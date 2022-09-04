Alcohol consumption as a senior: 3 risk factors

Regardless of your interests, there’s no shortage of activities to fill your days this summer. Here are 10 suggestions to get you started.

1. Get back to nature

The thing about the outdoors is that there are many ways to enjoy it. Birdwatch in your backyard, stroll through the woods or bike around the countryside. Alternatively, enjoy a picnic in the park or pack your fishing rod and spend a weekend camping by the lake.

2. Host a game night

Your options are as numerous as they are varied. Keep your mind sharp as you roll the dice, shuffle the cards or test your trivia knowledge. You can teach your grandchildren a game that’s new to them or organize a regular board game night with friends.

3. Move your body

From golfing to gardening, opportunities to engage in physical activity during the summer are plentiful. You can also join a walking club or sign up for a yoga, tai chi or water aerobics class. Often, these group courses are offered outside when the weather’s nice and can be adapted if you have reduced mobility.

4. Plan a cultural outing

Treat yourself to a night out at the theater or take in a concert. If you want to spend an afternoon with your grandkids, head to the movies or visit a museum. Remember, summer is a prime time for all sorts of festivals and local events.

5. Explore your artistic side

Whether you prefer painting, photography, knitting, or playing a musical instrument, there are numerous ways to get creative. Activities like scrapbooking and sculpting sandcastles allow you to combine creativity and spending time with your family.

6. Play outdoor games

If you enjoy activities that allow you to socialize and take advantage of a sunny day, there are many backyard games to choose from including horseshoes, bocce ball, ladder toss and croquet.

7. Enjoy your own company

Spending quiet time alone can be the perfect way to recharge. Curl up on the couch with a crossword puzzle, retreat to the porch swing with a good book or simply relax while listening to music. On a rainy day, try your hand at a jigsaw puzzle or catch up on your favorite TV shows.

8. Indulge in local fare

Take advantage of the summer weather to discover new flavors in your region. Sample the menu at a local bistro, savor a cone at the ice cream parlor or enjoy a wine tasting at a nearby vineyard. If you don’t feel like going out, you can teach your grandchildren a family recipe or host a potluck with loved ones.

9. Test your luck

There’s no harm in playing games of chance on occasion, so try your luck at bingo or head to the casino for an evening of fun and excitement.

10. Go shopping

Support independent retailers and local artisans, or check out a few garage sales in your area. If you just want to window shop at the mall, this activity is suitable in all types of weather.