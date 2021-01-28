Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley accepting nominations for Valley Treasure award

Help us recognize a Local Conservation Hero! Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is accepting nominations for its first-ever Valley Treasure award.

The Shenandoah Valley is an extraordinary place with iconic farming landscapes, beautiful streams, world-class public forest lands, and rich cultural history. We recognize it only remains this way is because there are members of our community working hard to protect what we all love about the Shenandoah Valley. We are grateful to these community members and would like to recognize them for their exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.

So please, help us find the people who have been quietly working to preserve our land, water and way of life in the Shenandoah Valley!

Nomination for Valley Treasure is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more. Nominations must be received by February 8, 2021. All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in late February and will receive a $500 cash stipend (thanks to a generous donor) to be used in any manner they want so they can continue their good work.

Please go to www.shenandoahalliance.org to get a nomination form or for more information about the award criteria and selection process.

Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley envisions a Shenandoah Valley where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities. We work to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region.