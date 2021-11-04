Allie Owens Foster (1934 – 2021)

Reverend Wilbur Nathaniel Townley, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021, at his home.

A Celebration of Life in-person service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 12:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal, Virginia with burial to follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Strasburg, Virginia.

Reverend Townley was born on February 25, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia. He was the oldest child of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Grayson Townley. He graduated from Warren County High School and received a bachelor’s degree in Biblical Studies from Carolina University. After graduating high school in 1969, he enlisted and honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS WASP aircraft carrier.

He accepted the Lord and was baptized in 1964, ordained into the ministry in 1982, licensed to preach in 1983, and was active in the youth ministry as well as other ministries at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Further, he was ordained in 1987 by the Northern Virginia Baptist Association. He was a pastor or co-pastor at many churches over the years. He was the current pastor of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Amissville, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Reverend Claudia Gallo Townley, and his father, Deacon Wilbur Arthur Townley. Survivors include son, William Nathaniel Townley of Tampa, Florida; step-daughter Kelly Rose Marie Carpenter of Ashburn, Virginia; step-son John Brennan of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Patricia Townley-Booker of New Llano, Louisiana; sister, Anita Townley-Kellam of Martinsville, Virginia; sister, Dodie Townley-Adams of Front Royal, Virginia; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Anyone who wishes to express or share their moments and sentiments, please send them via email to avirtuous2@gmail.com. We will include them in the funeral service program if received by Noon on November 3, 2021. Please include your name(s) in the correspondence.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are requested. In the interest of the safety of those attending the service, there will not be a repast after the services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.