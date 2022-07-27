State News
AG Miyares sues Biden Administration for threatening to withdraw school nutrition assistance for political agenda
RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined 22 attorneys general in a lawsuit filed on July 27, 2022, against the Biden Administration’s new regulatory guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance.
On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services issued guidance to Virginia and other States announcing that discrimination on the basis of sex in Title IX and the Food and Nutrition Act includes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. By doing so, they are forcing unlawful regulatory measures onto schools and holding hostage funding for school lunches.
The National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million school children daily, many of whom rely on it for breakfast, lunch, or both. Approximately 100,000 public and non-profit private schools and residential childcare institutions receive federal funding to subsidize free or reduced-price meals for qualifying children.
In the lawsuit, the attorneys general argue the USDA’s Guidance is unlawful because:
- This USDA guidance was issued without providing the State and other stakeholders the opportunity for input as required by the Administrative Procedures Act (APA).
- The USDA premised its guidance on an obvious misreading and misapplication of the Supreme Court’s holding in Bostock v. Clayton County.
- The guidance imposes new and unlawful regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. This guidance will inevitably result in regulatory chaos threatening essential nutritional services to some of the most vulnerable citizens.
On June 14th, 26 state attorneys general coalition called on President Biden to withdraw the USDA’s guidance.
To read the complaint, click here.
State News
Attorney General Miyares announces $4.25 billion national settlement with opioids maker Teva
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed on key financial terms with opioid maker Teva, which would provide up to $4.25 billion to participating states and local governments. Virginia’s share of the overall settlement is estimated to be over $70 million, plus the option to accept Naloxone or additional money in lieu of the Naloxone from Teva.
The $70 million will be split amongst the Commonwealth and Virginia’s localities that join a final settlement, and the majority is expected to go to the Opioid Abatement Fund is administered by the Opioid Abatement Authority.
While critical details of the settlement remain the subject of ongoing negotiations, Teva disclosed the key financial terms in its announcement Tuesday.
“The opioid epidemic affects each and every Virginian, in every corner of the Commonwealth. While there is no price that can be put on the lives lost from addiction, there is a lot of work to be done to fight back against the epidemic. These funds will make a significant difference in preventing fatal overdoses and treating opioid addiction disorder,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Teva, an Israel-based drug manufacturer, makes Actiq and Fentora, which are branded fentanyl products for cancer pain, and a number of generic opioids, including oxycodone.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office has sued Teva in Richmond Circuit Court, and the case is pending. Virginia’s lawsuit alleges that Teva promoted potent, rapid-onset fentanyl products for use by non-cancer patients and deceptively marketed opioids by downplaying the risk of addiction and overstating their benefits, including encouraging the idea that signs of addiction are actually “pseudoaddiction” treated by prescribing more opioids.
Teva will pay a maximum of $4.25 billion in cash over 13 years. This figure includes amounts Teva has already agreed to pay under settlements with individual States, funds for participating States and subdivisions, and the $240 million of cash in lieu of the product described below.
As part of the financial term, Teva will provide up to $1.2 billion in generic naloxone (valued at Wholesale Acquisition Cost or WAC) over a 10-year period or $240 million of cash in lieu of product at each State’s election. Naloxone is used to counteract overdoses.
The settlement will build on the existing framework that states and subdivisions have created through other recent opioid settlements.
A final settlement remains contingent on agreement on critical business practice changes and transparency requirements.
State News
Governor Youngkin donates his second-quarter salary to Virginia Veterans Services Foundation
RICHMOND, VA – On July 26, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he will donate his second-quarter salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing supplemental funding for Veteran programs and services throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.
At the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Care Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, he fulfilled his pledge to donate his gubernatorial salary back to organizations and the people of Virginia.
“I pledged to serve our Commonwealth without accepting a salary because I want to continue giving back to the Commonwealth and helping Virginians in every way I can,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I have chosen to donate my salary to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF) because of their important mission to support Virginia’s veterans’ programs. My administration goes to work every day to reimagine the way the Commonwealth provides Veterans benefits, eliminate red tape that hinders our veterans and has exempted the first 40,000 of veteran retirement pay from unnecessary taxes. Now, Suzanne and I would like to show our support and gratitude for those who have fought to keep our Commonwealth and nation safe.”
State News
Governor Youngkin commemorates National Hire A Veteran Day in Virginia
On July 25, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin officially welcomed Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer at a special National Hire a Veteran Day ceremony and presentation at the Walmart Supercenter at 11400 West Broad Street in Glen Allen.
The Governor was joined by Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Commissioner of Veterans Services Daniel Gade, and representatives of Walmart to announce the retailer’s commitment to hiring Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses as a V3 program partner.
