns + Manufacturers = Success Squared (S2) | $39,200
Region 4: County of Prince George and the city of Hopewell
The College of Engineering and Technology at Virginia State University will create an internship program to support regional manufacturing companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the course of a semester, interns will develop projects focused on a company’s specific needs related to economic distress brought on by the pandemic, while also getting the hands-on experience needed to round out their degrees.
Startup Stability Program | $197,000
Region 5: Cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth
The Portsmouth Development Foundation will support small businesses adversely impacted by the pandemic through subsidized co-working space and mentoring services.
Marine Trades Training Program Expansion | $99,137
Region 5: Cities of Portsmouth and Norfolk
Tidewater Community College’s Marine Trades Training Program will expand its welding and marine coatings programs at the Skilled Trades Academy in Portsmouth. The welding program will be expanded by 33 percent to accommodate an additional 40 students per year, and the marine coating program will be relocated and expanded to support an additional 84 students per year.
Virginia Cyber Skills Academy | $699,995
Region 7: Counties of Arlington and Loudoun and the city of Alexandria
The Women’s Society of Cyberjutsu and the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) will train individuals whose employment was impacted by the pandemic for high-demand cybersecurity roles. All courses and certifications will be provided online at no cost to students, and this project will assist graduates with obtaining employment with area technology companies.
Local Ordering, Communication, and Agricultural Logistics Initiative | $60,602
Region 8: County of Page and cities of Harrisonburg and Roanoke
Common Grain Alliance (CGA) will provide support and build cooperative relationships between farmers, local producers, and distributors impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will leverage existing web-based applications with an online marketplace to increase sales and enhance the resiliency of the industry through the creation of an online platform to facilitate supply chain logistics and new technology to streamline food sales, storage access, and distribution.
Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Resiliency | $131,220
Region 9: Counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock, and the city of Charlottesville
The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will address growth challenges and improve economic resiliency among area businesses by enhancing firms’ digital presence and e-commerce capabilities. Additionally, this funding will help increase SBDC’s capacity to serve the region’s business development needs, emphasizing services to rural and under-resourced communities.
State News
Amendment to new law protects stimulus payments from garnishment/seizure by creditors and debt collectors
An amendment to a new law from Attorney General Mark R. Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala will ensure that the entirety of the most recent round of stimulus payments help Virginians support themselves and their families during the COVID crisis rather than getting swept up by debt collectors and creditors. The initial bill was passed during last year’s special legislative session after it was discovered that the initial round of support payments issued by Congress as part of the CARES Act was left vulnerable to seizure or garnishment.
“These federal stimulus payments are meant to go towards helping Virginia families put food on the table, keep the lights on, purchase medical supplies, and other necessities,” said Attorney General Herring. “Virginians have dealt with so much over the past year, and they should not have to add worrying about debt collectors or creditors coming after their much-needed stimulus money to that list. As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, putting Virginians first must always be our top priority and I want to thank Delegate Ayala for her partnership on this important legislation.”
“Families across the Commonwealth are still struggling to make ends meet during this uncertain economic time and it’s so important that any federal stimulus payments go towards food, utilities, rent, and other necessities,” said Delegate Ayala. “Attorney General Herring and I recognized early on that garnishment of these payments could be a serious problem and I’m so glad we were able to come up with this solution. These unprecedented times have forced us to come up with new and innovative ways to help and protect Virginians and I want to thank Attorney General Herring for his help in getting this legislation passed.”
When it was discovered that CARES Act relief payments were not explicitly protected from garnishment, Attorney General Herring urged then U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to take steps to ensure the payments would benefit struggling Americans rather than creditors and debt collectors. When the Trump Administration failed to act, Attorney General Herring pursued a state-level solution to ensure these payments benefit Virginians who need help.
During the 2020 COVID and Criminal Justice Reform Special Session, the General Assembly passed HB5068 from Attorney General Herring and Delegate Hala Ayala with bipartisan support. The bill exempts up to $1,200 state and federal emergency relief payments from garnishment, attachment, and other legal creditor process seizures. It included an emergency clause ensuring it went into effect immediately upon Governor Northam’s signature. The amendment to HB5068 ensures that Virginians are able to keep the entirety of their federal stimulus payments, protecting that money from debt collectors and creditors.
