Obituaries
Alice Lamarr Jenkins Brown Parks (1948 – 2022)
Alice Lamarr Parks, 74, of Front Royal, VA, went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 17, 2022.
Her funeral will be conducted at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, VA, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with Pastor Timothy Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Eleys Ford Baptist Church Cemetery, 1040 Eleys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Alice was born in Front Royal, VA, on January 22, 1948, the daughter of the late Elliott Lamarr Jenkins and Jewell Dew Jones Jenkins.
She had a greeting card ministry since the age of 14, and her favorite gift was postage stamps. She was a born-again Christian and a member of Rivermont Baptist Church since 1980. Alice loved her faith, family, friends, Bible study, cooking, art, photography, reading, gardening, decorating, children, flea markets, volunteering at local nursing homes, and music, especially Southern Gospel. She loved Front Royal and the beautiful Shenandoah Valley. She was also known to be a thrifty shopper.
She graduated from Warren County High School in 1966 and Front Royal Beauty School in 1983.
Alice is survived by her only child, Charles “Chuck” Raye Brown and wife Vicki and her family; granddaughter, Alyson Joell Brown, grandma’s “Angel Baby”; Alyson’s mother, Michael-Ann Brown Ewanish and husband Mike; brother, Charles Elliott Jenkins; and many nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.
Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her baby brother, Benjamin “Benny” Raye Jenkins. She was widowed by Joseph Powell Brown (1980) and Ronald Edward Parks (2018).
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Alice inspired those around her, always focusing on the good things no matter how bad the situation. Her smile and good nature could lift the spirits of all who came in contact with her. Her kind heart and loving and gentle spirit will be greatly missed.
Her prayer was for all to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal Savior and find true peace and happiness.
Obituaries
Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner (1947 – 2022)
Judith Ann “Judy” Ruffner, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Skyview Nursing Home in Luray, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held later at Lake Arrowhead in Luray.
Judy was born June 29, 1947, in Rock Mills, Virginia, the daughter of the late Eleanor Rose Knox Norman.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 57 years, Paul Robert Ruffner, Jr.; two sons, Craig Allen Ruffner and wife Tabitha Jane Ruffner of Luray and Robert Troy Ruffner of Front Royal; one daughter, Angela Ruffner Clater of Front Royal; one sister, Patty Mallory of Warrenton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, a son, Jeffrey Wayne Ruffner, two brothers, and one sister.
Obituaries
Paul Jonathan Weaver (1962 – 2022)
Paul Jonathan Weaver, aka “Th Weave,” 60, of Front Royal passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, surrounded by his daughters.
Paul was a wonderful husband, father, Pops, and brother to all of his family. He was a good friend and mentor to several kids throughout his life. Paul never met a stranger and had the gift of listening to people as well. Playing guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends gave him great joy in life. His faith in God gave him the strength to endure the battle he fought with cancer. Now he is healed forever!
A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main St. Front Royal, VA, with Pastor Cecil Jones officiating. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to the deceased and family at 2:00 pm preceding the service.
Mr. Weaver was born in Front Royal on July 28, 1962, to the late Jimmy and Anna Doffermire Weaver. He was preceded in death by two brothers Mark Weaver and Shawn Doffermire. Surviving family members include his wife of 35 years, Margie Weaver of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherry Johnson (husband Josh) and Autumn Weaver, both of Front Royal; two sisters, Candace Summers and Diana Sibert (husband Dale), both of Front Royal; four brothers, James Weaver (wife Julie) of Indiana, Kirk Weaver (wife Lisa) of Front Royal, Chris Weaver (wife Becky) of Woodbridge, Anthony Weaver of Woodbridge; five grandchildren, Evan, Coen, Brycin, Akhilees, and Alyas; including numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Paul-Weaver.
Obituaries
Thomas J. Gibbons (1942 – 2022)
Tom was born on Christmas Day, 1942, and peacefully passed on August 11, 2022. He was surrounded by love and family.
