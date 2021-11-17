Legislative Update
Amanda Chase seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District
This morning at 7:05 am, Senator Amanda Chase made an announcement on the John Reid Morning Show and at 9:05 am on the John Fredericks Show that she is officially seeking the Republican nomination for the 7th Congressional District to challenge current Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger.
“We Virginians have suffered from the failed leadership and liberal agenda sweeping our Commonwealth for the last several years and we need to take back the 7th District. We need a proven, experienced leader with a backbone and a demonstrated record we can trust, and who we know will actually do what they say; stand up for the people. We need a representative who will be more than just a placeholder. I will continue to be a strong voice for the people and will continue to push back against the far-left’s extreme agenda. As a 2nd term Virginia State Senator I have a proven 7-year conservative voting record you can trust.”
“If you believe in our Constitutional Freedoms, our First Amendment Rights, our Second Amendment Rights, if you are supporters for faith & liberty and believe that Virginians deserve to live in a state of prosperity without the government controlling their lives, please support me in this congressional race.”
“I’m fighting for “We The People.” As such, this is a grassroots campaign and my financial backing will come from people just like you, who don’t typically give to political campaigns. The lobbyists and political action committees know that I work for you, not them. Will you please give your most generous donation today so that I can be your voice in Congress?”
For additional information, visit her website.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 14, 2021
Honoring our Nation’s Veterans
On the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month, the guns of World War I finally fell silent, and the armistice with Germany went into effect. Out of the ashes of this day rose what was originally called Armistice Day, but since 1954 has been recognized and set aside as Veterans Day.
As we celebrated Veterans Day this week, we recognized the roughly 20 million living veterans who have served this country in both war and peace, and as a Nation, we extended a hand of gratitude to all our Veterans who put their lives on the line daily to protect freedom on our soil and around the globe.
As a Member of Congress, advocating for our Veterans and their families is a top priority. My district offices in Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, and Staunton help Veterans with their claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs, and in Washington, I am always looking for new ways to do more to support those who have supported us.
Supporting Veterans:
During his second inaugural address, President Abraham Lincoln made clear, for the first time, the national obligation, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.” Since coming to Congress, I have tried to make sure that President Lincoln’s charge is followed and have remained committed to caring for Veterans and their families. Our Nation’s 20 million living Veterans span numerous generations. From the World War II era to the Global War on Terror, these heroes face differing challenges as they age. Veteran care is complex and generational, and with the ending of the war in Afghanistan, the needs of Veterans from that era will become paramount. We must never neglect their care and continue to improve the VA system that cares for them. Below are several actions I have taken throughout the past year in the 117th Congress to support our service members.
Introduced: HR 4433, Veterans Entrepreneurship Act
This bipartisan legislation will expand the options under which Veterans can access their benefits in the GI Bill. Currently, GI Bill benefits can only be used to help Veterans further their education. However, not all Veterans wish to continue their education after returning to civilian life. Many wish to pursue professional development, enter the workforce, or start their own small business. This legislation will allow funds under the GI Bill to be applied to special business training programs or resource grants to help Veterans achieve their goals. The bill establishes a 3-year pilot program where 250 Veterans will participate in a training program and receive assistance in putting together a business plan that, if approved, will win them a grant which they can use to realize their plan. The Veterans Entrepreneurship Act is grounded in the idea of allowing Veterans to choose how to best use their earned benefits to help accomplish their goals. Learn more here.
Cosponsored: HR 2974, Military Spouse Hiring Act
Military spouse unemployment rates surged during the COVID-19 pandemic up to 38 percent. This bill would help close that gap by expanding the Work Opportunity Tax Credit to include the hiring of qualified military spouses, allowing employers to claim a tax credit equal to a portion of the wages paid to those spouses.
HR 3674, Vet Center Support Act
This legislation would identify barriers to constructing new Vet Centers and increase staff capacity to assess how well Veterans’ mental health needs are being met in underserved areas. Vet Centers are community-based health providers that offer mental health services and readjustment counseling to Veterans, active duty, National Guard members, Reservists, and their families. Yet, despite their proven track record of suicide prevention and excellent care, as well as the growing demand for their services, the number of these facilities has not increased to sufficient levels to meet the need of Veterans.
