State News
All Virginia Wildfires Except Matt’s Creek Contained, Say Officials
After an unusually active fall fire season that has seen responders struggle to get multiple blazes under control, all of Virginia’s wildfires except for the Matt’s Creek Fire in Bedford County have been contained.
As of Monday night, the state had “no active wildfires” besides Matt’s Creek, said Virginia Department of Forestry spokesman Greg Bilyeu in an email.
Virginia’s fall fire season runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 30, a period when dead leaves provide ample fuel for any spark. This year has proved especially challenging, with the Department of Forestry responding to 113 wildfires that have burned more than 12,000 acres since the season began. By comparison, the agency has said the average annual acreage affected by wildfires in Virginia is 9,500.
Madison County wildfire spreads to nearly 2,500 acres, including part of Shenandoah Natl Park
“We need no further proof that fall fire season has arrived with a vengeance,” said Chief of Fire and Emergency Response John Miller in a Nov. 16 statement. “We will remain vigilant to protect people and property.”
Among the more serious conflagrations was the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County, which broke out Oct. 24 near the community of Syria and burned nearly 4,000 acres, including roughly 700 in Shenandoah National Park, before it was declared contained Nov. 17. In Buchanan County, the Rocklick Fire affected over 2,200 acres, while the Tuggles Gap fire in Patrick County and Rachel’s Chapel fire in Dickenson County both burned more than 1,000 acres each.
The Matt’s Creek fire remains the largest blaze of the season, having spread to over 11,000 acres. Midday Wednesday, Bilyeu said the fire was 57% contained. Located in the Jefferson National Forest, that fire is under federal jurisdiction, with a large-scale response managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Significant rain across the commonwealth Tuesday helped dampen Matt’s Creek as well as other wildfires. The U.S. Forest Service reported an area in the fire’s range received 3.8 inches of rain yesterday.
“Did all this rain put the fire out?” the agency wrote in a Facebook update. “Not completely. But it helped! Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the fire area and are working to put out the stumps and logs that are still smoldering.”
Bilyeu said Wednesday that “the rain was very important in helping weaken all fire activity and preventing flare-ups and new starts.”
“Virginia has experienced drought conditions, so the rain was extremely welcome,” he said.
In Richmond Wednesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, too expressed gratitude for Tuesday’s precipitation.
“I also want to stop for a minute and have a moment of appreciation, thanks and a big amen for the rain yesterday. It was a big moment. We needed it,” he said at the beginning of a traditional tribute ceremony involving Virginia’s Mattaponi and Pamunkey tribes. “It also allowed us to fully contain the forest fires and wildfires burning across Virginia. So we’re just going to have a moment of silence for rain.”
Bilyeu said Virginians should continue to take extra care and check with local officials for the latest burn ban information before planning any outdoor fires.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
The First Bills of the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Have Dropped. Here’s What They Would Do.
Virginia’s next General Assembly won’t convene until Jan. 10, but senators and delegates have already begun penning legislation. (And by that, we mean the Virginia Division of Legislative Services is hard at work translating their goals into the high-flown tones of state code.)
On Monday, the start of the 2024 session’s official prefiling period, lawmakers dropped the first bills that will be up for consideration this January.
Much more is yet to come as Democrats and Republicans jockey for ways to realize their key priorities on everything from hot-button issues like abortion access to the more bread-and-butter legislation that ensures state laws and agencies remain abreast of an ever-changing world. Democrats will have control of both the House of Delegates and Senate when lawmakers return to Richmond, but the slimness of their majorities means they aren’t guaranteed to get everything they want.
Here’s what was proposed on the first day bills could be filed:
Constitutional amendments on abortion
Two bills — House Joint Resolution 1 from Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, and Senate Joint Resolution 1 from multiple female Democratic senators — would start the process of amending the state Constitution to declare that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom” and that the right should not be denied or infringed upon “unless justified by a compelling state interest and achieved by the least restrictive means that do not infringe an individual’s autonomous decision-making.”
No single bill has the power to change the state Constitution. Amendments require that a resolution be passed by a majority of both houses during a session and then held over to be passed again by the next elected legislature, with an election intervening between the two approvals. If it succeeds the second time, voters must approve the change in a referendum before it takes effect.
