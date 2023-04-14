State News
All Virginia schools will soon be required to have defibrillators
Under a law recently passed by the General Assembly, Virginia will require public schools to acquire and maintain automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, a medical device commonly used to help a heart return to a normal rhythm in an emergency.
It’s unclear how many schools in the commonwealth already have defibrillators, but the new law will require school boards to develop a plan for their placement and care in every school. Under current law, schools have the option to develop their own plan.
“We have all the ingredients and all the training already in place, except on the books,” said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, during a January subcommittee hearing on the proposal. The actual requirement for a defibrillator, he continued, “is really the last missing link of the chain of survival.”
McPike said he introduced the legislation following the Jan. 2 heart attack suffered by Damar Hamlin, a then-24-year-old defensive back for the Buffalo Bills, minutes into the start of a nationally televised football game.
Athletic trainers administered CPR and used a defibrillator on Hamlin before emergency services rushed him to a local hospital. Hamlin was discharged nine days later. But the incident spurred broader awareness of the risks of heart attacks, even among relatively young people.
McPike submitted a budget amendment for $400,000 to help school divisions without defibrillators cover the costs of acquiring them. That money is tied up in ongoing negotiations between Democrats and Republicans on how to amend the state’s biennial budget.
He said the funding would be available to both schools and nonprofit organizations. According to the American Heart Association, most units cost between $1,500 and $2,000.
On Wednesday, the General Assembly agreed to an amendment requested by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would require the Virginia Department of Education to put together a public list of public and private funding sources that could be used to fulfill the new law’s requirements.
Increasing AEDs in schools
Virginia previously took steps to increase the availability of AEDs in schools following the death of a 13-year-old Virginian named Gwyneth Griffin, who in 2012 died after suffering cardiac arrest at school. Family and those connected to them said an AED was not readily available when the teen collapsed.
In 2013, lawmakers passed what became known as “Gwyneth’s Law,” carried by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, and former Republican Del. L. Mark Dudenhefer, requiring teachers and students to receive training in emergency first aid, CPR, and the use of AEDs.
The Virginia Department of Education and Department of Health were also required to adopt regulations and establish guidelines to ensure schools follow the law.
While Griffin’s death garnered statewide attention, the earlier death of 15-year-old Danica Canfield at Robinson High School in Fairfax County in 2002 due to cardiac arrest had already provoked local efforts to put defibrillators in all schools. At the time, Fairfax school officials estimated the district would need to purchase 580 AEDs to ensure one could be reached in any school within minutes.
The current picture in Virginia schools
The number of defibrillators in Virginia schools is uncertain. However, some schools, including those in Hanover and Henrico and many in Northern Virginia, said they are equipped with the units.
Betsy Looney, the president-elect for the Virginia Association of School Nurses, said the group wrote 1,000 letters in support of McPike’s legislation to help close the gap.
“It was the missing link,” Looney said. “You require all of this, but you don’t have the $1,000 piece of machinery that is proven to save lives. Children go into cardiac arrest, adults go into cardiac arrest, and if you put that AED on them, it saves them. That is a proven fact.”
“All nurses want this,” she continued. “The last thing you want to be is a school nurse, you see someone in cardiac arrest — knowing that an AED could save them — and you don’t have the life-saving piece of equipment. It’s devastating.”
According to ongoing research by the Athletic Training Locations and Services Project (ATLAS) that started in 2015, 97% of 238 secondary schools in Virginia with athletic training services have access to an AED, and 91% have access to an AED within one to three minutes of each athletic venue.
However, while most schools with athletic training services in Virginia have access to an AED, not all of the state’s 477 public and private secondary schools with athletic programs do.
Schools with athletic programs are those with at least one athletic team, according to the Korey Stringer Institute, which was formed to improve safety and prevent sudden death for athletes. Athletic training services go a step further: Schools with these services employ athletic trainers with specific medical and administrative skills.
Athletic trainers in most states, including Virginia, must pass a national certification exam and graduate from an accredited program.
Researchers from the Korey Stringer Institute said they have been unable to determine if the 188 other secondary schools in Virginia have AEDs. Those numbers also don’t include primary schools.
The National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina has found cardiac arrest to be the leading cause of death in sports and responsible for over 60% of all catastrophic sports injuries. A 2019 study published in Sports Health Journal found that 83% of athletes who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest survived if an athletic trainer was onsite and involved in the resuscitation, and 89% survived if an onsite AED was used in the resuscitation.
Researchers from the Korey Stringer Institute said ideally, an AED would be accessible for use within one to three minutes of every athletic venue for all competitions and practices.
“A sudden cardiac arrest in sports can happen at any time, in any sport, at any level of competition,” the institute said in a statement.
