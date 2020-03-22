Local News
All Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately
The Town of Front Royal continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. To protect Town citizens and Town staff, as well as, maintain 100% effectiveness for services, all Town offices are closed to the public effective immediately.
Planning and Zoning will able to accept permit application through the US mail:
Town of Front Royal
Department of Planning and Zoning
102 East Main St.
Front Royal, VA 22630
or email cpotter@frontroyalva.com
Approvals will be returned by mail or email accordingly.
The Department of Finance drive-thru lanes will remain open during hours of normal operation. The right lane will be used for payments only and the left lane will be used for additional transactions, such as change of utility service requests. The Finance department staff will be available by telephone.
During this state of emergency, the Town will NOT disconnect utility service due to non-payment of a utility account.
Additionally, The Town will NOT assess late fees or penalties for balances on utility accounts. The Town will continue to mail utility bills and applicable delinquent notifications.
The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.
To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:
o Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)
o By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635-7799
o By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630
o Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window
Our mission is to keep our employees and citizens healthy and safe as this situation evolves. We are committed to providing you with accurate information as quickly as we receive it. Please understand information changes frequently but we will do our very best to keep you informed.
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 22
Here’s the Governor’s COVID-19 update for Sunday, March 22, 2020. Since yesterday, 67 more people in Virginia have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
I'm joining the Virginia Emergency Support Team to provide the latest updates on #COVID19 in our Commonwealth.
Posted by Governor of Virginia on Sunday, 22 March 2020
Lord Fairfax Health District identifies first local COVID-19 case; works to identify and notify contacts
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) has been notified that a resident of the District has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient, a woman in her 30s, has mild symptoms at present and is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public. Health District staff will be contacting anyone in the area who is identified as a close contact of the positive case. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms in coordination with the Health Department. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“This is the first case detected in a District resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring areas, comes as no surprise,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “The recommendations in place yesterday still apply today. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, you should seriously consider staying at home. We all must do our part to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and the larger community, from this novel coronavirus. As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
“The Virginia Department of Health, Lord Fairfax Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Greene. “We will work to identify potential contacts of each new case, assess their risk of exposure, and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death. Persons at highest risk include those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically appear 4 to 5 days after being exposed to an infectious person but may occur up to 14 days afterward.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It infects the body via the nostrils, mouth, and eyes, so inhaling those droplets or having them settle on surfaces and transferring them from contaminated fingers are the pathways of spread. Evidence suggests that the highest risks of exposure from an infected person include:
• being coughed or sneezed on;
• other direct contacts with fluid from mouth, nose, or eyes;
• spending more than a few minutes within 6 feet (2 meters)
• touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth (the portals of entry, remember) with unwashed hands
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, all people should practice the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. LFHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
AG Herring opinion re: public meetings
Attorney General Herring has issued an advisory opinion outlining the authority of public bodies, including local governments, to conduct meetings and critical public business while meeting social distancing needs and important transparency and accountability obligations.
“This guidance will ensure that local governments and other public bodies can provide services, make decisions, and address Virginians’ needs while remaining open, transparent, and accountable to the public during this unprecedented emergency,” said Attorney General Herring.
The opinion says that Virginia law allows public bodies to conduct meetings electronically if “the purpose of the meeting is to address the emergency,” which includes meeting “to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm.”
The opinion also outlines important limitations, saying that “the General Assembly did not intend to permit public bodies to handle all business through electronic communication means, even during a declared emergency,” and that “public bodies should carefully consider whether taking a given action during a meeting held by electronic communication means is truly essential and should defer any and all decisions that can be deferred until it is once again possible to meet in person.”
Finally, the opinion reinforces that important public accountability and transparency measures must be followed even during an electronic meeting or an emergency, including the need for public access, proper public notice, publicly available agendas, roll-call votes, and recorded minutes.
