Alternative uses for hand sanitizer

Got buckets of hand sanitizer around? You’re not alone. And while it’s useful to have around, most of us (thankfully) don’t need our 2020 supply levels.

But what can we do with it aside from sanitizing our hands?

Here are some ideas from around the internet:

* Clean your glasses.

* Start a fire. A disaster survival website says you can dab a small amount on your kindling or tinder and light it with a spark, and that it works in rainy or windy weather.

* Remove stains. The alcohol works well at removing blood, ink, or drink stains. Remember to dab, not rub. You can also pre-treat stains with a bit of sanitizer.

* Clean your table or desk. Use a clean cloth and wipe down the surface. Do the same for your filthy keyboard.

* Remove stickers. Price tags are notorious for leaving a sticky substance behind. Hand sanitizer to the rescue!

* Ease the itch of mosquito bites.

* Clean your phone’s screen using a soft cloth and a bit of sanitizer.

* Polish silver. Now that company’s coming, squirt some hand sanitizer on a soft cloth and polish the silver.

* Try it in place of deodorant. Kill the bacteria, kill the smell. We’ll leave it at that.

* Use as a dry shampoo. Squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage into your roots.

* Clean your flat iron. Ditto for the hairspray on your mirror.

* Remove permanent marker from a whiteboard.

* Remove nail polish.