The institute also advocates for all athletic venues to have access to an AED because even if a school has a defibrillator, cases have occurred where the unit is locked inside a room and not available to a team after hours.
“Unfortunately, KSI has been involved with and is aware of many tragic cases where an athlete collapsed due to [sudden cardiac arrest] and an AED was not applied, despite the school having an AED because it was not accessible or no one knew where it was,” wrote Christianne Eason, president of sport safety and education with the Korey Institute.
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Attorney General Miyares leads bipartisan coalition asking SCOTUS to protect veterans’ rights
On April 14, 2023, Attorney General Jason Miyares led a bipartisan coalition of the attorneys general of 33 states and the District of Columbia in asking the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to hear the case of James Rudisill in Rudisill v. McDonough and protect veterans’ rights.
James Rudisill is a Virginia resident and a decorated army veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. After his first tour, Mr. Rudisill used his Montgomery GI Bill benefits to further his education, successfully complete his undergraduate degree, and return to the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer. Mr. Rudisill served his country bravely and received one of the military’s highest accolades – the Bronze Star – for his service. Following his third tour, Mr. Rudisill was accepted into the Yale Divinity School with the goal of returning to the armed forces yet again, this time as a chaplain.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) denied Mr. Rudisill his Post 9/11 GI Bill benefits, despite the fact that veterans with multiple requisite periods of service, like Mr. Rudisill, can earn up to 48 months of educational benefits. This unexplainable decision by the VA was overturned by multiple courts, but the en banc U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit ultimately upheld the VA’s decision, robbing thousands of veterans of the GI benefits they earned while serving their country in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Veterans like James Rudisill represent the very best of America and of Virginia. But rather than support his desire to find new ways to lay his life on the line and serve his country, the Federal Circuit took away both James Rudisill and thousands of other post 9/11 veterans’ GI education benefits,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Over 700,000 veterans live in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This decision actively hurts veterans’ reentry into civilian life and deprives them of earned benefits.”
Attorney General Jason Miyares’ brief was joined by the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming and the District of Columbia.
State News
Democratic senator says he’s meeting with Youngkin to discuss rights restoration
A key Democratic senator said he’s meeting with Gov. Glenn Youngkin Wednesday morning to discuss the governor’s stance on restoring voting rights to people with felony convictions.
The meeting comes as Democrats and progressive advocates continue to blast the administration’s slower pace of rights restorations and lack of clarity about its process.
“We’ve got to appeal to his heart,” Sen. Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, said during a news conference at the Capitol after revealing he was granted an audience with the governor Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.
Many Democrats have been sharply critical of Youngkin’s reversal of a bipartisan trend of making rights restoration automatic for at least some offenders as they leave prison, a policy that began under the administration of former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell and ramped up dramatically under Democratic Govs. Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam.
Youngkin administration now requires felons to apply to get their voting rights back
Virginia and Kentucky are the only two states with constitutional rules dictating that a felony conviction brings a permanent loss of voting rights unless the governor decides a person is worthy of regaining that right.
The strongly worded rebukes of Youngkin’s approach continued at Tuesday’s news conference, which more than a dozen Democratic General Assembly members attended.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, referenced racist comments attributed to former Virginia lawmaker Carter Glass, who was quoted as saying the voting rules in the 1902 Virginia Constitution he helped draft would “eliminate the darkey as a political factor in this state.”
“The progeny of Carter Glass sits up there in the governor’s mansion,” said Scott, who has a felony drug conviction but regained his rights to vote and hold public office under McDonnell. “And now he has decided on his own that he is judge and jury when it comes to restoration of rights.”
Youngkin’s office took exception to Scott’s comment.
“The comparison of the governor to a segregationist of Del. Scott’s own party is beneath a leader of Virginia’s General Assembly,” said Youngkin spokesman Rob Damschen.
The governor addressed the issue directly Tuesday while speaking to reporters in Petersburg, saying he was “excited” to meet with Spruill and have the opportunity “to listen to one another and exchange views.”
“The restoration of rights situation is one where our Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 have made it very clear that what I have to do is give every formerly incarcerated Virginian an individual review,” Youngkin said. “And that’s what we’re committed to do. And it just hasn’t been happening. And so I wanted to come in and make sure we did this by the book.”
In 2016, the Supreme Court of Virginia overturned an executive order from McAuliffe that restored rights to more than 200,000 people at once, with the majority opining that governors do not have the power to issue blanket restorations for entire groups without an individual review of each person’s case.
Under Virginia’s system, the governor has broad leeway to set their own policy on rights restoration. Theoretically, a governor could refuse to restore rights to anyone, but recent Democratic governors have tried to make the process as automatic as possible so that people leaving incarceration regain the right to vote almost immediately.