Constitutional amendment on felon voting rights
Two bills — House Joint Resolution 2 from Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, D-Alexandria, and Senate Joint Resolution 2 from Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton — would begin the process of amending the Constitution to restore voting rights to felons who have served their time. Currently, Virginia is the only state in the U.S. that strips voting rights from all felons for their entire life, with restoration only possible if they petition the governor and the governor decides to grant their request.
“A person who has been convicted of a felony shall not be entitled to vote during any period of incarceration for such felony conviction, but upon release from incarceration for that felony conviction and without further action required of him, such person shall be invested with all political rights, including the right to vote,” the amendment states.
Constitutional amendment on property tax exemption for surviving spouses of a soldier who died in the line of duty
The General Assembly previously passed a potential constitutional amendment that would extend the property tax exemption that’s currently available to the spouses of soldiers killed in action to spouses of soldiers who died in the line of duty. This year, Del. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, has proposed a second vote on the amendment, as well as a bill that would authorize the required referendum on the issue.
Increases to the state minimum wage
Virginia lawmakers vote to raise the minimum wage to $12 over three years
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly under Democratic control voted to gradually raise the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $12 an hour over the course of three years. That legislation also provided for further increases of the minimum to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026 if the General Assembly again voted to approve them by July 1, 2024. If those increases didn’t get a second green light, the bill ordered that the minimum wage be pegged to inflation going forward.
House Bill 1 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, and Senate Bill 1 from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, would restart the increases on the same schedule laid out in 2020.
Assault weapons ban
Bills from Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for anyone to import, sell, manufacture, purchase, possess, transport or transfer an assault firearm.
Notably, the bill includes exceptions for any firearm that is antique, permanently inoperable, manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action or manufactured before July 1, 2024.
Repealing Virginia’s Clean Cars Law
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, and Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, have put forward bills to repeal a 2021 Democrat-backed law that tied Virginia’s vehicle emissions standards to California’s rather than following the federal government’s less strict limits.
Under the Clean Air Act, states are prohibited from setting their own vehicle emissions standards and must choose between the federal and California limits. Since Virginia adopted the California standards, the Golden State has decided to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars beginning in 2035, a choice that Virginia will also be bound to follow.
Senate Bill 3 from Stuart would simply repeal the 2021 law. House Bill 3 from Wilt would go a step further, forbidding the State Air Pollution Control Board from adopting or enforcing any model year standards related to controlling emissions from new vehicles and prohibiting the state from requiring any new car “to be certified as compliant with model year standards related to the control of emissions adopted by California.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Board of Education Backs Creation of State Standards for Career and Technical Education
As demand for skilled workers grows, Virginia is planning to develop new career and technical education standards to make it easier for schools to offer programs that pivot from the traditional path of college preparation.
On Wednesday, the Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously to support the creation of state CTE standards that will allow school divisions to opt out of a prior requirement that programs meet national accreditation standards. The Virginia Department of Education has said the shift could potentially save districts money and open up options for new programs.
“The Board heard clearly that a mandate of national accreditation standards creates burdens to continuing a number of career programs and was likely to cost students opportunities to participate in career and technical education,” said VDOE Assistant Superintendent Todd Reid. “This move helps ensure more career training options should remain available for Virginia’s students seeking certification for their post-graduation work.”
State code requires CTE courses to be “aligned with state or national program certification and accreditation standards if such standards exist.” However, because the state has not previously crafted its own CTE standards — which can include rules for planning and monitoring courses, evaluating student outcomes, and ensuring equipment and activities comply with health and safety regulations — Virginia schools have historically deferred to national ones.
National standards, however, can be costly for divisions to meet, both because of the requirements they impose on divisions and the fees they extract from schools. Virginia CTE programs currently rely on national accreditation and include culinary arts, pharmacy technician, graphic imaging technology, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration.
“With our state accreditation standards, this will provide relief and flexibility,” said Anthony Williams, director of VDOE’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.
Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, and Travel Association, which represents schools that offer culinary arts training, said Wednesday that about half of the schools may have to drop their culinary arts programs because of the cost associated with accreditation through the American Culinary Federation. Among that organization’s guidelines for accreditation is a requirement that schools have a full culinary kitchen, which can cost millions, Terry said. That applies whether a division is small — as in Halifax — or large — as in Fairfax.
“We are not opposed to accreditation in general,” Terry said. “We just think that this particular one is particularly egregious to our schools being able to qualify for it.”
The Virginia Department of Education has said that state standards could relieve divisions of some of those costs while still ensuring that students receive high-quality training.