HR 2192, Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2021
Over a 30-year period spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, thousands of Marines, their families, civilian workers, and personnel used government-provided tap water that was contaminated with harmful chemicals, found at levels ranging from 240 to 3400 times the levels permitted by safety standards. These exposures likely increased the risk of cancers, such as renal cancer, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and more. It also likely raised their risk of adverse birth outcomes, along with other negative health effects. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows a member of the U.S. Armed Forces, and/or their family members, that were injured or died as a result of the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file under the Federal Tort Claims Act for fair compensation. This type of claim would already be permitted anywhere else in the United States, but because of a unique provision in North Carolina law, this legislation is necessary for those harmed at Camp Lejeune to seek justice.
HR 1217, Veterans’ 2nd Amendment Protection Act
This legislation prohibits the VA from transmitting personally identifying information of a Veteran or a beneficiary to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) solely on the basis that such Veteran or beneficiary has an appointed fiduciary to manage their benefits unless there is an order or finding of judicial authority that such Veteran or beneficiary is a danger to themselves or others. We must protect the Second Amendment rights of all Americans, especially Veterans, and this bill seeks to accomplish that goal.
H.R. 1476, PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Peer Support Program Act
The Dwyer Program in New York established a successful peer-to-peer support model to provide a safe, confidential, and educational platform where all Veterans are welcome to meet with other Veterans in support of each other’s successful transition to post-service life. The program seeks to build vet-to-vet relationships that enhance positive change through common experiences, learning, and personal growth. H.R. 1476 would expand the Dwyer Program to the national level by authorizing the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to make grants to state and local entities to carry out peer-to-peer mental health programs all across our Nation and help ensure all of our Veterans have access to the support they need.
HR 1448, PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act
As many as 20% of Veterans who return from combat suffer from PTSD, and on average, 20 Veterans die a day from suicide. The PAWS for Veterans Therapy Act, which has been signed into law, creates a pilot program that will expand opportunities for Veterans to get involved with training and adopting service dogs. Studies show that service animals can help reduce depression, anxiety, anger, and alcohol and substance abuse, as well as lessen sleep disturbances. Further, properly trained service dogs can alert Veterans to PTSD triggers, such as crowded areas or unanticipated risks, and provide security and a calming effect to alleviate anxiety.
Advocacy Letters:
Letter on Rolling to Remember
My colleagues and I urged President Biden to reverse his Administration’s decision that stripped Rolling to Remember of a permit to use the Pentagon’s parking lot during their Memorial Day motorcycle rally in D.C. Rolling to Remember is an annual motorcycle demonstration to raise awareness of the critical issues facing our Nation’s Veteran and to demand action for the 82,000 service members missing in action, as well as raise awareness of the 20+ Veterans who die by suicide each day. The letter can be found here.
Letter Supporting Rural Veterans
My colleagues and I brought VA Secretary McDonough’s attention to the 4.7 million Veterans who live in rural communities who have decreased proximity to a VA center near them, less access to care, fewer physician practices and transportation options, and a myriad of other concerns that need to be on the top of the VA’s agenda. While we are pleased the VA’s FY 2022 budget request includes increased funding for telehealth services and rural Veteran transportation services, improving healthcare outcomes for rural Veterans must be a top priority. The Letter can be found here.
Letter Supporting ATLAS Program Expansion
I encouraged VA Secretary McDonough to expand the Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) Program to deliver more Veteran-centric telehealth to the Sixth District. The ATLAS Program is a collaboration between the VA, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), The American Legion, and Philips, a leading health technology company, to build and donate 8×8 enclosure rooms called pods to be placed on location at VFW halls and Legion posts. The healthcare pods offer Veterans the convenience of consulting with their VA clinicians in a space closer to home as opposed to traveling to the nearest VA facility, which may be hours away. Using telehealth technology such as these pods improves access to care for Veterans in underserved areas where there are limited healthcare providers.
Resources for Veterans:
Please know that my District offices are here to assist constituents who are having difficulties dealing with a Federal agency. If you are struggling to receive the benefits you have earned from the Veterans Benefits Administration or are having issues making a doctor’s appointment with the Veterans Health Administration, caseworkers at one of my offices listed at the bottom of this page may be able to help.
Further, those who served often experience scenes and situations that civilians could not even begin to imagine. These experiences can often lead to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other emotional and mental struggles. If you are experiencing hardship, particularly following the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan, there are resources available. The Veterans Crisis Line below is confidential and can be reached 24/7.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Senator Warner on CNN’S State of the Union: Passage of historic infrastructure bill “long overdue”
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on November 7, 2021, to discuss the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment, and Jobs Act that he helped negotiate. He also discussed the results of Virginia’s gubernatorial election and ongoing negotiations around the budget reconciliation package.