In his first year in office, Youngkin restored rights to more than 4,300 felons, but criminal justice reform advocates say there’s been a noticeable slowdown in how many petitions are granted, as well as a lack of transparency about what criteria the administration is using to make its decisions. During his four-year term, Northam restored rights to more than 126,000 people. McAuliffe approved more than 173,000 restorations.
After Spruill sent a letter seeking more information about what process the Youngkin administration is using to evaluate restoration requests, Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James responded with a letter of her own indicating the governor is reviewing each case individually and not automatically restoring rights to any subset of former inmates.
“The governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances for formerly incarcerated individuals as they look to become active members of their community and citizenry,” Coles James wrote in the March 22 response.
On Tuesday, Spruill characterized that response as inadequate, saying it mostly restated what the Constitution says on the matter and how the Supreme Court of Virginia has interpreted the rule.
“Hell, I know that,” said Spruill, who chairs the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee.
Asked if he’s considering any other ways to get more information from the administration, such as questioning the administration in a formal committee hearing, Spruill said his plan is to first meet with the governor.
“And then we’ll decide on it,” Spruill said.
Democrats have long pushed for a constitutional amendment scrapping the felon disenfranchisement rule, an idea some Republicans have started to champion as well. For the last two years, that effort has been blocked by the GOP-led House of Delegates.
At Tuesday’s news conference, voting rights advocates repeatedly said governors shouldn’t have the power to decide who can and can’t vote and indicated they intend to make the issue a recurring topic heading into this year’s General Assembly elections, which will decide the majority control of both narrowly divided legislative chambers.
“Voting is a sacred right,” said Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton. “Not a privilege as the governor would have you believe.”
Duane Edwards, a former inmate who now helps others navigate the rights restoration process through his work with left-leaning advocacy group Virginia Organizing, said that for the first time in a while, he’s now having to tell some ex-offenders they probably won’t get their rights back.
When he went into prison, Edwards said, he didn’t have children. Now he has two, he said, and being able to vote is part of shaping the community where he and his kids live.
“When they do something wrong, I say I forgive them, I’m not going to hold it against them every day. This is a message that we teach our kids,” Edwards said. “So why are we treating each other like this with these policies?”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Viable male birth control options could be on the horizon
Heather Vahdat has been advocating for male contraceptive options for nearly a decade, but she is the first to say it is a lonely space to occupy in the health science field.
Vahdat is the executive director of the Male Contraceptive Initiative, based in Durham, North Carolina, which has been working with a single donor to provide up to $1.5 million in grants per year for emerging male birth control technologies since 2017 — and that makes it the second largest funder of that type of research in the U.S., second only to the National Institutes of Health.
At the moment, the options for men are limited to condoms and vasectomies, Vahdat said, and while vasectomies can potentially be reversed, it doesn’t always work.
Vahdat says demand for male contraceptives was already stronger than most would guess, but the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022 was a tipping point.
“After Roe fell, women looked around and said, ‘What can you do?’ and men looked around and said, ‘Crap, what can I do?’” Vahdat said. “Men are waiting for this; I think it’s really underestimated how much attention men are paying to this.”
Cody Romero, a 32-year-old single Idaho resident, said he will be happy to take any method of male contraception once it is available, especially in the current environment of abortion restrictions.
After all, even with the birth control methods that are available for women, a recent estimate showed half of the world’s yearly pregnancies are unplanned. In the United States, as of 2019, data from the Guttmacher Institute, about 45 pregnancies out of 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 44 were unintended.
“I don’t like the idea of getting someone pregnant. That’s scary,” Romero said. “I always feel bad for the ladies that do get on birth control and struggle with some of them. It’s like, ‘Well, this is my fault as well.’”
Romero had only heard of a study on hormonal pills for male birth control that was cut short after some of the participants experienced adverse psychological effects — that was in 2016. But he said he is open to any method, particularly since he does want children at some point and doesn’t want a vasectomy at his age.
Romero said among the men he knows, subjects like contraception are rarely talked about. But if more options became available, he thinks many of them would be interested in taking the contraception burden on themselves.
“Right now, it just feels like that’s not something they need to take care of. ‘It’s someone else’s problem’ sort of thing, that’s the impression I get,” Romero said.
Potential 10 years of birth control with injectable gel
Although male contraceptives have been discussed and researched since as early as the 1950s, Vahdat said there has been little interest from pharmaceutical companies to invest in options for men. The Male Contraceptive Initiative has provided grant funding for research at institutes such as Emory University, Baylor College of Medicine, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Yale University.
