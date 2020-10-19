Always ask these things before hiring a real estate agent

Since the beginning of Waller’s real estate career, she has made it her intention to use the abundance that being a Realtor affords her to give back to those in need, both locally and globally. Waller started What Matters, her real-estate funded non-profit, in 2018 when she began to bring others into her non-profit initiatives. To date, Beth has focused on donating to programs that mattered to her heart. She has received support from her community to build a school in a remote village in Uganda called the Front Royal Light Up Academy as well as to create Open House, a community meeting and networking center, now sponsored by the Daily Grind and Royal Comfort Shoe Center.

“I’ve always been passionate about giving back to what I care about – sponsoring local blood drives, helping children in Uganda receive education, giving scholarships to local high school students, etc. and am so grateful for all the support I’ve received from people who may or may not be passionate about the same things. Now, in an effort to pay that support forward, I am focusing on creating replicable fundraising programs that help me support what matters to other’s hearts.”

One of these programs is the What Matters Real Estate Partners concept. While Waller has always donated a large portion of her commissions to her own non-profit passions, she decided to commit to donating an additional 5% of her commission to the non-profit of her client’s choice.

“I’ve always recognized that my non-profit work is made possible by my clients and community that have supported my real estate business the last decade and a half. During these trying times, I am more dedicated than ever to continue to support my local and global community both as a Realtor and as a non-profit fundraiser,” Waller said. Waller has inspired other Realtors to follow her lead and is currently working with Anne Fish, a Realtor in Teton County, WY, to also pioneer the 5% client giveback concept in her community, with the hope that others will join them as well.

Like many others, Waller has embraced these COVID times as an opportunity to reevaluate her own life, business and philanthropic efforts while seeking new ways to serve her clients and community with a greater impact aligned with these times. She has hired Mitchell Smith (of Expressed by Mitchell) to enhance her client’s exposure including their online marketing, videos, etc. and continues to work with Bridget Rosensteel (her trusted virtual transaction coordinator) to ensure that she can continue to give her real estate clients the level of individualized attention they deserve. Because Beth spends so much time at the homes of her clients, she realized that rather than sponsoring a non-profit center at her real estate office, it was better to close her Cloud Street office location, work more remotely and provide support to nonprofits in alternative ways. She has also hired Liz Gibbs, a social impact business consultant, to help develop and expand both new real estate programs and non-profit initiatives, including microloan and education sponsorship programs in Uganda.

While Waller’s main focus is currently on her real estate business and the new What Matters Real Estate Partners fundraising program, she continues to be involved with Rotary as President of the Rotary Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. She’s also currently working with the Warren Coalition and Warren County Middle School to launch the HALO Read program to provide reading materials to the youth in our community and abroad (more at warrencoalition.org/halo-read-sponsorship).