On the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
“The voters in Virginia and the voters of America gave us the presidency, the Senate, and the House. They expected us to produce. They’ve been hearing about this bipartisan infrastructure bill for months and I’m very proud of the bill. I was one of the so-called ‘Gang of Ten’ that put it together. Is it perfect? No. But it is the first time in 50 years, 50 years we’ve made this kind of investment.”
On the ongoing budget talks:
“I think what the American people wanted was to do rational pragmatic things. That’s what I tried to do when I got elected governor 20 years ago when Virginia was a very red state. I think the initial plan against COVID in March was what the economy needed and Americans wanted. I think the infrastructure investments were long overdue, but I do think coming out of COVID, when virtually everybody’s life has been dramatically changed, thinking about and putting forward proposals about child care, about preschool, to get folks back into the workplace, to recognize that we’ve been talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs for 30 years, and we’re finally going to do it and recognizing we’ve got to grapple with climate change, I actually think that is what the American public hired Joe Biden to do, and I think once we do it, I think you’ll see the president’s numbers dramatically improve.”
CNN’s State of The Union
DANA BASH: Joining me now is the Democratic Senator from Virginia, also former Governor of Virginia, Mark Warner. Thank you so much for joining me, Senator. So you also have been calling for this bipartisan infrastructure bill to pass for months. Had that happened, would Terry McAuliffe be the governor-elect of Virginia right now?
SEN. MARK WARNER: Dana, you know, what a difference a week makes. If we were having this show a week ago or two weeks ago, remember we’ve had two major things happen. One, a great jobs report, 531,000 new jobs, another couple hundred thousand jobs added in preceding months. If we could have had this bipartisan infrastructure bill which Larry Hogan is right, the House could have passed it in August, we could have spent the last three months going around Virginia talking about clean water systems, improving our transportation system, making sure our airports didn’t appear to be third world, making sure every home in Virginia had high speed broadband connectivity. We’ve got a lot of coastal areas, finally the federal government’s stepping in on resiliency. Or an issue like the country is going to buy 25,000 new school buses over the next five years. Chances are they’re going to be electric. Wouldn’t it be great if we made those buses in America or in Virginia? We have money for that in this infrastructure bill. So yeah, I think if we could have been talking about that win, and showing the kind of job creation that actually has been taking place, things might have been different.
BASH: Different in that you think Terry McAuliffe could have pulled off a win?
SEN. WARNER: Absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, this was — the voters in Virginia and the voters of America gave us the presidency, the Senate and the House. They expected us to produce. They’ve been hearing about this bipartisan infrastructure bill for months and I’m very proud of the bill. I was one of the so-called “Gang of Ten” that put it together. Is it perfect? No. But it is the first time in 50 years, 50 years we’ve made this kind of investment.
BASH: So the flipside of what you’re saying is that the Democrats who control Congress, the Democrat in the White House, by not getting this done, they’re responsible for Terry McAuliffe’s defeat.
SEN. WARNER: What I’m saying is I wish the House would have moved earlier, but all of us know, I know as well, we need to pass the second half of the president’s agenda as well. I wish we would have spent less time talking about top-line numbers and more time talking about what’s in it. For example, we all know we want to see the economy come further back. We want to deal with the supply chain issues. Part of dealing with the supply chain is getting folks back to work. One of the most important ways we can get people back to work is if we have child care that’s affordable, and universal preschool. That will get particularly women workers back into the workplace. Trying to make sure we all get vaccinated, make sure that people feel safe. Those are things – particularly at least the preschool and child care are part of the president’s second part of this agenda.
BASH: So those are two of many provisions in the other bill that is now waiting to get passed in the House. Is there anything that you want to change? Because as you well know, it takes every single Senate Democrat to vote yes for this second bill to ultimately pass.
SEN. WARNER: Well I think things like child care, preschool make a lot of sense. Lowering price of prescription drugs. I talk a lot about insulin. I got a Type One diabetic daughter, I can afford to pay for insulin. Many families cannot. This new bill will cap insulin for every family at about $35 a month. That is an enormous benefit to many millions of families, making sure we take the appropriate moves towards making sure we have a cleaner energy dealing with climate change. I think one of the things that’s kind of thrown us all for a loop, I think most all of us, the vast majority of Democrats thought that the way we would pay for most of this is by getting rid of some of the Trump tax cuts, going head and raising corporate rates, capital gains and rates for folks like me at the high end. The fact that is not the case means we’ve got to get the pay-fors right and I think that will still take a bit more time. But I’m prepared to vote for this bill once it gets out.
