Connect with us

Business

Amazon building America’s largest private shipping network

Published

10 hours ago

on

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the world economy into turmoil. Social distancing encouraged people to stay indoors and to skip crowded places like grocery stores. Suddenly, delivery services were in high demand. Early on in the pandemic, millions of people were laid off, but Amazon made a bold move to hire some 400,000 workers in a bid to build up its logistics network.

Throughout 2020, Amazon leased a dozen 767-300 cargo aircraft and added 220 package facilities to its portfolio. Amazon has purchased over 1,300 big-rig tractors for its fleet and has built out extensive partnerships with independent trucking companies through the Amazon Freight Partners program. In total, Amazon has increased its fulfillment capacity by 50 percent.

In 2020, Amazon Logistics moved 4.2 billion parcels, up from 1.9 billion a year prior. By volume, Amazon accounted for 21 percent of parcel shipments, topping FedEx’s 16 percent and closing in on UPS’s 24 percent. The U.S. Postal Service accounted for 38 percent.

While the pandemic created headwinds for many companies, in some ways it was a boon for Amazon. Real estate property and cargo jets initially became cheaper and millions of people were looking for an income. Amazon saw the opportunity and used the early days of the pandemic to rapidly expand its logistics operations.


Why? UPS and FedEx were once key ingredients for Amazon’s success. Going back thirty years and ordering through a magazine or on the phone often meant waiting 6 to 8 weeks to get your product. These days, orders typically arrive in two or three days.

Amazon’s private shipping network encourages speed and keeps costs down. By cutting out the middlemen and using an Uber-like private delivery system whereby people can turn their humble family car into a delivery vehicle, Amazon has built a fast and affordable private shipping network. Bank of America believes that Amazon Logistics alone will be worth $230 billion by 2025.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Business

Four must-listen podcasts for small business owners

Published

4 days ago

on

February 18, 2022

By

Starting and managing a small business takes a lot of work. Many business owners work long hours and assume high risks. Still, for many entrepreneurs, starting a business ranks among their key life accomplishments. And running a company can be a tremendous learning experience. That said, small business owners can also learn a lot by listening to the right podcasts.

First up, failure is a fact of life for many entrepreneurs. And many of the most famous business leaders today suffered setbacks and failures at one point or another. You can tune into Entrepreneurs on Fire to hear not just success stories, but also failures and what key business leaders learned from setbacks.

Managing your finances can be especially difficult when running a small business. And not just your company finances either, but also your family finances. Fortunately, you can tune into Stacking Benjamins, a chatty, humorous podcast covering business and personal finance.

A great view-from-the-trenches podcast is The Startup Chat. This podcast offers actionable insights and covers many of the most pressing challenges that threaten to derail startups. Each 22-minute episode is packed end-to-end with useful advice and examples.


Last but not least, Business Wars takes a deep dive into some of the biggest business battles of all time. We’re talking Pepsi versus Coca-Cola, Nintendo versus Sony, and Blockbuster versus Netflix (we all know how that one turned out). Studying these epic clashes is entertaining, and if you pay attention, you may glean many insights.

Whether on your commute or over a morning cup of coffee, the above business podcasts offer plenty of insights.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Business

Software as a service: What entrepreneurs should know

Published

1 week ago

on

February 14, 2022

By

Many businesses rely on software solutions. You can use software to build a great website, manage finances or do whatever else. So many choices and so many solutions. One of the first major choices you may need to make is whether to buy Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or traditional software.

Back in the early days of personal computing, you typically bought software on disks (and later CDs), brought it home, and installed it directly on your computer. Then, a few years later, you might have to buy an updated version of the software if you wanted to access new features and updates.

As the internet became commonplace and connection speeds improved, companies developed software that could run on cloud servers and users could access through the web. Now, instead of installing, say, Microsoft Office locally on your computer, you can access Office 365 through the cloud. This means Microsoft will run Office on their servers and pipe it to your PC.

With SaaS, instead of paying for software, you pay for access to the software. In practice, using SaaS can ensure access to the most up-to-date software version. You can access new features, and updates often address security risks. Likewise, with SaaS you don’t have to hire an IT team to maintain your software. Instead, the provider takes care of all the nuances.