“Our Commonwealth is home to more than 700,000 men and women who have served in our armed forces and more than 150,000 active duty, Reserve, and National Guard members. This makes it vitally important to bring attention to the importance of National Hire a Veteran Day and to partners like Walmart and hundreds of other employers – large and small – to ensure this valuable pipeline of skilled and talented people stay in Virginia” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Walmart has shown its dedication to hiring these veterans at its 149 retail locations and six distribution centers throughout our state and today, strengthens its commitment by becoming a Certified Partner Employer in our Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program. My administration is reimagining the way we provide veteran benefits, we have relieved veterans of unnecessary taxing on their retirement pay, and we are focused on creating further employment opportunities. Hiring Virginia Veterans is not only the right thing to do – it is the smart thing to do.”
“Since its creation in 2013, the Department of Veterans Services’ V3 Program has trained and certified more than 2,000 Virginia businesses and other employers on how to best recruit, hire and retain Virginia Veterans in their workforces. The program has resulted in over 96,000 veteran hires,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw. “With more than 46,000 sales associates statewide and their own corporate “Find A Future” national program dedicated to hiring veterans and military spouses, we are exceptionally pleased to have Walmart partner with our V3 program.”
“Walmart is proud to partner with the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program to provide opportunities for veterans and military spouses to learn and grow,” said Brynt Parmeter, Walmart’s Senior Director of Military Programs. “Our partnership will help advance the economic opportunity and well-being of our veterans, building on our focus to help them achieve their goals in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.”
The program also included introductions and remarks from Walmart Regional Senior People Director and veteran Kirsten Frey and Baron Dixon, a veteran and Asset Protection Operations Lead.
“Welcoming Walmart as a Certified Virginia Values Veterans (V3) employer is especially meaningful on this National Hire a Veteran Day,” said DVS Commissioner Daniel Gade. “One of our most important missions at DVS is to assure that our Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find successful employment in our civilian workforce. This is one reason Virginia continues to be recognized nationally as the #1 state for military veterans and retirees. Virginia is for veterans.”
About National Hire a Veteran Day
Established in 2017, the purpose of National Hire a Veteran Day is to serve as a call to action for employers to hire veterans and for veterans to apply for civilian positions upon transition from the armed forces.
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,000 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are committed partners of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 96,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2013. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, DVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces largest unemployment rate drop in a year, 7,500 fewer Virginians unemployed in the month of June
On July 22, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in June 2022. Virginia has added nearly 94,000 employed residents since February 1st. Virginia’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent in June. This continues to be below the national rate, unchanged at 3.6 percent.
According to BLS household survey data, employed residents rose by 13,792 to 4,232,192. In 2022, employment growth has accelerated by averaging nearly 19,000 a month, over four times the 2021 average. The Commonwealth’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.8 percent is 1.2 percentage points below the rate from a year ago. The labor force increased by 6,250 to 4,353,465 as the number of unemployed workers contracted by 7,542, the largest amount in a year.
The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older employed or actively looking for work, was unchanged at 63.8 percent in June.
“The June unemployment rate dropping to 2.8% is promising news for Virginia’s economic health and is a welcome return to pre-pandemic unemployment levels,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In such a competitive labor market, we remain committed to expanding workforce development opportunities for Virginians. While the 94,000 job additions are promising, we must remain vigilant regarding the workforce participation rate, which does continue to lag. I am focused on increasing Virginia’s participation rate across the commonwealth.”
“Virginia’s economic performance continues to rebound at a healthy pace,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia’s on course to continue adding jobs if employers can find workers to fill them. We’re still down nearly 120,000 people in our labor force since before the pandemic.”
“Virginia’s unemployment and labor force participation rates continue to outpace the nation, but as the governor said, there is still work to be done,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “We are continuing to progress on this, as evidenced by the large drop in the number of unemployed Virginians in June.”
Virginia nonfarm payrolls fell by 2,700 jobs in June to 4,045,100. From June 2021 to June 2022, the VEC estimates that establishments in Virginia gained 123,400 jobs, an increase of 3.1%. In June, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 125,700 jobs, while employment in the public sector decreased by 2,300 jobs.
Compared to a year ago, on a seasonally adjusted basis, nine of eleven major industry divisions experienced employment increases while two saw employment decreases. The largest over-the-year job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality, up 62,300 jobs (+17.9%). The second-largest over-the-year job gain occurred in education and health services, up 26,200 jobs (+4.9%). The third largest over-the-year job gain occurred in professional and business services, up to 16,400 jobs (+2.1%). Other job gains occurred in trade, transportation, and utilities (+9,200 jobs), miscellaneous services (+4,600 jobs), manufacturing (+4,200 jobs), information (+3,200 jobs), construction (+500 jobs), and mining and logging (+400 jobs). The job losses occurred in government (-2,300 jobs) and finance, with a decrease of 1,300 jobs.
