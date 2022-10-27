Albert Owens, Sr. (1939 – 2022)

Albert Owens, Sr., 83, of Warren County, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Owens was born on April 19, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Paul Victor and Rose B. Sankler Owens.

He owned and operated Hard Times Landscaping and Lawn Care and worked until he was 80.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 21 years, Shirley M. Owens; two sons, Albert Owens, Jr. and wife Robin of Winchester and Roger A. Gordon of Strasburg; three daughters, Deborah Lake Manuel of Front Royal, Donna Killen and husband Mike of Strasburg, and Juanita Ponton and husband Scott of Strasburg; one sister, Catherine Bailey of Front Royal; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nannie Lee Owens; oldest son, Garland Lake; and grandson, Jonathan Lake.

Travis Hamilton, Nathan Lake, Mark Shifflett, June Bug Cook, Anthony Cook, and Nathan Tyler Shumate will be pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Owens, Jimmy Bowden, and Jimmy Cook.

The family will receive friends on October 30 from 1-2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.