Alan Fox’s condition said to be improving in wake of being struck by car
Having been alerted to a serious pedestrian-vehicle accident involving Warren County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Alan Fox on the pedestrian end of the accident late last week by our reporter Malcolm Barr Sr., this reporter endeavored to get more information. Barr’s initial info came in a Saturday, December 18th email from his fellow Rotarian Katie McIntyre Tewell. It read in part:
“Alan is the husband of long time Rotarian, Sue Ann Fox. Alan was crossing the road last night attempting to help another motorist who was in a ditch when he was hit by a car. He was airlifted to Winchester Medical Center and needs all of us to take the time to pray for him and his family.”
This reporter left a text message on a cell number of Fox’s, a long-time friend, asking his wife for an update on his condition if she was checking that phone for messages. On Monday morning, December 20, a response from son Evan was received with hopeful news: “He’s still asleep but his condition is improving. We appreciate all your prayers.”
And this reporter, along with Alan’s many friends across this community pray that his condition continues to improve, and he recovers fully from this accident.
Come back to us all, especially your family, Alan – it’s the Christmas present we all want most this year. A mutual friend commented to this reporter about circumstances leading to the accident, “That’s so typical of Alan, stopping to help someone in need.”
Further updates on Fox’s condition and information on the accident will follow as available.
Santa and Rudolph make a pre-Christmas wish-list stop in Historic Downtown Front Royal
The Rotary Club of Warren County sponsored a Saturday morning, December 18, appearance by Santa Claus in Front Royal’s Village Commons in the Gazebo area of the town’s Historic Downtown Business District. As illustrated in the photos below, children of ALL ages were attracted to the event in which Santa was accompanied by Rudolph. There were also candy canes and hot cocoa distributed during the 9 a.m. to noon event with the help of Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison, serving as volunteer elves under the watchful eye of “papa elf” Rotarian Michael Williams.
And while skies were cloudy, the weather cooperated with doable mid-December temperatures in the 40s, headed toward 50 degrees by Santa and Rudolph’s noon departure in front of some light rain passing through a short time later.
And a “HO, HO, HO,” and season’s greetings to all.
Rotary Club of Warren County spreads cheer this season
The Rotary Club of Warren County has been busy with several holiday projects!
Gift Bags to Skyline Middle School
20 gift bags have been filled with gifts for middle school students in need this Christmas.
Cards to Seniors
Groups of club members have been writing cards to our local senior living facilities to help spread holiday cheer.
Salvation Bell Ringing
Saturday, December 11 the Rotary Club of Warren County took their turn ringing the bell for the Salvation Army outside of Rural King. The club does this activity almost every year and really enjoys it! This year Michael Williams invited a few of his Early Act students from E Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Sponsorship to Library
Michelle Smeltzer, Service Committee Chair delivered a check for $1,000 to the Samuels Public Library to help keep the amazing work the library does for our community going! New services have been added since Covid to keep everyone connected, entertained, and educated.
Sponsorship to Able Forces – Adopt a Warrior Family
The Rotary Club of Warren County is so very pleased to donate every holiday season to Able Forces Professional Services for their Christmas Adopt A Warrior Family. Skip Rogers is featured in this picture with Rotarian, Carol Hardy! Thank you Skip for this wonderful program! Sharing joy and hope!
If these projects sound like something you would be interested in and you would like to learn more, visit our website: www.warrencountyrotary.org. Our club meets at 7 am on Wednesday mornings. #serviceaboveself
VDOT lifts lane closures to help keep motorist merry
With the holidays hopping and the new year around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation will help ease your travel to celebrate with friends and family this winter. VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for:
Christmas holiday: from noon Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon Monday, Dec. 27
New Year’s holiday: from noon Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon Monday, Jan. 3
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
Travel-Trends map help predict peak congestion
Based on historical data, VDOT’s online, interactive travel-trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
This year, the travel patterns may be somewhat unpredictable due to the ongoing pandemic, previous periods of non-travel, and additional travel flexibility due to holiday hours being observed on Fridays this year for most businesses.
Within the travel-trends map, please click on the link to toggle between the periods of travel influenced by these holidays.
Northern Virginia high occupancy vehicle (HOV) schedule and other information
All HOV restrictions on Interstate 66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31.
Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes and information for the 495 Express Lanes at expresslanes.com.
Hampton Roads HOV schedule, tunnels, and other information
I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes –HOV Restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 until noon on Monday, Dec. 27, and again at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 until noon on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.
Stay Safe
Resolve to be present on the roads. Do your part to make travel safer for all:
- If you plan to drink, have a designated driver
- Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured
- Slow down for snowy and icy roadways
- Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you
- Use your signals for lane changes and turns
- Keep an emergency preparedness kit in case of a breakdown in the cold
- Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so
Real-time traffic info is at your fingertips
VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.
To report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center around the clock at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for December 20 – 31, 2021
VDOT suspends most highway work zones and lifts lane closures on interstates and other major roads for holiday travel from noon Thursday, December 23, until noon Monday, December 27, and again from noon Thursday, December 30, until noon Monday, January 3, 2022.
However, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones or travel delays in VDOT’s Staunton District in the following locations:
Frederick County
Route 522 – Replacing southbound bridge over Opequon Creek. Single-lane traffic in each direction using the northbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 45 mph.
Page County
Route 211 – Replacing westbound bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork. Single-lane traffic in each direction using the eastbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 45 mph.
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Virginia State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Rappahannock County
At the request of Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins, and Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating a pursuit and shooting that involved their personnel.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 17, 2021), the Town of Culpeper Police Department issued a “Be On the Lookout” to regional law enforcement for Jeremy A. Yates, 21, of Culpeper, Va. An Emergency Custody Order (ECO) had been obtained for him and it was believed that he may be armed with a gun.
At approximately 9 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped in the roadway on Rt. 231 (Etlan Rd) in Madison County. As deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away and a pursuit ensued. During the course of the pursuit, Yates began firing shots at passing vehicles. When the pursuit continued north on Rt. 231 into Rappahannock County, a Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Deputy became involved in the pursuit. It was during this time that Yates fired and struck a Rappahannock County Deputy’s vehicle multiple times.
As Yates was driving south on Rt. 707 (Slate Mills Rd) near the intersection of Rt. 644 (Reva Rd) – which is inside the Rappahannock County but right at the Culpeper County line – he began shooting at Culpeper County Sheriff’s Deputies who were stopped in the roadway and facing north on Slate Mills Road. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office personnel returned fire. The Chevrolet Colorado then ran off the left side of the road, collided with an embankment, and overturned.
Deputies attempted to render first aid, but Yates died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Two handguns were recovered from the Chevrolet Colorado.
No deputies or other persons were injured during the incident. No citizens have reported their vehicles being struck by bullets from when Yates was firing at other vehicles.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-829-7400 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
State Police seek info on tractor-trailer/motorcycle accident in Fauquier County Thursday
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help identifying a tractor-trailer that caused a motorcycle to crash Thursday, December 16, 2021, in Fauquier County.
Senior Trooper W. Street is investigating the crash that occurred at 3:15 p.m. along Route 29 (James Madison Hwy) near Route 744 (Lovers Ln). A 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Rt. 29 when an unknown tractor-trailer made an unsafe lane change which caused a motorcycle to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle.
The rider, a 38-year-old male, of Warrenton, Va., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male was wearing a helmet.
The tractor-trailer had a black flatbed and did not stop at the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Senior Trooper W. Street at 540-347-6200 or email area12@vsp.virginia.gov.
