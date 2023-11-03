Amber Mabie: A Write-In Candidate with a Deep Commitment to Community

School Board Elections Heat Up in Shenandoah District.

In a recent interview with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner’s studio, Amber Mabie, a write-in candidate for the Shenandoah District school board, voiced her concerns, goals, and aspirations for the local educational system.

Mabie highlighted her connection with the community, recalling her time spent meeting residents during her campaign. From concerned parents to grandparents, many voiced their apprehensions about the current state of their schools and the yearning for genuine representation. Mabie’s emphasis on her personal stake in the education system, being a mother who stands shoulder to shoulder with other parents at school events, underscores her commitment. This hands-on experience, she believes, offers her insights that those without children in the system might lack.

But what sets Mabie apart from her opponent? According to her, it’s the understanding and “skin in the game.” As a parent with children in the public school system and with over 17 years of engagement, she brings a valuable perspective. Her experience ranges from volunteering to serving as a substitute teacher. This deep involvement has given her a window into the problems schools face, from disruptions in the classroom to bullying, especially on social media platforms.

Mabie’s priorities for her potential term are clear. She aims for a conducive environment where teachers can teach, and students can learn without disruptions. Addressing bullying is high on her list, emphasizing the importance of setting firm boundaries and teaching children the consequences of their actions. However, she also points out that the pressures of social media, which offer a false sense of anonymity, have exacerbated these issues.

Furthermore, Mabie touched upon the undermining of the public education system, hinting at a larger agenda that threatens its very foundation. She urges the community to stay informed, asserting that public education is crucial not just for parents like her but for society at large.

As the elections loom closer, the urgency is palpable. Mabie, while recognizing the challenges of being a write-in candidate, remains optimistic. She champions community involvement, emphasizing the importance of casting one’s vote, even for those without children in the system. After all, the students of today are the leaders of tomorrow.