Home
Alternative uses for hand sanitizer
Got buckets of hand sanitizer around? You’re not alone. And while it’s useful to have around, most of us (thankfully) don’t need our 2020 supply levels.
But what can we do with it aside from sanitizing our hands?
Here are some ideas from around the internet:
* Clean your glasses.
* Start a fire. A disaster survival website says you can dab a small amount on your kindling or tinder and light it with a spark, and that it works in rainy or windy weather.
* Remove stains. The alcohol works well at removing blood, ink, or drink stains. Remember to dab, not rub. You can also pre-treat stains with a bit of sanitizer.
* Clean your table or desk. Use a clean cloth and wipe down the surface. Do the same for your filthy keyboard.
* Remove stickers. Price tags are notorious for leaving a sticky substance behind. Hand sanitizer to the rescue!
* Ease the itch of mosquito bites.
* Clean your phone’s screen using a soft cloth and a bit of sanitizer.
* Polish silver. Now that company’s coming, squirt some hand sanitizer on a soft cloth and polish the silver.
* Try it in place of deodorant. Kill the bacteria, kill the smell. We’ll leave it at that.
* Use as a dry shampoo. Squeeze a little onto your fingertips and massage into your roots.
* Clean your flat iron. Ditto for the hairspray on your mirror.
* Remove permanent marker from a whiteboard.
* Remove nail polish.
Home
Living apart together: a growing trend among older adults
An increasing number of couples are choosing to live in separate homes. This lifestyle choice, referred to as living apart together, is particularly popular among adults over the age of 50 who get into a relationship after being divorced, widowed, or finding a partner later in life.
Motivations
There are several reasons why older adults might opt for this living arrangement, even if they’ve been in a committed relationship for years. For example:
• Some couples prefer to maintain their respective homes, finances, routines, and independence while still enjoying the companionship and intimacy of a romantic relationship.
• Some people who’ve been divorced or were previously in an unhappy relationship might not want to feel tied down again.
• Some people who were previously a caregiver for a sick parent or spouse don’t want to resume those responsibilities or the burden of running a household.
• Some people value their personal space and alone time, and they don’t wish to have their lives completely intertwined with their partner’s.
Living apart together isn’t for everyone. However, the trend is a reminder that sharing your life with someone doesn’t mean you need to move in with them. There are many perfectly happy couples in loving relationships who choose to live apart.
Home
What homeowners should know about their insurance coverage
Some homeowners mistakenly believe that their home insurance covers all types of damage to their property and belongings. Although there are many losses that your home insurance does protect you against, it’s important to understand that it doesn’t include everything.
What your policy covers
A standard home insurance policy will cover the most common types of claims. These include losses resulting from a fire, burglary, or toilet backup. You can also opt for a comprehensive policy that protects you against less common losses. Some additional coverages include those for flood, sewer backup, windstorm, and earthquake damage.
Furthermore, you may want to insure some of your more expensive belongings, such as jewelry and antiques, with what’s known as scheduled coverage. This can be a good idea as there are limits to how much you’ll be reimbursed for the theft or loss of high-value items.
What it doesn’t cover
Some types of damage are never covered by insurance. Notably, your policy won’t cover you for losses resulting from normal wear and tear. Also, not covered are damages caused by pests, mold, and neglecting to make needed repairs.
To avoid unpleasant surprises, and to ensure you have ample coverage, review the details of your home insurance policy or talk with your insurance broker.
Home
Can you compost in winter?
Composting creates nutrient-rich soil for your garden and helps reduce landfill waste. If you want an easy way to shrink your carbon footprint year-round, consider composting. It’s perfectly fine to put food scraps in your compost bin in every season, even winter.
Surprising advantages
Although the cold weather will slow and sometimes halt decomposition in winter, it’ll also quickly freeze any kitchen scraps you add. This means you don’t have to worry about the smell of half-rotted food attracting flies or critters. Plus, freeze-thaw cycles actually help break down organic materials, which will allow them to decompose faster in spring when the warm weather returns.