If any Virginian believes that their economic relief payment has been unlawfully garnished or seized, they should assert their rights under § 34-28.3. Emergency relief payments exempt directly from the relevant collections agency or financial institution.
The bill was part of Attorney General Herring’s 2020 COVID legislative package that included garnishment/seizure protection for relief payments, new laws to protect Virginians and Virginia hospitals and businesses from price gouging on PPE and other necessities, measures to help Virginians stay in their homes and keep utilities connected, and measures to ensure safe voting.
State News
Governor Northam announces $46.6 million in federal funding for Virginia private schools
On April 8, 2021, Governor Ralph Northam invited eligible Virginia private schools to apply for funding from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act approved by Congress in December 2020.
The CRRSA Act includes $2.75 billion in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding for the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools (EANS) program and Virginia received an allocation of $46.6 million. Non-public schools do not receive direct awards or allocations under the EANS program. Rather, state education departments use EANS funds to procure services and assistance requested by eligible schools in their applications.
In total, Virginia will receive approximately $993 million in funding for PreK-12 education from the CRRSA Act, with $946 million benefitting Virginia’s PreK-12 public schools. $845 million of those funds are currently available to Virginia’s 132 public school divisions, with $101 million set aside for statewide education initiatives such as enhancing student literacy, providing extended year learning opportunities, and increasing digital instruction tools for educators.
“All of our students and educators have endured tremendous educational disruptions over the past year,” said Governor Northam. “These funds will help our private schools address pandemic-related operating costs and ensure they can continue to meet the individual needs of their students during this challenging time and as we move forward.”
The American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden in March, includes $122 billion to support the recovery efforts of K-12 schools nationwide. Ninety percent of the funding will go directly to local school districts based on the formula for distributing federal Title I funds. Ten percent of the funding will support state-level efforts to help schools recover from the pandemic. Virginia will receive $2.1 billion, with $1.9 billion going directly to school divisions, and approximately $200 million reserved to support state-level K-12 recovery initiatives.
“This EANS program funding will support Virginia’s private K-12 schools as they support educators and continue to provide high-quality instruction to their students,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “The federal CRRSA Act has delivered critical resources to Virginia’s education system, and these funds specifically dedicated to K-12 private schools will go far to lift schools up as they work to address learning loss.”
According to the Virginia Council on Private Education (VCPE), there are 488 accredited K-12 private schools in the commonwealth serving approximately 112,000 students. In Virginia, eligible non-public schools are K-12 private schools with state-recognized accreditation through the VCPE and private schools that certify compliance with the state laws that apply to schools accredited through VCPE. The CRRSA Act requires state education departments to prioritize applications based on enrollment of low-income students and the severity of the impact of the pandemic on the school.
“Virginia’s private schools sincerely thank Governor Northam for recognizing the impact COVID-19 has had on all school-aged children, including the approximately 11 percent of Virginia’s students who attend private schools, by applying for this federal funding,” said VCPE Executive Director Grace Turner Creasey. “The EANS program funding mechanism sends necessary assistance to private schools as they continue to ensure the health, safety and wellness of students during this global pandemic.”
Approved services and assistance for non-public schools under the CRRSA Act include, but are not limited to:
• Supplies to sanitize, disinfect, and clean school facilities;
• Personal protective equipment;
• Improving ventilation systems, including windows or portable air purification systems;
• Training and professional development for staff on sanitization, the use of personal protective equipment, and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases;
• Physical barriers to facilitate social distancing;
• Other materials, supplies, or equipment recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening and operation of school facilities to effectively maintain health and safety; and
• Educational technology to assist students, educators, and other staff with remote or hybrid learning.
“I want to thank Governor Northam for applying for Virginia’s EANS allocation, which will allow the Virginia Department of Education to assist the Commonwealth’s non-public schools by securing services, supplies, and assistance,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “These resources will help keep their students and teachers healthy and safe, and help private schools recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”
Eligible private schools must submit a completed application to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) by April 26. The application form and additional information on the EANS program are available here.