“State programmatic accreditation standards will allow school divisions the opportunity to weigh the costs associated with national accreditation alignment with the relative benefit to the program and/or student,” a VDOE report states.
Legislation
The push to develop state CTE standards is in line with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s emphasis on strengthening Virginia’s workforce and expanding career and technical education in public schools. Most notably, the governor has said he believes every Virginia student should graduate high school with a credential or associate’s degree.
Bills to bolster career and technical education falter in General Assembly
While that idea has not been realized, state lawmakers have backed some efforts to beef up Virginia students’ career readiness. The latest budget gave Virginia colleges and universities an additional $75 million to “refine or create programs that meet current and future workforce needs.” Youngkin has especially encouraged the expansion of dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to take college-level courses or classes that count toward industry credentials.
However, a range of proposals aimed at strengthening career and technical education failed during the last General Assembly session, including bills to expand the state’s tuition assistance program for community college students interested in high-demand industries. And federal legislation to expand 529 savings plans to cover training for high-demand middle-skilled positions — jobs that require more than a high school diploma and less than a four-year degree — has stalled.
Meanwhile, employers are clamoring for more skilled tradespeople. According to the Construction Labor Market Analyzer, a tool developed by the industry group Build Your Future, 280,076 craft professionals are needed in Virginia.
Courney Baker, director of workforce and training with the Associated General Contractors of Virginia, said most employers in Virginia look to career-building programs to acquire workers. A survey conducted by the group found that 79% of Virginia firms with open jobs are having a hard time filling some or all positions, and 92% have increased pay rates in the past year.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Who Virginia Dems and the GOP Picked to Lead Them in the 2024 General Assembly
Ahead of the 2024 General Assembly session, Virginia Democrats and Republicans are picking their leadership. After winning narrow majorities in both the House of Delegates and the Senate, Democrats are poised to assume majority roles in the chambers, while the GOP will take up minority positions.
Here’s who the parties have picked:
Virginia Senate
Majority Leader: Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax
Democratic Caucus Chair: Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton
Democratic whips: Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, and Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond
Minority Leader: Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover
Republican Caucus Chair: Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg
Republican whips: Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania
Virginia House of Delegates
House Speaker: Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth
Majority Leader: Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria
Democratic Caucus Chair: Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax
Minority Leader: Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah
Republican Caucus Chair: Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City
Republican whip: Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier
by Sarah Vogelsong,
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
In Virginia, Local Govts Increasingly Eye Speed Cameras to Slow School and Work Zone Traffic
Across Virginia, local governments are launching speed camera enforcement programs in school and work zones in an effort to slow an increase in accidents seen during the pandemic.
While recent data shows crashes have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, some local leaders are questioning whether the programs, which not only record when drivers are moving above the speed limit but issue them tickets for the infraction, infringe on people’s privacy rights.
“There should never be a time when a locality tries to simply put something in effect to make money from someone else’s misdoing,” said Shawn Graber, a member of the Board of Supervisors for Frederick County, which is considering installing speed cameras in school zones.
In 2020, the General Assembly passed legislation that authorized state and local law enforcement agencies to install speed cameras in work and school zones. The legislation was intended to help reduce traffic fatalities and encourage drivers to drive slower around children and construction workers.
Virginia lawmakers approve bill allowing speed cameras near schools and highway work zones
Traffic fatalities have spiked in recent years across the country, including in Virginia. A Stateline analysis of National Highway Traffic Administration data found that between 2019 and 2022, traffic fatalities increased by 20% in Virginia.
Since the passage of the 2020 law, several localities have already started using speed cameras to enforce limits, with what appear to be neutral or positive results.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, work zone crashes have reached pre-pandemic levels. Virginia recorded 3,849 crashes in work zones in 2019 and 4,741 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data, which officials note is subject to change, shows that there have been 3,541 work zone crashes this year.
At the same time, crashes in school zones remain relatively flat. In 2019, Virginia recorded 1,756 crashes in school zones compared to the 1,714 crashes in 2022. Preliminary data for the current year shows 1,416 crashes in school zones.
Adoption
Local governments that have already rolled out speed cameras in school and work zones include the town of Altavista, Fairfax County, and the city of Harrisonburg.
Altavista was one of the earliest localities to install cameras in its school zones, which it did in the summer of 2021.
According to Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks, the town has issued over 700 citations, with penalties going into the town’s general fund. He said one of the cameras’ advantages is assisting smaller departments with enforcement.