The initiative also partnered with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to produce research released in February that assessed the demand for potential contraceptives for men across various regions of the world, including the United States, India, Africa, and Vietnam. Two thousand men were surveyed in each country, and in the U.S., 78% of those surveyed said they would use male contraceptive methods if available. That included options such as hormonal pills, a gel that is rubbed into the shoulder, a nasal spray, and implants or injections.
The organization is planning to replicate the survey in the U.S. to assess interest after the fall of Roe and the return of abortion regulation to the states.
One of the grants the Male Contraceptive Initiative provided in the last few years was for a hydrogel developed by Virginia-based business Contraline called ADAM, which is similar to technology in development by a company called NEXT Life Sciences.
Contraline representatives could not be reached for comment, but the ADAM technology is in use in a clinical trial in Australia that is expected to be completed by 2025.
L.R. Fox, CEO of NEXT Life, said his California-based company acquired rights to vasalgel from the Parsemus Foundation. Vasalgel is a technology derived from a hydrogel that has been used in clinical trials in India for about 30 years called Reversible Inhibition of Sperm Under Guidance, or RISUG, according to Fox. NEXT Life is calling their product Plan A.
The non-hormonal contraceptive method involves the injection of a substance called vasalgel that forms a small, flexible filter inside the vas deferens — the duct that produces sperm — and filters sperm out while allowing other fluids to pass through.
The injection would take place during a quick doctor’s visit with a local anesthetic, Fox said, and he said it could potentially provide up to 10 years of birth control that could be reversed at any time. He likened it to non-hormonal IUD implants.
The company will begin clinical trials with Plan A at the end of this year, so those numbers are preliminary, according to Fox, but they are based on data from trials in India and animal studies, which he said have been promising so far. That length of time, if it holds true in clinical trials, will be much longer than similar hydrogel formulations, Fox said.
“Since the overturn of Roe, the only effective contraceptive option for men is currently a vasectomy, which solves the long-lasting problem, but is designed to be permanent,” Fox said. “Therefore, it’s primarily only used by men who are child complete at 45 or often 65 and older, so what we see is this massive demand from men who are in their 20s and 30s who are in committed relationships and who are saying they want to be able to participate in the family planning process.”
Contraception takes two, initiative leader says
The lack of investment into the development of male contraception hasn’t gone unnoticed by Fox, who said he grew up in the foster care system and saw firsthand the “devastating consequences” that can occur when someone can’t choose when to have a child.
“People aren’t recognizing the problem because they sit back and say, ‘Well, is it really needed?’ because women have a solution,” Fox said. “The assumption is we can just burden women with contraception that clearly is not sufficient.”
Fox said 50,000 people have expressed interest in the product, and if all goes as planned, he hopes Plan A will have approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and roll out on the market by 2026, which is “just right around the corner,” he said.
Fox believes Plan A represents the best option because of its simplicity and potential effectiveness.
“Of course, those (pills and creams) are incredibly valuable contributions to science, but at the same time, one of the big concerns is how can you ensure effectiveness and also how do we remove user error?” Fox said. “That’s why something long-lasting and reversible is so key.”
From Vahdat’s perspective, it is unrealistic to expect an option to hit the market by 2026, given all of the bureaucratic hurdles involved in clinical trials and approval that can take years to complete. A 2018 study from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development showed FDA-approved drugs and biologics spent an average of nearly 90 months — more than seven years — in the clinical trial phase, although Fox points out that Plan A is a medical device, which averages a faster timeline of three to seven years.
But Vahdat does think the market, in general, is on a steady upward trajectory.
“What we can’t do is slow that momentum,” she said.
Vahdat said she’d love to see more investment from donors and organizations, but what will also aid the speed of bringing products to market is individuals demanding more options. Because, in the meantime, the options remain limited.
“We have to stop looking at contraception as either for men or for women. Like conception, you need two people,” she said. “So with the onus being on women, we’ve kind of gendered that term, but really contraception is about two people preventing an unintended pregnancy.”
by Kelcie Moseley-Morris,
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia groups struck a deal on biomass plants. Amendments from Youngkin are more controversial.
As the General Assembly prepares to reconvene Wednesday to vote on bill amendments recommended by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, legislation that would allow the continued use of biomass to generate electricity is firing up some last-minute debate.
That legislation, House Bill 2026 from Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, would get rid of retirement dates for biomass facilities outlined in the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which seeks to decarbonize the electric grid by 2050.
Biomass is the term used for wood products and waste burned to produce electricity. In Virginia, only “woody” products have historically been burned to generate electricity, although a 2022 law now allows biowaste to be turned into natural gas.