Tom was a Captain in the US Marine Corps and served in Vietnam from 1966-1967. He went back to Vietnam with the CIA for two more years. Then, after gaining two master’s degrees, he became the Chief Librarian for the US Army, Europe. Tom and Ricky spent over 33 years overseas.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ricky, and by their daughter, Gaby, and their two grandchildren, Bradley and Alex.
In a private ceremony, he will be interred at the Quantico National Cemetery in Prince William County, Virginia.
Donations in lieu of flowers should go to the Blue Ridge Hospice organization.
Obituaries
Cora Mae Love (1945 – 2022)
Cora Mae Love, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held for Cora at 11 am on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Williams Chapel CME at 40 Chester St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love and Reverend Willie Corbett officiating. The viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Following all services, her burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery.
Cora was born on August 7, 1945, in New York, New York, to the late Enoch Walden Love, Sr., and Virginia Alba Louise Love. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Faye Love Grant.
Surviving Cora is her siblings, Kudzo Dobosu, Enoch Walden Love Jr. (Shirl), Thelma Love Russell, and Dr. Bishop Michael J. Love (Karen); her nieces and nephews, Irvin Grant, Carroll Russell Jr. (Theresa), Enoch Love III, Faron Russell (Johanna), Kalauwa Dobosu, Diana Clopton, Michael Love III, and Ali Dobosu; her grand nieces and nephews, Alexis Pasamonte, Carlise Russell, Alyssa Russell, Alivia Russell, LaAsia Love, Enoch Love IV, Avery Clopton, Evan Clopton, Makayla Grant, and Bailey Grant; and her great-grandnephew, Elijah Pasamonte.
Cora was a devout member of Williams Chapel CME and served as a stewardess in the church for many years.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Obituaries
Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady (1955 – 2022)
Irvin Eugene “Hoggie” Grady, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Hoggie at 11 am on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, with Albert Stanley officiating. Following all services will be his entombment at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Hoggie was born on November 22, 1955, in White Post, Virginia, to the late Forrest and Mary Grady. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Allyson; his grandson, Forrest; his nephew, Lucky; and eight of his siblings.
Surviving Hoggie is his loving wife of 39 years, Penny Grady; his children, Travis Grady, Bambi Gordon, Colt Grady, Forrest Grady, Levi Grady, and Dillion Grady; his siblings, Albert, Valley, Danny, Alice, Mary Anne, and Donna Jill; and his 14 grandchildren.
Hoggie’s favorite pastime was spending a lot of time with his family. He loved his kids and grandkids deeply, and you could always find him outside, hard at work.
A visitation night will take place between 7-9 P.M. at Maddox Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Obituaries
Robert David Simpson (1978 – 2022)
Robert David Simpson, affectionately known as “Rob,” 44, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Rob was born on May 14, 1978, in Falls Church, Virginia, to Donald and Karen Miller Simpson. Rob was a devoted father, brother, son, uncle, and adoring and loving husband. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, fishing with his brother and father, and his annual family canoe trip with his son, father, brother, uncles, and nephews. Aside from being outside, Rob loved working with his hands and renovating the home he shared with his wife.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jane “Bam Bam” Miller. Surviving along with his parents are his wife, Julia Simpson; son, Tyler Simpson; three daughters, Adriana Simpson, Karissa Rodriguez, and Olivia Simpson; brother, Daniel Simpson; four sisters, Michelle Anderson, Christine Simpson, Jennifer Jackson, and Catherine Jackson; stepmother, Valerie Simpson; nephews, Jacob Sterner and Mason Simpson and nieces, Ella Simpson and Abigail Anderson.
Rob spent his younger years in Clifton and Burke, Virginia, with his dearest friends and spent the majority of his adult life in Manassas, Virginia, raising his children before moving to Bentonville, Virginia, to live out his dream of living near the Shenandoah River. He enjoyed spending his summers camping, canoeing, and floating on the river with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, or online at supporting.afsp.org.