“I think it’s made a difference,” Merricks said. “I think it’s slowing people down.”
The program was paused briefly last year due to the absence of flashing yellow lights in school zones to warn drivers to yield to oncoming traffic, pedestrians, or bicyclists. As a result, the town refunded violation fees for any motorists hit with citations in those areas and retrofitted the zones with flashing lights before resuming the program last November.
“We wanted to get this program right,” Merricks said.
In Harrisonburg, city officials installed speed cameras in a work zone on East Market Street near Interstate 81 in June, according to The Daily News Record.
After a one-week study, the city found that thousands of drivers had violated the 25 mph speed limit in the zone, including more than 22,000 drivers going 37 to 49 mph, nearly 600 going more than 50 mph, and a dozen traveling at over 60 mph.
“It’s very clear following this speed study that steps have to be taken to improve safety while crews are working in this corridor,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman in a June 23 statement. “Installation of these cameras has proven to reduce speeds in other communities where additional safety measures have been needed, so we are eager to see them lead, hopefully, to a reduction in speeds and an increase in safety on East Market Street.”
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County officials implemented a speed camera program in both school and work zones in May after launching a pilot program last winter at nine schools and a work zone on Route 28.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 17,903 violations have been issued through the program since May. The county has collected $601,211 from fines and deposited them into the general county fund.
Other local governments are also eyeing cameras as a solution. In the Piedmont region, Albemarle County officials announced in August that they would begin installing cameras, with county supervisor Bea LaPisto-Kirtley telling CBS 19 they would help “keep our children, their parents, and everyone on the road safe.” Frederick County, too, is considering adding new cameras, the Northern Virginia Daily has reported. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are planning to roll out their own program this fall after delays due to COVID-19 and personnel shortages, according to a March 7 presentation.
Concerns
Nevertheless, some local officials have voiced concerns about how the cameras will impact motorists’ privacy, the risk of residents perceiving such programs as primarily intended to generate revenue, and whether camera programs are actually effective.
“There’s a lot of privacy issues here that these governments need to get squared away before they ever even consider going down this route,” Graber, the Frederick County supervisor, said, citing concerns over the sharing of license plate information with camera companies and law enforcement.
Additionally, he noted it could be a challenge for a vehicle owner to prove they are not responsible for a violation if a friend or family member is driving the vehicle.
State law limits the use of information from speed camera devices used in school and work zones. Information from the cameras must be protected in a database and “used only for enforcement against individuals” who are in violation.
Virginia crime board awards local law enforcement $1.6 million for new license plate readers
However, the broader use of traffic cameras, particularly license plate readers, has spurred debates between Virginia privacy advocates and law enforcement for many years. In 2021, a bill that prohibited law enforcement and regulatory agencies from using license plate readers to collect and store personal information without a warrant died in the House. Another bill also died last session that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from such readers while limiting most data storage to 30 days.
In Nelson County, an hour south of Altavista, officials fretted that the cameras might appear to the public as simply a “revenue generator” and could lead to fees some drivers could not afford to pay.
“For an affluent individual who’s just driving [from] D.C. — they are going to throw that $100 in that letter, send it to you, and call it a day,” said Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford. “They do not care, but it means a lot to a Nelsonian who might be on the way to work, and the last 10 feet pushed the gas a little bit too hard.”
Meanwhile, the National Motorists Association, which opposes speed cameras, has questioned whether the devices help reduce speeds or crashes, arguing there has been no independent verification that photo enforcement devices improve safety or reduce overall accidents.
“With properly posted speed limits and properly installed traffic-control devices, there is no need for ticket cameras,” said the association. “They can actually make our roads less safe.”
Merricks, the Altavista police chief, said he believes speed cameras are effective but understands they are not popular, particularly because they can lead to financial penalties against registered vehicle owners.
“I think studies have shown that slowing the speed down through school zones exponentially makes it safer if there is an accident,” Merricks said.
In July, Nelson County Sheriff David Hill encouraged supervisors to consider the proposal on the grounds that it would improve safety.
“Y’all have heard me gripe and moan about funding and getting people to work here to serve our citizens,” he said. “This would be a service for our citizens and our youth — our future.”
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Less Driving But More Deaths: Spike in Traffic Fatalities Puzzles Lawmakers
Traffic deaths are lingering near historic highs in most states despite less driving overall, prompting policymakers to consider deploying more police or installing automated monitoring such as speed cameras to curb speeding and reckless driving.