Today, four power plants operated by Dominion Energy in Virginia burn biomass to produce electricity. Under the Virginia Clean Economy Act, three of them must close by 2028. Appalachian Power Company doesn’t have any biomass facilities operating in Virginia. Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative operates an additional plant in Halifax County that isn’t subject to the 2028 closure date.
The Virginia Forestry Association initially pushed for the removal of the retirement dates for the remaining plants to allow the continued burning of biomass, which the industry says provides an outlet for waste.
“Biomass is an important outlet for our sawmills,” said Corey Connors, executive director of the Virginia Forestry Association, at a January hearing. “It allows us to do good forest management in the forest with wood that would otherwise be considered waste wood.”
A Dec. 6 report from the Virginia Department of Forestry reached a similar conclusion, stating: “Utilizing forest residuals for energy can also prevent this material from being burned on-site in the forest in preparation for reforestation.”
While initially wary of the legislation because of the possibility it could encourage clear-cutting of forests that sequester carbon, environmental groups backed off their opposition this winter following an agreement with the forestry industry to set up a work group to study the future of biomass in the state. The final bill that passed the General Assembly also got rid of a provision that would have classified electricity from NOVEC’s Halifax biomass plant as renewable.
Southern Environmental Law Center Senior Attorney Will Cleveland said the bill that passed the General Assembly earlier this year “will not increase biomass generation in Virginia.”
“When you’re negotiating a bill with somebody, and they make some concessions based on your concerns, you can’t really continue to oppose the bill,” he said.
But Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s amendments, which restore the provision classifying the Halifax plant’s electricity as renewable as well as make broader changes to state energy policy that environmental groups say would slow Virginia’s transition to renewables, have revived their opposition.
“Generally speaking, there will be efforts to oppose those amendments,” said Cleveland.
Some of those efforts come from the forestry and agriculture industries, which on March 7 sent Youngkin a letter opposing changes to the legislation.
“This legislation went through a lengthy negotiating process with stakeholders from the environmental community,” wrote the Virginia Forestry Association, Virginia Loggers Association, Virginia Agribusiness Council, Virginia Forest Product Association, and Virginia Farm Bureau. “As a part of that agreement, which led to the bill’s passage with overwhelming support, our coalition members have agreed to oppose any further amendment to the language as passed by the General Assembly.”
Biomass bill
The bill that passed the General Assembly unanimously this session would do three things.
First, it would remove from the Virginia Clean Economy Act language that states Dominion and Appalachian Power must retire all biomass plants not co-fired with coal by the end of 2028. For Dominion, that includes plants in Altavista, Hopewell, and Southampton but excludes the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center that co-fires biomass with coal.
Second, the bill would allow biomass to be classified as renewable if it meets specific definitions of forest-related materials like mill residues, agriculture-related materials like orchard trees, and solid “woody waste” like landscape trimmings. That classification would make industrial facilities, including the WestRock paper mill in Covington and the International Paper mill in Franklin, eligible to sell credits for the electricity they produce from those types of biomass for their own use.
Lastly, it would create a workgroup under the Department of Forestry to study the carbon footprint of biomass electricity generation.
Connors called the final legislation a “thoughtful agreement balancing the concerns expressed by the parties involved.”
Many of the concerns environmentalists have about biomass center on its carbon impacts, as well as air and water quality issues linked to wood pellet facilities.
According to a study from the SELC, the harvesting of hardwood for the production of wood pellets used in biomass electricity generation is likely contributing to overall declines in the ability of trees to sequester carbon in a region containing three pellet mills along the Virginia-North Carolina border.
“When you are burning wood to generate electricity, generally speaking, you can’t replant trees at a fast enough rate to make that energy truly carbon neutral,” Cleveland argued.
Governor’s amendments
Despite compromise between environmental and forestry groups, Youngkin is recommending amendments to the bill that would resurrect Republican proposals defeated by Senate Democrats during the session.
One amendment would alter the schedule for when carbon-emitting plants need to close by requiring utilities to petition the State Corporation Commission for their closure and have regulators conduct a grid reliability analysis. Another would define hydrogen and nuclear as renewable sources of energy.
Advocates for the amendments say they will ensure grid reliability.
“The Governor believes strongly that the SCC should have the final say in whether a utility retires a facility because maintaining our grid reliability is of utmost importance,” said Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter. “This view is shared by PJM, Virginia’s regional transmission organization, who has warned of the risks posed by accelerating generation retirements without proper regulatory oversight”
But critics say the VCEA already allows the State Corporation Commission to intervene in any decision that threatens reliability. Furthermore, they argue alternative electricity generation sources like hydrogen haven’t been proven to be viable yet.
