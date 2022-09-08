Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr. (1925 – 2022)

Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr., 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on September 4, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Henry was born on January 6, 1925, in Front Royal to the late Allie Sr. and Rebecca Saffell Henry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Morrison Henry; brothers, Ward Henry and Lyle “Sonny” Henry; sister, Elizabeth Tobin, and granddaughter, Tabitha Renee Henry. He was a member of IBEW Local 26, American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1860, and the Loyal Order of the Moose #829. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his son, Alvin Henry of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter Faye Campbell, of Charles Town, West Virginia; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, 22 West 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.