Yet SaaS is often more expensive in the long run than buying software outright. You could spend roughly $150 for the traditional Office 2021 or $70 for a single SaaS yearly subscription of Office 365. Over the course of just three years, you could spend more than $200 on Office 365. Still, while you often pay more for SaaS, you also typically deal with fewer headaches, like those pesky updates.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Business

Warehouse space at a premium in America

Published

1 week ago

on

February 12, 2022

By

First, the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic came for our paper products. Now it’s coming for our warehouse space. In the United States and throughout much of the world, warehouse space is growing scarce.

Just how bad is the shortage? Craig Fuller, the CEO of shipping analytics company FreightWaves, says that warehouses will ideally have about 15 percent of their capacity available and not in use.

In recent months, however, capacity has fallen below four percent.

Why the shortage? First, exploding real estate and land property values make acquiring new land prohibitively expensive, especially in and around ports. Personal consumption has also risen as Americans, among others, have gone on a prolonged shopping spree.



Meanwhile, in America’s biggest ports, COVID-19 caused cargo ships to idle and a massive backlog of shipping containers built up. Now, many shipping containers are making it to shore, but the influx is straining storage facilities, especially near ports.

A tight labor market and shortage of truck drivers and other logistics professionals are making it harder to simply move goods around. Warehouse space may be available outside of major logistics hubs, but moving products to where space is available is easier said than done.

Property developers are trying to increase capacity. However, it may take several months to make a dent in the floor space shortage and industry experts expect warehouse woes to continue throughout much of 2022. Real estate services firm CBRE says America used over a billion feet of storage space in 2021, up from 800 million a year before.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Business

College coaches make CEO money

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

On Dec. 1, 2017, Jimbo Fisher resigned from Florida State to accept the head football coaching position at Texas A&M. Fisher had secured a fully guaranteed $75 million contract, meaning if he is fired without cause, Texas A&M would owe him all the money left on the contract.

This sent waves through college football — most contracts feature a buyout that allows universities to fire coaches without having to pay out their entire contract. Still, Fisher is not the highest-paid coach on a yearly basis. At Alabama, Nick Saban earns $9.75 million per year. According to USA Today, the average salary for the top 32 highest-paid football coaches weighs in at $5.75 million.
Meanwhile, the average S&P 500 CEO earned $12.7 million in total compensation in 2020, not too far ahead of Coach Saban. Why so much? Revenues have exploded in recent years, with athletic conferences inking rich contracts with TV networks and even setting up conference-specific television networks.

The Big Ten conference brought in $768.9 million while the SEC took in $728.9 million in FY2020, for example. With TV contracts expiring in the near future, the biggest conferences may be able to secure even more lucrative deals.

Colleges aren’t limiting themselves to primetime on the major channels. The Big Ten, for example, set up the Big Ten Network, now in partnership with Fox Sports. The deal is worth more than a billion dollars and will pay out more than $250 million per year.



As for individual programs, the biggest athletic departments, like Ohio State, can pull in more than $200 million per year. With so much money on the line, big programs can afford expensive coaches.

Meanwhile, athletic conferences looking to access the biggest media markets have been snapping up colleges. The Big Ten lured Maryland away from the ACC, for example, with the promise of more ad revenue.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Business

5 ways to make your business more eco-friendly

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 2, 2022

By

Do you run a business? Would you like to minimize its eco-footprint? If so, here are five things you can do to make your company more environmentally friendly.

1. Let staff work remotely
Since it can help keep cars off the road, telecommuting is an effective way to re¬duce greenhouse gas emissions. It also allows you to downsize office space, which will reduce energy consumption.

2. Ban single-use products
As much as possible, ban single-use products from your organization. If you have no choice but to use them for your everyday operations, find a way to give them a second life by upcycling them.

3. Work with green suppliers and partners
Try to purchase your equipment, office supplies, and raw materials from businesses that prioritize caring for the environment. When possible, negotiate contracts to be as green as possible.



4. Choose energy-efficient fixtures and appliances
Replace your light bulbs, microwaves, coffee machines, and other electronic items that consume a lot of energy with environmentally friendly options. Investing in Energy Star-certified appliances is a great place to start.