BASH: You’re prepared to vote for it. I just want to take it up to sort of 10,000 feet and ask you about something that your fellow Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger had to say. She said that President Biden and his agenda– about this. She said “Nobody elected him to be FDR, elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” So are you misreading what Americans wanted out of this president, out of the Democratic caucus, Democratic Congress that is now in control?
SEN. WARNER: I think what the American people wanted was to do rational pragmatic things. That’s what I tried to do when I got elected governor 20 years ago when Virginia was a very red state. I think the initial plan against COVID in March was what the economy needed and Americans wanted. I think the infrastructure investments were long overdue, but I do think coming out of COVID, when virtually everybody’s life has been dramatically changed, thinking about and putting forward proposals about child care, about preschool, to get folks back into the workplace, to recognize that we’ve been talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs for 30 years, and we’re finally going to do it and recognizing we’ve got to grapple with climate change, I actually think that is what the American public hired Joe Biden to do, and I think once we do it, I think you’ll see the president’s numbers dramatically improve.
BASH: I want you to listen to what Democratic strategist James Carville had to say about what he thinks went wrong for Democrats.
[Carville Clip]
BASH: Are Democrats too woke, Senator?
SEN. WARNER: Listen, I don’t support defund the police. As a matter of fact, I think you saw Democrats all around who are successful, the new mayor of New York you’re going to have on, he’s talked about investing additionally in our police forces. Are there ways that we need to make policing more community-based? Absolutely. Did the notion of what happened in Virginia where, there is not a school in Virginia that teaches critical race theory, but Governor-elect Youngkin stirred up the cultural pot there. I hope he governs in a different way. I want him to succeed.
BASH: Can I stop you for a second. That is true that it’s not in the Virginia curriculum at all. But did Democrats miss a chance to signal to parents in particular that they understand their anxieties? I talked to democratic candidates and others who say that they didn’t really have a good answer to questions about children and not only what they’re being taught in schools but the anxiety as we come out of the pandemic.
SEN. WARNER: Dana, I think Glenn Youngkin touched a nerve that was felt in Virginia but frankly felt all over the country. And I think sometimes our response, yes, we need to make sure that we increase teacher pay. As a matter of fact, we put — the federal government has put more money into education both under Trump and under Biden, in the last 18 months through COVID than ever in our history. I do think we need to acknowledge that it’s been hell for every parent living through COVID, disrupting their life. I think we need to thank our teachers, I think we need to thank our school board members and I think we needed to have acknowledged the challenge that parents have felt and that we need parents’ involvement in their kid’s education and candidly when we think about additional funding for school, I think one of its most important things we need to have talked about and should be talking about is I think a lot of those kids and a lot of folks, frankly, that have been working in schools are going to need some mental health assistance. I think the aftermath of COVID is not going to be simply solved as we get these schools reopened but getting schools reopened does require the kind of hard choices this president has made about vaccines.
BASH: Well said, Senator. Thank you so much for joining me. Appreciate it.
Legislative Update
Warner & Kaine: House passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement applauding House passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
“With tonight’s passage in the House of Representatives, Congress is finally doing what it has been promising for generations: investing in America’s infrastructure. This bipartisan package will fix crumbling roads and bridges, improve travel by air, rail and water, expand broadband access and boost our economic recovery. We are proud that this bill is now heading to the President’s desk for signature, and we look forward to working with our colleagues and President Biden in the days and weeks ahead to enact further priorities to help Virginians.”
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a comprehensive infrastructure package that delivers wins to communities across the Commonwealth and the nation to maintain our roads, bridges, rail systems, and other critical infrastructure needs, including:
Roads, Bridges, and Major Projects:
· $110 billion to repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on equity, safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians, and first of its kind attention to climate change mitigation and resilience. This includes:
o $40 billion for bridge repair, replacement, and rehabilitation, which is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.
o $7 billion for Virginia highways and $537 million for Virginia bridge replacement and repairs over five years.
o In Virginia, there are 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway in poor condition.
Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Public Transit:
· Renews the federal funding commitment for WMATA through the fiscal year 2030 at current annual levels. The federal government’s commitment to WMATA funding is based on legislation previously introduced by Senators Warner and Kaine.
