Obituaries
Agnes M. Evans (1933 – 2022)
Agnes M. Evans, 88, of Occoquan, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her daughter’s residence.
A graveside service will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Evans was born on October 25, 1933, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, to the late Peter and Tatianna Skopetz Lukasevich. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burton C. Evans, and son, Lt. Thomas C. Evans. She was an Administrative Assistant for Northern Virginia Community College, Sterling Campus, and a member of St. Thomas of Becket Catholic Church in Reston.
Survivors include her son, Charles T. Evans of Reston; two daughters, Tanya M. Evans of Front Royal, Virginia; Cathi M. Evans of Occoquan, Virginia; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Dwayne Lee Maricle (1961 – 2022)
Dwayne Lee Maricle, 60, husband of Sheryl Kaye Maricle, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Staunton.
Mr. Maricle was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on August 30, 1961, a son of the late Harold Dean Maricle and Ruth Eleanor (Presgraves) Maricle.
Dwayne grew up and lived in Front Royal for most of his life and was a graduate of Warren County High School. After graduating, Mr. Maricle earned his B.S. in Business Management from James Madison University and was commissioned as an officer in the United States Air Force.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Maricle was preceded in death by a brother, Lynn Edward Maricle.
In addition to his wife, surviving is a daughter, Tayler Marie Langston (Tyler), a brother, Donnie Maricle (Debbie), and two grandchildren, Braylee Rae and Jaxon Lee.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Sharon Ruth Johnson (1941 – 2022)
Sharon Ruth Johnson, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on July 18, 2022, in the comfort of her own home.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Sharon was born in Oregon on February 8, 1941, to her late mother, Ruth Berry. She is also preceded by her husband, Thomas R. Johnson.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Janine Murphy.
Avis “Meme” Broy Petty (1927 – 2022)
Avis “Meme” Broy Petty, 94, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 11:30 AM at Reliance United Methodist Church, 1571 Reliance Road, Middletown, Virginia. Burial will follow at Reliance Cemetery.
Avis was born on September 29, 1927, in Stephens City, Virginia, to the late Garland and Frances Broy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Cornelius Petty, and her brother, Robert Broy. She was a volunteer at Warren Memorial Hospital for many years and a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church. Her loves included mountains, beach, gardening, sewing, cross stitch, and, above all, being a grandmother and her family.
Survivors include her two sons, Duane Petty of Front Royal and Donald Petty (Pattianne) of Front Royal; sister, Nancy Clem of Winchester, Virginia; four grandchildren, Christina Petty of Stephens City, Joseph Petty (Carmen) of Front Royal, Gregory Petty (Cynthia) of Front Royal and Daniel Petty (Stephanie) of Winter Garden, Florida and seven great-grandchildren, Cade, Micah, Jenna, Madelyn, Alexander, Chloe, and Cadel. She was also a grandmother to many foster children.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Joyce Welsh Matthew (1941-2022)
Joyce Welsh Matthew went to be with our Lord on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the age of 81.
Joyce was born on February 9th, 1941, in the District of Columbia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Jeannette Kiser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Matthew, and her son, David Allen Welsh.
Surviving is her daughter, Colleen Sylvia; her brothers, Kenneth Kiser and Paul David Kiser; her nephew and niece, Christopher Kiser and Cassandra Baird; two stepdaughters, Cindy Donaldson and Melanie Matthew; and three grandchildren, Jesse, Allison and Hannah.
The family eventually moved to Arlington, Virginia, where they settled. Joyce went on to attend and graduate from James Madison University with a bachelors degree in Mathematics. She lived for many years in Front Royal, Virginia. She was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren. She sang with the Shenandoah Valley Chorus of Sweet Adeline International.
Joyce had a kind and generous spirit, and she will be missed by all who knew her. She is finally resting and reunited with loved ones that she missed so much. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at 11 a.m., July 30, 2022, at The Front Royal Church of the Brethren, located at 106 W. 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
Karen McCorkle Cole (1955 – 2022)
Karen McCorkle Cole, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Rash officiating. The entombment will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Karen was born October 8, 1955, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of Raymond M. McCorkle of Front Royal and the late Doris J. “Janie” McCorkle.
Karen worked several jobs over the years and was a loving mother and granny to her family. She enjoyed cooking and decorating for the holidays and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving with her father are two sons, Jonathan Ross Cole and wife Lindsay of Winchester and Joshua Noel Cole and wife Chelsea of Independence, Missouri; five step-children, Carisa, Jennings, Tim, Chris, and Amy; one sister, Lorie Thurston of Inwood, West Virginia; one brother Kenneth McCorkle of Front Royal; and two grandchildren, Cierra and Lydia.
She was preceded in death by her mom, Janie McCorkle, and her brother Jerry McCorkle.
Marian Eileen Charpentier (1936 – 2022)
Marian (Townsend) Charpentier of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 86.
She was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Mary Evelyn and William Seymour Sr. Townsend, MA. Marian and her siblings grew up on the family farm in Pepperell. Marian, at 19 years old, married the late Martin Francis Charpentier, known affectionately as “Charp,” and they were married for over 50 years. Her greatest joys were the social gatherings and extensive travel she shared with her husband, family, and friends.
Marian, her husband, and her children lived on Cottage Street in Vienna, VA, and later moved to a small horse farm in Nokesville, VA. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses and owned Passages Travel in Front Royal for over a decade. She and her husband retired and moved to Monroe, Georgia. After her husband’s passing, she returned to Virginia to live out her life surrounded by family.
Marian is survived by the last of her five siblings, Kathy Rossbach (Charlie) of Townsend, MA; daughters Maria Dutton (Paul Barnhart Jr) of Front Royal, VA, and Michele Noel of Warrenton, VA; son Charles Charpentier (Susan) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren; Justin Dutton (Amanda) of Front Royal, VA; Sophia Deel and Vivienne Noel of Warrenton, VA; Charles Charpentier (Jenna) of Sterling, VA; Candi Watkins (Douglas) of Maryland; Tammy Pruett (Dave) of Pawleys Island, SC along with several great-grandchildren.
She will finally be reunited in heaven with her everlasting love, her husband.
A Memorial Service will be held at Moser Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 4:00 pm. A reception will follow at The Moser House from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com