5. Encourage a green commute
Install bike racks and electric car charging stations that are easy for your employees and clients to access. You can also introduce incentive programs to award your employees for carpooling or using public transit.

In addition, you can reduce your business’ ecological footprint by composting, using a thermostat to control heating and cooling, and setting computers to sleep after short periods of inactivity. If you’re truly committed to going green, there are many solutions available that you can investigate.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Business

Small businesses leverage delivery services

Published

1 month ago

on

January 23, 2022

By

If you build it, they will come — or so the saying goes. These days, many customers prefer that you come to them. Delivery services surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as social distancing shut down brick-and-mortar stores. Yet even before the pandemic, delivery services from local businesses were growing at a fast clip.

Food is the most obvious example. Once upon a time, if you wanted hot food delivered, that meant ordering pizza. Now, you can order just about any cuisine you’d like. Hibachi steak, steamed snow crab, chicken parmigiana — if a restaurant is cooking what you crave nearby, there’s a good chance you can get it delivered.

McKinsey reports that the global food delivery market has tripled since 2017 and is now worth more than $150 billion. While big companies like Domino’s Pizza once dominated delivery, food delivery partners like DoorDash and Grubhub make it easier for small restaurants to get their food delivered, according to emarketer.com.

Across the United States, many malls have become ghost towns, with regional mall vacancy rates hitting a historical high of 11.4 percent, according to the Washington Post. Research has found that there are still over 130,000 small specialty stores in the U.S., but the number of such retailers contracts by .8 percent each year.


Ask folks why and many will point to the Internet. Amazon, eBay, Etsy — some of the biggest companies today simply skip brick and mortar. Yet there’s an important but sometimes overlooked component: delivery services.

Small businesses can now ship products (candles, electronics, lotions, whatever) through Postmates, DoorDash, and other delivery services. Or you can sell products through Amazon and similar sites, relying on established shipping services to get products to customers’ front doors.

Skip delivery at your own peril. Insider Intelligence estimates that restaurant delivery intermediary sales (i.e. DoorDash) will top $57 billion in 2021.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Family Preservation Services

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Mountain Trails

National Media Services

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Examiner

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

St. Luke Community Clinic

Studio Verde

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
64°
Cloudy
6:53am5:58pm EST
Feels like: 63°F
Wind: 14mph SSW
Humidity: 73%
Pressure: 29.99"Hg
UV index: 0
WedThuFri
66/34°F
37/36°F
57/28°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Feb
23
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Feb 23 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
1
Tue
6:00 pm Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Rain Barrel Workshop @ Strasburg High School
No experience is necessary for this workshop being held in partnership with the Strasburg and Signal Knob FFA and Lord Fairfax Soil and Water Conservation District. This is an easy do-it-yourself project that includes a[...]
6:00 pm Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
Mar 1 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner @ Front Royal United Methodist Church
The Front Royal United Methodist Women will hold a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner on Tuesday, March 1st, at 6 pm. Pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, baked apples, coffee & tea will be served. Costs: $3 for[...]
Mar
2
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 2 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
5
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 5 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area: Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion[...]
Mar
9
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
12
Sat
8:00 am 2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
2022 Edward Jones 5k – Race for ... @ Warren County Middle School
Mar 12 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
2022 Edward Jones 5k - Race for Education @ Warren County Middle School
The Edward Jones 5K run/walk supports the College Access Network and Skyline and Warren County Cross Country teams. Register today! Event details and schedule: 8:00 am – Registration opens 9:00 am – Race begins 9:45[...]
10:00 am Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Mar 12 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail Welcome spring with the appearance of frogs and salamanders in our vernal pools! These interesting habitats, shallow pools of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very[...]
Mar
16
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Mar 16 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Mar
18
Fri
7:30 pm Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick’s ... @ Mountain View Music
Mar 18 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Ben-David Warner: St. Patrick's Tour @ Mountain View Music
Nationally-touring folk musician, songwriter, and former member of the band Scythian, Ben-David Warner returns to Front Royal for his annual St. Patrick’s Tour! Playing a mix of Irish folk music, original songs, and popular covers[...]