A more technical but still controversial change would allow the Halifax biomass plant operated by Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative to qualify as renewable and sell credits for the electricity it produces.
The Halifax biomass plant’s 49.9-megawatt generation capacity is capable of providing enough energy to power the equivalent of 16,000 homes, the co-op’s website states.
The facility only uses waste wood products, primarily in the form of wood chips, and doesn’t accept clear-cut, whole logs, said NOVEC President and CEO David E. Schleicher.
When the Virginia Clean Economy Act was crafted, Virginia’s 13 electric cooperatives — member-owned electricity providers that supply power primarily to rural parts of the state — were not required to comply with the law’s renewable portfolio standards, the timelines for how much of a utility’s electricity must come from renewable sources like solar and wind.
To meet those standards, Dominion and Appalachian Power are required to obtain renewable energy certificates, or RECs linked to energy being produced by renewable sources.
The VCEA, however, prohibits the utilities from counting toward their renewable goals any energy from biomass plants that were operating in Virginia as of 2020 and supply most of their power to the grid.
Youngkin’s amendment would let a “waste-wood” biomass plant operated by a utility other than Dominion and Appalachian Power “that also has online at least 148 megawatts of resources producing renewable energy” count toward the large utilities’ renewable portfolio targets.
No other electric cooperatives in Virginia operate waste-wood biomass plants.
Porter said that “currently, NOVEC is the only utility that is unable to sell RECs generated by renewable energy.”
“This amendment gives them parity with other utilities and increases the number of RECs in the marketplace to help lower prices, thereby lowering the cost of REC purchases that are passed on to ratepayers,” she said in an email.
Schleicher said the amendment “will support jobs and economic development in Southside, strengthen the REC market in the Commonwealth, and increase the use of renewable energy – all laudable objectives that we hope will win bipartisan support.”
But environmental groups said they are concerned NOVEC would be able to benefit from selling the RECs from the Halifax biomass plant to Dominion and Appalachian Power without being required to follow the renewable portfolio standard commitments outlined in state code.
“I don’t see any reason why Dominion customers and Appalachian customers, who have seen their costs go up in recent years, should be required to underwrite NOVEC’s investment decisions that have turned out to not be very good from an economic standpoint,” Cleveland said. “It doesn’t do well in the markets unless it gets a subsidy.”
Dominion declined to comment on this story. Appalachian Power, which said it is neutral on the topic, said the policy would only affect its customers if the utility chooses to purchase RECs from NOVEC.
“Depending on price, the RECs could be cheaper than investing in solar and wind,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall said in an email.
by Charlie Paullin,
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces record-high for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports in 2022
On April 10, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced a record value for Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports as he unveiled the 2022 export data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond. Newly released data by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) values Virginia’s 2022 agricultural and forestry exports at more than $5.1 billion dollars. The 2022 export total eclipses the previous record set in 2021 by 25%, which totaled more than $4 billion.
“I am excited to announce the 2022 agriculture and forestry export data, as it is a clear indication of the strength of the Commonwealth’s first and third largest private industries,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission.”
Governor Youngkin recently announced plans to lead the Virginia delegation in visiting Tapei City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea in April. Taiwan and Japan are two of Virginia’s top export destinations.
“These export numbers speak to the high quality and value of Virginia products and the success of our agricultural and forestry producers to establish fruitful international commercial relationships,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “Virginia producers also benefit from the strategic advantage of the Commonwealth’s premier transportation system, which is anchored by the Port of Virginia.”
Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans at over $2.3 billion, animal products at over $960 million, tobacco at $215 million, wood products earned more than $509 million, and beer exports totaled over $145 million. One of the largest increases in 2022 was wood pellets which increased by 1,379% versus the yearly average. This was likely driven by increased demand in Europe and Asia. All categories related to soybeans showed increases, and tobacco exports remained strong, with most exports going to Asia.
The VDACS Office of International Marketing assists Virginia’s agricultural, food, and forest product producers in assessing market potential, understanding international regulations, identifying buyers, and learning about product-specific export programs and marketing events. In addition, the office promotes Virginia agricultural commodities, wood products, seafood, and specialty food and beverage items through a global network of trade representatives.
Click here for other facts and figures about Virginia agriculture.
State News
Lack of transparency from ghost kitchens spooks state officials
Scrolling through UberEats offerings in the Richmond neighborhood of Shockoe Bottom can make the area seem like poultry heaven: The app shows six similar-looking chicken restaurants available to order from all within a stone’s throw of the community’s main street.
However, finding “Tender Luvin” or “CHIC CHICK” on foot is an impossible task. That’s because the six chicken joints are ghost kitchens — restaurants that only exist online.