People are driving fewer miles than they were in 2019, but more are dying on roadways. Traffic deaths spiked 18% from 2019 to 2022 — though miles traveled fell 3%, according to a Stateline analysis of federal records from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Experts blame bad driving habits that took hold when roadways suddenly cleared out as the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. At the same time, law enforcement agencies shifted their priorities away from traffic violations and many struggled to hire officers amid heightened scrutiny and criticism, especially after a police officer killed George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.
States and cities are trying to reduce the number of deaths caused by risky driving with a mix of more police officers and controversial technologies such as speed and red-light cameras. But many critics see those approaches as potentially troublesome, since traffic tickets are a heavier financial burden on low-income drivers. And others say cameras violate people’s privacy and right to due process.
“Law enforcement has really stepped back from enforcing traffic laws,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association. “We have to get police back out there and get support for police back. But this has to be done the right way, and it has to be done fairly. And we do want to look at technology — cameras don’t see race, they don’t see gender.”
The nation’s two most populous states, California and Texas, have taken different paths. In October, California approved a speed camera pilot program, to begin next year. Texas hasn’t reconsidered its 2019 ban on local speed and red-light cameras, but state transportation officials have asked local police to step up ticketing. Police in Fort Worth ramped up enforcement in response to residents’ complaints about reckless drivers, according to press reports, writing 12,000 tickets for speeding and careless driving between November 2022 and April 2023.
Traffic deaths were up 18% in California and 24% in Texas between 2019 and 2022, the latest full year available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
In Washington state, traffic fatalities were up 38% last year compared with 2019, reaching a 30-year high. In response, the state is considering expanding its limited speed camera use. State officials plan a visit to Finland next month to see how that country used automated enforcement to reduce traffic deaths.
“When people see a sign, ‘Speed Camera Ahead,’ they slow down,” Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, said in a June interview with the Washington State Standard.
Nationally, most of the change in fatal accidents has been caused by speeding, careless driving and drug or alcohol use, according to federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System data from 2019 to 2021, the latest year available from that source.
Driver deaths increased the most in that time, 21%. Deaths of pedestrians and motorcyclists rose by 18%, and bicyclist deaths by 12%.
Most of the increase from 2019 to 2022 has been in cities, suburbs and small towns, with rural areas less affected, according to separate federal statistics on deaths caused by traffic accidents kept by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Our driving behavior didn’t go back to normal. We have to learn to share the roads, and absent that we have to have better engineering and more enforcement out there, unfortunately.
– Jonathan Adkins, CEO of the Governors Highway Safety Association
Vermont, which has been struggling to fill police jobs, saw the largest percentage increase of any state from 2019 to 2022, a 64% jump from 47 to 77 deaths. Other states with large percentage increases included Connecticut (54%), New Hampshire (47%), the District of Columbia (39%) and Washington state (38%).
Traffic accidents are the most common cause of death for people under 40 in Arkansas, Nebraska and Texas, according to a September Stateline analysis.
The only states to see a decrease in traffic deaths from 2019 to 2022 were Wyoming (down 9%), Rhode Island (down 5%), North Dakota (down 3%) and Idaho (down 2%). Those four states did see increases in the first six months of 2023, however, compared with 2022.
About half of Wyoming’s fatal crashes in 2022 involved speeding or failure to wear seat belts, according to a state report.
Legislative efforts
In California, speed camera legislation has been stymied in the past by disagreements over fines and impacts on residents with low incomes. The compromise bill as enacted in October will allow community service in lieu of fines for low-income drivers who are ticketed in the pilot program, and limit placement of cameras to streets with speeding issues in a handful of cities.
Adkins, the CEO of the governors’ safety group, said other states should be similarly cautious.
“You have to be really careful with these camera programs. We don’t want cameras to be a ‘gotcha,’” Adkins said. “They should only be in areas that have a problem.”
Another state considering more speed cameras is Pennsylvania, where a pilot program put speed cameras on one street in Philadelphia and in work zones statewide. A bill to make the program permanent and expand it within Philadelphia passed the state House and is now pending in a state Senate committee. Pennsylvania’s traffic fatalities increased 12% from 2019 to 2022, according to the Stateline analysis.