· An estimated $1.2 billion over five years to improve public transportation in Virginia.
· Over $39 billion over five years for public transit systems across the nation.
Rail:
· $66 billion for passenger and freight rail to upgrade speed, accessibility, efficiency, and resilience, including $22 billion in grants to Amtrak, $24 billion as federal-state partnership grants for Northeast Corridor modernization, $12 billion for partnership grants for intercity rail service including high-speed rail, $5 billion for rail improvement and safety grants, and $3 billion for grade crossing safety improvements.
· These dollars will help Virginia fund current projects announced with CSX, Norfolk Southern, Amtrak, and VRE — such as the $1.9 billion Long Bridge project that both Senators Warner and Kaine supported by successfully passing their Long Bridge Act of 2020 as part of the FY21 Omnibus. The legislation allowed for the construction of a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River to double the capacity of rail crossing between Virginia and DC, but still required federal funding to move forward.
o This funding will improve reliability and travel options not just in Virginia, but along the East Coast.
Airports, Ports, and Waterways:
· $25 billion to improve our nation’s airports including runways, gates, terminals, and concessions.
· $17 billion for port infrastructure to fund waterway and coastal infrastructure, inland waterway improvements, and land ports of entry.
Army Corps of Engineers:
· $9.55 billion for Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure priorities like harbor dredging, coastal resiliency, and repairing damages to Corps Projects caused by natural disasters.
Broadband:
· $65 billion for broadband deployment to increase access and decrease costs associated with connecting to the internet.
· Virginia will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to expand broadband across the Commonwealth, including providing access to the at least 473,000 Virginians who currently lack it.
· 1,908,000 or 23% of people in Virginia will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.
Resilience:
· $47 billion for climate resilience measures that will help our communities weather increasingly severe storms, droughts, floods, fires, heatwaves, and sea-level rise, including funding for FEMA flood mitigation grants, making infrastructure investments to increase coastal resilience, and improving mapping and data so that households and businesses can better protect themselves from future flood events.
· $238 million for the Chesapeake Bay Program for ecosystem resiliency and restoration.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging:
· $7.5 billion to build electric vehicle charging stations across the country along highway corridors to facilitate long-distance travel and within communities to provide convenient charging where people live, work, and shop.
· $2.5 billion for electric, zero-emission school buses.
· An estimated $106 million for Virginia over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the Commonwealth. Virginia will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.
Support for Minority Businesses:
· The legislation includes a provision based on Senator Kaine and Senator Wicker’s Reaching America’s Rural Minority Businesses Act, introduced in May 2021.
· The provision will enable the Minority Business Development Agency to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) to establish business centers to support minority-owned small businesses in rural areas to provide education, training and technical assistance to help them grow and thrive.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – November 3, 2021
It was another week of Democrat disarray in Washington. Despite a visit from President Biden and attempts from Speaker Pelosi to strong-arm her caucus, the Majority still could not find the support needed to pass their $1.2 trillion infrastructure and “restructured” $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill. Republicans oppose these bills because they do virtually nothing to repair crumbling roads and bridges, like I-81. Instead, both bills spend money we do not have on Green New Deal programs, which keeps inflation on its upward trajectory while killing American jobs. Meanwhile, the GOP continues to seek out bipartisan solutions that would actually fix our Nation’s infrastructure.
Also this week, I had the opportunity to fight for freedom in several areas. I wrote to the President of Washington and Lee University regarding its censorship of student groups on campus, and I also wrote to Secretary Mayorkas concerning vaccine mandates for Border Patrol agents. In addition, I also supported legislation to ensure those first responders or their families get the benefits they deserve in the event of a tragedy. I will continue to advocate on behalf of Sixth District residents when I return to Washington next week.
Biden’s Budget Boondoggle:
Amidst skyrocketing inflation, a disastrous September Jobs Report, and U.S. GDP growth slowing to 2% in the third quarter, the Democrats’ newly released Budget Boondoggle “framework” will only further cripple our economy. Imposing a $1.2 trillion tax hike on Americans will kill jobs, hammer small businesses as they struggle to survive, worsen the labor shortage, and drive inflation higher on American families. Further, this bill spends trillions we don’t have to further push cradle-to-grave programs that make the American people more dependent on government assistance. We need to get our country back on track, and it begins with fiscal responsibility and good governance. While the text of this boondoggle has only been available since Thursday evening, below is a breakdown of spending. For a detailed list of concerns, please click here.