Here are a few key passages from the opinion:
• When considering how to conduct public meetings while the state of emergency remains in effect, we must remember that the requirements of VFOIA, open government, and transparency remain critically important. The General Assembly has declared that VFOIA “shall be liberally construed to promote an increased awareness by all persons of governmental activities and afford every opportunity to citizens to witness the operations of government.” That fundamental commitment to openness must be upheld and maintained even as we consider alternative methods to conduct the operation of the government. [Page 2]
• As the Governor’s Executive Order makes clear, the “occurrence” that prompted its issuance is “the potential spread of COVID-19, communicable disease of public health threat” and “[t]he anticipated effects” of that spread. Accordingly, Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) permits a public body to meet electronically if “the purpose of the meeting is to address the emergency”—that is, the spread of the COVID-19 virus or its “anticipated effects,” including the inability of public bodies to assemble in person because of the need for social distancing for a prolonged period of time. Consistent with the definition of “emergency” in Code § 44-146.16, it is my view that Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) permits public bodies that are unable to assemble in person because of the unique characteristics of the COVID-19 virus to meet electronically to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm. Whether any particular action by a public body fits within that description requires a fact-specific determination that should be made in consultation with that public body’s counsel. [Page 3-4]
• What is clear, however, is that the General Assembly did not intend to permit public bodies to handle all business through electronic communication means, even during a declared emergency. Such an interpretation would essentially read out the specifically enumerated requirement that “the purpose of the meeting is to address the emergency,” thus violating the “rule[] of statutory construction that discourage[s] any interpretation of a statute that would render any part of it useless [or] redundant.” For that reason, public bodies should carefully consider whether taking a given action during a meeting held by electronic communication means is truly essential and should defer any and all decisions that can be deferred until it is once again possible to meet in person. [Page 4]
• Even when a public body is authorized to meet via electronic communication means, moreover, Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) details further procedural steps such bodies must take to comply with VFOIA. The public body must still have a quorum to conduct business and must “[m]ake arrangements for [the] public [to] access such meeting,” which can include teleconferences, online streaming, online messengers, or other equivalent means. As always, the public must receive notice at least three days before the meeting, which must be provided “using the best available method given the nature of the emergency.” The notice must contain the date and time of the meeting, as well as information required for the public to access the electronic meeting. As always, a copy of the proposed agenda and agenda packets must be made available to the public at the same time such documents are available to the members of the agency, and these materials may be placed on the same electronic forum as the public notice. Minutes of meetings during the state of emergency must record “[t]he nature of the emergency, the fact that the meeting was held by electronic communication means, and the type of electronic communication means by which the meeting was held.” For state public bodies, VFOIA also requires that all votes “taken during the meeting . . . be recorded by name in roll-call fashion and included in the minutes.” [Page 4-5]
• In sum, it is my opinion that Code § 2.2-3708.2(A)(3) permits public bodies that are unable to assemble in person because of the unique characteristics of the COVID-19 virus to meet electronically to make decisions that must be made immediately and where failure to do so could result in irrevocable public harm. Whether any particular action by a public body fits within that description requires a fact-specific determination that should be made in consultation with that public body’s counsel. It is also my opinion that Code § 44-146.21 does not authorize local governing bodies to hold meetings solely by electronic communication during the pendency of the emergency, but that Code § 15.2-1413 provides additional authority for localities to ensure continuity of government during the declared emergency. [Page 7]
Governor Northam updates Virginians on COVID-19 – March 21
At the Governor’s COVID-19 19 briefing today (March 21) morning, he shared the following key updates:
1️⃣ Last night, he signed an executive order that gives hospitals and nursing homes more flexibility to add the beds they need without going through red tape. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2U6cxVQ
2️⃣ The state has revised the testing criteria to give additional priority to first responders and medical professionals who have had contact with COVID-19 patients and people in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
3️⃣ The Virginia Department of Education – VDOE is preparing Virginia’s application for a waiver from federal testing requirements. And his administration is evaluating the steps they will take to provide relief to students on state-mandated SOL tests, which go beyond those mandated by the federal government.
This is the latest update from March 21, 2020:
I'm holding a #COVID19 briefing with the Virginia Emergency Support team.
Posted by Governor of Virginia on Saturday, 21 March 2020
VDH is no longer reporting the pending number of tests as testing capacity has expanded to include commercial laboratories. Commercial laboratories report all results to VDH. COVID-19 case data will be updated daily at noon.
Lord Fairfax Health District works to identify contacts of confirmed COVID-19 case hospitalized in the district
The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) has been notified that an individual, who is hospitalized in the LFHD area but lives elsewhere, has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The patient had very limited contact in the region, but health district staff will be contacting anyone in the area who is identified as a close contact of the positive case. Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.
“The Virginia Department of Health, Lord Fairfax Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We will work to identify potential contacts of each case, assess their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures, as needed.”
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Dr. Greene. “If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise – you should seriously consider staying at home. We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, LFHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
• Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.
• Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. LFHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
Coronavirus scams listed as Feds and State launch Fraud Task Force
On Friday, March 20, U.S. Attorneys Offices in Virginia announced a partnership between federal and state officials to alert the public to, and prosecute perpetrators of a variety of fraudulent scams being circulated in an attempt to profit from public fears of COVID-19 Coronavirus contamination.
The list of fraudulent schemes is, perhaps, surprisingly extensive. So Royal Examiner will list them here with a link to the entire press release from the Western and Eastern Districts of the U.S. Attorneys Office describing the joint Federal-State efforts to punish those attempting to profit from this worldwide pandemic health crisis.
The release notes that if you believe you have been a victim of fraud, or need more information about COVID-19, “please visit: https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/covid-19-fraud”
Some examples of coronavirus and COVID-19 scams include:
• Treatment scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
• Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
• Provider scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
• Charity scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
• Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.
• App scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
• Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19 and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as “research reports,” make predictions of a specific “target price,” and relate to microcap stocks or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
• Price Gouging scams: Individuals and businesses may sell essential goods, like hand sanitizer, for significantly higher prices than in a non-emergency setting. It is legally considered price gouging when the price of one of these products increases more than 20 percent of its price one week prior to an emergency declaration from the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Go to this linked story for the full text of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s Offices’ Fraud Task Force release:
Federal and State officials launch Virginia coronavirus fraud task force