In Virginia, local govts increasingly eye speed cameras to slow school and work zone traffic
In Philadelphia, speed cameras cut fatal accidents in half, saving an estimated 36 lives, and reduced speeding by 95% after they were introduced in 2020 on the 14-mile stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard, a main artery, according to city records obtained by Stateline. Cameras detected 8,305 speeders in February 2023 compared with 224,000 when they were first installed in June 2020.
States that have banned cameras for speeding and/or red-light violations often cite driver complaints about high fines and say it’s unfair for drivers to have to face accusations from machines instead of police officers. The National Motorists Association, a driver advocacy group, opposes red-light and speed cameras, saying they infringe upon due process rights.
Some Texas lawmakers called cameras a violation of constitutional principles of presumption of innocence and the right to confront one’s accuser as they passed a bipartisan 2019 measure that banned photographic enforcement. Other states with laws banning traffic cameras include Maine, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, South Carolina, West Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a trade group.
The Missouri Supreme Court struck down St. Louis’ red-light cameras in 2015, saying they were unconstitutional because cameras couldn’t document who was driving the car. However, in the face of increased fatalities, the city announced in September it is considering a new plan for speed and red-light cameras that record drivers’ faces as well as license plates.
In Iowa, where 19 cities and towns use cameras for speed or red-light enforcement, Republican state Sen. Mike Klimesh said he plans to reintroduce a bill next year limiting fines and requiring revenue-sharing with the state to benefit a retirement fund for volunteer workers like firefighters. Cities should have to prove that the cameras are placed in areas where they improve safety, Klimesh said.
“This would require the cities to provide some data to prove it makes sense to put the camera at that specific location, that it’s not just a gotcha or a revenue generator,” Klimesh said. “We’re trying to make sure they’re looking first and foremost at law enforcement presence, officers in vehicles,” he added. Klimesh sponsored a similar bill this year that did not progress to a floor vote.
Risky behavior
As with Washington officials’ planned visit to Finland, states are increasingly finding inspiration in Europe’s mostly automated traffic control strategies that are cutting fatalities, said Andi Hamre, director of policy and research at the Eno Center for Transportation, a nonprofit traffic policy think tank. That interest could help revive “Vision Zero” initiatives, meant to eradicate traffic deaths entirely, that have recently seen numbers headed the wrong way.
States Consider Ending Right on Red to Address Rising Pedestrian Deaths
“We’re leaving a lot on the table as far as traffic safety goes, compared to some places in Spain, France, and Scandinavia. Vision Zero works. What doesn’t work is ‘Vision Zero Lite,’ which is what we’ve been seeing,” Hamre said. States such as Texas that have banned red-light and speed cameras “have just taken that tool away from localities altogether,” Hamre said.
Along with more speeding and careless driving, there has been a puzzling increase in the number of people killed in crashes who were not wearing seat belts. The number of drivers and passengers killed in crashes who were unbelted rose 24% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The increases were highest for 25- to 34-year-olds, up 51%.
“It seems like there was something going on with people that was leading to this riskier behavior, and we really don’t know what was causing it,” said Jessica Cicchino, vice president of research for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
“Even when people weren’t driving that much, the people who were driving were doing it in a more risky way,” Cicchino said.
Adkins said the decline in seat belt use is “kind of nuts” but that other factors are more understandable, considering the early pandemic days let some people feel free to drive poorly.
“People started driving crazy because they could,” Adkins said. “They were so used to these roads being full. … And then our driving behavior didn’t go back to normal. We have to learn to share the roads, and absent that, we have to have better engineering and more enforcement out there, unfortunately.”
Stateline is a sister publication of The Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org.
by Tim Henderson, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
In Rural Virginia, Communities Struggle to Find Enough Healthcare workers
FRANKLIN, Va. — On a sunny Tuesday in July, the blue door of Old Dominion University’s Medical Mobile Clinic opened onto a parking lot in Franklin, and a teenage boy went quickly down the steps.
“Have a great day!” Tammy Speerhas, director of ODU’s Community Care program, called after him. “Have a great football season!”
The city of Franklin, which is surrounded by Southampton County in Virginia’s Southside region, is one of the state’s most underserved areas when it comes to health care. According to the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority, Southside has one of the state’s highest concentrations of counties designated as shortage areas for primary care, mental health, and other medical services. That data is borne out on the ground: Speerhas said this summer that Franklin’s only two pediatricians were booked through the fall. The alternative for residents was to drive a half-hour to an urgent care facility in Suffolk, where most insurance does not cover routine check-ups.