Additionally, the process of maintaining a compost pile is much simpler in the winter. In fact, it’s best not to stir or water it since any disruption allows heat to escape and slows decomposition.
Finally, be sure to layer green and brown materials within your compost pile or bin. This will maximize the amount of heat generated by the mixture and facilitate decomposition. Green materials refer to kitchen scraps, whereas brown materials include pine needles and dead leaves.
Pro-tip
After you rake your yard in the fall, keep a bag or two of leaves in your shed to ensure you have brown materials on-hand all winter.
Home
How to build the perfect home for your turtle
If you’ve decided to adopt a turtle, you need to create a habitat in which your pet can thrive. Here are some general guidelines.
Size
As a general rule, you need 10 gallons of tank space for every inch of a turtle’s length. Note that popular species like the red-eared slider can grow up to 12 inches long.
Layout
Filtration
A clean tank is crucial to your turtle’s health. Install a canister filter to remove food scraps and excrement from the water. Make sure it’s rated for your tank size.
Heating
Since turtles are cold-blooded, you need to monitor and regulate the temperature in both the wet and dry areas of the tank. The optimal temperature depends on the species.
Lighting
Turtles need daily exposure to UVA and UVB light to stay healthy and prevent metabolic bone disease. Since UVB rays can’t penetrate glass, place the light above the tank.
Decor
Use rocks and driftwood to create a few hiding spots for your turtle. Avoid crowding your pet with too many objects, and make sure it can’t get stuck in any of the decorations.
You can pick up all the supplies you need to build your turtle tank at your local pet shop.
Home
When should you request home care services?
If it has become difficult to complete your daily tasks, the services offered by home care providers can make life easier while allowing you to preserve your independence. Here are a few reasons you might want to consider this type of care.
Your household chores exhaust you
If cleaning the bathroom or washing the floors is too taxing, delegate these jobs to a qualified professional. This will leave you with more energy for activities you enjoy such as walking, gardening, and socializing.
You don’t want to move into a residence
You need help with a medical treatment
Do you tend to forget to take your medication or lack the motivation to do rehabilitation exercises after an operation? If so, home care workers can give you the support you need during your recovery or ongoing treatment.
If you want to maintain your health and well-being in the comfort of your own house, home care services might be just what you need.
Home care providers offer a wide range of services that can help you safely live in your house. You can get assistance with:
All kinds of help
Home care providers offer a wide range of services that can help you safely live in your house. You can get assistance with:
• Housekeeping (vacuuming, laundry, taking out the garbage, etc.)
• Meal preparation according to your diet restrictions and preferences
• Grocery shopping and running errands
• Commuting to doctor’s appointments
• Post-hospitalization wound or ostomy care
• Nursing care for chronic conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure
• Around-the-clock monitoring
Home
Serving up all the reasons you’ll dig volleyball
Are you looking for a high-energy, non-contact sport for you or your child to play? If so, volleyball may be a good fit. Here’s a look at what this sport has to offer.
Benefits
Whether you choose to play on an indoor or sand court, volleyball is a team sport that requires both physical fitness and strategic thinking. It can be played competitively or for fun by adults and children alike. You don’t need much equipment — a decent pair of shoes and knee pads will do — and the rules are pretty straightforward. In addition to fostering teamwork and self-confidence, volleyball allows you to:
• Improve your agility and reflexes
• Sharpen your concentration and observation skills
• Tone your upper and lower body (including your abdominal and buttocks)
• Strengthen your cardiovascular and respiratory systems
What’s more, since volleyball doesn’t require physical contact between players, it has a low risk of injury compared to other team sports. However, finger injuries and ankle sprains can occur due to frequent ball handling and jumping.
If you or your child want to give this sport a try, find out if there are teams that can be joined through a local volleyball club, or your child’s school.
King Cartoons
Wind: 4mph N
Humidity: 93%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
34/27°F
30/28°F