Obituaries
Allie Owens Foster (1934 – 2021)
Allie Owens Foster, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, left for her heavenly home on Monday, October 25, 2021.
Allie requested all services to be private.
Allie was born May 18, 1934, in Warren County, Virginia, daughter of the late Paul and Rose Owens.
She was a beloved mother, wife, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. Allie was a kind loving woman with a golden heart and would help anyone in need.
Surviving is four children, Donna Weatherholt of Winchester, Lesley Deavers (Ashby), Donald V. “Ducky” Foster (Sharon) and William Roy Foster, all of Front Royal; one brother, Albert Owens (Shirley) of Front Royal; one sister, Catherine Bailey (W.J.) of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Stephanie Foster, Jeremy Deavers, Justin Deavers, Tiffany Dodson, Donald V. Foster Jr., Michael Paul Addison, Roy Jeffries, and Natalie Foster; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Allie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. “Popeye” Foster; her parents; and eight siblings.
Obituaries
Janice Magalis Eshelman (1934 – 2021)
Janice Magalis Eshelman, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Eshelman was born on August 23, 1934, in Rockingham County, Virginia to the late Joseph and Della Hensley Magalis. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Wesley “Wayne” Eshelman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Eric Magalis. She was a member and pianist of the Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, the Bennett’s Chapel Women’s Auxiliary, a member of the Helltown Hatters Red Hat Society, and a member of the Valley Glasshoppers group.
Janice enjoyed quilting with her church family, collecting glassware and toothpick holders, singing in the church choir, playing the piano, and most of all enjoying time with friends and family. Her faith, kindness, and loving spirit were admired by all that knew her.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Eshelman and John Eshelman; brother, Don Magalis; three grandchildren, Sarah Massey, Ryan Eshelman, and Mandy Eshelman and six great-grandchildren, Kiersten Massey, Christian Massey, Landon Eshelman, Elijah Eshelman, Madison Ennis, and Mason Einhorn.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Magalis, Kelly Magalis, Timothy Magalis, Brian Magalis, James “Jay” Crowder, and Tom Eshelman. Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Eshelman and Sam Reel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
William “Billy” Lloyd Helms (1961 – 2021)
On October 31, 2021, William “Billy” Lloyd Helms died in Front Royal, Virginia after a short battle with malignant melanoma, he was 59 years old.
Billy is survived by his sisters, Kathy Cox, Sharon Helms, Susan Royall (Chuck), Jennifer Brown (Charlie), and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Helms, and father, Capt. Ronald L. Helms (USN). There are many friends that Billy considered family including Ana Lovo and the Covey family.
Billy was born on November 22, 1961, in Norfolk, Virginia. He traveled all over the country as the family was military in his youth. Billy graduated from Oakton High School then began working for the Covey family. In 2015 he moved to Front Royal and started another career at 84 Lumber. Billy’s bright smile, cheery disposition, and wicked sense of humor lit up every room he entered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service is scheduled for November 6, 2021, at 11 AM at Bentonville Baptist Church, 2438 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610. It will be immediately followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to any local food pantry. Billy loved to provide food and snacks for everyone.
Obituaries
Bonnie Van Campen (1942 – 2021)
Bonnie Sue Smith Van Campen, loving mother, and grandmother (December 25, 1942 – October 22, 2021)
Bonnie Van Campen was born in Ravenna, Ohio to Bill and Florence Smith. She was the oldest of 3 children. Bonnie earned a Master’s Degree in American History from Kent State University and went on to teach high school history in Philadelphia, PA.
Bonnie loved her family and was very proud of her children: Jeffrey, Michael, and Ingrid. After living for many years in Houston, TX, the family relocated to Austin, where Bonnie began sharing her enthusiasm and passion for learning through nannying and teaching preschool. She then relocated to Northern California where she continued her lifelong work of sharing love and learning with children. After living in Ohio, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas, and California, Bonnie ultimately made her home in Virginia.