All six share almost identical menu items and come from the kitchen of one restaurant called CHIC’N & BEER, owned by entrepreneur and realtor Tysean Ford.
“We just want to make sure that we get more of a market share. We could make more profits and reach more people,” Ford said. “More people are ordering delivery now than before.”
A phenomenon that took off at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, ghost kitchens, cloud kitchens, and virtual restaurants are umbrella terms for restaurant brands sold exclusively for delivery and sometimes pickup through third-party apps like UberEats, Grubhub, and Doordash. There’s an array of forms ghost kitchens can take, but Gary Coggins, an environmental health manager with the New River Health District who oversees restaurant inspections, said the most common model he encounters is a brick-and-mortar restaurant that operates under a different name online.
Examples of these models include Ford’s business, as well as restaurants like Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, which comes from the kitchen of Chuck E. Cheese, and Cosmic Wings, which comes from Applebee’s.
The National Restaurant Association says ghost kitchens have become extra revenue sources for restaurants and were especially vital for businesses struggling to stay open during the beginning of the pandemic.
But Coggins said local and state officials are struggling to keep tabs on the kitchens due to the sheer amount of them popping up across the state. That surge, coupled with the lack of transparency that characterizes many ghost kitchens in Virginia, raises questions about the ability of officials to enforce the laws and regulations that have long been used to protect consumers in traditional restaurants and food service establishments.
In many cases, government agencies say they simply aren’t aware of the businesses’ existence, even if they readily appear on takeout apps. And while some ghost kitchens say they are simply an alternative restaurant model keeping up with the times of an evolving industry, oversight systems in some instances haven’t caught up. The ability of ghost kitchens to fly under the radar has stoked fears that less scrupulous businesses could mislead customers, lead to foodborne illness outbreaks through unpermitted food handling and cause confusion for tax collectors.
Multiple models
Besides traditional restaurants running ghost kitchens as extra revenue streams, other ghost kitchen models include virtual food halls, where multiple restaurants have individual kitchens operating under the same roof or a shared commercial kitchen where multiple online restaurant brands without storefronts make orders.
Each food delivery app has its own conditions for businesses setting up ghost kitchens on the platform, which Ford said can include requirements that 15% of the menu be different from that of the original restaurant.
Several ghost kitchens also operate out of convenience stores that have delis. Approximately 20 ghost kitchen brands, like “Croissant Club” and “Freaking Good Pizza,” come from just two convenience stores in Richmond, but similar operations can be seen in other stores across the state.
Food establishments have the option to franchise and sell ghost kitchen brands from national chains such as Acelerate, which owns brands such as “Super Smash Burgers” and “Egghead Breakfast Burritos,” the latter of which can be found in Richmond. A more high-profile venture known as MrBeast Burger, a ghost kitchen brand created by YouTuber MrBeast in partnership with national chain Virtual Dining Concepts, similarly franchises the recipes for its brand for food establishments to make across the country.
How closely these brands oversee the quality and consistency of what’s being served is unclear. The Mercury found noticeable differences between three of the same menu items ordered on the same day at the same time from two different MrBeast Burger ghost kitchens, ranging from packaging to seasoning to the type of ingredients used.
Neither MrBeast nor his publicist at advertising firm Kovert Creative responded to comment requests from the Mercury.
Invisible to the health department
The exact number of ghost kitchens that operate in Virginia is unknown. Olivia McCormick, director of the Division of Food and General Environmental Sciences with the Virginia Department of Health, said that’s because the department doesn’t track ghost kitchens as a distinct type of food establishment.
Fewer than 30 of the 665 food establishments permitted in Coggins’ district, which covers five localities in Southwest Virginia, are for ghost kitchens, but he said he suspects that number is “way underreported and recognized.”
“Some of the ones we are aware of have multiple virtual storefronts,” Coggins said, “so it can be a little bit hard to quantify sometimes because is that six restaurants or is it one restaurant also operating as these five other places?”
Restaurants are expected to let the health department know when they change operations or start a ghost kitchen, especially when introducing new menu items that may require additional permits or inspections. But he said the department usually becomes aware of ghost kitchens during inspections of existing businesses or through foodborne illness complaints.
“During an inspection, we’ll start seeing foods that we’ve never seen in that facility before,” Coggins said. “Like all of a sudden, they’re doing egg rolls, and they’re traditionally an Italian or kind of a pasta joint maybe, and it’s like, ‘All right, why are these here?’”
Tracing foodborne illness complaints back to the ghost kitchens from which they originated can also prove difficult when their physical address is unknown to the department, Coggins said, leading to a much slower response and the potential for more people to get sick.