Within government, local government (+1,000 jobs) and state government (+900 jobs) both gained jobs over the year, while the federal government saw a decrease in employment (-4,200 jobs). For more details, visit the Virginia Employment Commission’s website at vec.virginia.gov.
State News
Virginia General Fund finishes the fiscal year 2022 with surplus of nearly $2 billion
RICHMOND, VA – Only July 21, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia ended the fiscal year 2022 with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total revenue collections rose 16.3 percent, based on preliminary data.
“While I am pleased that our additional revenue can be reinvested in Virginia, the Commonwealth’s general fund revenue surplus confirms that Virginians have been overtaxed for way too long,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As inflation hits another 40-year high, I’m proud that our budget provides almost $4 billion in tax relief to Virginians, the largest tax relief in the Commonwealth’s history. We have a lot of work left to do to recover from the pandemic, but Virginia’s economy is demonstrating promising economic and company growth with major companies such as Boeing, Raytheon, and LEGO moving their headquarters to Virginia.”
“Fiscal 2022 was an extraordinary year for revenues and finished strong. However, there are a number of critical economic issues that we will continue to watch very closely as we put our plan together for the future. We are encouraged by the continuing strength of payroll withholding and retail sales taxes, which increased by 9.5 percent, indicating that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings.
Virginia’s strong labor market has produced 79,818 jobs since January, driving growth in payroll withholding. There were 124,878 more Virginians employed in May 2022 than in May 2021, an increase of 3.5 percent year-over-year. Although recent trends are encouraging, Virginia has yet to recover more than 133,000 jobs lost during the pandemic (now at 96.9 percent of pre-pandemic levels), while our key competitor states have all exceeded pre-pandemic employment levels. While the Commonwealth underperformed the nation in jobs recovered since the pandemic, ranking 47th overall, momentum is building, and Virginia is now ranked 15th among the states in employment growth for the first four months of 2022.
Analysis of Fiscal Year 2022 Revenues – Based on Preliminary Data
• Based on preliminary data, Fiscal Year 2022 ended with a $1.94 billion general fund revenue surplus. General fund revenues, excluding transfers, rose 16.3 percent for the year compared to the fiscal year 2021, exceeding the forecast of 8.5 percent growth.
• Payroll withholding and sales tax collections, 69 percent of total revenues and the best indicator of current economic activity in the Commonwealth, finished $193.5 million or 1.0 percent ahead of the forecast.
• Payroll withholding grew by 9.5 percent, exceeding the forecast of 9.0 percent growth.
• Sales tax collections increased 9.4 percent compared to the annual forecast of 6.5 percent.
• Nonwithholding income tax collections finished the year ahead of expectations, up 30.5 percent. This was mainly due to a 40.9 percent increase in final tax payments to the Department of Taxation.
• Individual income tax refunds were positive to the forecast as the average check size decreased. Tax refunds were $280.2 million below expectations, a positive to the bottom line.
• Corporate income tax collections increased 30.5 percent for the year, behind the annual forecast of 32.6 percent.
• A complete accounting of all final revenue sources will be available after the final year-end close and will be released on August 19 when the Governor speaks at the Joint Money Committee Meeting.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for early childhood education
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care, and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings.
Earlier in the year, individuals were encouraged to consider their own risk tolerance and determine what precautions made sense for them and their families. Today, vaccines, tests, and treatments continue to be readily available, and, at the same time, hospitalization rates are low, and the number of Virginians with natural immunity has increased. As such, it is again timely for individuals, families, and employers to re-evaluate which precautions are appropriate to them.
“From the first days of my administration, I have supported parents in making informed decisions for their own families, whom they love and know best,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps, and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases. Today marks a shift in my administration’s recommendations to optional quarantine for exposure to COVID-19 in child care and school settings as the severity of the disease decreases.”
While our communities and Commonwealth are learning to live with the pandemic, we recognize that COVID-19 continues to impact many individuals. We are encouraged by our health systems’ continued advancement in both the understanding of and treatment for, the virus. We will continue to be vigilant about surges or new variants and any impact to our healthcare system. While maintaining that prudence, Virginia’s communities can, and should, continue on a path to normalcy.
View the updated COVID-19 guidance here.
Wind: 2mph SSW
Humidity: 79%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
81/64°F
84/64°F