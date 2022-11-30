Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst (1946 – 2022)

Albert “Al” Clifford Gutekenst of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1937 Davis Highway, Mineral, Virginia, with Father Michael Duffy officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Mr. Gutekenst was born on February 17, 1946, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late James and Zona Smith Gutekenst. He was currently a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal and previously a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Louisa, Virginia. He was a third-degree Knight of Columbus, a founding member of Newington Volunteer Ambulance, a lifetime member of Mineral Rescue Squad, an associate member of Mineral Fire Department, a veteran of the United States Navy serving as a Seabee, and a retiree from the Metropolitan District Commission.

Survivors include his wife of over 34 years, Marilyn Gutekenst of Front Royal; son, James Walter Gutekenst of Louisa; two daughters, Heidi Gail Gutekenst of Belchertown, Massachusetts, and Rose Marie Gutekenst Harvey (Stephen) of Front Royal; brother Patrick Gutekenst of Louisa and two grandchildren, Genevieve Zona Harvey and Oliver Everett Harvey both of Front Royal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes Catholic Food Pantry Charities, 613 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.