1. $420 billion in tax hikes on small businesses.
2. $800 billion in tax hikes on American businesses that will kill U.S. jobs, surrender economically to China, Russia, Japan, and Europe, and make it better to be a foreign company than an American one.
3. A new tax on retirement plans that hurt workers and seniors by punishing businesses that invest in their own stock.
4. $330 billion in new spending that includes incentives to the jobless to stay home rather than work, causing 2 million workers to exit the workforce.
5. $550 billion in green welfare subsidies for the wealthy and big corporations.
6. $545 billion in budget gimmicks.
Censorship on College Campuses:
This week, I sent the following letter to President William Dudley of Washington and Lee University. The letter responds to reports that Washington and Lee ordered a student group to remove materials supporting a state-wide candidate for office from its booth at an annual activities fair. I was pleased to be joined in this effort by Washington and Lee University alumni Representatives Morgan Griffith (VA-09), Joe Wilson (SC-02), and Neal Dunn (FL-02).
Far too often across the country, we see censorship on college campuses. Free speech, particularly with regard to political discourse, plays a critical role in furthering discussions that have the ability to shape individuals’ lives and communities. That is why we urged President Dudley to uphold his institution’s mission statement to provide a liberal arts education that develops students’ capacity to think freely, critically, and humanely and to conduct themselves with honor, integrity, and civility. These principles are paramount to preparing individuals to contribute thoughtfully to society.
Border Patrol Vaccine Mandate:
While I have consistently encouraged folks to get the COVID vaccine, it should be a personal choice. The federal government should not be mandating vaccines on American citizens. Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security recently announced that all unvaccinated Border Patrol agents and other employees responsible for securing our borders and enforcing our immigration laws would face being fired. With morale at an all-time low, this mandate will serve as the last straw for agents who can easily leave the agency for other law enforcement organizations at the state and local level or retire. That endangers National Security. Given the crisis, no agent is expendable, and that is why my colleagues and I urged Secretary Mayorkas to consider the reasonable accommodation requests of agents who have either medical or religious issues with the vaccine. The full letter can be found here.
Protecting America’s First Responders Act:
As we celebrated National First Responders Day this week, I was pleased to support the House passage of the Protecting America’s First Responders Act. This legislation makes significant improvements to the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Officer Benefits program, which currently provides first responders who die or are permanently disabled in the line of duty with a federal benefit of $370,000 and education assistance of $1,200 a month to their children or spouse. This bill will directly assist those brave individuals struggling with lasting impacts of service, and I will continue to support legislation that gives back to those who have given so much to our communities.
Constituent Meetings:
I always enjoy traveling throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. Recently, I toured Speyside Bourbon in Millboro and the Valley Career & Technical Center in Fishersville. I also had the opportunity to participate in the Valley Program for Aging Services’ Meals on Wheels initiative in Waynesboro.
COVID Update:
This week in Virginia there was an average of 17 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 residents. This is down from an average of 19 cases from one week prior. This week’s positivity rate was 6.60% compared to last week’s 7.02%. Experts predict that cases in Virginia for the coming week will be between 11 and 20 per every 100,000 residents. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 27, 2021
This week, as the Department of Justice and local school boards seek to stifle parents’ First Amendment rights, House Republicans are working legislatively to defend parents’ freedom of speech and their ability to act in the best interest of their school-aged children. Republicans are also taking steps to address Biden’s avoidable energy and border crises that have caused gas prices to soar and historic levels of illegal migrants to flood into our country. While I will continue to address these issues here in Washington, I had the opportunity to tour several local businesses and meet with constituents earlier in the week. As always, it is an honor to serve our region in the House, and I will continue to ensure Sixth District voices are heard in Congress.
Parental Involvement in Education:
Over the past year, schools have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, school board meetings this year have taken on a new importance, as parents express their concerns about continued virtual learning, distress about their children’s learning environment and curricula, and their opposition to the teaching of content based on fringe theories such as “CRT,” or Critical Race Theory. In response to parents packing local school board meetings, the National School Boards Association (NSBA) sent the Biden Administration a letter where they labeled parents who were worried about their children’s education, as “domestic terrorists.” While the NSBA has apologized for the letter, the Department of Justice used it as an excuse to take the unprecedented step of implementing, “a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.” Shockingly, the Justice Department will be investigating parents in an attempt to intimidate them as they speak up for their kids.