That’s where the mobile clinic came in. Operating in Franklin starting this year, the clinic is treating K-12 students in need of back-to-school and sports physicals and then continuing to operate for other care.
“A lot of these kids aren’t playing sports because they can’t get their physicals,” said Speerhas, overseeing the team of nurses, medical professionals, students, and volunteers staffing the clinic. With the mobile unit, “we’re able to do these free sports physicals, and it also allows us to identify any other needs that they might have.”
Food insecurity, dental issues, and conditions like asthma and scoliosis are just some examples of additional needs discovered by medical workers during these physicals. Doing check-ups on the children has also helped build trust with parents, who have followed up for treatment themselves, Speerhas said.
“It’s amazingly fulfilling and rewarding to not only be able to give pre-care to a community that is so appreciative but to teach and educate students and have them see this population through a different lens,” Speerhas said.
The ODU mobile clinic is modeled after St. Mary’s Health Wagon, a remote area medical clinic that visits several sites in Southwest Virginia annually to provide services to residents who might otherwise have no place to go for health care. The projects are just two of numerous donation-driven and grant-funded initiatives across the state that seek to address the healthcare disparities found throughout rural Virginia.
But despite these efforts, gaps in healthcare access continue to widen. An analysis of July 2023 data by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, a national policy center advocating for improved healthcare payment systems, found nine rural hospitals are currently at risk of closing in the state.
“Even before COVID, there were many hospitals — including rural hospitals, but not exclusively rural hospitals — that had negative operating margins,” said Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
There are numerous reasons why healthcare providers struggle in rural areas, but one of the key factors has been their failure to recruit and retain sufficient medical staff. Walker said shortages existed before the pandemic, but the outbreak exacerbated them as contract labor costs spiked.
Last year, the General Assembly tasked the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority with examining how to reverse staff shortages in the state’s healthcare industry. Published in September, the group’s final report said interventions were necessary to correct a downward trajectory.
“If current trends persist, nursing, primary care, and behavioral health workforce shortages will increase across Virginia,” the report found.
Data shows 102 of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities, accounting for 29% of the state’s population, meet federal criteria to be designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) for primary care. Many of these are in rural regions, which present other unique challenges, such as a lack of infrastructure and cultural differences.
Additionally, while Virginia trains many healthcare workers at schools such as ODU, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Virginia, many also leave: According to the authority’s report, 40% of graduates from four-year nursing programs in Virginia go on to jobs in other parts of the country.
State investments
Based on those findings, VHWDA requested over $14.7 million from the state over the next two years to fund measures to support retention, recruitment and structural efficiency in the workforce. Whether that happens will be up to Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who will present his budget proposal to lawmakers this December, and the General Assembly, which is responsible for crafting the state’s biennial spending plans.
“Virginia hasn’t dedicated a lot of operational dollars to support health workforce development initiatives,” said the authority’s executive director, Harrison Hayes.
In a report last year, the General Assembly’s Joint Commission on Health Care said that the state ranked 38th in the country on public health spending. Hayes said the authority received funding from the state for the first time last year: $600,000 for operational costs and $600,000 for the workforce study. Although the authority was created in 2010, it was previously federally funded.
That lack of investment has forced rural providers like the Northern Neck Middlesex Free Health Clinic to come up with creative ways to keep their boat afloat. CEO Jean Nelson said balancing the checkbook has turned into a complicated game of searching for funding from alternative sources like private donors.
“We get probably about $170,000 from the state,” Nelson said. “170,000 is nothing. Our budget is $2 million.”
Hayes said one of the main missed opportunities by the state government is not providing supplemental funding to Area Health Education Centers. These federally funded facilities serve as conduits for local healthcare workers, connecting medical students with jobs and internships as well as sponsoring continuing education. There are eight AHEC regions in Virginia.
“North Carolina provides a significant amount, over $56 million” to its AHEC program, Hayes said. “Maryland provides nearly a million, Georgia $6 million. And then when you look at Virginia, we don’t provide any funding to ours.”
Part of the authority’s funding request is for roughly $1.1 million to go toward matching grants for the program over the next two years.
The state could also provide more incentives for young medical professionals, like loan repayment offers, said Nelson. A preliminary VHWDA study published earlier this year touted Virginia as having one of the top loan repayment programs among peer states but also said it could be expanded further.
