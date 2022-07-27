Agnes M. Evans (1933 – 2022)

Marian (Townsend) Charpentier of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was 86.

She was born in Pepperell, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Mary Evelyn and William Seymour Sr. Townsend, MA. Marian and her siblings grew up on the family farm in Pepperell. Marian, at 19 years old, married the late Martin Francis Charpentier, known affectionately as “Charp,” and they were married for over 50 years. Her greatest joys were the social gatherings and extensive travel she shared with her husband, family, and friends.

Marian, her husband, and her children lived on Cottage Street in Vienna, VA, and later moved to a small horse farm in Nokesville, VA. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses and owned Passages Travel in Front Royal for over a decade. She and her husband retired and moved to Monroe, Georgia. After her husband’s passing, she returned to Virginia to live out her life surrounded by family.

Marian is survived by the last of her five siblings, Kathy Rossbach (Charlie) of Townsend, MA; daughters Maria Dutton (Paul Barnhart Jr) of Front Royal, VA, and Michele Noel of Warrenton, VA; son Charles Charpentier (Susan) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren; Justin Dutton (Amanda) of Front Royal, VA; Sophia Deel and Vivienne Noel of Warrenton, VA; Charles Charpentier (Jenna) of Sterling, VA; Candi Watkins (Douglas) of Maryland; Tammy Pruett (Dave) of Pawleys Island, SC along with several great-grandchildren.

She will finally be reunited in heaven with her everlasting love, her husband.

A Memorial Service will be held at Moser Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 4:00 pm. A reception will follow at The Moser House from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com