Alan Fox’s condition said to be improving in wake of being struck by car 

Having been alerted to a serious pedestrian-vehicle accident involving Warren County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox on the pedestrian end of the accident late last week by our reporter Malcolm Barr Sr., this reporter endeavored to get more information. Barr’s initial info came in a Saturday, December 18th email from his fellow Rotarian Katie McIntyre Tewell. It read in part:

“Alan is the husband of long time Rotarian, Sue Ann Fox. Alan was crossing the road last night attempting to help another motorist who was in a ditch when he was hit by a car. He was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center and needs all of us to take the time to pray for him and his family.”

This reporter left a text message on a cell number of Fox’s, a long-time friend, asking his wife for an update on his condition if she was checking that phone for messages. On Monday morning, December 20, a response from son Evan was received with hopeful news: “He’s still asleep but his condition is improving. We appreciate all your prayers.”

And this reporter, along with Alan’s many friends across this community pray that his condition continues to improve, and he recovers fully from this accident.

Come back to us all, especially your family, Alan – it’s the Christmas present we all want most this year. A mutual friend commented to this reporter about circumstances leading to the accident, “That’s so typical of Alan, stopping to help someone in need.”

Further updates on Fox’s condition and information on the accident will follow as available.