Parents should always be involved in their kids’ education, and threatening them with federal investigations for exercising their First Amendment rights is tyrannical and wrong. My colleagues and I have been taking action to combat this unconstitutional action. First, we have written two letters to the Attorney General expressing our grave concerns and demanding answers. Those two letters can be found here and here. I have also cosponsored two House resolutions that show support for parents and call for the protection of their First Amendment rights. Text of those resolutions can be found here and here. I will not sit idly by as Biden’s Department of Justice attempts to erode parents’ freedom of speech and their right to be involved in the educational needs of their children.
Remain in Mexico Policy:
Since day one President Biden has actively worked to open our southern border, and his efforts have created an immigration crisis of unmatched severity. Now, the Department of Homeland Security is asking officials to be prepared for the possibility of 350,000 to 400,000 more illegal border encounters in October. This would be the largest number of encounters in American history, and already, since February 1, 2021, more than 1.2 million illegal immigrants have been encountered crossing the border.
Among many actions I have taken to combat this crisis, I recently cosponsored H.R. 1259, the REMAIN in Mexico Act. This bill requires the Secretary of Homeland Security to implement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), or the Remain in Mexico Program, in accordance with former Secretary Nielsen’s January 2019 memorandum. MPP is a program implemented by the Trump Administration that required certain aliens entering or seeking to enter the United States from Mexico to remain outside of the United States for the duration of their immigration proceedings.
Therefore, MPP essentially ended “catch and release” by requiring aliens to wait outside of the United States instead of being released into the interior of the country. President Biden has been trying to end MPP since his first day in office. However, on August 13, 2021, Judge Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas ordered DHS to “enforce and implement MPP in good faith[.]” DHS has announced that it will be restarting MPP next month, but given the Biden Administration’s track record, Congress cannot rely on them to actually implement the program in good faith, especially because they have already announced that they are planning to attempt once again to terminate MPP if Judge Kacsmaryk’s injunction is lifted.
Energy Crisis:
Our Nation is facing avoidable crises on many fronts. As a result of President Biden and the Democrats’ failed leadership, Americans are dealing with a border crisis, an inflation crisis, a crime crisis, and a crisis in Afghanistan. And now, with the national average for a gallon of gas hitting $3.30 last week, a seven-year high, we are also facing an energy crisis. This is President Biden’s fault, and his anti-energy agenda has destroyed American jobs and ended America’s energy independence.
On his first day in office, the President killed 11,000 jobs by canceling the Keystone Pipeline and one of his first Executive Orders paused new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands and waters. That Executive Order alone will cost approximately one million American jobs in the near term and will decrease U.S. Gross Domestic Product by $700 billion. That same Order also puts America’s energy security at risk. To make up for the slowed production in the United States, U.S. oil imports from foreign sources will increase by 2 million barrels a day, and through 2030, we will spend $500 billion more on energy from foreign suppliers. And unfortunately, instead of making it easier for American companies to increase domestic oil and gas production and hire more U.S. workers, Biden begged OPEC and Russia to increase global output to ease rising prices.
The President has made us more reliant on dangerous adversaries overseas, rather than maintaining policies that made America a net exporter of energy. Joe Biden must reverse course and once again turn to an all-of-the-above American energy solution that ensures we are reliant on no one but ourselves.
Meeting with Constituents:
It is always a pleasure to meet with constituents both in Virginia’s Sixth District and here in DC. This week I toured Wurth Revcar Fasteners, Inc in Roanoke as well as met with the Council of Chief State School Officers and the 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, Anthony Swann of Vinton, in my office in Washington. To request a meeting, please visit my website.
COVID-19 Update:
As of October 24, 2021, Virginia has had 918,700 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 13,745. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of October 24th, 5,921,619 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,324,523 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – October 23, 2021
Last week began with the House kicking the can down the road regarding the debt ceiling for two short months as House and Senate Democrats continue to struggle to find support to pass their massive tax and spend reconciliation bill. Included in that boondoggle is a proposal to allow the IRS to have access to all private citizens’ bank transactions over $600. This is a ridiculous proposal, and I wrote to the Treasury Secretary expressing my concerns. I also wrote to the President last week expressing my dismay for his abandonment of sound energy policy for this country. Before the President took office, the United States was enjoying energy independence, but now as a result of the Biden Administration’s policy initiatives, we are now once again reliant on our adversaries overseas. With energy costs skyrocketing, this is another failure of leadership as the economic and inflation crisis gets worse. I will continue to advocate for sensible solutions to these problems and will be sure to voice the views of my constituents in Washington, which I continue to gather as I travel throughout the Sixth District.