Some ghost kitchen operators may assume they don’t need to notify the health department when opening a ghost kitchen. Ford said his understanding is his menu can change as long as his establishment operates within food safety standards reviewed through inspections.
State laws and regulations require all restaurants and food service businesses to make their inspection reports available to customers. The idea, said McCormick, is that consumers should be able to look up inspection reports and see if there have been any instances of foodborne illness complaints or outbreaks from a ghost kitchen before ordering.
But it’s unclear how customers of ghost kitchens with neither a storefront nor a website can access this information.
Furthermore, businesses that repeatedly fail to comply with state laws and regulations can face fines and a misdemeanor charge. Coggins said that, fortunately, doesn’t happen very often, but such penalties can be easy for ghost kitchens running multiple operations to hide.
“The scariest of the bunch are these ones that are really just kind of the whack-a-mole example,” Coggins said. “They just go and hide, and they run and pop up someplace else.”
Coggins said, “it goes back to knowing them by all of their various aliases and making sure that they’re all matched together with where the food is physically being prepared.”
Complicating the situation further is those ghost kitchens operated out of convenience store delis are regulated not by VDH but by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. While VDACS says, it holds these establishments to the same permitting and inspection standards as the VDH, the division of oversight could potentially cause confusion.
Unseen by the SCC and tax collectors
Businesses that operate ghost kitchens out of their establishments under a different name — like Ford’s various ghost kitchens running out of CHIC’N & BEER — are legally required to register these fictitious names with the State Corporation Commission.
Registration of a fictitious name is important because it allows the public to know the actual owner of the business they’re buying from, said Andy Farmer, director of the SCC’s Division of Information Resources, in an email.
A local commonwealth’s attorney can bring charges against a business for failing to register a fictitious name, said Farmer, which can result in a misdemeanor conviction and a fine of not more than $2,500, jail time, or both.
In practice, though, searches by the Mercury of several ghost kitchens operating in the Richmond region alone reveal many owners aren’t registering their fictitious names as required.
Officials may not be aware of the extent to which registrations aren’t occurring. Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys Administrator Amanda Howie said cases against businesses that fail to register fictitious ghost kitchen names had not been brought up in any of the organization’s meetings.
Kyle Wingfield, an attorney, and chair of the Taxation Section Council at the Virginia Bar Association, said unregistered fictitious names could also be a source of confusion for state and local tax auditors who may have trouble enforcing tax collections from a ghost kitchen business when its true owner is nowhere to be found online.
It’s possible, Wingfield said, that an unregistered ghost kitchen could also be removed from a delivery app and disappear without a trace when it comes time to pay taxes.
“The way it should be working is that whatever ghost kitchen is operating, that’s what the LLC is: the ultimate owner of the ghost kitchen,” Wingfield said. “Everything should be rolling up and being reported on the LLC’s sales tax returns, meals tax, and a business license and income tax returns.”
Wingfield also emphasized that some businesses simply aren’t fully educated on tax laws and may not have any malicious intent behind not registering their ghost kitchens.
Heather Cooper, director of communications and training with the Virginia Department of Taxation, said in an email that agency staff who work in the field review data like SCC business registrations, VDH inspection reports, and information provided by local tax officials on a regular basis.
In the case of an unregistered ghost kitchen, Cooper said the department might partner with local officials to explore available data and determine what steps need to be taken next.
‘Transparency is key’
Not all ghost kitchens fly under the state’s radar. Some businesses like ChefSuite, a virtual food hall in Richmond that houses several local restaurants with a storefront offering delivery or pickup options for orders, pride themselves on transparency.
Longtime friends Jarnail Tucker and Jay Modi envisioned ChefSuite as an alternative ghost kitchen model with an emphasis on supporting local restaurants with affordable options.
Latin Quarter Kitchen, A Pinch of Sugar, and On A Roll Italian Subs occupy three of the storefront’s 16 kitchen suites available for rent, each of which can be fully customized to install whatever equipment each restaurant needs. The pair said ChefSuite works with the restaurants “every step of the way” when it comes to setting up their business, from getting required permits and licenses to registering on food delivery apps.
“Transparency is key not just for the customer and the end user in the community, but even for our tenants and making sure that everybody understands what we’re doing and why we’re doing it,” said Tucker. “Because at the end of the day, it’s a partnership between tenants and us. They are renting space from us, but their success is our success.”
Ultimately, the challenges state officials face with ghost kitchens all boil down to proper communication, Coggins said.
“It’s a very simple process,” he said. “It really wouldn’t burden anybody, and we’d have the awareness that we need.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 4mph SSE
Humidity: 66%
Pressure: 29.85"Hg
UV index: 0
86/50°F
66/46°F