Bonnie, affectionately known to her family as “LaLa”, loved birthdays, holidays, and any special occasion where she could cook a feast, bake delicious treats, or give the perfect gift (or many gifts) to brighten someone’s day. Over the years, she was always a supportive and enthusiastic cheerleader at loved ones’ sporting events and performances. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren, taking them on amazing adventures, and enthusiastically exploring their interests and with them. Throughout her life, she was passionate about sharing her detailed knowledge of American history and engaging in incisive discussions of current events and politics.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, William and Florence Smith. She is survived by her siblings Mark Smith (Laurie) and Cherie Gadberry (Wayne) and all of their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by her children and grandchildren: Jeffrey and Joanne Van Campen and their son George; Michael and Letitia Van Campen and their children Jonah and Tobi; and Ingrid Patterson and her children Jude and Sadie.
Bonnie is loved and remembered by all whose lives she brightened. She lives on in the hearts, minds, and spirits of her family, those she taught & cared for, the families she touched, and her many friends in Texas, California, Virginia, and elsewhere. Celebrate her life by visiting a historical site, taking a child on a fun and educational field trip, or simply brightening someone’s day with a smile or thoughtful gift. She would like that.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. https://www.preventcancer.org/research/
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at the Crowder Family Farm in Etlan, VA on November 20, 2021.
Obituaries
Zander Benjamin Ward (2003 – 2021)
Zander Benjamin Ward, 18, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 25, 2021, in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Dr. R. Mark Jordan officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Zander was born April 18, 2003, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Dennis C. Ward, Jr. and Sara E. Long Ward of Front Royal. He was a 2021 graduate of Warren County High School worked for C&C Frozen Treats in Front Royal, and most recently was working for Papa John’s in Front Royal. He will be long remembered for his kind heart and beautiful smile. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Surviving with his parents are maternal grandparents, William and Betty Long of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Jim and Carol Mitchell of Stephens City and Dennis and Jean Ward of Delaware; four brothers, Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, and Sebastian Ward all of Front Royal; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Dennis C. Ward, Jr., Sky Long, Tristan Ward, Aidan Ward, Sebastian Ward, and Evan Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Silvius, Adrian Salmons, and Arden Doyle.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Zander’s memory to For the Cats Sake, P.O. Box 471, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Obituaries
Wilbur Nathaniel Townley (1949 – 2021)
Reverend Wilbur Nathaniel Townley, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life in-person service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia with burial to follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.
Reverend Townley was born on February 25, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia. He was the oldest child of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Grayson Townley. He graduated from Warren County High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies from Carolina University. After graduating high school in 1969, he enlisted and honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS WASP aircraft carrier.
He accepted the Lord and was baptized in 1964, ordained into the ministry in 1982, licensed to preach in 1983, and was active in the youth ministry as well as other ministries at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Further, he was ordained in 1987 by the Northern Virginia Baptist Association. He was a pastor or co-pastor at many churches over the years. He was the current pastor of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Amissville, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Reverend Claudia Gallo Townley, and his father, Deacon Wilbur Arthur Townley. Survivors include son, William Nathaniel Townley of Tampa, Florida; step-daughter Kelly Rose Marie Carpenter of Ashburn, Virginia; step-son John Brennan of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Patricia Townley-Booker of New Llano, Louisiana; sister, Anita Townley-Kellam of Martinsville, Virginia; sister, Dodie Townley-Adams of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Anyone who wishes to express or share their moments and sentiments, please send them via email to avirtuous2@gmail.com. We will include them in the funeral service program if received by Noon on November 3, 2021. Please include your name(s) in the correspondence.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. In the interest of the safety of those attending the service, there will not be a repast after the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Obituaries
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr. (1952 – 2021)
Robert Daniel “Dan” Nicholson Jr., 69, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Nicholson was born on October 12, 1952, in Rockville, Maryland to the late Robert Sr. and Elizabeth Kelly Nicholson. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mike Nicholson, and sister, Patty Nicholson. He retired from the Internal Revenue Service and worked in real estate around Front Royal.
Survivors include two sons, Robert D. Nicholson III and Louis Arthur Nicholson; daughter, Jennifer Marie Nicholson; brother, John Andrew Nicholson, five sisters, Diane Byrnes, Barbara Woodward, Linda Smith, Susan Henry, and Mary Ann Kincer, and numerous grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Davita Dialysis, 1360 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.