Debt Ceiling:
Last Tuesday, the House was called back into session to vote on raising the debt ceiling. I voted no on this measure for several reasons. First and foremost, voting to raise the debt ceiling only encourages President Biden and Democrats to pursue their $4.3 trillion tax and spend package, which is nothing more than a wish list of Far-Left Socialist policies. Some of the most ridiculous proposals in this package include $630 billion to prop up the Green New Deal, amnesty for 8 million illegal immigrants, and a $2.1 trillion tax increase on American families and job creators. Further, this package is expected to add at least $1.75 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years.
If Democrats want to continue to spend trillions of dollars that we cannot afford, they should not expect Republicans to bail them out. Democrats could have used the reconciliation process to achieve their goal of raising the debt limit, which requires only 51 votes in the Senate. However, rather than start this process in a timely manner, they blamed Republicans and incorrectly claimed Democrats did not have the ability to act. This poor governance by Democrats is a major blunder of their own making, and therefore, House Republicans opposed raising the debt ceiling for two short months. The Left is driving us over a fiscal cliff and shows no signs of slowing down.
Invading Your Privacy:
Among many of the egregious proposals included in the Democrats’ $4.3 trillion reconciliation bill is a new policy that would mandate banks to report all transactions of private citizens over $600 to the IRS. To enforce this plan, the legislation would also provide funding to double the number of IRS agents, who would target American families and small businesses. The Federal government has no place in people’s bank accounts and the proposal is the height of government invasiveness. I recently joined my colleagues in writing a letter to the Treasury Secretary expressing our serious concerns.
Further, in 2013, we learned the IRS had been targeting conservative groups for years and to this day, not a single person involved has faced consequences. Just this year, the IRS leaked personal tax records of wealthy Americans to prove a political point and yet again, no one was charged. The last thing we should do is delegate more power to an institution that tolerates corruption and discrimination.
Energy Independence:
Since taking office, President Biden has taken several actions that have resulted in the United States no longer being energy independent, most notably perhaps was the canceling of the Keystone Pipeline. Now as gas prices soar, President Biden has asked OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), which includes countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Venezuela, to produce more oil in an effort to drive prices down – a request that was denied. My colleagues and I wrote to the President recently insisting that instead of continuing to call for increased prosperity for OPEC+ affiliated nations that seek to harm the United States, we should meet American needs with American-produced energy. Accordingly, we urged him to reverse course and embrace an American solution by rescinding Executive Orders and other policies designed by his Administration to reduce access to our country’s oil and natural gas resources, which reduces the global competitiveness of American companies and workers. The full letter can be found here.
Economic Crisis:
Last week, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain quote tweeted a tweet from former President Obama’s Economic Advisor Jason Furman, which claimed that inflation and other economic problems facing Americans are “high-class problems.” This is an insulting comment to millions of hard-working Americans. Inflation is a tax on everyone, and it has gone up every single month of Joe Biden’s presidency. Instead of addressing the root cause of inflation (out-of-control government spending), Biden and House Democrats are continuing to push their multi-trillion-dollar tax and spending package, which will only add fuel to America’s skyrocketing inflation.
The Consumer Price Index rose 5.4% year over year in September, which is the fastest increase in 13 years. As a result of this, Americans are paying more for just about everything while making less because of inflation:
• Gasoline is UP 42.1%
• Propane, kerosene, and firewood are UP 27.6%
• Gas Utilities are UP 20.6%
• Bacon and related products are UP 19.3%
• Televisions are UP 12.7%
• Eggs are UP 12.6%
• Boys’ and girls’ footwear are UP 11.9%
• Electricity is UP 5.2%
• Transportation is UP 4.4%
Constituent Events:
I always enjoy the opportunity to travel throughout our region meeting with constituents and businesses. Recently, I met with the Boys & Girls Clubs of SWVA in Roanoke, as well as toured manufacturing facilities in Weyers Cave and Lynchburg.
COVID Update:
As of October 17, 2021, Virginia has had 907,882 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The current death toll in the Commonwealth stands at 13,486. Further, according to the VDH’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard, as of October 17th, 5,882,459 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 5,292,282 people are fully vaccinated.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 60%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
46/27°F
48/34°F