That study said that in 2022, the Virginia Department of Health allotted $6.8 million for student financial assistance, while the state currently has $3.3 million dedicated to its loan repayment program. However, some of the repayment awards are as low as $1,000 — a drop in the bucket for the average medical student’s total debt.
Attracting medical professionals to rural areas — and keeping them there
Even with incentives, it can be difficult to attract young medical professionals to work in rural areas, said Tracy Douglas, CEO of the Virginia Community Healthcare Association.
“A lot of folks are focused on quality of life, and that means access to activities and events,” Douglas said. “Many of these rural communities don’t have those kinds of activities available.”
While they may not be as exciting as metropolitan areas, Douglas said rural communities still have a lot to offer, and her team has put together online profiles to help market them to aspiring medical professionals as places to both work and live.
The VHWDA report notes that when it comes to rural investments, Virginia has made progress in areas like broadband but still faces shortfalls in housing, transportation, and child care. The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 to develop a statewide telehealth plan that has seen great success in extending care to rural areas, and this year’s long-awaited budget deal included $10 million for mobile behavioral health crisis services in underserved areas. But Hayes said medical staff wanted modern conveniences other than just internet access.
“Some nurses would love to practice in rural settings but oftentimes go to an urban setting to do a travel contract because everything that they need is right in that area, and they don’t have to travel far distances in order to get the services that they need for their family, themselves or their kids,” Hayes said.
One possible solution: recruit more professionals from their rural hometowns. ODU Associate Chair of Nursing Carolyn Rutledge, who grew up in a rural area, said her program does just that.
“If you recruit them from there, you keep them there,” Rutledge said. “Then they’re likely to stay there.”
An additional barrier to getting health professionals into rural settings has been Virginia’s strict scope of practice laws, which limit what advanced nurse practitioners, physician assistants, dental hygienists, and other medical staff can do on their own without supervision.
In 2018, Virginia passed legislation that allowed nurse practitioners to operate their own standalone practices, but only after five years of full clinical experience. That restriction was temporarily lowered further to two years during the pandemic, but it has since been brought back up to five.
Today, Virginia is one of 10 states that still have restricted-practice authority laws for nurse practitioners. Many physicians say the limits are needed to protect patients, arguing nurse practitioners don’t have sufficient training or education to operate practices without a doctor’s oversight. But other groups say the system needs to be changed.
“A nurse practitioner should be able to do everything they were trained to do instead of having these artificial restrictions placed on them,” said Beth O’Connor, the Virginia Rural Health Association executive director. “Scope of practice could be a major issue for Virginia going forward.”
Burnout
One problem rural healthcare workers share with their urban and suburban counterparts is burnout. It’s an issue that only became more pressing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They’re burnt out,” Hayes said. “There’s an opportunity to ensure that we prevent burnout but also that we have a strong pipeline of nurses and healthcare professionals that get into the profession and actually enjoy being in the profession and staying in the profession.”
On top of the stress that comes with understaffing, many healthcare workers interviewed in the VHWDA report cited concerns related to safety, reporting a spike in workplace violence since COVID. Walker said that healthcare providers are five times more likely to be victims of workplace violence than workers in any other industry.
One person quoted in the final report said that as an emergency room nurse in Virginia, they had been “punched, slapped, bit, kicked, spit on,” and “confronted multiple knives and guns.”
“With every one of these situations, although hospital leadership preached a zero-tolerance policy to workplace violence, I was discouraged,” they said. “Nursing retention is difficult if the threat of physical harm is present every day.”
Facing so many challenges, the Virginia Healthcare Workforce Development Authority is putting together a coalition of healthcare professionals, schools, employers, and government agencies to try to reverse the more worrying workforce trends. While the General Assembly has passed roughly 60 bills related to healthcare workforce development in the past ten years, steep problems remain. Among the goals, VHWDA hopes the coalition will tackle are raising wages, reducing workplace violence and stress, offering more financial assistance to students, and making it easier for young professionals to find jobs.
Despite the obstacles facing rural healthcare workers, professionals like Speerhas and those at the ODU mobile clinic continue their work, many motivated by a simple desire to serve the community.
“I know it’s cliche, but we’re truly making a difference and making an impact,” Speerhas said. “To wake up every day and be able to do that, why would you not?”
by JW Caterine, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 5mph NNW
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30.33"Hg
UV index: 0
50°F / 36°F
45°F / 23°F